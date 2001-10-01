Banana Drops
A fruity cookie that melts in your mouth. For those who love bananas, you can replace the vanilla extract with more banana extract.
These cookies are so--perfect! Sweet and soft and hold their shape (chilling the dough helps). And the topping is much easier than having to make up icing. Everyone should try these--Thanks so much!Read More
COOKIES TASTED DOUGHY EVEN AFTER COOKING LONGER THAN RECOMMENDED. THEY WOULD BE MUCH BETTER IF THEY HAD A CRUNCH TO THEM. A LOT LIKE A BANANA BREAD IN A COOKIE FORM.Read More
The cookies are very rubbery. I had to add an extra 1/2 cup of flower to make them less bread-like and more cookie-like. The taste is ok if you can get past the texture. I will not be making Banana Drops again.
If you are looking for a crunchy cookie, this isn't the one. This cookie is somewhere between a cookie and a muffin with a chewy texture. Everyone at the pot luck I took it to raved about it! Easy to make and variations could be interesting. ( I added a bit of maple extract for a slightly nutty taste with out the nuts) Enjoy
These were ok, not bad, just ok. They really do have a weird texture, so if you can get over that, the taste is pretty good. I probably won't make them again but thanks anyway.
I was a little put off by the rubbery texture, too . . . so I fried my next batch. Perfect! :-)
The recipe sounded great until I baked them. They are more like rubbery banana pancakes. Very bland tasting.
I loved the flavor but they were very rubbery.
It's more like a batter than a dough when you're scaling them off. This is the best tasting cookie I've found so far that fits in the diabetic snack plan.
Interesting mix. I really enjoyed the fruity taste displayed in these cookies. 'Banana Drops' were a refreshingly unique recipe, and I recommend that others try it!!
Yes, this cookie has a bit rubbery texture but that's exactly what I liked in it: not a crispy, dry cookie. My husband became absolutely fan of it and I had to bake it several times. Once all of the cookies looked like the legendary spaceship so now he's calling Banana Drops 'Millennium Falcon'... I made a few experiments and replaced the walnuts with almond, but the walnut version is definitely better.
Very tasty! Not very pretty to look at when finished, but they do taste good. I did not think they were too rubbery.
Oooooh goodness I butchered these; however I think even if I had followed the recipe to the T they would have been pretty rubbery. I probably will not attempt these again, but thanks anyways!
I liked the cookie. I did however modify the recipe. I did not add the butter, instead I used 1/3 cup of shortening. I also used 1 cup of mashed bananas. I did not find the cookie rubbery. In the future I would delete the cinnamon and sugar and apply a thin glaze of frosting. The cookie is lovely with coffee or tea.
I followed the directions carefully, but these cookies didn't work for me. The dough was closer to a batter even after I refridgerated it for 30 minutes. The finished cookies were very soft after being out of the oven for three hours. My wife said they were more like a muffin than a cookie. Banana flavor did come through.
These have great taste; not too sweet. Much like mini banana bread loaves. My only complaint is they don't save well.
These are a soft cookie that children should love and i used 2% milk. . .4 bananas and no banana extract which ended up to be still a simple soft cookie
These cookies are ok. I was expecting something different I guess. I would say they are more like bit size pieces of banana bread. The flavour is great. I did not have banada extract so I just omitted it. I think they could use more walnuts than 1/3 of a cup, but that is just me. Thanks for sharing.
I found these had a great taste & texture after following this exact recipe-- a lot like banana bread as others have mentioned, but somewhat different.
These were not bad, but would not recommend them. These cookies were a bit too plain and cakey. I made another batch increasing the cooking time to 15 minutes and they came out a little better but still not amazing.
This recipe is not only easy but incredibly delicious! After baking half of the batter, I added chocolate chips to change it up a bit. My kids loved them! They bake into a mini bread as opposed to a cookie - with or with out the chocolate chips - truly yummy! Also, use parchment paper when baking the drops - they turn out perfect!
Great cookie. Texture was fine for me..very much like Banana bread. I used 1/4 tsp more Vanilla extract as I didn't have banana and turned out amazing! Will make again, with Chocolate chips! Definetly give them a try for yourself!
These were ok but they seemed to be a little sticky, the kid's didn't eat them all, so I don't think I will make them again.
The cookies were good as they came out of the oven and one nice and hot. But as they got cold they took on this spongy rubbery feeling. The texture of the cookie makes me think I should have cooked it in a pan for a bread. When I first put on cookies on the pan they didn't scoop very well. It was almost a loose consistency. I put them in the oven and I put the bowl into the refrigerator. It's like as the dough got cooler it worked a whole lot better. Sorry to say no one in my house would eat them but me. I must say cinnamon sugar on top definitely makes them taste better! I won't do this recipe again. Too much work not to be good.
ove them. nice and soft and cewy
Little dry but that could be change with practice. Great taste. Added chocolate chips to the second half.
No, I didn't make any changes. I made this twice and no I will not make this again.
