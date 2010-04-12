Favorite Black Walnut Cookies

These were wonderful! No changes at all are needed. They are crisp and not too sweet. I cooked one batch and left the rest of the dough rolled up in the refrigerator. Tonight I pulled it out and made another fresh pan of cookies. Definitely a winner. These can obviously be made ahead of time and cooked right before serving. 12-24-2010 A friend of mine made these and substituted margarine for the butter. They did not come out as well, were not as crisp and the flavor was different. It is important, especially when baking, to use the same ingredients. Butter makes cookies crisper and allows the baker to make a more delicate cookies, thinner and crisper without baking them brown. She and I remade them and compared the two side-by-side. It was really a different recipe. Also, bring the eggs and butter to room temperature before creaming them, but do not microwave the butter to get it runny. It changes the way that it mixes with the sugar and eggs and you will not get the result that you want.

