Peanut Butter Tandy Bars

For the users questioning the batter of the cake. It is not a cookie or cake batter, but a hot milk sponge cake and should be very runny when poured. Make sure you use the recommended size pan and you should be fine. I do not spread the PB on the cake while warm, but wait for it to cool and set up. Then I micro the PB for a few seconds to make it a bit runny, it is much easier to spread it this way. Allow that layer to set up and then spread the melted chocolate layer. It is a time consuming recipe because of the cool down times between layers, but is well worth the effort. Received the biggest compliment the last time I made it for a party... I brought home an empty pan.

