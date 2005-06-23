Cherry Cookies
Chewy cherry cookies made with whole grain flours.
These turned out well. However, I used real honest vanilla extract.Read More
Mine turned out really flat and I ended up throwing them away. Quite possibly something I did wrong, but I couldn't figure it out. :(
I made these with the following substitutions: I replaced the flour with spelt flour and chestnut flour. I used real vanilla. I replaced dried cherries with chopped up maraschino cherries. I used coconut-oil. They turned out okay. My children liked them a lot and need wheat -free treats. Next time I will reduce the sugar content.
