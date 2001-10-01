Banana Drops

A fruity cookie that melts in your mouth. For those who love bananas, you can replace the vanilla extract with more banana extract.

By Ariel

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

  • In a medium size mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking soda and salt. In a separate small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons brown sugar with cinnamon, set aside.

  • In a medium size mixing bowl, beat together 3/4 cup brown sugar with the butter or margarine, vanilla and banana extract until the mixture is light in texture. Beat in the eggs. Mix in the banana. Slowly mix the flour mixture into the egg, banana and sugar mixture. Fold in nuts.

  • Drop the dough by teaspoonful onto the prepared cookie sheet. Sprinkle the cookies with the mixture of brown sugar and cinnamon prepared earlier.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes, until lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 28.9mg. Full Nutrition
