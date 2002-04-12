Chocolate Pixies
These cookies are messy to make, but well worth the effort!
this is a family favorite but my recipe calls for only 3 eggs. when i make my pixies they are not messy at all to make. i suggest you try them this way they are always delicious.Read More
Wasn't my favorite. Will look for another recipe.Read More
mmmmmmmm! soft and chocolatey! i took these to golf, and everyone loved them! didnt change a thing... although next time may add chocolate chips(one cannot have to much chocolate), and dried cherries! YUM! thanks for the recipe! :D
Chill the dough overnight and scoop with a sturdy 1tsp scoop and you can save yourself much of the mess!
DELICIOUS! My mother made these every Christmas when I was growing up, so my son and I made these together. I was out of baking squares, so I used 3 tbsp. baking cocoa powder and 1 tbsp. butter for each square needed (12 tbsp. powder and 4 tbsp. extra butter). It worked just fine! We also had some extra Brach's chocolate stars, so we put them on top of some of the cookies, but they really are perfect just the way they are!
These were awesome! I tried several different recipes and all of them cake out cakey, but this one was soft and chewy and fudgey with the slightest hint of crispness around the edges. I could use a bit more chocolate flavor and a tiny bit less sweetness and I think a bit of vanilla extract would help round the flavor out a bit, but these were a big hit. Definitely allow more time than you normally would for rolling them into balls, though....people weren't kidding about the messy part. I measured out 5 balls at a time and then put the bowl of dough (almost batter) in the freezer while I rolled the balls in the sugar and arranged them on the plate and then washed the excess off my hands and this method seemed to make them a bit easier to work with, but it took much longer than most cookies you back from rolled balls.
These are FANTASTIC!!! Wouldn't change a thing!
Delicious! Made them sort of small, so there were lots! Sort of chewy like a small bite of brownie.
Lots of eggs make these cookies soft and cakey, with a little crunch on the outside. I used 4 oz. unsweetened chocolate and 1/3 cup butter, and added maybe 1/8 cup more of flour, as the cookies aren't chocolatey enough otherwise. We added a mixture of butterscotch, milk chocolate and semisweet chips to the second half of the batch, and it really added something -- just increase the baking time by 2 minutes if you're adding chips. The mess from the dough can be controlled by putting the dough in the freezer for 1/2 hour before making the cookies.
So yummy and very easy to make!
Kinda like a cake cookie..Tastes good but i dont care for the texture. idk why. But my bf likes them alot! Very fun and messy to make!
Easy recipe and a huge favorite of my family and friends
They spread so allow lots of room between. I got 48 3" cookies, so would consider cutting recipe in half.
I have been looking for this also and just did a "choc. pixie cookie" search and there it was. I got a tear because my Mom would make these for us only at Christmas and we would sit all together and have a glass of milk and 2 choc. pixies. Thank you so much, it is a Merry Christmas. My grandkids will love them. Mary, from Califon, NJ
This recipe is too salty and there is some sort of taste missing. I've had these cookies before and this was not the best...wondering if vanilla was part of it or more sweetened chocolate?
Love making these cookies!!! Always a big hit!!! I use a cookie scoop to help with the shaping (doesn't count down on the mess though lol, same amount of messy) and put the batter back in the fridge in between sets since I only had one sheet
I have been looking for this recipe for years - I am thrilled I have finally found it!! My mother used to make these all the time, but she lost the recipe some years back and was unable to share it with me. I send her a copy of the recipe as soon as I found here and we both can't wait to make a batch of these yummy cookies!
Very easy to make. One of my husbands favorites He said a fond childhood memory.
It was more of a sugar cookie then a chocolate cookie and it took all day to make, but did taste decent
So good!
Tastes like cocoa puff's in cookie form.
Not the best chocolate pixies. Chewy, but not much flavor besides the taste of the sugar.
It tasted great! My only problem was that it looked a LOT less elegant than in the pictures. Taste, though, was great. Would make it again!
Not too messy. I put serving teaspoons in freezer. I kept mix in frig for about 3 hours. It helped. Tasted very good, especially for a non baker like me. Just follow instructions.
I made this for my family awhile back, and they loved it! I couldn't stop eating the dough, and I will definitely make this again in the future.
I've been making this cookie for years (different recipe) and had the hardest time. Have never had to deal with a batter for a cookie that was this sticky; but amazing flavor. The cookies spread to paper thin consistency.
I made these but for some reason mine come out flat any ideas
I have made this cookie for years and liked this version with melted butter rather than oil. They came out very moist and were a hit with my grandkids.
It's the same recipe my Mom and I used all of my life. It's wonderful!!! Fixing to make these for my church class! The ladies will LOVE these!!
