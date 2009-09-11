Macadamia Coconut Icebox Cookies
A great refrigerator cookie with a tropical twist. This dough freezes well and only takes a few minutes to thaw and then bake.
The was a good recipe, the results was a very nicely balanced cookie that is a little chewy. I got tired of chopping nuts and only used 1 cup of nut instead of 2 and the finish seemed right. I tried a chocolate chip version of this recipe by cutting the white sugar in have and replacing it with brown sugar this turned out well too.Read More
Maybe it was the fact I scaled this recipe down some, but the cookies really didn't stay together, very crumbly. They have a good taste because I like what's in them but my husband says they are too 'fibery'Read More
The was a good recipe, the results was a very nicely balanced cookie that is a little chewy. I got tired of chopping nuts and only used 1 cup of nut instead of 2 and the finish seemed right. I tried a chocolate chip version of this recipe by cutting the white sugar in have and replacing it with brown sugar this turned out well too.
I am not a fan of coconut, but the macadamia was a good blend that made it flavorful. My family loved it.
