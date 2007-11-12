Chocolate Chip Cookies (Gluten Free)

OK I read many many reviews on this recipe, since I've been on a quest for the perfect GF choc chip cookie recipe for a while now. The search is over- this recipe really is that much better than the others! The cookies are soft/chewy on the inside and crisp on the edges- seriously perfect, and I bake a LOT so I'm tough to please. Here's what I'd recommend on the tweaks, based on the other reviews and my experience: I cut the brown sugar by 1/4 cup, NOT the white sugar, since white sugar adds the crispiness. I think even with the full amount of sugar it would be fine. I used 1.5 eggs, although if you use 2 eggs just up the flour a bit more. I used 2 3/4 cup GF flour (used Bob's GF flour, which also requires 3/4 tsp xanthan gum be added). Cut the salt in half (1/2 tsp) or leave it out if your baking mix has salt in it. Definitely SIFT the dry ingredients as recommended since this makes the cookies softer and minimizes the graininess. If your cookies spread too much, add more flour to stiffen the dough. With the proportions above, I had a totally normal consistency dough. I dropped them onto the cookie sheet and pressed them a bit since the cookies didn't spread on their own. Finally, bake them til the edges/tips are slightly browned. This recipe makes a large-ish batch but I'm so glad I doubled it because these cookies ROCK!