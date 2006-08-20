Watermelon Cookie

These take some time to make, but what a cute cookie to make! (This would be great for kids on a rainy day.) I didn't have the mini chips and i cut my big ones in half like another reviewer, and that is just plain crazy! next time i'll wait til i go to the store! I added about 8 drops of food coloring to the red batter, rolled them out using powdered sugar instead of flour, and baked them for just over 8 min. Take them off the sheet quickly, the ones i let set for a couple of minutes i almost didn't get off the pan. I wanted a little more finished look so i piped a white line (the rine) using a ziploc baggie snipped at the end after I frosted with the green. A made the white (about 1 c powdered sugar and T water) almost too thick to pipe so it wouldn't run over the green. Next time i think i might add some more sugar to the dough (1/4 c), as it wasn't quite sweet enough for my sugar cookie preference. Picture perfect summer cookies! EDIT: these cookies ended up being terribly crumbly. They were perfectly cooked but they just didn't keep well. Would use a different sugar cookie base next time.