Icelandic Pepper Cookies

These are my favorite cookies in the whole world, but I agree with what everyone else has said about them, the dough is way too sticky, even after it has been refrigerator. And then I found that after I pulled them out of the refrigerator and baked them (using the drop cookie method), they would come out like flat discs and they were very crispy, but tasted great. I have made these cookies many times, in high altitudes, in low altitudes, but I finally found out the trick: do not refrigerate them. After I mixed all the ingredients, I decided I wasn't going to wait for the refrigeration. They came out fluffy and cake-like, and they still taste amazing. True, you do have to use the drop cookie method, but they are fantastic. Oh, and you can make them as large or as small as you want and they still take about 10 minutes to bake. They do tend to stick to the baking sheet, and I'm not sure how to remedy this, but I'm sure that there are more talented bakers out there who know the trick! Thanks for the great recipe!