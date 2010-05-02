Munn Cookies
These lemon poppy seed cookies are Jewish in background. They are a thin crispy cookie that's wonderful with tea.
These lemon poppy seed cookies are Jewish in background. They are a thin crispy cookie that's wonderful with tea.
The name comes from the German word for POPPY which is MOHN. The thinner you make them, the better. They are very dense - like a shortbread - and not sweet. Great with coffee. The dough is crumbly, so when I get to the end, I form a log (this could be done in plastic) and slice the log. I also use a small cookie cutter as the larger they are, the harder they are to cook through to the middle.Read More
They are really called mohn cookies (mohn is poppy in German and they are Yiddish cookies); those were... okay.Read More
The name comes from the German word for POPPY which is MOHN. The thinner you make them, the better. They are very dense - like a shortbread - and not sweet. Great with coffee. The dough is crumbly, so when I get to the end, I form a log (this could be done in plastic) and slice the log. I also use a small cookie cutter as the larger they are, the harder they are to cook through to the middle.
I'd never tasted or even heard of these cookies before I saw the recipe here while looking for a lemon and poppy seed muffin recipe. I made these cookies instead. These came out so good. I got about 8 dozen cookies out of the batch (I used a smallish heart-shaped cookie cutter). Not having tasted them before, the taste and texture of the cookie base itself reminded me a little of a shortbread cookie. These cookies go really well with a cup of tea, as noted in another review. The cookies are only mildly sweet. They keep their shape well while baking. They are sturdy and crunchy without being hard. I had a slight problem with the dough sticking as I rolled it out, so I just dusted on some more flour to make it work. I am about to make another batch right now!
Those who've not tried this recipe are really missing out! This is a great cookie to add to a more traditional holiday plate, because it looks so elegant. The taste is subtle with a lovely lemony finish. (I was generous with the lemon zest.) I was initially concerned about straying away from the circle shape, but my stars turned out lovely. I could easily see one adding a nice sugar glaze if they want a more decadent flavor, but I don't think it's necessary.
This is a wondeerful recipe. The cookies tasted just heavenly with a light citrus flavor and, as the author indicated, they are great with tea. It really accent the flavor of Earl Grey.
These are always a big hit . Whenever I bring them to a gathering I'm always asked for the recipe!. Sometime I substitute orange zest and organge juice and they are wonderful also!
just what I was looking for!
Ok. Found this because I'm at a cousin's wedding in CA and can't find our grandmother's recipe. Reading this brings it back. These are a Major Family Tradition from our eastern European Jewish heritage. But, our recipe uses oil to replace butter and 1/4 cup oj and no zest or lemon, no sugar topping. Important to brown 1/4" edge and a darkened meaning not a bright or white center. Keep them thin and krispy. Real sticky to roll and cut. Keep a slab of marble dusted with flour or will stck to marble and roller. I add the fresh Polish poppy seeds fro Penzey's at the last minite to help mixing and folding. Also refrig the dough for couple hours or overnite before rolling. It helps a lot. I make tubes and then.roll them and cut onto parallelograms and place on cookie sheet slicked with crisco. Not too much but enough to aboid sticking. I think ours uses a full cup of sugar but they come out with a lite mild sweetness. I break the batch of dough in half and freeze until a family event or an emergency munn cookie craving ... or my mom's birthday. Last batch 10 days ago for her 88th. Tip: don't forget the sugar and not a drop more than one cup of oil. NO BuTTER. I brought my own Penzey'S seeds from Philadelphia to Venice Beach. Rented a house so we'd have an oven today. Wedding is tomorrow. Also brought Tastykakes just in case I forgot the recipe. But that is why I'm here sharing with y'all. Turning on oven now. Bye.
These cookies are very crumbly and biscuit like. I didn't use quite 1/2 cup of poppy seeds. Instead of egg wash and sugar on top I used sugar cookie icing from this site and added lemon extract and yellow food coloring. I usually like thick chewy cut out cookies but the thin crispies were better with these. I did not like these without the icing but they were very good with it. Very tart and fresh! Thanks Alex!
They are really called mohn cookies (mohn is poppy in German and they are Yiddish cookies); those were... okay.
This was the delicious crispy cookies. I like cookies crispier. I've tried several other lemmon (and lime) cookie recipes from this site, and they always turned out soft cake like cookies. But I made perfect crispy lemmon poppyseed cookies with this one. Thanks!
Munn cookies are a traditional recipe passed down from generation to generation. This recipe is a keeper!
A delectable flaky cookie--almost like a wafer. The only problem I had was with the glaze--it was a bit messy and hard to handle--be sure to paint it on with a brush! Thank you for this recipe.
I added more poppyseeds because I love them..Did some with colored sugar on top and others I glazed once cool with an icing sugar/lemon juice/lemon rind mix. My husband liked the sugar ones and I preferred them glazed.
Tried these on a whim and followed the recipe exactly and the results? Amazing! Think I found a new fave for X-Mas baking. as a tip: watch the thickness. But if some of them don't come out perfect enough to give out, well Darn! Looks like you'll have to take care of those yourself ;)
I followed the recipe exactly and they came out great. When I was a kid, my aunt made these cookies with no lemon but used vanilla. I tried that too and they were very good. I soak the popy seeds in milk or buttermilk for 20 minutes first and put them in with the butter and egg yolk not using the milk although I'm sure you can. I just made a batch with real maple sugar and used the maple sugar for the topping too. They were very good. Next time I will use more maple sugar as the taste was very mild like the lemon. Overall a very good recipe.
I liked these cookies. I think it took my whole jar of poppy seeds to make them. I did go a bit heavy on the lemon zest & am happy that I did as I loved that lemon flavor. The only change I made was to roll the two halves into 3"-diameter logs, wrapped in saran and chilled for an hour. Next, I cut them into 1/4" slices, painted egg white on the tops and sprinkled with granulated sugar. I then baked them on silpat for 12 minutes.
I keep writing a review and it's not saving. These cookies are crumbly and don't have enough flavor. I followed the recipe to a t and will not be doing them again. Had lots of people try them... And the group was 50/50. For cookies... The room shouldn't be so divided.
These are really tasty and super easy. I love the lightness of the cookies and how they are not overly sweet. I will make these again! Thanks for the recipe!
I liked the recipe because it was fairly easy and was not overly sweet. I didn't have fresh lemons, so I substituted orange zest and orange juice. I didn't glaze the cookies. I also didn't roll them out. I made the dough into a log and cut them and then flattened them in my hand. I didn't find the dough sticky at all. I have put one log in the fridge to make cookies at another time (when the present batch is gone I guess). These were great - very much as I remember my grandmother making when I was a kid.
Did not have 1/2 cup of poppy seeds, but otherwise followed instructions. Cookies definitely hold their shape, and I used smaller cookie cutters and baked about 11 minutes. Really like the lemon taste and slight sweetness. Great tea cookie.
I made mine into balls and then flattened out like I would peanut butter cookies, but I think I would make them thinner next time as suggest by many others. They were very tart. I think I would add less lemon next time and try to roll them in tons of sugar. That is just how I prefer my cookies.
This recipe is a keeper! So good and not too sweet. Rich and crispy. Great with a hot cup of tea.
They are just as described and ADDICTING!!!!
I made the recipe as written and they turned out Okay. They look good but the taste is nothing special. If I try this again, I think I'll add 1 tsp of vanilla and maybe a little more sugar. I tried to upload a photo but I kept getting error messages. Sorry!
Love this recipe! So simple and so yummy!
Love this recipe, it is fool proof. The cookies are crisp and tangy. Perfect with a cup of coffee or tea. Not to sweet and wonderful if you want a little something but don't want to overdo on sugar.
Fun recipe.
I made these after missing out on getting more on a trip to Montreal Canada where they make these in their Jewish bagel shops. Best ever. Can’t find them in USA. Got my teenager to make them.... love these cookies. These were awesome.
The cookies were good, but I think I will cut back a little on the poppy seeds. The amount of seeds imparted a bit of a bitter after-taste to the cookie, not terrible, but noticeable. I like the hint of lemon, and the texture of the cookie, much like shortbread.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections