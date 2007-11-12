Chocolate Chip Cookies (Gluten Free)

Gluten-free, egg-free.

Recipe by Barbara Arnold

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F ( 190 degrees C). Prepare a greased baking sheet.

  • In a medium bowl, cream butter and sugar. Gradually add replacer eggs and vanilla while mixing. Sift together gluten- free flour mix, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Stir into the butter mixture until blended. Finally, stir in the chocolate chips.

  • Using a teaspoon, drop cookies 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 6 to 8 minutes or until light brown. Let cookies cool on baking sheet for 2 minutes before removing to wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 201.8mg. Full Nutrition
