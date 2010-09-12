Christmas Stars

Just did a half batch of this recipe to try it out. I haven't filled them yet, but tried the taste. Taste is good, although I expected it to be a lot softer than it was; I don't really care for crunchy cookies. I cooked 1/4 of the recipe as it said; to another 1/4 I added a couple shakes of cinnamon and nutmeg. Both were good, but the one that I did as is came out crunchier; they were a little thinner than the others, so that would be why. I think the biggest thing I was disappointed in was how few cookies it made. Considering I have used half the batch for around 6 cookies, I am not overly impressed. And if I rolled them any thinner, they would be like paper! So I'm not sure if this recipe will make it to the cookie swap or not. Had high hopes, but I need to make about 12 dozen cookies, and that is A LOT of ingredients for very few cookies. I would probably make them for home though. They do taste good, but my suggestion would be do not roll so thin, roll into a bigger thickness, maybe like a thumbprint cookie, then fill with the jam, and don't worry about covering it.