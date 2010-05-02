Munn Cookies

Ok. Found this because I'm at a cousin's wedding in CA and can't find our grandmother's recipe. Reading this brings it back. These are a Major Family Tradition from our eastern European Jewish heritage. But, our recipe uses oil to replace butter and 1/4 cup oj and no zest or lemon, no sugar topping. Important to brown 1/4" edge and a darkened meaning not a bright or white center. Keep them thin and krispy. Real sticky to roll and cut. Keep a slab of marble dusted with flour or will stck to marble and roller. I add the fresh Polish poppy seeds fro Penzey's at the last minite to help mixing and folding. Also refrig the dough for couple hours or overnite before rolling. It helps a lot. I make tubes and then.roll them and cut onto parallelograms and place on cookie sheet slicked with crisco. Not too much but enough to aboid sticking. I think ours uses a full cup of sugar but they come out with a lite mild sweetness. I break the batch of dough in half and freeze until a family event or an emergency munn cookie craving ... or my mom's birthday. Last batch 10 days ago for her 88th. Tip: don't forget the sugar and not a drop more than one cup of oil. NO BuTTER. I brought my own Penzey'S seeds from Philadelphia to Venice Beach. Rented a house so we'd have an oven today. Wedding is tomorrow. Also brought Tastykakes just in case I forgot the recipe. But that is why I'm here sharing with y'all. Turning on oven now. Bye.