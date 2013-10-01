Finnish Kropser (Baked Pancakes)

This delicious bar is a treat that can be served for breakfast or with tea. Serve with syrup, jelly or honey.

Recipe by Wendy

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C)

  • In a medium bowl stir together sugar, flour, and salt. Add eggs and milk. Beat with an electric mixer until blended. Batter will be very thin. Melt butter in the baking pan. Turn the pan to be sure all of the sides are coated then stir the remaining butter into the batter.

  • Pour batter into the baking pan and bake for 30 minutes. It will puff up when baking, and flatten when cool.Cut into squares and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 9g; cholesterol 89.9mg; sodium 383.2mg. Full Nutrition
