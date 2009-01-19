Peanut Butter Tandy Bars

A wonderful three layer bar cookie. Great for any occasion. Enjoy!

By LuAnn Connolly

Servings:
24
Yield:
24 bars
24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 11x 7 inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine eggs and sugar. Mix until light. Stir in the milk and vanilla extract. Sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir this into the egg mixture until well blended. Pour into prepared pan, spread evenly, and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.

  • While still warm from the oven, spread the peanut butter over the top of the bars. Then cool in the refrigerator.

  • Melt the chocolate candy bar in the microwave or over a double boiler. Spread the melted chocolate over the cooled peanut butter layer and refrigerate again until chocolate is set. Cut into squares.

Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 31.8mg; sodium 130.3mg. Full Nutrition
