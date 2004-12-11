Chewy Peanut Butter Brownies
These brownies have been a favorite in my family since I was a small child. Because they're so popular, I usually double the recipe. Great with chocolate frosting!
Tastes like a peanut butter cake, moist and yummy! I added about 2/3 cup of chocolate chips and baked it in a 8x8 baking pan instead of 9x9. Very quick and easy to make.
I should have trusted my instincts on these and used my own judgment rather than paying such close attention to all the reviewers who recommended a longer baking time. Do not overbake, or you'll end up with one, dry peanut butter brownie. Mine would have been perfect at 25 minutes, but I let it go another five. Having said that, they're good, with a nice peanut butter flavor--but with so many other recipes out there, I wouldn't call this a "must make again, to die for recipe." I frosted them with Chocolate Frosting I, which made them twice as good as they would have been otherwise.
Tastes like a peanut butter cake, moist and yummy! I added about 2/3 cup of chocolate chips and baked it in a 8x8 baking pan instead of 9x9. Very quick and easy to make.
These are really yummy, especially with chocolate frosting. To double the recipe, I baked them in a 9x13 pan and lowered the temp to 325 (as was suggested by another reviewer) - they were more than ready in 35 minutes.
LOVED THIS!!!!! Delicious is too small a word for it. I put peanut butter and milk chocolate chips all over the top and let them bake in. Thanks
HELPFUL TIPS WHEN BAKING TO PREVENT HARD EDGES: I cover the pan with foil and with a knife... I cut out a big square in the middle so just 2" all around the edges is covered w/foil, so the edges are AS chewy as the middle. I double this recipe and it takes about 35-45 min to bake. I just wait for it to spring back as indicated and be a nice golden color (check the very center b/c that's where it will be gooey if not done). I add eyeball amount of chocolate chips on top before baking which I think is goodness. Or you can melt a chocolate glaze/frosting on top after it's done which also tastes delicious. I freeze the leftovers but definitely make double the amount using the suggestion of doubling all ingred. but adding 1/3C MORE pb, 2T LESS butter, and 1/3C LESS flour (so 1C + 2/3C). Excellent each time!
Fantastic Brownies! This is quite a refreshing change from the usual chocolate brownies, and it was very enjoyable! It was easily made in about a hour for me, and even though I am not too fond of peanut butter, I couldn't stop eating these! I ended up baking my batch in an 8x8 pan, and baked it for an extra ten minutes because I really prefer chewy bownies! Quite a crowd pleaser! Thank you Jo! This will have a permanent spot in my recipe book! =)
These brownies were amazing! My boyfriend hates chocolate, so I'm always trying to find desserts that don't have any in them. I made the recipe as is, but made a peanut butter icing in order to make it extra special! I used 2 cups of confectioners sugar, 2 tablespoons of milk, 2 teaspoons of corn syrup and 2 full tablespoons of peanut butter. It made the brownies sweeter (the way I like them) and added even more peanut butter flavor! I'll definitely be making these again soon!!!
These are awesome. I make them over and over and my room mates always ask for more. Even better than semi-sweet chocolate chips is just 2 Hershey bars broken up and placed on right after they come out of the oven. Then smear the chocolate all over when it melts. These are amazing and fast.
ohhhhhhhh. to die for. these are soooo gooood, they came out alittle crunchie on the outside and so soft and moist on the inside! I did add so milk chocolate chips to the batter. Oh Jo you are so right about the chocolate frosting, try they with the recipe chocolate frosting by Tianne her frosting recipe is the mate to these brownies. thank you so much for posting this recipe Jo!
So sinful and good! There is no need to change any of the ingredient amounts to make these more brownie-like, rather than cake-like. All I did was barely mix the ingredients together and then put them in for only 25 minutes instead of 30. They were still slightly underdone in the middle, which is how I love them. I tossed in 2/3 cup of white chocolate chips because my boyfriend loves them! They were a big hit and I plan to make them again very soon! Note: Double the peanut butter--they're even better this way! You can also replace the butter with applesauce without any noticeable difference.
not one single bad thing to say. Hard to talk with your mouth full!
Everyone loves these brownies! I did make a few changes. First of all I doubled the recipe. I only use 3 eggs instead of 4 and 2 cups peanut butter. I also decreased the white sugar by 1/2 c and increased the brown sugar by 1/2 c. Lastly, I add 1/2 bag of Reeces peanut butter chips!
Of all peanut butter brownie recipes on this site, this is THE ultimate recipe. I've tried them all. If you want them even chewier, substitute 2 Tbsp. of Egg Beaters for the eggs and add only 1/4 tsp. of baking soda. That way the batter does not rise very much and they become chewy. Bake them for about 25 minutes. Thank you, Jo!!
Don't bake longer than 25 minutes! I'm glad I read some reviews and didn't bake any longer. Also glad I didn't overbeat eggs, just mixed til incorporated, and used 1 egg and 1 egg yolk. Made a simple butter, powdered sugar, cocoa, milk frosting. Family likes them a lot.
This is a quick and easy dessert. I just fixed one today it was great! I've made these PB brownies about three times before and I am not a peanut butter fan at all these brownies changed that for me and now I keep a jar of peanut butter in my pantry just so I can make these. I would also like to add that you can omit the salt because the butter and the peanut butter has plenty of salt already in them. DO NOT beat until fluffy! You will have a cake like brownie. One person suggested using a fork to blend the butter and peanut butter, then use a spoon to mix in the rest of the ingredients. This will keep you from over mixing. I followed her suggestions and they turned out better than the previous ones. Thanks for this great recipe.
Very yummy! I whipped up some chocolate frosting to cover these wonderful brownies!
I had never tried peanut butter brownies but love the taste of peanut butter so gave this recipe a try. What a pleasant surprise. They are excellent and were a big hit at work. After reading some of the other reviews, I made a double recipe and baked in a 9x13 pan with only one alteration. I only used 3 eggs and the result was a chewy moist brownie like bar with a wonderful peanut butter flavor. I will definitely use this one again.
OMG - after reading this on the recipe buss - I am sitting at my desk dying to go home and make this stuff. It sounds great. I am taking one of the reviewers ideas and double the recipe, then use - 1 less egg; 1/2 cup more PB; and 1/3 cup less flour. I am going to bake them and them about 5 mintes before they are done, I am going to use the new MINI PB Cups (which are awesome by the way) and throw on top; then when it comes out; I will drizzle with PB and Chocolate. I cannot wait to try on vacation in three weeks.
I did a double batch and used 1/2 cup margarine, around 1 cup of peanut butter (I never measure peanut butter, so it was probably more like 1-1/4 cups), 1-1/4 cup sugar, 1 cup of brown sugar, 3 eggs, a big splash of vanilla, 1-3/4 cups of flour, 2 tsp baking powder, and 1/2 tsp salt. I baked it in a 9x13 pan for around 30 minutes, but the oven was closer to 325. They turned out really well! Not so much a brownie as a chewy bar. I iced it with Chocolate Frosting I from this site, delicious! Thanks for sharing, Jo!
Wow, these were devine! My husband has asked me to make these again, but with peanut butter or chocolate chips in the main part of the brownie, so I will have to try these again.
I've made these several times and they're always a hit! I use crunchy PB and add 1 rounded cup of chocolate chips. I increase the serving size to 24 and bake them in a 9X13 glass baking dish for 30 minutes and they are the perfect thickness! They stay nice and chewy kept at room temp in an airtight container for a few days! They are a great treat to take to a potluck or BBQ!
I followed FOODWIZ's advice about not using a mixer and not beating the eggs till fluffy, but instead "Used a fork to mix together the butter and peanut butter, then mix in the sugars, then the egg and vanilla, and then the dry ingredients with a spoon." With that I give it a four star rating, even though I didn't follow the recipe in the making. I did use all the ingredients listed. My 20 month old son LOVES then and I think they are fantastic!
Absolutly DELICIOUS! I made a frosting that I drizzled on top (2 cups of confectionary sugar with 3 Tbsp milk, 1 Tbsp butter ,1 Tsp vanilla extract and 3 Tbsp peanut butter).
Made these following the recipe exactly (used butter instead of margarine) and then sprinkled chocolate chips on top prior to baking. They are fabulous! Next time I make them, I will probably not put the chocolate chips on top before baking. I will put them on after removing from the oven and spread out the chocolate chips once melted. I've read a lot of other reviews and am quite suprised. Mine did not come out dry or cake like. They are great. Give them a try!
I don't know what I did wrong. But the brownie rose and fell. The outside was crisp and the inside was chewy. The taste however was fantastic.
Looooooove these!!! Reminds me of the "peanut butter bars" my mom used to make when I was a little girl. So easy to make, and I always have these ingredients on hand. I even used all-natural peanut butter and it turned out great. This one's a keeper!
These are a pretty good base. I mix them by hand and add a lot of chocolate chips. I also add more peanut butter depending on how I feel. My husband is the peanut butter lover and he loves them with those additions. They would be lackluster without them...
very good and my grandkids just loveit
I changed the peanut butter for almond butter, and substituted 1/3 of the flour with cocoa... delicious!
I made these with Gluten Free flour and they are wonderful. They were more cakey and soft like a thick cookie rather than chewy and they had only a slight peanut butter taste. I also added chocolate chips. We loved them!!!
tasted like a peanut butter cookie, but with the texture of a brownie!!! I loved these so much!!! I DEFINITLEY will make these again.
After reading some reviews, I added an extra 1/3 cup of peanut butter, added chocolate semi sweet chips and cooked brownies at 325. The texture was perfect and chewy. Daughter loved them. Definitely will make again.
very easy and yummy recipe! i used a 9x13 casserole and baked at 325 for 40 minutes, as others suggested. i mixed in peanut butter and chocolate morsels. the only improvements that need to be made (on my part and not the recipe's) is to cook maybe 5 more minutes (the center was still a little doughy), and to add more chocolate morsels to the top, after baking possibly, just to achieve a chocolate/peanut butter combo. otherwise, just as is, this is a great dessert! (i have made this twice now, and we gobble them up in record time!)
I made these as written except used an 8x8 pan. They were *so* yummy! I baked them for 26 mins. and they turned out fantastic. Coated in Chocolate Frosting I, this recipe is definitely a keeper! Thanks!
i followed this recipe exactly and it turned out to not even taste like peanut butter. my family asked me what they were after tasting them and even after i told them they were peanut butter, they couldn't taste it at all. very bland recipe. if you perhaps added peanut butter chips or chocolate chips and frosted them they might be better. i will not make this again.
The brownies taste was delicous, but they didn't cook as well as i would like. I cooked them for 40 minuets, and that still wasn't enough to get the inside to cook well. I would recomend to spread the brownie mix out into a thin layer so that they cokk better in the inside. But otherwise they were very good
Made the changes Miller 676 suggested, but it still came out like a cake, though I may have over mixed it. i also didn't add the chocolate glaze. It has a good enough flavor that i will definitely try to make it again with less mixing and chocolate glaze. Everyone at work really enjoyed it though.
The texture leaves a lot to be desired. If I make them again, I will tinker with the proportions to get a chewier, more brownie-like (less gooey) texture.
These were delicious. All of my kids and husband (who are all peanut butter lovers) really likes these. They do stay soft and fresh for a few days if you store them covered. I made them just as printed.
These were excellent. I topped them with the frosting from the "Peanut Butter Sheet Cake" recipe.
I will make this and frost with chocolate or fudge frosting.... My grand kids are gonna love me for this one... MMMMMMMMMMMMM, I can feel the love these are going to bring! Me, grand kids annd chewy peanut butter brownies. Nummy!
I thought it was pretty good. It is actually less brownie like and more giant soft peanut butter cookie. I only used one egg. I was a litte questionable with the consistency after all the ingredients were mixed together but it came out okay.
Eh...these were just okay. I followed the recipe as written (except used butter because I didn't have margarine) and I would have to agree with other reviewers that they didn't have a strong, definite flavor. Mine also turned out gooey rather than chewy.
These were good. Moist and chewy. I added chocolate frosting.
These are GREAT! We are all peanut butter lovers, well except for the baby...he's allergic. I used about 3/4 cup of peanut butter and frosted them with chocolate frosting. MMMM. Thanks Jo.
This recipe is very good as is, but in my opinion it turned out better the second time I made it with a few modifications. The first time the brownies were more cake-like, and when I have a brownie, I expect it to be more fudgy. The second time I made it I doubled it, left out one of the eggs (so that was 3 eggs in the doubled version), and reduced the flour by 1/2 cup. I also added chocolate chips as shown in the picture--so much easier to pack in a lunch than something with icing. With those modifications, I thought it was absolutely amazing! A great change from a regular chocolate brownie.
I doubled the peanut butter and they turned out just perfect!
This is a fantastic recipe. If you're looking for an alternative to the same old brownies for a tea, picnic, or pot luck, give this recipe a whirl. Of course, the quality of the peanut butter used effects the flavor but the texture of the brownies is wonderfully chewy. I cream the sugars, butter, vanilla, and egg then fold in the dry ingredients until just combined. The finished batter looks very much like peanut butter fudge. I took the advice of the reviewer who suggested putting chocolate chips on the top. I spread approximately a half-cup of chips on the brownies hot out of the oven, shut the oven off and return the pan for a minute or so to melt the chocolate. Once I remove the pan to a cooling rack, I spread the melted chocolate with a spatula and allow to cool. Bittersweet or dark chocolate would be good options, also. This recipe is definitely joining my "favorites" file.
Excellent! I like to sprinkle a cup or so of chocolate chips on the top of these right after they come out of the oven, let them melt, and then spread the melted chocolate over the brownies. It firms up and makes gives them a peanut-butter-cup taste! Soooo good! Plus it's easier than making a batch of frosting. Soooo good!
My daughter made these and substituted cocoa for 1/2 of the flour, and cooked them for 10 min. less (maybe just our oven). They were fantastic, gooey, perfect, peanut butter brownies. Will definatley make these again.
These are really good brownies... I did, however, make them as recommended by a previous reviewer. I doubled the recipe, added 1/3 C. pb, used only 3 eggs, 1/3 C. less flour, and after the brownies were finished cooking, I placed several hershey bars on top... waited a few minutes then spread it over the top. It was really good. Thank you for the recipe!
I really like these a lot, and used a very simple chocolate glaze (sweetened condensed milk, chocolate chips and vanilla from this site) to make them perfect. I will be using this recipe frequently - thanks very much for the posting!
These are out of this world. My husband doesn't care for peanut butter and can't keep his hands out of the cookie tin....The second time I made these I used crunchy peanut butter and increased the amount to 3/4 cup....YUM_O
These were very good. I will probably put a little moore peanut butter in them next time. Baked them in a 9little inch springform pan for about 25min. Frosted with chocolate frosting. Will make again.
Great recipe!! I followed the advice of another user and I didn't beat the ingredients with a mixer at all. In fact I only used one bowl--mixed the PB and butter then added the sugars, followed by the eggs and vanilla (used 1 tbl), then the dry ingredients. I used a cupcake pan and made 12 cupcakes at 325 for about 20 min. Thanks for submitting!
I read the reviews and definitely wanted chewy, not cake-like, brownies, so I doubled the recipe and added one less egg and 1/3 cup less flour. I also added an extra 1/3 cup of peanut butter. I also added two cups of milk chocolate chips. They were AMAZING. I bake often, and everyone said this was the best thing I've ever made. I made them for my boyfriend, who took them home last night, and now I wish I had kept a few for myself! Definitely a repeat recipe :)
I followed another reviewer's suggestions and it turned out very crumbly on the outside, mushy and almost rancid on the inside. I'm somewhat new to allrecipes/baking, so for any other beginners, I suggest you try the recipe first and then modify it. I'll give this recipe another try tomorrow. (rating this 3 stars- it seems very promising :))
I loved this brownies! This is the recipe that I have been looking for! Love it!
I should have listened to other reviews that said make a double batch. This was delicious. Wouldn't change a thing.
wow! really, really great recipe! not overly peanut-buttery, but enough for my taste. i used 1/3 cup + 1/2 cup brown sugar and only 1/3 cup granulated sugar to make sure they came out extra moist and chewy, and that worked very well. they were moist and chewy for 3-4 days after baking!
This did not turn out for me in a 9x9 pan. It was too thick and as a result I ended up with very crunchy hard overdone edges and a very gooey underdone middle. I think it would have turned out much better in a larger pan. They were tasty though so I'll probably give them another shot.
I followed FOODWIZ's suggestions becuz I wanted chewy brownies & they turned out perfectly. A nice brownie. Lots of pb taste. Actually just like a good peanut butter cookie. Numnumnum
I've made these brownies several times now, and they're so good! I only make a few changes: I use butter instead of margarine, and I mix in a cup of chocolate chips (semi-sweet and/or milk chocolate). I also use natural peanut butter. My oven tends to cook things quicker, so they were ready in about twenty-five minutes. Good stuff!
Good, but not stellar by any means. I cut the flour by 1/4 cup, and baked them for 5 minutes less, hoping to increase the chewiness. It didn't work. Putting the word "Chewy" in the title is misleading. They're roughly akin to a short peanut butter cookie, just in bar shape. The texture is more sable (like Pecan Sandies) than chewy. Nothing wrong with a sable texture, but when the recipe is billed with the first word "Chewy, that's what I expect to get. I added coarsely chopped dark chocolate and spread with a thin layer of melted dark chocolate while still warm. Might make them again, not sure. But if there is a next time I'll know what to expect. My peanut butter cookies are actually chewier than these, so although they take more time, we like the results better than these.
Pretty good, but not sure they would have been much without the chocolate chips added at the end. I guess I thought they would have an unmistakable peanut butter taste, but they were really like a non-descript sweet bar. Hmm..not sure where to start to kick them up a notch. Maybe some peanut butter chips added?
This is a good recipe. I added a bit more peanutbutter and added peanut butter chips and milk chocolate chips to the top. It took a bit longer to cook than the recipe suggested but that could have just been my oven. I will use this recipe again and next time try frosting.
These brownies were really good. They reminded me exactly of the peanut butter brownies in our school lunch program 25 years ago that enticed all the students to eat school lunch the day they were offered. I followed the recipe exactly as written and they came out perfect. Thanks Jo for the taste down memory lane.
These were awesome brownies, but I wanted them to be chocolate, so I added 1/3 cup of cocoa powder. They turned out great!
Really good - like other people, I doubled the recipe, increased the pb by a few tbs, decreased the flour a little, and used 3 instead of 4 eggs in the doubled recipe. This came out amazing, though I will use less sugar next time, it was really sweet. I put choc chips in it and disappeared quickly.
These were delicious and a great addition to our plate of Christmas cookies this year. Gave it four stars only because cooking time should of been less because edges were a bit overcooked crusted. I cut off edges, and the rest were super yummy! Next time, I plan to cook less time, and on possibly on 325.
satisfied my brownie craving! I followed FOODWHIZ advice to not beat in the eggs and just used a fork to blend all ingredients.
I made a healthy version and this was wonderful!! Used splenda brown sugar and splenda. used Joseph's Sugar Free PB, low-fat butter and wheat flour. also added chocolate chips. Great!
I love these! I have made them numerous times and will continue to do so. Thanks for sharing.
These were delicious. I took another viewers suggestion and increased the peanut butter and decreased the butter. I also doubled the recipe.I mixed together peanut butter and milk chocolate chips and sprinkled those on the top before baking. My guests went crazy over them. I will be making these again that is for sure.
Good PB Brownie! I'm happy with them, but they are a little bit boring by themselves. I drizzled some dark chocolate over them before cutting - yum!
Just terrific!!! Made some today after work for my high school girls group at church! They polished them off and my hubby tried one and asked that I make them again tonight after church so I made two batches in one night! He wanted to bring them to his work so he'd be a star! Like using recipes that call for margarine (even though I'd much rather bake with butter) because in my area, margarine is TONS cheaper! YUM!!!!
I combined this recipe with the recipe for deep dish brownies from this site...YUM! I mixed up the PB brownie recipe (omitting the salt and vanilla, using real butter) and pressed into a well buttered 9x13 glass baking dish. Then I mixed the deep dish brownie recipe (again, using real butter, no added salt or vanilla) and spread over the top. I baked them at 350 for about 30 minutes, absolutely wonderful! I think these would probably be really good on their own, but I love chocolate and PB together. The PB part works best on the bottom because it's a very thick dough and the chocolate part is much more spreadable.
Good brownies. I doubled the recipe and baked these in a 9x13x2 pan. I reduced the temperature to 325F and baked for an extra 10-15 minutes. They were thick and moist, but the frosting would have been a good addition. I threw in mini-chocolate chips, too. Great recipe altogether.
This is the perfect peanut butter cookie in a bar! Quick and easy. Delicious! I doubled this recipe for a 9 x 13 pan but used only 3 eggs. I added peanut butter chips which is a must in the perfect peanut butter cookie. We *loved* these! Also, for a 9 x 13 pan I found that baking for 30 minutes at 325 worked well.
I did not care for this.
Very good, I didn't have margarine, so used butter and used Splenda instead of sugar, egg beaters instead of eggs. Very yummy! More cakelike than brownie-like though, next time I will use the recom. of another to use less egg(beaters) and baking soda for chewier brownies. Added choc chips to the top when they were done.
Delicious! The only thing I changed was adding some chocolate chips. Hubby loved them! Thanks for the great recipe :)
These were fantastic! As per other reviews, I used one egg and just a bit less flour. Mine weren't too sweet, as other had said, but I think that depends on what kind of peanut butter you use. We use low-sugar, so I used the amount of sugar called for. I also added chocolate chips, cause I can't live without 'em. Mine were a cross between a cookie and brownie - perfection!
Really nice. I used 3/4 cup peanut butter, and omitted salt 'cause I'm not a big salt person and peanut butter's already salty. I also dumped in half a bag of peanut butter chips. I had to use part white sugar and part splenda that I have from my father's visit 'cause I ran out of white sugar. Cooked easily in 25 min. Very good.
My grandsons are peanut butter addicts and they just love these. I iced them with chocolate icing to give them that Reeses Cup effect. Work for prison food service and we're going to try this recipe out there.
Used butter instead of marg, whole wheat flour, splenda in place of the brown sugar, and much more pb, probably 3/4 to 1 cup. No salt as the pb is salty enough, and also melted good Belgian chocolate with chopped hazelnuts over the top. I baked them at a bit lower temp since reviewers said they were gooey in the middle and hard at the edges... about 170 C, for about 45 mins. Kind of fell in the middle, but still... SO GOOD! Definitely need a glass of cold milk with these. Will make again, husband loves them!
Great recipe if you are a peanut butter fan. I really missed the chococateyness of regular brownies, though, so I added chocolate chips. Next time, I think I will add some cocoa powder to add a bit more chocolate flavour as well.
Delicious thank you!!
These turned out great! I only had an 8x8 inch pan, so they took longer to bake and they were still kind of soft in the middle, but they were very chewy and flavorful. I added about 1/2 cup of chocolate chips which worked really well, I can see them being good with frosting too! These were very easy and quick.
A nice surprise! I used an 8x8 pan and baked 40 minutes. After the first bite, everyone wanted the recipe so naturally I gave them the e-mail address along with the recipe.
These where good and easy to make, but I dont think I will make again unless I tripple the amount of peanut butter. I love peanut butter, and was hoping to taste more of a peanut butter cookie in brownie form
The brownies were yummy the first day but became really dry the second:(
If you like peanut butter & brownies, you'll love these! I made them for a peanut-butter-loving friend and we finished 1/2 the (8x8) pan with our coffee. I froze the other 1/2 and they tasted just as good as the fresh ones when thawed after 3 weeks. I tried the foil around the outside edge of the pan, but don't recommend it because the center got browned nicely but the edges were anemic-looking. I haven't quit craving these, so I'll be making them again today...
These are just so good. I made them twice in three days. I like to share them. I did decrease the white sugar to 1/2 cup. I made a simple peanut butter, powdered sugar and a little milk frosting for them. If you love peanut butter, you will certainly love these. Thank you Jo for sharing this wonderful recipe.
Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly, but I baked the brownies in a 9-inch round since I don't have a square pan, then cut them into wedges. I could hardly wait to dig in, and cut the brownies too soon so the first serving fell apart. Let them cool 10 minutes or more.
They are a bit too salty, not enough peanut butt. I made a fresh batch last night and 'tweaked' them; 3/4 cup of peanut butter,1/3 cup (stick butter) softened, 3/4 cup of white sugar, 1/2 cup of brown sugar, 2 eggs, 1tsp of vanilla, 1 cup of flour, 1/2tsp of baking powder, and last but not least a PINCH of salt. I baked them in a 9x9 pan @350 for 25-30 minutes, let them cool and added a chocolate drizzle. Put them in a container and sat them on the counter over night with a concealed lid over them to keep them fresh. Tried one today and went back for a second one!!!
I'm not a peanut butter LOVER, but these were so good. I added choc chips to top after they came out of the oven. I will add them to the batter next time I make these, and yes there will be a next time. Maybe tomorrow!!!!
These came out fantastic. I prepared them as directed & they were great. After reading some of the reviews, I checked to see if they were done before indicated & they definitely needed some more time. They were a big hit & I'm making them again RIGHT NOW!!! :) Thanks for sharing this recipe!
These were simply delicious! Very moist and chewy--just as we like them to be. I did add a bit more peanut butter than 1/2 cup, I used about 3/4 cup. I made it even more tasty by preparing a rich chocolate frosting from cocoa powder to spread on top. A tad more decadent than a Resee Peanut Butter cup! Will surely make again soon.
