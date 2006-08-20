Watermelon Cookie

Sugar cookies that look like little slices of watermelon!!

Recipe by Linda

18
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a small mixing bowl.

  • Beat butter and shortening with an electric mixer at medium speed until fluffy; gradually add sugar, beating well. Stir in egg, milk, and vanilla. Gradually add flour mixture to creamed mixture, mixing well. Add a small amount of red food coloring to color dough as desired, beating until blended. Shape dough into a ball; cover and chill at least 3 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Divide dough in half; store one portion in refrigerator. Roll remaining portion to 1/4 inch thickness on a lightly floured surface. Cut dough with a 3-inch round cookie cutter; cut circle in half. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Press several chocolate mini chocolate chips in each cookie. Repeat with remaining dough.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes (do not brown). Cool on wire racks.

  • Make frosting: Combine powdered sugar and water, mixing until smooth. Add a small amount of green food coloring, mixing until blended. Dip round edge of each cookie in green frosting, and place cookie on wax paper until frosting is firm.

223 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 19.4mg; sodium 134.5mg. Full Nutrition
