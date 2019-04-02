Filipino Pork Adobo

1 of 38

Rating: 2 stars I was born, raised and still living in the Philippines. I know there are several regional versions of adobo here but I never heard of any with catsup in it. Some of your reviewers were right. It's also too salty. You may do away with the salt. The ratio of vinegar to soy should be 1/2 cup vinegar to 1/4 cup Filipino soy (the Silver Swan brand being the best, if you can get it Stateside). Also, I find the bay leaves too overpowering,1 or 2 would do. Whole peppercorns are usually used and adding pork liver (cut into 1 inch x 2 inch pices) provides a richer and thicker sauce. I usually add more garlic than suggested. Traditionally, adobo does not have vegetables added to the meat. Vegetables are side dishes to compliment it.

Rating: 4 stars the original filipino adobo has no ketchup....

Rating: 1 stars The recipe is somewhat incomplete.There is no ketchup is this original dish and you need to use filipino soy sause which is much lower in salt than chinese soy. There is a packet of seasoning for pork adobo at your local asian store made for this dish. cj

Rating: 1 stars I thought I would try it as I grew up with Pork Adobe and was looking for an easy recipe. However the ketchup ruined it for me.

Rating: 4 stars I gave this rating with my modifications. This receipe was very easy and tasted just the way my grandmother used to make it after I made some changes. 1st of all forget the Catsup that is just not part of Adobo. 2nd I used low salt soy and decreased it to 1/2 a cup. You can always add it is hard to take away. When I made it the first time with all the soy it was just way to salty. The last thing I did was add potatoes about 30 minutes before it was done. I did not use the string beings.

Rating: 2 stars I followed the recipe except that I used a little less pork than was called for. We couldn't even eat the pork because it was so incredibly salty! I didn't add any salt so it was just the soy sauce I used. B/c the other 2 reviews didn't mention the saltiness I wonder if it is the type of soy sauce I used (an authentic Chinese brand). I'm giving this 2 stars and not 1 star thinking that the recipe might have good potential if not for the soy sauce I used that made it 10 times too salty to eat!

Rating: 4 stars I reduced the soy sauce because of other reviews saying it was too much. My husband says it tasted just like the adobo he grew up eating.

Rating: 3 stars Does the recipe call for tomato ketchup or the Filipino banana-based ketchup? I don't particularly care for the tomato in this dish. Also too much vinegar and soy in this recipe for my tastes. I'd prefer 1/2 c vinegar and 1/4 c soy.