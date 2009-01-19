Peanut Butter Tandy Bars
A wonderful three layer bar cookie. Great for any occasion. Enjoy!
For the users questioning the batter of the cake. It is not a cookie or cake batter, but a hot milk sponge cake and should be very runny when poured. Make sure you use the recommended size pan and you should be fine. I do not spread the PB on the cake while warm, but wait for it to cool and set up. Then I micro the PB for a few seconds to make it a bit runny, it is much easier to spread it this way. Allow that layer to set up and then spread the melted chocolate layer. It is a time consuming recipe because of the cool down times between layers, but is well worth the effort. Received the biggest compliment the last time I made it for a party... I brought home an empty pan.Read More
I am a very good cook and I couldn't follow these directions to make these correctly. They were not detailed enough. I think the recipe calls for too much milk, because the batter was like cake mix, and not like cookie dough. I think I whipped the eggs and sugar too long, but the "cookie" part was like a cake, and a very spongy one at that. It took well over half an hour to cook at 350 degrees. When I took it out at 20 minutes, the peanut butter broke through the “skin” and sunk. It seemed like cake with peanut butter and chocolate on top. Is this recipe supposed to be cookie-ish or cake-y? I didn’t like these very much and probably won’t make again.Read More
I followed the directions and the "cake" part was still very runny. So I went for 5 minutes more for total of 20 minutes. The top was brown and seemed set, until I put the peanut butter on. The P.B. sunk through the cake and when I went to spread it, it tore up the top. There is something majorly wrong with this recipe. I would do this one again.
These are really good. I made them as cupcakes - if you do the same be sure to only fill the cups half way because it rises a lot. There seems to be a little confusion about what these are supposed to be - they're kind of a firm sponge with peanut butter and chocolate on top. Next time I would probably go slightly heavier with the peanut butter. And I think I'd use milk chocolate rather than semisweet. The sponge would also make a very good Boston cream cupcake if the sponge were split and filled with pastry cream. I'll definitely make these again :)
Great recipe for a minimal set of ingredients. Warmed up the peanut butter to make it spread a little easier. I used a melted down easter bunny for the chocolate. The cake was more cake-y than I expected and less of a bar consistency, but it's super-good. Sped up the process using the freezer.
I have 6 of the 7 x 11 inch pans here at home. They were purchased 40 years ago. I'm 66 years old and I have not seen these pans used in a recipe in many years. The pans are great for a nice, thick brownie. I will be using the jelly roll pan when I make the Tandy cake. I love these cakes and I do think the smaller pan will make them just too thick.
This is an awesome recipe when made in a JELLY ROLL PAN. The problem with this recipe, as stated here, is that the pan size is wrong. I have never heard of an 11 x 7 pan. My jelly roll pan, however, measures ~12 x 17, so I think we have a major typo here!!!
These are a family favorite!
