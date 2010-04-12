Favorite Black Walnut Cookies

An easy cookie to make, with the distinctive flavor of black walnuts. It is especially good with a nice cup of tea, or coffee.

Recipe by Terri McDougal

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream butter, white sugar, and brown sugar. Add eggs and beat until smooth. Sift together flour, baking soda, and salt. Stir dry ingredients into the creamed mixture until well blended. Stir in walnuts last. Shape dough into logs about 2 inches in diameter, wrap them in wax paper, and refrigerate until firm.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Slice dough logs into 1/2 inch slices, and place on baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes. Mmmm nuttylicious!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 186.4mg. Full Nutrition
