Caramel Apple Bars II
A fall favorite with baked apples and gooey caramel. A great rainy day project!
Since caramel apples don't include cinnamon, I liked the recipe as is--caramel and apples, no cinnamon as others chose to add, and the flavor was just perfect. I used 2/3 of the mixture for the bottom crust and the remainder for the topping and I was happy with that. No need to measure the apples, just use enough to cover. I made half the recipe, which was just perfect in a 7x11" pan, but a 9x9" would have worked well too. I have mixed feelings about these bars--while they are delicious, they are not a sturdy bar so are best suited to "cut as you go" and eaten with a fork. Given that I made these for my husband's staff, this was not a practical choice when what I needed was a "grab and go" bar!Read More
My 5 year old daughter wanted to take caramel and apples to school for snack. I convinced her that it would be kind of difficult (and MESSY) for her teacher to scoop out caramel and serve 25 kindergarteners with no help. So...I went looking for a recipe that might be a little less messy and still appease her craving. This recipe was easy enough. And we had all ingredients on hand. However, something went wrong with the caramel topping/flour mixture. It says to boil for 3-5 minutes. I went with 4 to be safe. It came out so hard that I had to just lump it in piles around the perimeter. I tried to smooth it with a spatula, but no luck. I thought maybe after baking it would smooth out or melt down. No luck! It just baked in the oven in clumps. Maybe I boiled it too long. If I try again I think I might skip the flour, or atleast use less - it seemed to thicken too much. And boil for 2 - 3 minutes, tops.Read More
These turned out really good and I will make them again! I made a few changes. I took the previous posters advice and put 2/3 of the crust in the bottom of the pan and usd the remaining 1/3 on top instead of doing 1/2 and 1/2. That way, the bottom crust is sturdier and you can see the apples better which is more appealing to the eye. I only had one cup of caramel sauce so I just adjusted the amount of flour and it seemed to be plenty. I incread the apples to about 3 and 1/2 cups but I would still like more. I felt that the apple flavor got a little lost. I will try 4 and 1/2 Cups next time. Also, I used 2 Gala and one red delicious apple because that is what I had on hand, next time I will use Granny Smith for a tarter bite. All in all, very good recipe. Thanks for sharing!
These are amazing bars! I made a few of the recommended changes, plus some others. I was using very sweet apples, so I reduced the brown sugar to 1 cup, and that turned out to be perfect, so I think no matter what kind of apples I use, I'll always use less sugar (between the caramel and the apples and the sugar, one cup is enough for me). I also added 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of salt to the cookie mixture, and it tasted very, very good! I want to make cookies out of it, I liked it so much. I used 2/3 of the cookie mixture for the crust, and baked it 3 minutes longer than written. I used a lot more apple slices than written in order to make a single layer on top of the crust. I made my own caramel sauce from here. I doubled it, and had 1/2 cup leftover. These were phenomenal and almost obscenely buttery (but the oats and the apple make up for it, right?). Delicious.
Tasty bars Christine. I followed your instructions implicitly except that I tossed about 1/2t of cinnamon in with the apples for a little more depth of flavor. I used Cameo apples. The taste and texture were perfect. The bottom crust was like eating an oatmeal cookie, too. Thanks
Made these in a 9x13 pan. So delicious! These bars are amazing. I reduced the butter slightly to about 1c. and that was the only change. They cut perfectly and the many different textures of this bar was made it a hit. Make sure you cut your apples nice and thin so they are soft and not hard after baking. A great fall dessert. Love it! Thanks!
These bars are excellent!! I followed the recipe as written, except I added 1/2 t. cinnamon to the oatmeal batter and used 2/3 of the batter for the crust instead of only 1/2(I thought it would make them easier to hold when eating if the bottom crust was a little thicker). I also sprinkled a little cinnamon over the apple before topping with the nuts. I baked them 25 minutes. They turned out picture perfect and tasted incredibly yummy!
These bars were delicious and the caramel added a lot to the taste. It was rather crumbly when it was cut so next time would use half amount of mixture for topping and use more for the crust.
We loved these. I wanted to cut down on fat, so I replaced 1/2 cup butter with applesauce and they still turned out wonderful. Like an apple crisp in bar form. The only thing I would change next time is to add a cup or so more apples.
Oh my Apple Pie! =) These are incredibly addicting, incredibly delicious, and incredibly rich. I love them. They were very easy to make - but very hard to wait for them to cool down enough to try one! Followed recipe for the most part, just substituted pecans in place of walnuts and a butterscotch-caramel sauce (turned out fab). I used Naples suggestion of 2/3 of crust on bottom and I am really glad I did that instead...much prettier to see bits of caramel and apple. Used 3 med-size HoneyCrisp apples - may add more next time. Also, would probably bake the bottom crust a couple extra minutes to have a sturdier base. These will be such a hit at the office - I cannot wait to share!
This was a quick and easy recipe. My daughter needed to bring something with apples and boy was this a hit. Thank you for sharing. It was very yummy.
I used this recipe on Halloween and Thanksgiving, and it was a big hit! Thanks Christine!! :)
Yum, the whole family loved these. I cooked them in a square pan. Used a cup of yellow cake mix, 1 cup flour & heaping 1 cup old fashioned oats, 1 cup brown sugar & about 3/4 cup or so of butter. Cooked it about 11 minutes. Threw 2 green apples in the food processor for ease. Sprinkled with my homemade pumpkin pie spice. Accidentely forgot any nuts. Cooked it for 30 minues. It was SO good!
I made this according to the recipe and served it with real whipped cream. At first bite, I thought it might be too sweet but quickly changed my mind! My whole family LOVED this and I'm looking forward to making it again soon!
This is not a good recipe at all. For start, you need WAY more apples than called for. Secondly, the caramel is extremely difficult to spread over the apples. And finally, it didn't even taste that good at all. I wouldn't recommend this recipe to anyone. It was not to my liking.
I made these for a bake sale at work and they went fast! I used 3 cups of apples (Granny Smith) because it looked too sparse. And I didn't see a need to boil the caramel. Instead, I ran it under hot water to make it more spreadable, then heated it up in a saucepan with the flour. I, among others, liked the fact that they weren't too sweet, and were "healthier" than anything else at the bake sale. They were easier to make than I thought! I will definitely make these again in the future!
These are wonderful....perfect amount of crunch on top, too!
This recipe is a keeper for sure. I made only 2 changes based on other reviews. I placed the ENTIRE crust recipe on the bottom for a firmer bar and made a 2nd half batch of crust to sprinkle over the top. I also tossed the sliced apples in some cinnamon for a more festive flavor. This was so quick and easy. I will be coming back to this one again and again. :)
These were very good. I made some changes as some reviewers suggested: I sliced 4 Granny Smith's apples and microwaved them with a little water for 5 min to soften them up before placing on crust (don't like crispy apples in my desserts!) This worked well. They were soft after being baked in the recipe. Use 20 oz. bottle of Smucker's topping, it's the perfect amount, although after cooking it on the stove it was too thick to "pour" over the apples, it was more like "spread." Also, used 2/3 of crumb mixture for crust and 1/3 for topping as suggested by others. Will make again!
These are great! Especially warm with vanilla ice cream. I would describe it kind of like apple pie on top of an oatmeal cookie. Be sure to slice your apples thin if you want them tender because it took a little longer in the oven to get mine tender and I thought I had them pretty thin. I added about a tsp of cinnamon to the apples to add a little flavor. I reduced the butter to 1 cup cuz it just seemed like a lot. The only problem I had was my crust mixture was pretty sticky and not very crumbly but I'm sure that was my fault somehow. But it still turned out great.
Way too little apples and way too much sugar. Honestly I don't think with the caramel sauce the crust needs any sugar. I would also at least triple the apples if I make it again.
These were very tasty - kids loved them - but they were a bit on the gooey side. Needed a fork to eat them. More like a dessert than a bar you can pick up and eat on the go.
Great, yummy caramelly goodness! I also put more crust on the bottom, but I also chopped the apples so they melted down more. GREAT apple dessert!
I love apples, and I love caramel, so I knew this recipe was going to be love at first bite. I would make these again and again if I could handle that amount of butter on a regular basis. These bars are wonderful. One change, or addition that I did make, was to add a sprinkle of cinnamon into the oat mixture. Not necessary, but I love cinnamon with apples. The crunchy, buttery topping is the perfect match for the gooey, apple filling. It's a good thing I was making these for a group of people, or I probably would have downed the dish myself.
I made the recipe as is, although I added a little cinnamon sprinkled over the top before baking. This recipe is a keeper! It turned out so yummy!
This is one of the greatest desserts I have made! Everyone asked me for this recipe - and everyone wanted seconds! I used Granny Smith apples to add a little tartness. YUMMY!
These were the hit of my party! People were eating these instead of the appetizers I made! They are sooo good! The only thing I will do next time is add more apples!
These are delicious, but they didn't hold together well. There's no way there is enough crumb mix to spread over a 15x10 pan, so I did it in a 9x13.
I made these to bring to church for coffee hour and everyone raved about them. I made them exactly as the recipe states except I used pecans instead of walnuts. They are very messy (especially the inner pieces) so be sure to bring lots of napkins!
These were good, but gooey and messy. I tried to help keep them together by doubling up on the crust for more support. I also added a couple spices to the apples to give them more flavor.
I brought these to work for a party-they were a hit-really be sure to watch the caramel topping-mine burned the first time.
This were a huge hit at the party I took them to. I wanted more apple taste, so next time I will up the apple. I actually think these were far better the next day, so they're a good make-ahead dessert.
This was good! I took other reviewers advice and cut the sugar back to 1 cup but with a tart apple I think you could use the whole amount and they would be great. I also used margarine because I didn't have butter - I don't think that made much of a difference. Will definitely make these again!
these bars were easy to make. I didn't have any problem with them sticking, or being hard to cut or falling apart. I doubled the apples, I sliced instead of chopped and I used pecans. I along with some family members felt the carmel topping didnt give it a real carmel flavor. Not as "carmelie" tasting as I imagined it would. Will make it again..but will doctor up the carmel sauce....don't over bake...
Delicious! Everyone loved these. I did use about 3/4 on the bottom and 1/4 on the top. The apples and caramel showing through looked great and the crust did need more. I dusted the apples with cinnamon, used pecans instead of walnuts and also sprinkled some pampered chef sweet caramel sprinkle on top. YUM!
OMG! These were incerdible. I baked them in a 9x9 inch pan, instead of the 10x15, so they were thick and gooey. I did increase the bake time. The bottom layer I baked for 11 minutes, and the whole thing for 28 minutes. Instead of caramel ice cream topping, I used 1 1/2 cups of the PRALINE SUNDAE TOPPING, also from the AR website (I left the pecans out). I dusted the apples with a little cinnamon before I topped with the walnuts, caramel mixture, and remaining crust layer. This recipe is definitely going to become a fall staple!!!
We thought this was very yummy. I used twice the apples as in the recipe and in the future I will add probably double that. The taste was wonderful but we thought it was really sugary and could use more apples. I also used whole wheat flour and it worked just fine.
These turned out awesome!!! They were a huge hit. The layers melted together very well, will absolutely make these again.
These wonderful bars are an absolute hit with my son and his college buddies! They're great with or without the nuts. I cut back on some of the brown sugar and have found that the tartness of Granny Smith apples balances nicely with the sweet crust and caramel.
It really didn't take a lot of time to cook, but you must use fresh apples. I made it once with apple filling and it made it too soggy. I liked it a lot, but I made them for a bake sale at school, and I had quite a few left over. My kids weren't impressed either.
I made these nearly the same as written, except I used more apples and skipped mixing the caramel sauce with flour. I just heated the sauce in the microwave and poured it as is over the apples. It still turned out great, and everyone at my birthday party loved them! (We ate them with whipped cream! Yum!) Thanks for the recipe!
These were delicious. I made them according to the recipe and they turned out great. They were actually better the 2nd and 3rd day.
I loved them, but they didn't go very quickly at a family reunion potluck. I might experiment with using less butter so I don't feel so guilty eating them!
Followed the recipe as is except for 2/3 crust on the bottom and it was much too sweet for our family of four which includes a 7 and 11 year old. Definitely needs more apples but even then it is too sweet. Also, it basically tasted like one of those apple cinnamon oatmeal squares from Quaker but much more unhealthier.
Very very good. I used 2 cups of caramel, and refridgerated over night. Recipe was requested by many.
Tasted really good, but did not hold together very well! I used 2/3 of the dry mixture for the crust too, but used more apples then suggested so that could have been why.
We LOVED this recipe! I ended up putting 2/3 of the crust on the bottom so it would be thick enough as another reviewer suggested and left 1/3 for the top which was perfect. We also ended up using 4 1/2 cups of Granny Smith apples so there would be apples in every bite. Everyone who ate this raved about it! Thank you!
Oh, boy! This recipe is so rich and so sweet that I don't know if that's a good or a bad thing. To me, the crust/topping is a little overboard and it could use more apples to tone down the sweetness of the caramel. I think a little cinnamon might be good in the crust/topping mixture next time. For me, this turned out not so much like bars like I was hoping, but an apple crisp. I ended up baking mine for a little over 30 minutes and it still could have used a little more time to get the apples softer. May make again, but it certainly doesn't replace making apple crisp or an apple pie in the fall.
This was delicious! We ate it however as more of a crisp. I did add more apples like others had said and sprinkled the apples with some white sugar and cinnamon. Also, did layer about 2/3 of the crust mixture on the bottom and then the rest on top with a little white sugar sprinkled on the top. Will definitely make this again, very yummy!
Wanted something chewy with apples and this was perfect. I used 2 Granny Smith apples for the filling and prepared exactly as called for in the recipe. It tasted like apple crumble when warm and like an apple oatmeal cookie bar when cold- delicious either way. The only comment I'll make is that it was pretty sweet- with the caramel sauce you could probably use 1/2- 2/3 of the brown sugar called for in the recipe. I lot of people are complaining about the sturdiness of the bars but anything is difficult to keep together at room temp- putting these in the fridge makes them solid and super tasty.
This recipe needed to be baked about 45 minutes. After it cooled, I tried a bar and they do not hold together and taste like flour. If I were to try this again, I would use maybe 1/2 cup of flour in the crust and more apples.
Fantastic dessert, I followed instructions, but like others I made a few changes. I added the 1/2t cinnamon also, and I used Golden Delicious apples instead and also used Finely Ground Walnuts and now I am getting request for the recipe or make them for other people to share @ home,etc. Thanks for this recipe.
These bars are exceptional! I took them to a party and they disappeared faster than the other food. I kept them in the refrigerator until I served them and they didn't crumble. Will make these often.
I made this recipe exactly as it is written and it was not a big hit with anyone.Even served it with ice cream and the ice cream got eaten but not cookie. Needs more sugar in the oat mixture and the apples,a touch of cinnamon would help too.
Very tasty. And, FILLING! I used Jazz apples and added Penzey's Apple Pie Spice to the crust mixture.
very yummy but my bars didn't hold together.
This was a good recipe. The only things I would change is that I would add a 3rd cup of peeled & sliced apples, and I added 1/4 tsp. nutmeg and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon to the streusal topping. Other than that, this recipe is delicious and perfect for Fall/Winter.
The crumble turned out more like dough, needed more apple. I think you need to use less butter.
Pretty good. I've tried lots of apple recipes this season and this was a pleasant change from the traditional apple pie. I like the subtle caramel flavor but I think I prefer a regular crisp over this one. It was certainly easy enough but very rich and almost too sweet.
There was no way there was enough of the crust to fill a 15x10 jelly roll pan with 1/2 the mixture. I had to use about 3/4 of it and that's spread REAL thin. Secondly, the caramel mixture didn't pour, and it was thick and clumpy, impossible to spread on apples and walnuts.
I diverted from the recipe and followed the suggestions of previous reviewers to use more apples (4 1/2 cups), reduce brown sugar to 1 cup, add a tsp of cinnimon and 1/2 tsp of salt. With the changes, the result was more like a crisp than a bar, and much of the caramel flavor was lost (this was easily remedied by adding a drizzle of caramel before eating). Probably the best apple crisp I've ever had - love the oatmeal cookie crust!
This recipe is super-forgiving, even when you don't follow directions well! I made this recipe with all the specified ingredients EXCEPT walnuts. I did not add any spices or anything extra. I also forgot to half the flour/oatmeal mixture, so my bars ended up being a thick base layer of flour/oatmeal, a sparse layer of apples, and an inconsistent layer of caramel sauce. It was still delicious (my boyfriend loves them), although next time I will double the amount of apples and make all of the layers.
Yummy! I'm eating this as I write, and these are amazing! The only thing I would suggest is making your own caramel, cause store-bought+flour just doesn't cut it :)
Really easy. Substituted pecans for walnuts. May add some cinnamon next time. Definately a keeper.
I had to make some home made Carmel sauce that I use when I make Carmel rolls. I used about 3 cups of sliced apples in order to cover the base. I added about 1/2 cup more oatmeal to the second half of the crust. I may have used too much for the bottom half. My pan is a 10x15. Not sure why I was short on so much of the ingredients. It sure tastes yummy!!
These were just...meh. Sorry. Followed the recipe as written with the exception of putting 2/3 on bottom crust for sturdier bars. For whatever reason, my apples did not cook down enough (at least to my liking) - even though they were sliced thin they still had bite to them after 25 minutes of cooking. I ended up putting the partially eaten pan back in the oven to try & fix it, sigh. Won't make these again without significant alterations.
Very good. I didn't use ice cream topping, instead sprinkled caramel bits over the apples. I did sprinkle a little cinnamon over the apples before adding the topping. I did bake for 25 minutes, but they were a little sof when cut into bars. The flavor was excellent though.
Made this and I think it turned out great. I used baking caramel instead of the candy and a can of apple pie filing instead if freshly cored and sliced ones. Caramel was easy to work with since no unwrapping each piece was needed. Made the caramel into salted caramel to add a little kick, not too much salt just a dash. Also only used half of the caramel the recipe called for. Apple filing worked perfect and didn't make the crisp soggy at all. Would work good with a side of ice cream.
This was a hit! Instead of apples and caramel sauce - I used caramel apple pie filling. YUM
Not too exciting. I'd try something else.
Love this recipe! Found ourselves with three boxes of apples from the orchard and wanted to try something new. This was a pleaser for sure! My hubby ate half the pan in one day. Will be making this again this weekend since we still have apples left over. So yummy! My only change is to make more of the crust and topping mixtures to make sure the whole top gets covered.
Lucious! Took them to a VFW potluck, was told by the young bartender that these were the best cookies/bars I've made yet! I made them without nuts to please DH, but they were still great.
I used only 1 cup brown sugar and 1 cup butter. I used 2/3 of the crumble in the bottom and 1/3 over the sliced apples. For the caramel, I didn't use any flour, but I drizzled caramel over the bottom crust before adding the apples, drizzled caramel over the apples and drizzled caramel over the very top after I took it out of the oven. Yum!
Yummy and makes a big batch, I used about six cups of apples.
We really enjoyed the simple clean taste of caramel and apples in the filling although I did add cinnamon to the crust/topping mixture. Like many others I used more than half the mix for the crust and still had plenty for the top, but still found these bars crumbly, difficult to remove from pan, and hard to hold onto
I was a little disappointed in this. I used the best ingredients I could get, including real butter, but it just was lacking in flavor. It did need a little salt as it tasted flat. There was no strong apple taste (and I did add extra apples) or caramel taste . It real needs some tweaks to make it great.
Soooo good! We did as other suggested and added in more apples, we used for and a half cups of apple. We used honey crisp. We also used more of the crust for the bottom then on the top, and we sprinkle cinnamon all the apples, absolutely perfect!
Sooooooooo gooood!!!!
AMAZING!! I used peanuts instead of the nuts called for since it was all I had, but it was FABULOUS! I will DEFINITELY be making this again! This is my new apple crisp recipe!!
I made this recipe and it is very good. My crust was not crumbly when mixed. It was more like cake batter. Should it be the consistency of a crumb topping on an Apple pie?
I, like many others, put most of the crumble into the crust and I also put more apples than called for. This is just awesome! I took it to church and to a friend's house at Thanksgiving, and everyone loved it. This will be one of my new signature desserts!
Turned out a little mushy. I used golden delicious apples, and I use 3 apples instead of 2.
These were a huge hit. I used a mix of sweet apples with granny smith. I also followed the advice of others and used 2/3 of the crust on the bottom and the remaining as the topping. These are a great alternative to apple pie.
Made as is...excellent!
I followed the recipe, using caramel sauce. This looked delicious, but these " bars" fell apart alot when i was trying to cut them, even though i put them in the fridge. I was planning to serve them at coffee hour at my church but will have to add hand wipes close by, because they are gooey and fall apart on the top. I couldn't cut them into even squares. I felt the caramel was a little overbearing too. Ok to serve on a plate with a spoon but not as bars.. Also, not enough apples. I had to add some too. I don't think i would make these again.
I made it as written. It was way too sweet (and I'm somebody who likes sweet). I probably won't make this again; if I do, I'll leave the caramel off altogether and just make apple bars.
They really don't stay together when cut up into bars... they more or less fall apart. Otherwise... eh, okay. Nothing to write home about. If I were to make this again, I would increase the caramel (perhaps double), add WAY more apples (can barely taste the 2 the recipe calls for and they were big apples) and serve warm right out of the pan, with no expectation of a neat "bar", and top with vanilla ice cream.
This is pretty rich and wonderfully gooey. It was a big favorite with family and friends.
Crumbly, bland, and not useable as-is, HOWEVER it's a good place to start. After making these the first time to disastrous outcome, a few tweaks made them much better. The crust mixture desperately needs flavor, otherwise it tastes of flour and little else. I added a tsp of almond extract(you could do vanilla), a tablespoon of cinnamon, and pinch of nutmeg. I HIGHLY recommend using a piece of parchment paper under the crust, or you will end up losing the outer inch or more around the entire dish. It sticks and is rock hard, even after greased. This recipe makes a 9x13 dish at most, definitely not a 10x15. Use 2/3 of the crust mixture right off the bat in order to create a crust that holds, otherwise it falls apart. The temp needs to be lower, baked around 325 degrees for much longer, more like 35-40 mins in order to set the bars without burning them. Instead of cooking the caramel mixture so long, I recommend getting it warm (on low) until liquid (2 mins max), then drizzling over the apples, taking care not to put too much around the edges or it makes a burnt caramel rock. Overcooking it is disastrous, as other reviewers mentioned. The apples should be cut very thin, and spread to make a thin layer. Once I made the changes, I got pretty good results. Good luck!
