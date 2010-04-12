Favorite Black Walnut Cookies
An easy cookie to make, with the distinctive flavor of black walnuts. It is especially good with a nice cup of tea, or coffee.
These were wonderful! No changes at all are needed. They are crisp and not too sweet. I cooked one batch and left the rest of the dough rolled up in the refrigerator. Tonight I pulled it out and made another fresh pan of cookies. Definitely a winner. These can obviously be made ahead of time and cooked right before serving. 12-24-2010 A friend of mine made these and substituted margarine for the butter. They did not come out as well, were not as crisp and the flavor was different. It is important, especially when baking, to use the same ingredients. Butter makes cookies crisper and allows the baker to make a more delicate cookies, thinner and crisper without baking them brown. She and I remade them and compared the two side-by-side. It was really a different recipe. Also, bring the eggs and butter to room temperature before creaming them, but do not microwave the butter to get it runny. It changes the way that it mixes with the sugar and eggs and you will not get the result that you want.Read More
Although the recipe was good, we found that we didnt like the strong taste of the black walnuts.I will probably use regular walnuts next time.Read More
This cookie was a big hit with friends and family. I had trouble finding enough chopped black walnuts so added ground black walnuts to the flour mixture as well as adding some chopped to the recipe. VERY walnutty :).
I made a ton of these for a cookie swap and to take to work. They disappeared immediately! They are deceptively plain-looking, but fantastically tasty! Very buttery, nutty, and crisp. I agree that they are superb with some tea - especially some Earl Grey. Gigantic thumbs up!
Black walnuts are my favorite nut, and these cookies turned out wonderfully both times I made them. They really showcase the unique nutty flavor!
I've made these three or four times over the last year, and they are indeed incredibly easy to make. They are good with chocolate chips and with almonds as well.
Just like cookies my mom used to make.
The cookie recipe itself is nice, but the taste of black walnuts is odd. Probably just my personal preference. Children didn't like them because they "tasted healthy," :^)
I give this 5 stars only because I used regular walnut meats instead of black walnuts. Easy recipe and my husband loved them.
This is a wonderful recipe. One batch will not be enough.
This was a most appreciated recipe. My husband and I collected black walnuts from three trees in our neighborhood. We hulled the nuts, cured them, cracked them, chopped them, and put them into this recipe. I'd never before experienced the taste of black walnuts (very different from English walnuts). Maybe I loved the taste so much because of all the work we put into preparing the nuts. This recipe, however, was easy to make, and the resulting cookies were quite delicious.
Love this recipe. However I changed a few things. I skipped the forming logs and refriderating part. I pre-heated the oven to 375 instead of 350, dropped 12 teaspoon size portions unto the cookie sheet and baked at 10 min. Turned out perfect.
I followed as specified except for the butter, I used shortening hoping it would be more crumbly. The taste is just blah. This is just not a very good cookie recipe & I had high hopes.
The recipe was ok, but not as good as others I have tried. There was too much sugar and it overpowered the distinct taste of the black walnut.
This is a pretty good recipe..not the best but none the less very yummy. I found 3 cups of flour seemed to dry it out slightly and it took me a long time to roll the dough into rolls. I am a sucker for black walnut anything so this caught my eye. Personally for me I would have like a little more black walnut flavor...maybe a teaspoon of black walnut flavoring? I will still continue to search for yet a better/easier one :)
THIS IS A GREAT COOKIE MY HUSBAND REALLY LIKES THEM
it is not as i imaged but the result is a pretty good cookie. i like crispy cookies so i baked them a little longer. at the beginning i tasted the baking soda, but soon it is gone. next time i may skip the baking soda, because beat the butter and sugar can create air in the cookies too.
Great flavor. Easy to make.
Absolutely wonderful cookies!
Made these cookies last year. Super easy and everyone complimented them. I'm sure they will be a hit with everyone again this year!
I added a cup of white chocolate chips and a splash of real maple syrup.
I was a little concerned because recipe seemed so plain. WRONG! Only change I made was to use 1/2 cup butter, 1/4 cup shortening and 1/4 cup plant based avacado oil butter just to see if it would work. Also used 1/4 (maybe 1/2) teaspoon nutmeg. Delicious!!
Yum! Reminds me of my childhoood!!
Easy to make, the cookie ends up the perfect consistency. Though, I can’t get anyone in my family to eat them, due to the strong flavor of black walnuts. I put all the hard work into harvesting the nuts though, so I’ve got 44 cookies to eat in the next couple weeks. I find them to be too strong for cookies too, I’ll stick to banana nut bread from now on. Maybe 1/2 cup of nuts would be better, but I’m not risking it.
I made them last week, and they are all gone. I wonder who made the cookie jar empty? I know, ME, so I made more. These are perfect, not crisp not soft. The last batch was better but that time I under-baked them. I have Loved black walnuts my whole life. The secret is drink root beer on the side-Yummy
If you love the taste of black walnuts, you’ll love this cookie! I followed the recipe exactly and I thought it was perfect. Even the level of sweetness was perfectly suited to my taste (not overly sweet). Be sure to allow for spread when baking.
Excellent! I think I added too much molasses. I don't like brown sugar hardening so I make my own brown sugar from molasses and sugar as I need it. But they are really very good cookies
I’ve been looking for this kind of cookie for AGES. I will make this recipe anytime I can make the excuse. Love it!
Hard to review because I added baking POWER instead of baking SODA : / so they definitely did not have the best texture or flavor.
I loved this recipe.It was so easy to make . Making another batch tomorrow 2nd one in 3 days.
I made this like the recipe other than adding maybe 1/4-1/2 tsp black walnut extract. A little flatter than I’d like. But delicious! The dough is my favorite part of any cookie! Quick, easy and delicious!!
This is a really good cookie. I made the recipe as written, adjusting for high altitude by adding an additional 2T. flour and decreasing the sugar by about 2T. The cookie is just sweet enough to compliment the earthiness of the black walnuts. Will definitely make again!
Really good but I personally found the black walnuts to be too strongly flavored according to recipe so 2nd batch I did half black walnuts and half pecans and now it's perfect :)
