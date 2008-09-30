Caramel Apple Bars II

4.2
110 Ratings
  • 5 62
  • 4 27
  • 3 12
  • 2 6
  • 1 3

A fall favorite with baked apples and gooey caramel. A great rainy day project!

Recipe by Christine

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
48 bars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 15x10 inch jellyroll pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the flour, quick cooking oats, brown sugar, and baking soda. Stir in the melted butter. Mix until crumbly. This is the crust. Press 1/2 of this mixture into the prepared baking pan. Bake for 8 minutes in preheated oven.

  • In a small pan, over medium heat combine the caramel topping and the remaining 1/2 cup of flour. Stirring constantly, bring to a boil and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. This is the caramel filling.

  • Spread apple slices evenly over the baked crust. Sprinkle on the nuts. Then Pour the caramel filling over the apple layer. Crumble the remaining crust mixture over the top of everything. Bake again for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 12.8mg; sodium 98.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022