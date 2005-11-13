Icelandic Pepper Cookies

These cookies are baked for Christmas in every home in Iceland.

By Gudny Bjorg Kjaerbo

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar. Stir in corn syrup and eggs; cream well. Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, and pepper. Add dry ingredients to the butter mixture, and mix until smooth. Refrigerate dough over night.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Roll out dough to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut out cookies with a 2 inch round cookie cutter. Place at least 1 inch apart on cookie sheet and bake for 8 to 10 minutes in preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 49.2mg; sodium 281.2mg. Full Nutrition
