Chewy Peanut Butter Brownies

1025 Ratings
  • 5 651
  • 4 244
  • 3 87
  • 2 32
  • 1 11

These brownies have been a favorite in my family since I was a small child. Because they're so popular, I usually double the recipe. Great with chocolate frosting!

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x9 inch pan
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C ). Grease a 9x9 inch baking pan.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together peanut butter and margarine. Gradually blend in the brown sugar, white sugar, eggs, and vanilla; mix until fluffy. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; stir into the peanut butter mixture until well blended.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in preheated oven, or until the top springs back when touched. Cool, and cut into 16 squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 158.5mg. Full Nutrition
