Sweet Persimmon Fireside Cookies
This recipe is a wonderful way to use persimmons. These bars are moist and fragrant with sweet spices.
3.5 would have been my rating, and I opted for 4 instead of 3 because I don't want to discourage others from trying it. I liked the flavor, though it is mild and if I make it again I would try to jazz it up a little more, maybe with nuts, raisins and more spices. I found the dough to be thick, sticky and difficult to work with, so I may not make them again solely for that reason.
Easy enough but not much flavor. I couldn't take the persimmons at all.
We really enjoyed this mildly spicey way to use persimmons.
This has a light persimmon taste and smells wonderful. After baking them, I wanted a stronger taste so I cooked up a persimmon until soft and then pureed it with some powdered sugar and added this as a drizzle , I do think it needs something to give it some texture. next time I will add some almonds or walnuts
