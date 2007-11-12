Chocolate Chip Cookies (Gluten Free)
Gluten-free, egg-free.
Gluten-free, egg-free.
My kids and I loved them! You cannot tell the difference. We used 1/2 cup cornstarch, 1/2 cup brown rice flour and 1 1/4 cup white rice flour for the baking mixture. I used a real egg. I also added 1 tablespoon milk because they were thick and cooked 10 min. They were fabulous!Read More
These cookies tend to be dry and crumbly if you use "Egg Replacer" as the egg substitute. Instead of all the baking mix, try using 1/4-to-1/2 cup of potato starch to add more moisture to the dough ...Read More
Thank you for this recipe!! These were definitely the BEST gluten-free & egg-free cookie I have made. However I will make some changes next time I make them. First I will add probably a 1/2 to a full cup more of the baking mix (without doing this the cookies came out more like lace cookies) and I will either cut back on the salt or baking soda (they were a little salty for our taste.) I used gluten-free, dairy-free chips and cut the sugar back to 1 c. of brown sugar only. I think with more sugar they would've been WAY too sweet. My whole family loves them. The bigger the spoonful the better the cookie. **Since writing the previous rating, I have tinkered with this recipe and have come up with the following changes: add 1/2 c. Teff flour to the dry ingredients, use only 1/2 t. salt, 1/2 c. brown sugar and 1/4 c. white sugar. I use about 1/2 bag of "Enjoy Life" chocolate chips. I scoop out about a 2" ball and flatten it before baking. Super yummy!!
OK I read many many reviews on this recipe, since I've been on a quest for the perfect GF choc chip cookie recipe for a while now. The search is over- this recipe really is that much better than the others! The cookies are soft/chewy on the inside and crisp on the edges- seriously perfect, and I bake a LOT so I'm tough to please. Here's what I'd recommend on the tweaks, based on the other reviews and my experience: I cut the brown sugar by 1/4 cup, NOT the white sugar, since white sugar adds the crispiness. I think even with the full amount of sugar it would be fine. I used 1.5 eggs, although if you use 2 eggs just up the flour a bit more. I used 2 3/4 cup GF flour (used Bob's GF flour, which also requires 3/4 tsp xanthan gum be added). Cut the salt in half (1/2 tsp) or leave it out if your baking mix has salt in it. Definitely SIFT the dry ingredients as recommended since this makes the cookies softer and minimizes the graininess. If your cookies spread too much, add more flour to stiffen the dough. With the proportions above, I had a totally normal consistency dough. I dropped them onto the cookie sheet and pressed them a bit since the cookies didn't spread on their own. Finally, bake them til the edges/tips are slightly browned. This recipe makes a large-ish batch but I'm so glad I doubled it because these cookies ROCK!
Very good recipe. Just started to bake gluten and dairy free so this recipe was a good experiment. I modified it a bit - dairy free chips and added some xanthan gum. Also have no problems with eggs so did not use egg substitute, used 2 eggs. I used a combination of white rice flour, brown rice flour, potato starch and tapioca flour for the glutem-free baking mix. Thanks for the great recipe. It is fantastic not to miss out on the sweet treats.
I love these cookies. My kid loved them. As a person who recently found out I can't have gluten, this is as good as any wheat filled treat. THANK YOU!!!!
These are the best gluten free cookies ever. My friends can't tell the difference. I had a hard time not eating the whole batch myself! Yummy!
Crispy on edges and soft and slightly chewy on inside partly due to the following modification: since dough was too crumbly with just egg substitute, I added 1 egg. Also I used 50/50 butter and Smart Balance margarine. I also added a cup of chopped walnuts. Yummy! I had to bag and freeze cookies in order to keep from eating too many.
Holy mother of GOD....these actually are the best cookies, gluten free or otherwise,I have ever had. I have a wheat allergy as does my sister so I appreciate this greatly. Following the lead of another members review, I used 1/4 cup corn starch, 1/4 cup potato starch, 1/2 cup brown rice flour and 1 1/4 cups white rice flour in place of the baking mix. I also used one whole egg, since I didn't need it to be egg free. Delicious!! These bake great, spread evenly, brown without burning and are chewy on the inside but crisp on the edges. WOW. Next time I will add pecans. .
I decided to try this recipe because my boyfriend is deathly allergic to eggs. Since gluten is fine for him, I used regular vanilla extract and all-purpose flour instead of gluten-free baking mix. For the egg substitute I used 3 Tbsp water and 3 tsp baking powder (1/4 cup). Also, I used Ghiradelli semi-sweet chocolate chips because they're the best! My boyfriend said these cookies were the best thing he's ever tasted. My mother's words: "Wow - I guess you really don't need eggs at all." Be sure to check the ingredients on the chocolate chip cookies, though. I bake these cookies for 9 minutes, and when I made this recipe, it yielded FIVE dozen cookies that were a big hit with everyone who tried them!! EDIT: My mom has a friend whose son is allergic to gluten. However when she tried the recipe with gluten-free baking mix, the cookies flattened into formless, crispy, cookie pancakes after being removed from the oven. What happened?? Any suggestions? (But these cookies are still AWESOME with regular flour!)
Great for my son who is anaphylactic to milk and allergic to eggs. You can find dairy free chocolate chips in some supermarkets now (I go to Save on Foods (Canada)).
These are excellent! My gluten-free mix consists of white rice flour, sorghum flour, Tapioca flour, and Potato starch. I also added 1 tsp of Xanthan Gum, which I think is helpful in most gluten-free recipes. I omitted the salt as suggested by others, and used 2 eggs instead of egg-replacer. I also cut the sugar by using 1/2 cup brown, 1/4 cup white, and 1/4 cup Splenda. The chips provide enough sweetness so the cookie didn't need it. As with most wheat-free recipes, the batter is sticky. I used my smallest cookie scoop, and flattened the ball to 1 1/2-2". The 2 test cookies I baked didn't look done at 8 minutes, so I baked them 2 more minutes. They tasted burnt, even though they didn't look it. So I baked the rest for 8 minutes and they were perfect. I got about 50 2" cookies.
The only Problem with these cookies are getting them into the oven. The batter is soooo good. My cookies are still in the oven, but they look and smell great. I used equal parts brown rice flour, Glutinous rice flour, Tapioca Flour and arrowroot flour. I also used yogurt for the egg substitute (Coconut milk yogurt, plain). This recipe could also be easily changed to make it dairy free as well. By using Palm shorting instead of butter, and the dairy free chocolate chips. I use semi sweet chocolate chips from soyfreesales.com they are free of most common allergens. Back again: I have made these cookies many times now. using several varieties of GF flours. They are not all good my favorite purchased brand is namaste's biscuit and pie crust mix. But what I have found out if you freeze the batter first. It greatly improves the texture. Just portion the dough then freeze. Place frozen cookies straight into preheated oven cook until just starting to brown and then cool on the baking sheet.
This was the first GF recipe I've tried. I give it 5 stars with the following modifications (based on the other reviews I read): 2 eggs instead of egg substitute; no salt; 3 1/2 C. GF baking mix. Unlike others I did not think they were too sweet. My baking mix was 2 c. white rice flour, 1 c. tapioca starch and 1/2 c. sorghum flour. It was excellent; my 5-year-old son loves them and didn't think they taste any different than standard cookies. Thank you for this recipe!
Wow! Really good. I used the Arrowhead Mills GlutenFree Baking Mix and it worked perfectly. The only thing I might change next time is a little less salt. They seemed a tad on the salty side.
I made this recipe using the recommendation by one of the first reviews, 1/2 c cornstarch, 1/2 cup brown rice flour and 1 1/2 cup white rice flour and a real egg (no allergies here) and they were terrific!!! We were amazed at how great they tasted. I have already made a second batch.
These are great cookies if you do as other reviewers have suggested. Half or quarter the salt (1/4 to 1/2 tsp salt), eliminate the white sugar, and add 2 more cups of gluten free mix to thicken the batter and your batter will be perfect and really tasty. Otherwise it is too salty and your cookie melts to an 1/8 in and 5-6inches wide. Hope this helps!
Amazing! Wow! Can't believe how good these cookies are. Definitely use the egg-replacer (the equivalent to 2 eggs) and beat until frothy and thickened. These probably were the best cookies we've tried since finding out our children are allergic to dairy and eggs. We substituted regular flour. NOTE: Bake these cookies at a lower temp (350 degrees) for a 9-10 minutes; otherwise they spread too thin.
These cookies are awesome! I used Bobs Redmill GF baking mix (it recommends using xanthan gum, but I did not add it) and they still turned out soft. I also cut the sugar. I used 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white. For the egg replacer I used ground flax seed. (1 TBSP ground flax seed per 3 TBSP water is equal to one egg) I used enough to replace 2 eggs. I also used dairy free chocolate chips. I was amazed that these tasted as good as they did.
Fantastic. This is the best I have found. Cookies looked just like the photo. I made Alton Browns and they spread way out and didnt have the flavor of these cookies. I used Bette Hagmans flour mix. Did suggestions of no salt or white sugar, used 2 eggs and 3c GF flour. They lasted long in a container without getting crumbly and froze very well too. This is my staple for Chocoalte chip cookies and my kids and hubby agree. Thanks so much!
These cookies are amazing, they dont taste GF at all! I made it for my husband, who is celiac, and my kids ended up eating most of the cookies. They want me to make this recipe all the time. I mixed my own GF baking mix by blending brown rice, tapioca and almond flours. This is a winner! Thanks for the recipe....
These are the best chocolate chip cookies I have found since going gluten-free. I did make a few changes, I omitted the white sugar and salt, used 2 eggs in lieu of egg substitute, and added 3 cups of gluten-free flour. My kids could not tell they were gluten-free and my friends loved them. Thank you for a great gluten-free recipe!!
I am a GF, DF and egg free wife and mother of three. No one else in this house shares my allergy!!! I've made these cookies many times and I cant tell you enough how good they are. We follow the recipe exactly and use the Bob's Red Mill All-purpose flour replacer or a homemade blend that uses garbonzo or fava bean flours as the main. No one knows, no the neighbors or the kids and they are astounded when you tell them!
SMITHERS22, if you're still reading this... You need to check the baking mix she used- some, like Bob's Red Mill AP mix, require the addition of xanthan gum as a gluten replacement, others like Pamela's mix already have it in there. I have found that sticking my cookie mix in the fridge for at least an hour or so (or the freezer for 20 minutes, if I'm feeling lazy) and putting it back while the cookies are baking instead of just leaving it out on the counter helps prevent against flat cookie sadness. You could also try adding more baking mix.
These are great! I used a combination of potato flour, rice flour and tapioca flour. I added a 1/2 tsp of xantham gum, a 1/2 tablspoon of soy milk and used a real egg. They turned out really well.
Great reciipe.I used two eggs and only 1 cup of brown sugar. I also listened to other reviewers and added 1/4 cup of oatmeal to make the dough less runny. The cookie came out nice and crisp.
These are SO GOOD!!! I read that people were finding that it was dry with the egg replacer, I found this to be true, so I put 1/4 cup of apple sauce in the mix. I think that these are better than, the wheat and egg ones. These are YUMMY as my 3y/o tells me.
I'm Gluten, egg and dairy free. I used Smart Balance for butter, Gluten-free Bisquick for the baking mix and dairy free choc chips. I also found the dough to be crumbly so I added 1/4 to 1/2 C applesauce and that helped a lot...and I can't taste it either. The dough tastes great! And the cookies are a bit crunchy on the edges but wow, they're great!! :) Thanks!!
These are like little cookie cakes from heaven! Both my son and I are gluten free, and we haven't had a decent chocolate chip cookie in forever. I've tried numerous recipes with no luck, and all the pre-packaged stuff you buy tastes awful. I made a few substitutions because I needed something quick to bring for a birthday party and didn't have any butter on hand. I replaced the butter with 1 cup of fat free vanilla yogurt, used 2 eggs, and only used 1 cup brown sugar and no white sugar (since the yogurt was already sweet). I also added 1 tsp xanthan gum. It made a batch of 28 cookies. I am making these again FOR SURE!
Very good gluten free recipe. I used 2 eggs instead egg substitute. Very good!
These ROCK!!! I used organic coconut spead instead of butter and non dairy choc chips. I also added 1/4c of apples sauce so wouldn't be dry after reading the reviews along w/ putting the batter in fridge to harden. Can't wait for the holiday cooking, gluten free is fun with your help.
I haven't tried this recipe yet, I was looking for a recipe to make for a friend and was shocked to see you needed gluten free vanilla. I did an online search and found a site that says it is not necassary to buy gluten free extracts or vinegars as the distillation process kills all gluten! As it was written by a woman with Celiac Disease and she's the auther of a cookbook, gluten free of course, I would tend to take her word on this. Oh yes alcohols are safe too!
I made these twice and the second batch was MUCH better. The first time I used the rice flour, cornstarch mixture recommended here. Second batch I switched to 1 1/4 cup rice flour, 1/4 cup potato starch, 1/4 cup tapioca flour. This mixture was MUCH better. I used 2 eggs, 1tsp. xantham gum instead of baking powder, and dark brown sugar instead of light brown. The batter is thick, so spread the cookies out before baking. Bake only for 6-8 minutes. They will not brown as nicely as wheat cookies, and they get very dry is overcooked.
Thank You for this wonderful recipe!!! My 2 year old daughter is allergic to eggs and this cookie recipe is the best! I have adapted these for Christmas with green & red cherries with milk chocolate chips. Haven't found them grainy. Thanks again!
I can't believe so many people said these are good. They have a metallic taste and I'm pretty sure it's from the teaspoon of salt. Maybe without the salt they'd be OK, but I had to pitch them all and am sad I wasted all of my expensive organic ingredients on this recipe!
I have celiac and do not often find gluten free cookie recipes that are worth eating, but these were amazing. I made these cookies but substituted two eggs for the egg substitute. My family, who don't usually eat GF foods, tried them and asked me to make them again because they all loved them so much. Light, tasty and delicious! Thanks for the recipe.
These cookies were excellent! Soft, chewy and perfect! My kids loved them :)
WAY too muc salt!!!
Unfortunately, even though listed as egg free, it isn't.
really yummy if you do not over bake. changes i made 1/2 cup whole cane sugar or Sucanat , 1/4 cup blue agave, 2 eggs, 1 tbls almond milk vanilla flavor, 1/2 cup sorghum flour, 1/2 tsp sea salt, 1 tsp guar gum, dark chocolate chips baked 6 minutes at 350 no more otherwise cookies were crumbly. Defiantly not regular chocolate chip cookies, but really really yummy with changes i made and not to over cook. would have given 5 stars if i did not have to make so many improvements.
After a few tweeks, these cookies are amazing! I added more vanilla and used chopped toasted pecans instead of walnuts. Ended up tastier than the other batch I prepared that day containing wheat flour. I only slightly reduced the sugar amount and enjoyed the best gluten-free dessert I've prepared so far!
These taste great! Thank you, thank you!! I used two eggs instead of the egg substitute and increased the flour by 1/4 cup. As other reviewer's suggested, I reduced the sugar by 1/4 (left out some of the brown), and they're plenty sweet. Instead of baking powder, I added 1 tsp xanthan gum just because it was recommend by my GF baking mix. Even my 14 year old gobbled them up, knowing they are GF!
yay!!!!!A Great recipe that doesn't crumble,or taste gritty. Also multiplies and freezes very well!
This is much better than store bought! I did make some subs: mixed in gluten-free, casein-free shortening with GFCF margarine, used 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup white sugar and 1 egg, reduced salt to 1/4 tspn (I used Arrowhead GF baking mix which already had salt in it - could be why others mentioned theirs was salty?) Mine were a little flat and crispy but not to the point of becoming one big cookie on the sheet. Still delicious - kids loved it! Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious! These gluten free cookies taste just like the real thing! Following other reviews I cut out the white sugar, used 2 eggs in place of the egg substitute and actually omitted the salt. They are wonderful cookies! I am going to pass this recipe on! Thanks!
This came out better than my wheat/egg cookies ever did. I live at high altitude (over 7,000 ft), and finally made a soft, chewy cookie, thanks to this recipe! My only substitution was vegetable shortening instead of butter. I used Bob's Red Mill General Purpose Baking Flour, with about a teaspoon of xantham gum, for my baking mix. I had no problems with runny dough using this version. Thanks for bringing home-baked cookies back to my kitchen!
These cookies are awesome! I made them for myself but the rest of the family loves them too!
We tried this, wanted to love it, but just couldn't. We used Bob's Red Mill All-Purpose Gluten Free Flour, which states on the front that it is ideal for cookies, cakes and the like, but they just ended up tasting like bean pods with chocolate. \
Good cookies that everyone liked. I added xanthum gum (1/2 tsp.) and used a whole fresh egg. Baked them on parchment paper. They held together well and raised like a wheat made cookie. These were my first attempt at homemade cookies and pleasantly surprised. BTW, I added the xanthum gum to the sugar/egg mixture not the flour. I also left out the salt, as I need low sodium as well as GF diet.
These turned out flat as a pancake using the recipe to the tee. They are also very sweet! I will use others suggestions, reducing the sugar, and adding more flours. It also may depend on what flours you use. I use a combo of tapioca flour, sorguhm flour, and potato starch. I added more flour to my second batch, and they are looking MUCH better! We'll see how they taste.
I made this according to the recommendations in the reviews... an extra 1/2 c. GF flour, 1/2 t. salt, 1/2 c. brown sugar and 1/4 c. white sugar. The salt, sugar was fine, but it was too much flour. When I make this the next time, I will make te recipe and only add enough flour to get the right consistency (if any is needed at all). I really appreciated having this recipe for chocolate chip cookies! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Thank you Ms. Arnold! My mom is allergic to wheat and these were perfect! What's better is, the rest of the fam liked them better than she did! My brother didn't even realize they were wheatfree when he tasted them, he just said, 'wow these are good'. So I sent some back to his roommate and he loved them in blissful ignorance, too! Apart from being slightly grainy, which you can't really tell unless you're looking for it, these are fabulous.
Tasted great, but Can anyone tell me why my cookies spread out flat? I used margarine instead of butter and 2 eggs instead of egg replacement. Any ideas? They fell apart too but I think that's because of the absence of xantham gum.
My husband and I really enjoyed these cookies. I used white and brown rice flour instead of the baking mix and they turned out great. I also substituted almond extract for the vanilla and added some oatmeal (a little healthier). I will defiantly use this recipe again!
Mmmm...goood! I used 'kinnikinnick gluten free all purpose flour blend' plus 1tsp xanthum gum and i used an egg instead of replacer and they turned out great!
These came out great! I like the crispy edges, soft center. I modified by adding 1/2 tsp of Xantham Gum for the 2 cups of flour I used, and I also used a real egg, and added 1/4 cup of oats. They took 10 min to bake on 360. These taste just as good to me as the traditional. YUM!
It may have been the gluten free mixture I was using but the amount of sugar to flour mixture is too much sugar! If you don't want to cookies to flatten out and make one big cookie halve the amount of sugar and margarine, use 3/4 tsp of baking soda and baking powder. After done they were awesome. If needed add a little milk or water to make to mixture moist
These are incredible. I used vegan margarine, gluten free AP flour and flax seed meal and water as my egg replacer (1tbsp meal in 3 tbsp warm water). Mine took 10 minutes to bake and they are pure delicious perfection. I cut the salt back to 1/2 tsp after reading other reviews. I also added closer to 2.5 c of flour and then ended up needing a few more tbsp of margarine, so I would say the recipe is perfect as it is!
My friend who is wheat-intolerant said these were really yummy treats. She and her family enjoyed them. My family said they were good. I thought they were yucky. They were very crunchy. I used Red Mill biscuit and baking mix. Maybe there is a better mix to use?
These cookies were delicious! I used one egg instead of substitue and followed everything else. Baked for 9 min and they were perfect. Soft and chewy and my office loved them. They taste no different than regular chocolate chip cookies.
These were pretty good for a gluten free cookie. I'm celiac, so to find a decent chocolate chip cookie recipe is a big deal. I used vanilla bean and demerara sugar (which is similar to brown, but it's a bit more moist and coarse). I left it in the refrigerator overnight to let the flavours really develop. Also, I used earth balance instead of butter because I'm vegan. Wonderful, thanks.
This recipe was great!! The cookies baked perfectly and are still chewy! Definitely better than I've made with flour, that's for sure. Based on others' recommendations, I did change it a bit. For the baking mix, I used: 1/2 cornstarch, 1/2 brown rice flour, and 1 1/4 cup white rice flour like one reviewer said, as well as 1 tsp of xantham gum. I also used 2 eggs instead of 1 because the mixture was a bit dry. I think next time I will use more brown rice flour just for nutrition. I'm not a celiac patient, but plan on being a gastroenterologist when I graduate from med school; as a result, I wanted to experiment with gluten-free recipes. This website is by far, better than any cookbook I've looked at!! :)
Excellent! I made these for my husband who thought I was making homemade cookies with flour. He loved them! He even said they were better than his recipe. Then I told him they were GF and he didn't believe me. I only had 1 c brown sugar so I added more white sugar to make up for it. Next time I'll use the recommended amount of brown sugar because I think it made the cookies not as sweet. The chocolate chips made up for it and they were great. I also didn't use salt.
more of a 3 and 1/2 star. This recipe was....fine. The problem is that they turn out flat and practically clear...and very grainy. I used this recipe quite often, and added 1/2 a cup more baking mix. I tried adding more another time but they became too "floury" and yucky. I would suggest another website for gluten free recipes. I love allrecipes but for gluten free baking they jst dont suffice. Go to websites that are for gluten free recipes. They also tend to be vegan.
This recipe was great. I can have eggs, so I used one extra large egg instead of the egg replacement, and part gluten free pantry baking mix, part millet flour. I also used organic non-hydrogenated shortening in place of the butter, which I feel makes a much better cookie than butter.
Good flavor but as written makes very thin cookies. Read other reviews before making to help you make necessary adjustments.
they taste good, but they're as flat as pancakes and fall apart when I pick them up.
I found this recipe when I grew tired of paying $5 a box for the Betty Crocker mix. After I had everything all mixed up I was SO excited to see that it actually looked like regular cookie dough instead of a dry crumbly mess. However the uncooked dough does not taste good at all. Infact, I wasn't going to bake them due to the terrible flavor. My mom talked me into baking them and OMG I am SO glad she did they are AMAZING!!!! I did find they stuck to the aluminum foil even though had sprayed it. I plan on using Reynolds Release next time.
Awesome!
GLUTEN-FREE/DAIRY-FREE/EGG FREE TWEAKS: Made these today/delicious, but daughter detected aftertaste of either baking soda or powder, so next time I'll eliminate the baking pwdr (original Toll House cookies only use bkng soda so why would one use both baking soda and baking powder? I will try to find out...) My changes: Increased butter to 1 cup & used a dairy-free butter spread from Whole Foods; Increased vanilla to 1 1/2 tsp; Used 3 tsp EnerG Egg Replacer mixed with 4 tbsp water (as per box instr) This equals 2 eggs; Decreased brown sugar to 3/4 cup; Substituted 1/2 cup agave syrup for the white sugar; Used Red Mill all purpose baking mix & increased to 1 1/2 cups to make up for liquid agave; Decreased salt to 3/4 tsp; Used 2 c dairy-free choc chips; . Baked 10 mins 375 degree oven. Cookies are crisp w/slightly soft middle. Almost perfect! (but no bkng pwdr next time!)
This was my very first gluten free recipe I tried and I was pleasantly surprised. For baking mix I used a pre-mix brand called Tom Sawyer (I bought it at the health food store nearby). I added two eggs. I would definitely suggest keeping the cookies on the cookie sheet for at least 2 minutes after cooking as suggested in the recipe. Otherwise the cookies will crumble. Next time I might add a tablespoon of milk.
This is a great recipe, I've served it at school functions and these cookies get gobbled up! I like to decrease the chocolate chips by half and add in some raisins and a teaspoon to two of cinnamon. Yumm!!!
I'm always looking for gluten free goodies to make for my niece who is sensitive to gluten and I feel bad that she can't eat all the 'good stuff' like the rest of us. I didn't have a gluten free baking mix so I made my own consisting of 1/2 c tapioca flour, 1/2 c Quinoi flour, 1/2 c buckwheat flour and 3/4 c oat flour. I then added 2 tsp of xantham powder to ensure it all 'sticks' (I found this all at the grocery store, Real Canadian Superstore or Loblaws). I reduced the salt to 1/4 tsp. and used 1 egg instead of the substitute. I used 3/4 c of margarine instead of the butter and reduced the brown sugar to 1/2 c. I always use a mixture of milk chocolate chips and semisweet chocolate chips when making choc chip cookies, I think they taste even better that way. Thanks for the great recipe.
I was looking for a recipe that looked like my moms chocolate chip cookie recipe, not necessarily a gluten free recipe..So when making these cookies I didn't use any gluten free ingredients, just the ordinary ingredients,and these cookies turned out wonderfully. They looked just like the cookies in the picture and the kids love them. Soft and moist..Thanks for the great recipe..
These are SO good, soft & moist. Cannot tell the difference between these & cookies made with all-purpose refined wheat flour. I am not sensitive to gluten or eggs, I just like trying other grains & avoiding wheat. I used kamut flour (apparently has gluten) and 1 egg in place of the egg-substitute. We love the results. Thank you for a great wheat alternative cookie recipe!
By far the best gluten free, egg free chocolate chip recipe I've had. I used vanilla coconut yogurt for the egg substitute. Also cut the salt in half. My boys were thrilled!
Really good but off course the results will be based on what Gluten free Baking mix you use9too much rice flour and you may get a grainy texture, too much bean and thus a bean taste). I used full eggs, no need for egg substitute in my house.
I thought the cookies were really good, not too much different than normal wheat cookies with the exception of the texture. I used Brown rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch and rice flour so maybe that is why. Texture looked more like oatmeal. They were a little crispy on the outside but soft in the middle. Mine baked way longer than 6-8 minutes. I had them in for 12 minutes at 375 but I think 11 minutes would have been perfect. I have a baking business for cookies and cakes (wheat) and let me tell you, this gluten-free baking is a whole new ball of wax. The only reason I am giving 4 stars is because it is way too sweet. Next time I will decrease the sugar to 1 cup and see how it is. I haven't been eating sugar for 30 days so that maybe why as my friends laughed at me when I said they were too sweet.
These are fantastic. I wanted something that was similar to Bob's Red Mill GF cookie mix (but cheaper), and this recipe is very similar- only better! I may use less chocolate chips next time, as I had a hard time incorporating all of them. After I had used up all the dough there were still quite a few in the bottom of the mixing bowl. Fantastic recipe. Will definitely make again and again. Thanks for sharing.
Modifications: 1/2 butter, 1/2 trex (the closest thing to Crisco I've found in the UK), 2 eggs, used gf bread mix with xantham gum (not sure if that made a difference), and lots of M&Ms. I also made big cookies, approx. 3-4" after baking, undercooked them slightly, and left them on the pan a few minutes longer. These have stayed soft under a cake dome for 2 days so far, and aside from the slightly gritty aftertaste from GF flour (I'm a new gf baker, any suggestions welcomed gratefully), these were super. I think the dough will become a staple all-purpose one--next time I'm thinking nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, and white chocolate!
Great gluten free cookie recipe! They held together well, taste good, and you'd never know there wasn't egg & gluten in them! Based on other reviews - I used a little more flour (1 c Pamela's GF baking mix, 1 c Sorghum flour, and 1/3 c coconut flour - which uses up a lot of liquid). I added 1 tsp Guar Gum for consistency, and used 1 T chia seed soaked in 3 T water until gummy as my egg replacer. I used 1 c choc chips, and 1/2 c pecans too. All my egg & gluten eating friends loved these!
I baked these 2 different ways. The first way by the oven I would give them about 3.5-4 stars. They were a little browned, flattened, and misshaped. Not a very pretty cookie. The second way I used my NuWave Oven. I baked them in it on the 2" tray, lined with foil and sprayed with PAM. I baked them on medium power for about 12 minutes, I believe, from dough balls I had froze with a cookie scoop. They looked pretty, or more like the picture, this time, and had a nice soft texture. GF baking mix, is essentially ground rice, potato starch, and tapioca starch. So, don't be expecting a wheat flour baked texture. GF baked goods are more of a starchy taste with a slight graininess. I am comparing them to other GF cookies I have tried, especially the bagged ones at the store, and they are rather descent. Only change I made was making 1/2 recipe and subbing 1 egg for the egg subtitute suggested. Making 1/2 recipe yielded 28 cookies using a cookie scoop. I used dark chocolate and I did like that these weren't overly sweet tasting.
I am newly GF and knew I couldn't do this without a good chocolate chip cookie. This is the first one I tried and won't waste my time on any others. It was PERFECT! Dare I say as good as AP Flour cookies? They were soft and rose very well! *If you had trouble with them rising make sure your soda is NEW, less than 2 months old. It should flow out of the box (don't scoop) with no clumps. I never use butter, always margarine (tub or stick, I used a tub this time) and have never had a problem. It is already soft and chilled. Put your baking sheet in the freezer each time before you drop the cookies so they don't spread before entering the oven. I also chill my dough between batches. Here is how I made mine: Tub butter Same type/amount of sugars Regular vanilla extract (not a celiac so i'm not too worried) 2 eggs Same baking soda NO baking powder 1/2 tsp salt 1/2 C quick oats 1/2 bag of chopped nuts and chocolate chips GF Baking Mix: 1 1/2 cups white or brown rice flour 1/2 cup potato starch (not potato flour) 1/4 cup tapioca flour 1 tsp xanthan gum
These were a great texture. I did chill the dough for about an hour, and they did not spead much at all. My hubby said they look like store bought. Used GF Panty AP flour, and made sugar substitutions as well. Also used a couple of eggs rather than egg replacer. In short, this is a wonderfully adaptable GF recipe. I bet it is phenomenal with real sugar! Thanks for the great recipe. =)
This was my first attempt at gluten free baking and it went surprisingly well. I didn't have time to run to the health food store so my only choice of flour was sof'ella gluten free all purpose baking mix. It includes baking powder, baking soda, vanilla powder and sea salt in the ingredients so I omitted these from the recipe. I went ahead and used two eggs because I am not sensitive to them. For the sugar I used 1 cup turbinado and 1/4 cup pure organic cane sugar. The dough was fantastic too. Much better than regular cookie dough in my opinion : ) I followed another reviewers suggestion to freeze the cookie dough after dropping it onto the cookie sheets for about 10 minutes before baking them. They only took about 6 or 7 minutes to cook and while some of them looked not quite ready I pulled them anyway because the bottoms were slightly brown. They were perfect after cooling for a few minutes. Overall, they turned out great! They are not as heavy as regular cookies but I expected that with the gluten free rice flour/navy bean flour in the baking mix. They were chewy and delicious and most importantly my husband approved which is very rare when I try to bake something 'healthy'. Great recipe, thank you!
I used soy flour and oat flour..also used 1 egg and 1 egg yolk. Nice and chewy!
This is my first successful attempt at baking cookies! Before this it was all store bought, but a professor of mine can't consume gluten products. So I decided to give this a try. He loved it! According to him, every other gluten free cookie has tasted like chalk, so he gave up trying, but he actually wants this recipe from me! Everyone else in my department also loved them and my friends couldn't even taste the difference. I did use 1 egg instead of the egg-substitute, and the recommended scooping size is perfect for small cookies for munching. Also, I baked in my oven for 6.5 minutes to get the right chewy consistency. Any longer and the cookies became hard and burnt on the underside. Warning though, this recipe makes A LOT of cookies.
This recipe was not to my liking.
I got plenty of compliments on these. I made my own GF baking mix (a hodge-podge of white rice flour, glutinous rice flour, sorghum flour, tapioca flour, cornstarch, and xanthum gum) and used 2 eggs (no substitute in the house!). The cookies are thick and chewy and SO EASY TO MAKE! Texture of the dough was perfect: the variations of thickness seen by other reviewers have to be based on choice of baking mix. Thank you for such an simple, tasty GF recipe.
These were really, really good. I only added a 1/2 cup of sugar (I didn't have any brown sugar on hand), left the salt out and used 2 eggs i/o egg substitute. They were still yummy and sweet. I will absolutely make these again, and I'm going to try molasses too. I'm recommending this to all my gluten free friends!
Maybe the different review results have something to do with the brand of GF flour? I used Bob's which is bean based - and I could definitely taste it in the dough, but the cookies themselves were wonderful and I couldn't tell the difference between these and toll house. I did use 2 eggs and I did add 1 tsp xanthan gum, and reduced baking soda to 1/2 tsp (I can always taste it when I am not countering it with an acid). The first couple batches spread nicely, but stuck to pan more than traditional cookies, but the last batch I used parchment paper and they came right off. Mine looked just like the picture. Really a nice treat for my wheat intollerant daughter.
These are wonderful!! I replaced the butter with butter flavored Crisco, and used 3/4 of a bag of chocolate chips. These taste so much like "real" cookies, my husband asked me if they were really gluten free. Thanks so much. One more day of happily being gluten free.
I added 1 tsp of xantham gum and used 1 real egg instead of the substitute and they were ahh-mazing! :-)
I followed the recipe as written except I used the brown sugar with Splenda product rather than straight brown sugar, used a real egg, dark chocolate chunks and added chopped walnuts. I wish I had read the reviews first. As many of the other reviewers mentioned, the cookies were very flat and fell apart when attempting to transfer them from the cookie sheet to the cooling rack. They were very gritty. So much so that I couldn't eat them. I would give the recipe one star except that my fiance and kids liked them. I will try making the changes suggested by other reviewers (omitting the white sugar and adding more GF baking mix) and will adjust my review then if they turn out better.
I did not care for this recipe.
I made these for my husband who is allergic to gluten. He thought they tasted pretty good. I thought they tasted good for being gluten-free. My kids even ate them which is a true test to any recipe.
this was a great cookie to have! This is a great treat and great for my celiac disease.
maybe i just don't eat cookies that often anymore but they seem way too sweet, after taste is all sugar. milk made them much better
I like this recipe- though I prefer recipes that use all scratch as opposed to mixes as part of its ingredient list. I think it needs more sugar- the dough is not sweet enough for my taste. Overall- yummy!
