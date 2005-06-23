Cherry Cookies

4 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Chewy cherry cookies made with whole grain flours.

By Graham Howell

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
20 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C)

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the brown sugar, white sugar and soy margarine. Add egg white, and mix well.

  • In another bowl, stir together the spelt flour, wheat flour, baking soda and salt. Add this to the sugar mixture and mix well. Finally, stir in the dried cherries.

  • Drop cookie dough from a teaspoon onto a lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 13 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 7g; sodium 208.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022