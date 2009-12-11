Sweet Persimmon Fireside Cookies

This recipe is a wonderful way to use persimmons. These bars are moist and fragrant with sweet spices.

Recipe by Alex

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease one 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Sift together all-purpose flour, cake flour, cinnamon, ginger, baking soda and salt.

  • In a medium bowl, cream butter, sugar, and lemon rind until fluffy and smooth. Blend in egg and persimmon pulp and mix until well combined.

  • Gradually stir in the flour mixture and mix until well blended.

  • Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly.

  • Bake for 25 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool. When the bars are completely cool, sift confectioners' sugar over the top and cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 26.9mg; sodium 81.3mg. Full Nutrition
