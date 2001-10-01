Banana Drops

The cookies were good as they came out of the oven and one nice and hot. But as they got cold they took on this spongy rubbery feeling. The texture of the cookie makes me think I should have cooked it in a pan for a bread. When I first put on cookies on the pan they didn't scoop very well. It was almost a loose consistency. I put them in the oven and I put the bowl into the refrigerator. It's like as the dough got cooler it worked a whole lot better. Sorry to say no one in my house would eat them but me. I must say cinnamon sugar on top definitely makes them taste better! I won't do this recipe again. Too much work not to be good.