Finnish Kropser (Baked Pancakes)

I have made this recipe quite a few times now & have the following advice. You may substitute sifted white whole wheat flour for the all purpose with no ill effects, & cut back the sugar by at least a third if you prefer. (That's how I do it every time.) I like the buttery goodness, but cutting back to 3 Tbsp of butter doesn't affect the quality and flavor. Don't use the beaters to mix it; that tends to make the edges tougher. Instead, beat the milk and eggs together before adding to the dry ingredients, then hand whisk it just until mostly smooth (there will be some tiny lumps, but they'll soften waiting for the butter to melt & bake out.) Before adding liquid ingredients to the dry, whisk a few drops of vanilla & almond extract into the liquid. Use a 9 x 13 nonstick cake pan & spray lightly with butter flavored spray. I do not mix the hot butter into my batter, just swirl butter to coat pan, lightly stir batter & pour on top of butter. Do bake @ 400 F on the upper oven rack; I bake it for 15-20 minutes, then give it a half turn and bake for 5-10 minutes more. It is done, IMHO, when the edges are golden brown, & the middle is puffed & "set." It truly is halfway between a giant popover & a lovely, custard-y bread pudding. I sprinkle it with powdered sugar as everyone comes running to the table, and serve it with lemon wedges and whipped cream. Individuals then add the amount of lemon they like and whipped cream if preferred. I like it best with just lemon and powdered sugar.