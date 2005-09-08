Chocolate Fruit and Cheese Bars

3 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Rich cookie bars, that will leave you craving for more. Use any flavor fruit pie filling, they're all good!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine the crumbs, flour, 1/2 cup of the sugar, cocoa, baking soda and cinnamon. Cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Reserve 1 cup of the crumb mixture. Press the remaining mixture into the prepared pan and set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, beat the cream cheese, remaining 1/2 cup sugar, egg and vanilla together until smooth. Stir in the pie filling and spread over the top of the crust. Sprinkle with the remaining crumb mixture and gently pat down. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 56.4mg; sodium 206.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022