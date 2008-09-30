Caramel Apple Bars II

Crumbly, bland, and not useable as-is, HOWEVER it's a good place to start. After making these the first time to disastrous outcome, a few tweaks made them much better. The crust mixture desperately needs flavor, otherwise it tastes of flour and little else. I added a tsp of almond extract(you could do vanilla), a tablespoon of cinnamon, and pinch of nutmeg. I HIGHLY recommend using a piece of parchment paper under the crust, or you will end up losing the outer inch or more around the entire dish. It sticks and is rock hard, even after greased. This recipe makes a 9x13 dish at most, definitely not a 10x15. Use 2/3 of the crust mixture right off the bat in order to create a crust that holds, otherwise it falls apart. The temp needs to be lower, baked around 325 degrees for much longer, more like 35-40 mins in order to set the bars without burning them. Instead of cooking the caramel mixture so long, I recommend getting it warm (on low) until liquid (2 mins max), then drizzling over the apples, taking care not to put too much around the edges or it makes a burnt caramel rock. Overcooking it is disastrous, as other reviewers mentioned. The apples should be cut very thin, and spread to make a thin layer. Once I made the changes, I got pretty good results. Good luck!