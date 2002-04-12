Chocolate Pixies

These were awesome! I tried several different recipes and all of them cake out cakey, but this one was soft and chewy and fudgey with the slightest hint of crispness around the edges. I could use a bit more chocolate flavor and a tiny bit less sweetness and I think a bit of vanilla extract would help round the flavor out a bit, but these were a big hit. Definitely allow more time than you normally would for rolling them into balls, though....people weren't kidding about the messy part. I measured out 5 balls at a time and then put the bowl of dough (almost batter) in the freezer while I rolled the balls in the sugar and arranged them on the plate and then washed the excess off my hands and this method seemed to make them a bit easier to work with, but it took much longer than most cookies you back from rolled balls.