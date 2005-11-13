Icelandic Pepper Cookies
These cookies are baked for Christmas in every home in Iceland.
This is my 18 year old son's absolute favourite cookie recipe. I note that the recipe has changed from 1 cup corn syrup to 3/4 cu syrup since I first printed it. This works better. The dough is sticky. Instead of rolling it, I drop it from a small scoop. It spreads into a nice circle. Much easier as well.Read More
The cookie dough did not hold together, even though I added extra flour (about 1/2 cup during mixing). It took me over three hours to bake these cookies because I had to keep putting the dough back in the refrigerator. I kept adding flour, flour, more flour and had to work with only enough dough for six cookies at a time. Even so, half the time, I couldn't get the cookies up off the surface to put onto the cookie sheet because they were too sticky. These cookies had a good taste, though. But obviously there is something wrong in the recipe.Read More
I loved these cookies and so did the people who tried them. The spices are great, though I don't understand why they're called pepper cookies as there is barely any pepper nor can I taste the pepper. I will definitely make these again. Modifications: As someone else suggested, I added about 1/4 cup additional flour. Also, since I hate rolling out dough, I rolled the cookies into balls and then flattened them with the bottom of a glass (another helpful suggestion I found here!) However, instead of using flour to make the glass not stick, I used a bit of water - so that the cookies wouldn't be tougher with added flour. It suggested to bake the cookies for 8-10 minutes I think, but I found that about 14 minutes was perfect for me.
These are great cookies! The dough was sticky but after having it in the fridge overnight and rolling with flour it wasn't bad. Tastes sort of like a mild gingerbread with a peppery kick. I will definitely be making these at Christmas (served with a little mulled wine)
My mother in-law came over while I was baking these cookies. She took one look at the recipe and informed me her son would not like these. Well, I'm happy to report he DID :) And he is very selective about which sweets he will eat. These are very unusual. Enjoy!
I had mixed results with this recipe. The dough was extremely sticky, and virtually impossible to roll and shape. It was so soft, in fact, that the cookies spread and lost their shape in the oven, so that small circles became large flat disks. I ended up cooking much of the dough by rolling it into balls and then flattening them with a glass. On the plus side, the flavor was quite unusual and enjoyable; my friends seemed to really like them, at least in part because of the "exotic" flavor.
These are my favorite cookies in the whole world, but I agree with what everyone else has said about them, the dough is way too sticky, even after it has been refrigerator. And then I found that after I pulled them out of the refrigerator and baked them (using the drop cookie method), they would come out like flat discs and they were very crispy, but tasted great. I have made these cookies many times, in high altitudes, in low altitudes, but I finally found out the trick: do not refrigerate them. After I mixed all the ingredients, I decided I wasn't going to wait for the refrigeration. They came out fluffy and cake-like, and they still taste amazing. True, you do have to use the drop cookie method, but they are fantastic. Oh, and you can make them as large or as small as you want and they still take about 10 minutes to bake. They do tend to stick to the baking sheet, and I'm not sure how to remedy this, but I'm sure that there are more talented bakers out there who know the trick! Thanks for the great recipe!
Because the dough is so sticky, I added 1/2 cup flour. I substituted dark Karo syrup for light and add 1/2 tsp. allspice. I used 1 1/2 inch cutter and spaced cookies 1 1/2 inches apart. I also shook the warm cookies in a bag with powdered sugar. Every person who tried these cookies raved about them. Of the 7 kinds of cookies I made this Christmas, this cookie was by far everyone's favorite.
These cookies were wonderful, not too strong but still a bit spicy and nice and lite. One change I did end up making was to use honey rather than syrup (just didn't have any) and instead of putting them in the fridge overnight, I spooned small pile of dough onto the cookie sheet and then tapped them down with a glass dipped in sugar. worked great!
These cookies are the best Christmas cookie I have ever made. Very simple to make, and make the whole house smell like Christmas. While I was making these, my neighbors came over to taste test and said they could smell them when they opened their front door. The recipe makes a lot of cookies so you will have plenty to share.
Easy. Nice alternative to all of the traditional holiday buttery cookies
A HIT! Tjhis is going to be a new Christmas tradition. I think I might have used too much corn syrup (more than the 1 c. a previous reviewer suggested) and the cookies fell - spread too thin. but still - crispy, soft, delicious. sure to impress.
I didn't care for this cookie. Not much pepper taste. I got hit with the ginger and clove however. It's like a bad gingerbread recipe. I added extra flour to help with the consistancy. My cookies also spread way too much, so dropping the tempature to 325 may help. The end result was more of a cracker type than a cookie. I may try this again and reduce the amount of clove and add additional pepper. I was disappointed because I love pepper.
Dough was a little sticky and hard to roll out. I had to keep adding flour and put back in the refrigerator while a batch was baking. Cookies were very tasty. We made them for my son's class project. He had to make a food from Iceland. Was glad to find this recipe on the internet that was relatively easy to make.
I've never met a cookie I didn't like and this one is no exception. However, kudos to anyone who can roll these out. I followed the recipe exactly and the dough was incredibly sticky. There is no way I could have rolled them out so I dropped them and they turned out well. My first batch took almost 14 minutes at 350 (on a baking stone), so I baked the rest of the cookies at 375. Perfect. Thank you for a really different wonderful tasting cookie! Note: the cookies got really hard after the first day so I'm thinking the extra cooking time or the temp change was the problem Will cook less time next time even if they don't seem quite done.
I added a bit more flour and thought these were wonderful. My family is Icelandic and everyone gobbled them up. Very nice!
Ah, THESE were the cookies that saved the day. Delicate flavor and beautiful shiny texture. My daughter came to TX from Portland OR, and we chose 4 recipes from this site for our Christmas cookie-baking tradition. Two were horrible (too much baking soda!!), and one was just OK, but this one is an OUTSTANDING cookie!! I am clove-shy because it can overpower a recipe and give it a medicinal taste, but my daughter insisted on following the recipe, and the spices are delightful, very well-balanced. The dough was very sticky even after chilling overnight, but it could be rolled with much extra flour sprinkled about. We discovered, when we forgot one batch, that it improves the flavor, if you cook them twice as long as recommended, or to taste. They were almost burned at 18 minutes, but the flavor was developed into a very pleasant burnt-sugar taste, of which I am very fond. So cook them as long as you dare. I think they're better almost burned.
For a different take: Can sprinkle on a bit of a cinnamon-sugar mixture and bake. But very good as is too.
Prepared as the recipe indicates the dough is WAY too sticky to roll out even right out of the refrigerator! Something's wrong there! The cookies also come out looking very flat. Not enough flour. Taste is improved by adding fine ground pepper to sugar and rolling a ball of dough or sprinkling it on after forming it into a dollop You'd have better luck using a Spice cookie recipe and adding pepper to it!
I found this recipe on this site about 6 years ago and have been making it every year since then. The original recipe called for 1 cup corn syrup. This makes the dough too sticky, even after refrigerating it for a full 24 hrs. I would like to try it with the 3/4 cup amount and see how it goes. Also, I would recommend adding an extra 1/2 cup flour to the recipe to combat the stickiness. I always cut the cookies into star shapes and as long as you add the extra flour, and use lots while rolling, the cookies retain their shape. I always decorate the cookies with colored icing afterwards to make them attractive to the kids, since they are a bit spicy. The spiciness is a GREAT touch though!
I can't believe I haven't rated these yet! I make these around Christmas time every year and they are one of my all time favorite cookies. They are a little messy and hard to work with and I've never been able to use cookie cutters with them but as a spice cookie, they're so unbelievably good. I think I'm going to make another batch today actually... just thinking about them makes my mouth water.
yummy! almost like a ginger bread, but a nice crisp cookie. I 'dropped' them instead of rolling - quick & easy.
Great Thanks for the recipe I'm Icelandic also I rolled the dough into a log before refrigerating then just cut the cookies- great time saver
I am a big fan of gingersnaps, but now i am going to make these instead. I love the hint of pepper ( i may add a dash more next time) and found it had a nice buttery flavor. I did not chill the batter. I rolled them into balls and flattened them with the bottom of a glass sprinkled with icing sugar to prevent sticking. This was a hit in my family.
Awesome flavor! However, I had the same problem as some others. I cut the cookies, put them in the oven and ended up with really big flat disc looking things that had run together.They tasted great but were not attractive. I added extra flour a few times then decided I must have missed something. The second batch I added flour during the mixing and ended up with more disc on the 1st batch. The ball idea sounded good so that's the way I went and I had cookies I could serve to someone other than the hubs.
No matter what I did, I could not get the dough to a point where I could roll it out and cut it with any success. The dough stuck to everything,(including me!) and then melted into a flat disk that had a tendency to stick to the pan, even when allowed to cool some before removing them. For the sake of time and sanity, I started forming the dough into small balls, then flattening the tops slightly with a glass dipped in white sugar. The dough still did not hold any shape and melted into the same flat disks as when rolled. The taste was great, though, so I will probably make them again with the understanding that they are a pain to work with and are more of a "crisp" than a cookie.
These were excellent and a hit with everyone who tried them. However, the recipe does yield some interesting dough.. i've never personally seen dough spread THAT much. The first batch I did ended up being Icelandic Pepper LOAF. Ultimately it was still bloody amazing, but somewhat wasteful. I downsized and the rest turned out to be nicely sized cookies. Will definitely make this again!
My husband LOVES these cookies - he doesn't like sweets - and these cookies give a good balance sweetness without overdoing it.
The dough was extremely sticky, even after chilling in the refrigerator. I couldn't roll it with a rolling pin at all. But I just kept adding flour to my hands and my countertop surface, and pressed the dough flat with my hands before cutting it into cookies. I worried there was too much flour, but during baking the cookies absorbed all of it, and these turned out wonderfully! (I cooked them on parchment paper on my cookie sheets, so they didn't stick there.) Delicious and crispy and terrifically spicy. I will definitely make these again.
I made this recipe last year at Christmas and everyone loved them. I plan on making them this year as well.
These are really different! When MIL saw the recipe she insisted my DH would not like them. Guess what? She was wrong wrong wrong. DH will only eat two kinds of cookies....Toll House and these :) Update....DD did not like these last year but this year they were her favorite :D
So yummy! I didn't have the patience to cool overnight and do these as roll cookies, so I just did 1 hour in the fridge then rolled into balls and baked as your standard drop cookie - turned out great. Had tonnes of compliments and requests for the recipe after our potluck!
Although they tasted ok , no instruction to make the cookies so small so they wouldn’t run into each other. Also, had to keep putting them back in the freezer to keep from being so sticky.
This kind of cookie is my absolute favorite dessert EVER. I have my own recipe I created, but I was curious to see some other cookies similar to mine out there. I found this recipe, and tried it. These cookies are delicious! There is nothing I would change about this recipe. (I add more pepper, but that's optional (: ) These do cookies cook way longer then the recipe states. They cook up to 10-20 minutes to get to a crunchy outside, chewy inside. I recommend starting with a 10 minute timer, then working your way up. For the people complaining about the stickiness, the dough for these cookies is supposed to be sticky. Here are some things I did change the second time around - I did not wait for the dough to set, instead I just put it in the refrigerator for 20 minutes and baked it on non-sprayed parchment paper. I used self rising flour, giving it a nicer, less salty flavor. I added more pepper, making it spicer. I eyeballed the amounts of cloves. I didn't use ginger. I made large balls so the dough would spread on the pan in the oven, so I could cut out square bars. Overall, this is a great, tasty recipe to try. The taste and texture comes pretty darn close to my own cookies! -Graycen B.
Used parchment paper and cookies came off pan super easy. Did not put dough into the fridge, instead used a cookie scoop and then a fork to push down some. Took 14min to cook in my oven. Wasn't sold on the taste, I enjoy a much spicier cookie. But texture was perfect
I didn't have any clove so I used 1/2 tablespoon of vanilla extract and it tasted amazing!
I just made this for the first time. I rolled out half of the dough at a time, keeping the other half in the refrigerator. Yes, it is sticky, especially as it warms up. Lots of bench flour was used! My first batch were a mess....the 2" cutter made a 3" cookie and they all spread together. I reduced the cutter size to 1" and rolled them thicker than 1/4". I baked 6-8 per sheet on parchment paper. They turned out thin, crispy, and yummy! The house smells like the holidays!
This is a really nicely flavored cookie. I had some luck rolling out the dough using the no-handled bakers rolling pin, although next time I'd follow a previous reviewers advice and roll individual balls and flatten them with the bottom of a glass.
I usually make Krumkaka when I want to tap into my Icelandic / Norwegian roots. But wanted something easier to send to school with my son for his country project. These were perfect! I didn't change the recipe at all. Made them as a drop cookie on parchment paper right after finishing the batter. I did put the batter bowl in the fridge between batches and that was enough to keep the stickiness under control. They did spread some when cooking, but not too much. My sons think they're yummy and so did I. Will be adding this to my Christmas Cookie list. Thank you for the recipe!
Dough extremely soft and hard to work with. Flavor was not very exciting. Joe Froggers better, imho.
Cookie tasted like a softer version of a gingerbread cookie. Like other sources have mentioned cookie was extremely sticky. I added an extra 1/2 cup of flour to the recipe during the preparation. I refrigerated the dough overnight. The dough stuck to the rolling pin. I then used a wet glass cup to flatten them. I also left a few unflattering (drop method). The cookies tasted much better flatten then unflattened. Also give about 12 minutes instead of 10 minutes baking time. Remove all the cookies with a sharp knife (they will stick to the baking sheet) about 2 1/2 -3 minutes after they come out of the oven. Serve with either cold milk top of the glassgarnished with brown or white sugar. Ot better yet, serve with Egil's Maltextrakt and Appelsin combined....
These cookies were a struggle, but ultimately so worth it as they're incredibly tasty. As everyone else says, it's impossible to roll the dough out properly, and even the drop cookie method was frustrating because the dough is so sticky. Some of the cookies did sort of melt together while in the oven to become a mega-cookie. I baked the cookies for the recommended 10 minutes, which resulted in a very soft, chewy cookie. The spice flavor is delightful and would make an excellent holiday cookie. However, the cookies were so moist that, even after they had cooled, they had a tendency to stick together. All in all, it's difficult to make these presentable, but they ultimately tasted so good that I still will give the recipe 5 stars.
Other reviewers were right that the dough is borderline unworkable, it's so sticky. It also spreads like crazy, so don't try to cut it into shapes. That said, the flavor is spot-on. I made a half recipe and made little balls of about 1 tsp of dough each. This yielded nearly 100 cookies. I rolled them in sugar, just to make them easier to handle and baked them for 6-7 min. They spread out perfectly- thin, crisp, and even. They are a perfect, light cookie. Even with the tricky dough and kind of putzy work of making them, I will go back to this recipe frequently in the future.
Tasted very good. Only issue was dough was a little tricky to roll flat. Other than that excellent.
Glad I read the reviews before I made these. I followed the directions but dropped them instead of rolling and cutting out. I agree that it would be almost impossible to roll, they were so sticky they were hard to drop. But the end product was very tasty. I would make them again, but next time use a little more flour.
These cookies are similar in taste to the Pfeffernusse I've made before, but even after chilling overnight, the dough was too soft and sticky, and impossible to roll out. Could there have been a misprint in the measurements?
This recipe does not call for enough flour. Unfortunately I didn't have the previous reviews to follow along with the recipe. After chilling the dough I realized there was no way this dough could be rolled so I stirred in 1/3 cup more flour and when I took these out of the oven they were gooey and flat. I had to throw them away. What a waste.
Wonderful flavor with a hint of 'something different.'