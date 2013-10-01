Finnish Kropser (Baked Pancakes)
This delicious bar is a treat that can be served for breakfast or with tea. Serve with syrup, jelly or honey.
TEMPERATURE ALERT!!! this recipe really needs to be edited, the temp is listed way too high. i had to scrap mine and make french toast for the kids instead...i used to make a smaller amount version of this pancake in a skillet, and believe me its one of the most interesting, easiest breakfasts out there. im definetly going back to this one, but next time with a lower temp..Read More
This recipe needs serious editing, for a 9x13 dish this is too much, it overflows and still seems eggy. 450 degrees is also way too hot, my first batch burned horribly around the edges while not finished in the center. It also should have vanilla extract in there it seems, its not sweet like it should be.Read More
I accidently made this the first time in a 9x9 pan and it was burnt on the edges and raw in the middle. The second time I noticed the 9x13 indicated in the recipe and the results were great...delicous and a nice change from regular pancakes. I added some vanilla to the batter and baked at 400 for almost 40 minutes to avoid burning, as recommended by others. Served with choices of syrup, mixed fruit, or powdered sugar...all of which were great accompaniments.
SOOOOO GOOOD! I haven't been able to find a homeaide pancake recipe that I like, so I decided to try something new and I went with this recipe and man am I glad I did! I took the suggestions from other reviewers and baked it at 400 for 40 minutes and it turned out perfect :) Thanks for a great recipe, it is going to be hard to make regular pancakes from here on out, lol.
beat by hand, cut recipe down to feed 8 and baked in a cast Iron skillet. I cooked it for 20 minutes at 400 and it's perfect. Just perfect. Bearing in mind that everyone's oven can be different, I opted for a lower temp because I can always cook it longer if necessary. I suggest that you use your best judgment when you go to bake it. I topped it with blueberry preserves and it was a great hit. I'll make this regularly!
I am sooo excited! My muma made this for me when I was a child. I've always wanted the recipe but never knew how to spell it! lol! She died when I was only 9 so I couldn't ask her. Thank you so much it will bring back such wonderful memories!
I learned to make this a long time ago from a friend's mother. It is even better with blueberries stirred into the batter. You can reduce the sugar by quite a bit as well.
This was definitely good, but the fifth star is because it was so easy rather than for taste. I'd never had Kropser before, so I have no basis for comparison. It seemed to me like a cross between a very firm custard and a popover. As written, I thought there was too much butter - melted butter pooled on the top and its flavor dominated. The second time I halved the butter (2 TBSP) and liked it much more. The edges puffed up really high, but the middle stayed flat like a basket, so you can fill with fruit for an attractive presentation. Maple syrup was also good, and I cut up some of the flat middle section into small squares, topped with jam, and served them like cakes. It was good both hot and cold!
This turned out as good as the other reviewers said it was. It did burn some on the edges even with the temp turned to *425. My family loved it with or w/out powered sugar and syrup.It's nothing like a pancake. It is thick with hills and valleys and a creamy texture. Very, Very yummy.
Made this for dinner-for-breakfast because I am terrible with fried pancakes, and my husband begged for it for breakfast that weekend. It made a "crust" on the top and bottom around the custardy middle, so good! I used half white / half wheat flour so it was dense but delicious. I also altered the temp as other reviewers have suggested.
I was taught this recipe by my Mumu and my Aiti (mom). It is wonderful. We call it Pannukakku (oven pancake) I usually cook it at 425 degrees. If I put any pans of it on the bottom rack they will likely burn, so if I am making more than two I will rotate the bottom and top racks ever 10 min. The main difference with your recipe is that I use about half of the flour (or double the ratio of eggs). To make four pie plate pancakes I use 9 eggs and about two cups of flour. The batter should be runny, the consistency of heavy cream. I use only about 3/4 cup of sugar for the whole batch. Extra flour makes it less light, and less likely to puff in the middle as well as the sides. It still tastes good though! Also, if you want anyone to see the stunning puffs, have the diners assemble when you bring it immediately to the table...it falls quickly. I have always had these with strawberry or cloudberry jam. They are extra special with fresh whipped cream. Maple syrup does taste fine though, as does just a tad of confectioner's sugar and a squeeze of lemon. I generally add vanilla, which is not traditional, just good. Remember it is supposed to brown just a bit, the browned butter crispy edges are the best part!!!!
I am so glad I found this recipe. I made something like this in home economics in Jr or Sr High school. It had been AGES since I have even thought of them. I came across this recipe and could almost taste them as I read the directions. They are so yummy I remembered them from that long ago. Great recipe! Fun breakfast to experience rather than the usual cereal, pancakes, etc. My boys all turned their nose to it. I made them taste it and they love it too!
One of the many delicious recipes my Finnish grandmother used to make, only she called it pannukakku (oven pancake), and my favorite way to eat it was warm from the oven with either lingonberry jam, or whole berry cranberry sauce. YUM!!!
This is a keeper - easy and delicious. Because other reviewers reported the temperature as flawed, I baked it at 400º for 40 minutes and it was perfect. We served this with Vermont maple syrup and it was excellent. This will definitely be in our weekend breakfast rotation. Thank you for sharing!
Ive made this several times and my family adores it! We love sweet crepes on weekend mornings but they are sooooo time consuming and messy, these give that "custardy" texture of the crepes without all of the work! Yay! I add 1 tsp vanilla and I think its important. 400* is best and it only serves my family of 5. I also tried to increase the puff by adding baking powder and it actually makes it puff less. This recipe is perfect as is! Thank you!
Tastes like a pancake but has an awesome custard texture to it. This was so good! We decided to have breakfast for dinner, so I went to work finding a recipe for pancakes & found this. So glad I tried it! Our 3 year old is currently eating her 3rd piece & she refuses to eat much of anything, so yes, I am pleased. I like this better than regular pancakes for a few reasons: 1) You don't have to stand over a hot stove to flip pancakes for 20- 30 minutes 2) less mess (no pouring batter on the stove) 3) stick it in the oven and go relax till the timer goes off (40 minutes @ 400 degrees) 4) Did I mention not having to stand over the hot stove? I have to admit I wasn't thinking clearly when I started, I accidently melted an entire stick of butter in the pan when I realized I only needed half of it. I just poured most of it off into a bowl to use later for eggs. I also (on purpose) added a teaspoon of vanilla extract. I think it gave it a great flavor. I will be making this again.
FIVE STAR RECIPE! Amazing baked pancake! It was easy to make, but be sure to adjust the temperature. I baked mine at 400 degrees for 32 minutes and it turned out perfectly. I added a few blackberries to the batter and then sprinkled the top with powdered sugar when it was done. Incredibly good!
A healthier version. My fav breakfast since I was a kid and haven't had it in years. I want to make it a sunday tradition for my family. So I started this easter. I wanted to make it a healthier version so I used 100% whole wheat flour and brown sugar. I added a tsp of vanilla. I used pink himilayan sea salt and organic butter. I also dropped the temp to 400°, melted the butter, added the remaining to the mix and baked for 40min. I was praying it was going to come out the same and it did! I sprinkled powdered sugar and topped it w/fresh sliced strawberries mixed with a ittle oganic maple syrup. Oh my goodness this was fantastic! My hubby isn't a wheat substitute fan but he loved this and had thirds. I definitely will be making it this way always.
Liked it so much on Saturday that I made it again on Sunday. Prefer it to pancakes. I love the taste and texture.
These are so different, and so good! I made them this morning for breakfast and was not disappointed. It would be a 5 star recipe, except for the cooking temp. and time. I baked mine at 400 degrees for 40 minutes and it was perfect. Just a little side note: Cook it the whole 40 minutes and don't remove it from the oven. If your like me, and think that the top looks golden brown, and decide to take it out...Well, don't. :) I took mine out and it completely flattened, then I had to bake it some more. It still turned out good, but it wasn't as interesting after it stopped rising. Thanks for the recipe! I will make again.
This was outstanding! Not only was it a breeze to prepare, it was delicious. I loved the texture - kinda pancakey, kinda something else (glutenous) I can't quiet put my finger on (maybe Mochi?). Was very much like a dutch baby I prepare for my kids, but I actually liked this better. I did two things differently - 1.) I added a tsp of vanilla because I always do for all pancake-type batters regardless of whether it asks for it or not and 2.) I cooked mine at 350 for 30 minutes since I know my oven well enought to know that it cooks hot and fast. 450 degrees for 30 minutes would have charred my food. Make sure you keep watch. The edges have a tendency to get brown/crispy very fast. It was my favorite part, but you wouldn't want to eat it burnt. I ate it both alone and with a little bit of triple crown preserves. My kids ate it with pancake syrup. It's perfectly sweet and wonderful with out anything though. I'll stick this in my monthly rotation of weekend breakfasts.
This was yummy....and easy too. I wanted something quick for breakfast this morning and this came together in no time. Tasted fantastic also. I put homemade strawberry freezer jam on mine and hubby used syrup. Some fresh fruit on top would be great too.
Excellent and simple...I used this recipe for the pancake and the buttermilk sauce/syrup recipe from the German Pancake with Buttermilk Sauce from this site.
This was good and fairly close to what we had in Finland growing up. It is actually called pannukakku in Finnish. I followed other reviewer's suggestions and cooked it at 400, and it cooked very well. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this for my guys and they both liked it and said they could eat it again. However I don't know where the originater decided it was enough to serve 24 people. I got 8 servings out of it.
I always add blueberries to this recipe and it comes out amazing every time. My husband likes it even better the next day.
Very easy and tasty! I turned down my oven to 425F the second time I made it, though. It got a little too dark at 450. But I even ate the burned bits, it was that good!
Yummy! I did like others suggested and cooked this at 400degrees for 40 minutes. I also took another suggestion and added blueberries. One observation - this doesn't serve 24 if you are serving it as a meal. I served 4 kids and 1 1/2 adults and it was gone. My only complaint is that it was hard to cut. But I will definitely be making this again - thanks for the recipe!
This is one of the Finnish delicacies I grew up on, thanks to my Finnish grandmother and her Finnish friends, only she, and they, didn't call it "kropser," they called it pannukakku. "Kropser" sounds like a Swedish word to me, so maybe it's called that in western Finland, which is next to Sweden. Whatever you call it, it's delicious. Gramma usually topped it with lingonberry jam, but when she couldn't get that, she'd substitute whole-berry cranberry sauce. Ah!, sweet memories!
Love it! Like others, I turned down the temp to 400, added less butter (3 Tablespoons) but I did spray the whole pan with nonstick cooking spray, and added some vanilla (about a 2 teaspoons). Be careful of it rising, it about doubles in height.
This just may become my favorite breakfast. Oh! Em! Gee! So custardy-good. I added a couple heaping teaspoons of wheat germ to help improve the nutritional and sprinkled the top with a hardy helping of blueberries. So delicious. Everyone (but weight conscience me) went back for seconds.
I am happy to have found this recipe! My mom used to make these all the time and I have always loved them. She always served them with a good squeeze of lemon juice and a handful of brown sugar on top. Sounds weird, but is so good!
My Mom made this quite often, however we called it "Unni Pannukakku" - everything else is the same, but we put it in a castiron frypan and baked in the oven. so good that I could eat the whole thing myself. I'm wondering if the person who submitted this is Finnish or not? Also after reading all the reviews, yes the temperature should be dropped after 15min down to 350 for 45. min so it isn't black on the edges!
Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly and I used two 8 x 8 baking dishes. I took both out of the oven after 27 minutes as they were getting dark in the high spots even though they were light in the low spots. My kids ate this with strawberry jelly and they really liked it! We'll be making this again.
This was great!! My whole family loved it. We live in a Finnish/American community and it is an authentic recipe. It did, however, burn due to the high temp so I am making it at 400 as I had lowered the temp to 425 and the edges burned.
YUMMY!!! ;] though it took some getting used to it (it has a very odd texture to it) it was good once you did
My kids love these! Great with any topping you would put on a regular pancake. Have made these for guests multiple times and have gotten great feedback!
I made this for the first time the other day, and it was delicious! I also baked it at 400 for 40 mins, and it got a little dark around the edges, so I covered it with aluminum foil for the last few minutes as I was afraid it wouldn't be fully cooked in the center. We ate it with syrup, but next time I think I'll stir blueberries into the batter. So easy and yummy!!
My husband and kids loved this since it reminded them of getting Pannukakku in the Finnish town in Michigan's UP. Will definitely make again! I did at a touch of vanilla to it and also changed the temperature and baking time per suggestions. 400 degrees about 30-35 min. 3rd time I tried to add frozen blueberries to the batter but I find it turned out a little runny and we decided we like it better plain with jam or syrup on top instead.
This was SO good. I followed the other reviewers changes- lowering oven temp and cooking for longer. Be forewarned- this is VERY rich. We topped with some jam, and the whole family loved it. Even my husband could only eat one piece!
Made this at the request of my granddaughter. She said it was perfect!
I made these baked pancakes this morning, and my daughter and I decided they were more appropriate for dessert with ice cream and cinnamon syrup as they are quite sweet. But they are well worth 5 stars,,,so easy and quick to whip up. Definately a sweet craving fixer.
Fantastic and so much easier than regular pancakes!
Loved it! It`s a cross between French toast and pancakes, but a nice change from both.
So good and easy. However, I did lower the temp to 400 degrees as others suggested. I had the intention of baking it for 40 minutes as someone suggested but had to take it out before. My advice is to really watch it toward the end.
I haven't tried this recipe, but I'm just trying to balance off the one star that the dope before entered, when obviously she meant to give it 5 stars.
I really like this! I've made it a few times now. It's more of a wait than regular pancakes, but tastes so much better!
This was great! I served it to a group of Brownie scouts and (almost!) every child and leader ate it and asked for seconds. The edges did get burned, though, so perhaps a lower temperature would help?
This is so good! Reminds me of Mom's pop-overs. The crusty edge pieces are amazing, but so is the custard-like middle. I've made it as-written(using the cooking time adjustment recommended by other reviewers) but last time I added a bunch of cinnamon and a diced granny smith apple and it was superb.
This was great! Very easy to make and very yummy also. I lowered the heat to 425 and cooked it about the same time. (30 mins) Came out nice!
This was so amazing! I made it for lunch and it was gone almost as soon as it was out of the oven. I didn't have any problems with the temperature setting or the time that it was cooked. It worked just fine for me.
Excellent recipie! I'm not a huge fan of pancakes, but I love these! I was a little wooried as they were cooking - the batter puffed up like a mountain range! - but it flattened out after cooling. Made these for breakfast on xmas eve and everyone enjoyed them... surprisingly filling. (I added a little vanilla to the recipie, and it worked out really well)
I loved this! I followed the suggestions in the comments and baked it at 400 for 40 minutes. I also topped it the way I had seen it made in a restaurant and put melted butter, powdered sugar, and lemon juice on top of it after baking. Delicious! I forgot to add that I made it in a cast iron frying pan.
I have made this recipe quite a few times now & have the following advice. You may substitute sifted white whole wheat flour for the all purpose with no ill effects, & cut back the sugar by at least a third if you prefer. (That's how I do it every time.) I like the buttery goodness, but cutting back to 3 Tbsp of butter doesn't affect the quality and flavor. Don't use the beaters to mix it; that tends to make the edges tougher. Instead, beat the milk and eggs together before adding to the dry ingredients, then hand whisk it just until mostly smooth (there will be some tiny lumps, but they'll soften waiting for the butter to melt & bake out.) Before adding liquid ingredients to the dry, whisk a few drops of vanilla & almond extract into the liquid. Use a 9 x 13 nonstick cake pan & spray lightly with butter flavored spray. I do not mix the hot butter into my batter, just swirl butter to coat pan, lightly stir batter & pour on top of butter. Do bake @ 400 F on the upper oven rack; I bake it for 15-20 minutes, then give it a half turn and bake for 5-10 minutes more. It is done, IMHO, when the edges are golden brown, & the middle is puffed & "set." It truly is halfway between a giant popover & a lovely, custard-y bread pudding. I sprinkle it with powdered sugar as everyone comes running to the table, and serve it with lemon wedges and whipped cream. Individuals then add the amount of lemon they like and whipped cream if preferred. I like it best with just lemon and powdered sugar.
I call this a German Pancake. Add a little (1/2tsp) almond extract to it. After its cooked squeeze some fresh lemon juice over it and sprinkle with powdered sugar....YUMMY!
temperature may be a bit high, ours puffed quite a lot and then burnt around the edges, but it was still completely edible and extremely yummy. I don't want to think about the calories consumed but one recipe fed my five kids and myself with no leftovers, and we had vanilla yogurt and cantelope with it. So keep that in mind if you are planning on feeding an actual 24 people.
My first try at a baked pancake - this was pretty good. My husband wasn't crazy about it but ate it. I liked it plain, but served it with apple sauce and syrup on the side. I preheated my oven and my pyrex dish at 400- then melted the butter (holding the stick and spreading it around worked great). I cooked it for the first 15 minutes (approx) at 400 and then turned it down. But I also don't know how accurate my oven is - but mine didn't come out burnt - it puffed up beautifully. I added Vanilla and a wee bit more sugar (1/3 a Cup as opposed to 1/4 because I couldn't find my 1/4 measuring cup - and the difference between the two is only a tablespoon). Yum. :)
This was so good and so easy.My boys loved it,there were no leftovers.
was good...very good!
I made these (this) according to the recipe with the addition of the 1 ts of vanilla people recommended. But feeds 8 people? Not in my household. My husband and I alone, just 2 of us ate 1/2 of it for breakfast. Now you all know how much we eat. I served it with sliced peaches grilled with a little honey. And boy is it good. Then we nibbled the rest of it while watching football. So 2 people ate the whole thing before lunch. I'm surprised no one mentioned it's really a lot like a Yorkshire pudding, but a little sweet, and baked in butter not beef fat. I urge you to try it. It's yummy.
This was great! So easy to make, and tastes good warm or cold. Still just as good the next day.
Very easy. Adjusted temp per previous reviews. Had a very subtle flavor (imo) and a wonderfully soft/thick/smooth texture. I was concerned about the dark parts, but found it does not taste burnt. It puffs up considerably when cooking but deflates once you pull it out of the oven. Fantastic paired with syrup or whatever. We will make this again.
This recipie is the only one I could find that was like my grandmothers. She being the last one born in finland was the last to know the "True" way to make them, but these are almost as if she was there telling me not to get shell in the batter. Thank you Alisa
My family loved this. I used half whole wheat flour, and next time I might even use a higher percentage. I also used rice milk. I added a teaspoon of vanilla and cooked it at a lower temp per the reviews. It was like a cross between french toast and pancakes...yum! I've made this with all whole wheat flour and we couldn't tell the difference. I also use less butter and mix part of it in the batter. When I don't mix it in it seems like it's too much on top. Delicious and easy.
Very good breakast for my daughter's first day of summer break after 1st grade. Next time I'll have to cook for only 25 minutes or try 425 degrees for 30 minutes. Served with Cinnamon Syrup.
Eeks- came out deflated. Tastes alright though. I like the eggy texture.
Very easy to make, and makes a good warmed-up breakfast : ) My Finnish friend (for whom I made it) said it was just like her mother makes. Denser than I expected, but very good. One piece will fill you, I think. Good recipe.
I can't believe how easy this is to make! I made it back to back days and the family loved it. Thanks for sharing!
This is an old original recipe from the BIG E fair. It is excellent, moist and tasty. Do not change one single thing in this recipe. Fantastic as is.
Making this recipe prompted me to submit my first review ever! Five stars for ease of prep and finished product. I made 2 batches for breakfast to feed 9 (toddlers, teenagers, adults) This was a hit with everyone. I added a little vanilla extract and baked in 2 9x13's at 415 degrees for 30 minutes. Though no toppings are necessary, it's also delicious with sour cream and jam...very European!
Amazing! Super easy and super tasty! Very little ingredients yet it feeds so many! I used brown sugar as I had no white in the house, but it tasted wonderful! I turned down temp too like everyone else ( 400 )and it was still a bit burnt round the edges - but even those bits tasted good! Will definitely make again. Thanks!
Perfect! I took the suggestion of another reviewer and lowered temp to 400, reduced the recipe to 8 servings and made it in a cast-iron skillet. Cook time is 20 minutes. It was extremely fluffy and did not stick at all.
So simple and so good. Baked 400 degrees 30-35 minutes in a 13x9 pan.. Only change I made was adding 1 t. vanilla. This is not a pretty dish but it is very flavorful for something so quick to throw together. Served with powdered sugar.
Do bake at 400°F (200°C) for about 40 minutes. Do use a 13x9x2 in(33x22.9x5.08 cm) pan. It will puff up a lot, but deflate fairly quickly. This is one of the best recipes for pannukakku I have found. Pannukakku are not real sweet like American pancakes, so try not to base off that; rather pannukakku are more crepe-like in batter consistancy and get their sweetness from condiments like preserves, jams, and syrups. They have a custard-like density and texture. I'm the only one in my house who really likes them, so more for me. ?? I suggest to drink with milk and/or unsweetened coffee.
we really enjoyed this! I made it for my partner because she is mostly Finnish. Followed other's suggestions and baked it at 400 degrees. Had it with some turkey sausage for supper. yummy!
It was good! I adjusted the recipe to 3. I added vanilla and cinnamon, then put it in a mini cupcake pan. Little, cute, and tasty.
so incredibly good! i make it in a lasagna pan and sometimes add frozen blueberries. everyone i've made it for loves it!!!
Delicious! Will definitely make these instead of regular pancakes from now on. The only thing I would change is the temperature...400 degrees is what it should be.
This is a quick and fantastic breakfast meal. Great by itself or with butter and syrup this is a huge hit for a boyfriend who hates pancakes!
It was very good, but the temperature is a bit off, as many have mentioned. I took it out 6 minutes early and the corners were black, but the rest was fine and very tasty.
GOOD! EASY & QUICK! Very different texture. Nothing like a pancake. I wish I took a pic. because my looked very nice, it was more yellowish then the other pictures posted. I did mix blueberries in the batter, so the purple and yellow with the brown edges looked nice. I did bake at 400 for 38min. Used glass 9X13 baking dish. Will make again.
I've been making this recipe for years, and it is always great. I would sometimes add vanilla, or grated lemon rind. I mix all in a blender and then pour into the heated and melted buttered pan, it takes 20 minutes at 400 degrees. You could also try making individual pancakes on the stove, they turn out quite thin, and are great for little kids, it doesn't even need syrup, great as finger food for breakfasts.
Loved this recipe. I added a pinch of baking powder. Delicious, will definitely make again.
I love it! its really yummy and not at all like a pancake. Is it really supposed to puff up so much?But it went back to normal anyway. I served it with a drizzle of honey mixed with hazelnut syrup and some cinnamon. It was a perfect match.
Tastes very good - take it out if it starts to look too dark. Not very healthy, but good in a pinch. Baked at 400 for 50 - 55 minutes in a metal pan.
I thought this tasted almost like a fortune cookie, but more eggy. The texture was a bit like French toast inside, without the crust. This crust was a bit rubbery, and hard to cut. But it was rich and interesting. I've never had anything quite like it, but I'm not sure if it's something I would make again or not.
This is a faboulous breakfast meal. You have to try it!!!
Super easy to make and always a crowd pleaser!
My husband nade this. The temperature was too high as written. We had the Black Hills in our 13x9 pan. 400 at 40 minutes might work better. My husband is Finnish and told me that the name should be Kropsua.
Came out really great, although the edges and top were a little darker than I wanted. I might cook it at a lower temp next time. I also added a little vanilla, but I'm not sure that had anything to do with the over browning. At any rate, it was delicious, and I'll make it again. My wife said she likes it better than regular pancakes.
As suggested, lowered oven temp to 400 and it was almost still scorched on the edge but it turned out great and we loved it.
Yum! Only modification was that I cooked in a 9x11 pan at 400 degrees for 20 min. it came out a bit soft like I wanted. I rolled it up as I was taking it out of the pan and sprinkled powdered sugar on top. A bit custard-like and fantastic!
I added the excess. Butter to the batter and I feel I should not have. Tasted like a melted marshmallow.
This is an absolute favorite of ours. For the temp issue, I followed what others suggested and stick with 350 for about a half hour. We just finished a plate of these that I added 2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa and 2 tablespoons of orange liqueur. Also, if you have it, I used the 00 flour I use for my pizza, the texture is like firm pudding. Thx for the recipe.
first one i have made or eaten, and it was delicious!!!! The kids said these were better than normal pancakes and way less time consuming than flipping pancakes.
My new holiday recipe!! I took advice from other reviews and lowered the heat. It turned out beautifully and tasted fantastic topped with cran/blueberry compote and a sprinkling of powdered sugar.. Picture perfect =
Wow!! I baked at 400 for 40 min, splashed some vanilla in the batter and sprinkled some cinnamon on top and it turned out amazing!! Definitely making this again!!!
My 15-year-old daughter made this recipe for a school project in a geography class. She has long been infatuated with the Finnish culture and Finnish language. She decided to make this as it seemed easy and would serve the class. It turned out great and very tasty. Her class loved it! She then made it for the family and it has become a favorite.
Looks delicious
