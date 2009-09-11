Macadamia Coconut Icebox Cookies

3 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A great refrigerator cookie with a tropical twist. This dough freezes well and only takes a few minutes to thaw and then bake.

By LYNN SEVERNS

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Stir in vanilla. Sift together flour, baking soda, and salt. Stir into the butter mixture. Then stir in the oatmeal, macadamia nuts and coconut.

    Advertisement

  • Divide dough into three portions and roll each portion into a log about 2 1/2 inches in diameter. Wrap each log in plastic wrap and put into the refrigerator to chill for 2 hours, or wrap and freeze for up to 2 months.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets or line them with parchment paper. If frozen, let dough logs sit out at room temperature for 5 minutes.

  • Slice each log into 1/4 inch rounds and place about 1 inch apart on prepared baking sheets. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 112.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022