Munn Cookies

33 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

These lemon poppy seed cookies are Jewish in background. They are a thin crispy cookie that's wonderful with tea.

By Alex

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 17 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together the flour, poppy seeds, baking powder and salt.

  • In a medium bowl cream the butter and sugar together until light; beat in the egg yolk, lemon zest and lemon juice. Fold in the flour mixture and mix well.

  • Divide dough in half and roll each half out on a lightly floured surface until 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick. Cut with cookie cutters and place cookies on the prepared baking sheet. Brush tops of cookies with beaten egg white and sprinkle with white sugar.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden, the edges should be light brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 22.5mg; sodium 90.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022