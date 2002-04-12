Chocolate Pixies

4.2
34 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 6
  • 3 3
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

These cookies are messy to make, but well worth the effort!

Recipe by April P

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter and chocolate together over low heat or in the microwave.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix eggs and sugar with an electric mixer until smooth. Stir in melted chocolate mixture. Sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt . Stir dry ingredients into the egg mixture by hand until well blended. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees (150 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Shape rounded teaspoonfuls into balls and roll in confectioners' sugar. Place cookies 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until firm to touch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 36.1mg; sodium 115.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022