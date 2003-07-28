Pfeffernusse III

4.2
18 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

A spicy holiday treat! Crisp and good with a cup of tea.

Recipe by Kathy Plew

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Sift together flour, baking powder, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Stir in the orange rind and nuts.

  • In a medium size bowl, beat eggs and sugar until thick. Blend in flour mixture to make a smooth dough.

  • Roll dough into 1 inch balls, place onto ungreased baking sheets and bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes, until light brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 53mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022