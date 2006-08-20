Watermelon Cookie
Sugar cookies that look like little slices of watermelon!!
These cookies were a big hit !!! They are so cute and taste good too. Although I think next time, I might sprinkle a little bit of sugar on them before baking to give them that "sugar cookie" taste. I didn't follow the directions as written. Instead, I colored 1/4 of the dough green and the rest red. I then shaped the red into a log with a flat bottom, rolled out the green and covered the red log with a thin layer of the green - then refrigerated the log. The next morning, I just sliced the cookies, added the chips and baked - very easy!Read More
These cookies are absolutely tedious, but they are cute as can be. I will be making watermelon slice cookies again, but not with this recipe. I found the dough temperamental to work with, crumbling and cracking all over my board. So I would recommend "Sugar Cookie Cutouts" for the base of this recipe for ease of use and a slightly better flavor. Thank you for the idea, Linda =)Read More
What a tedious cookie to make! But what awesome results! Not for people who like the easy way out. I made it even harder on myself because I didn't have mini chocolate chips so I ended up individually cuting the regular chips in half (insane I know)! But everyone was impressed and they taste great. I washed an empty soup can to cut out the circles and that seemed to be the perfect size baked for 8 min. Cute, cute, cute cookies!
just use butter
This cookie was a huge success at my daughters 2nd grade garden party. I doubled the recipe easily. The cookies not only looked great, they were very tasty. I had to thin the icing mixture with a bit more water.
really fun and easy to make! super delicious! I making this for different occasions! Awesome cookie!!!
These take some time to make, but what a cute cookie to make! (This would be great for kids on a rainy day.) I didn't have the mini chips and i cut my big ones in half like another reviewer, and that is just plain crazy! next time i'll wait til i go to the store! I added about 8 drops of food coloring to the red batter, rolled them out using powdered sugar instead of flour, and baked them for just over 8 min. Take them off the sheet quickly, the ones i let set for a couple of minutes i almost didn't get off the pan. I wanted a little more finished look so i piped a white line (the rine) using a ziploc baggie snipped at the end after I frosted with the green. A made the white (about 1 c powdered sugar and T water) almost too thick to pipe so it wouldn't run over the green. Next time i think i might add some more sugar to the dough (1/4 c), as it wasn't quite sweet enough for my sugar cookie preference. Picture perfect summer cookies! EDIT: these cookies ended up being terribly crumbly. They were perfectly cooked but they just didn't keep well. Would use a different sugar cookie base next time.
This tastes good..I tried to divide the dough and colored half of it green and the other red...then I chilled it..then rolled the red into a log..and flattened and wraped the green around, then sliced..but it didn't look to much like a watermelon. :)
My mom used to make these when I was growing up! I LOVE how cute they are and am having so much fun baking them for my own son right now! I did substitute a 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour and a 1/3 cup splenda. Not that it will make much difference but any little bit helps!
A great idea but it didnt work out for me and the frosting made the cookies all soggie and they fell apart plus the cookie part wasnt the best tasting
These cookies had people asking for more! Really cute and soft. They had a slighty buttery taste and the chocolate minis and icing all went well together. I added a few more drops of red food coloring and also used 2 1/2" circles instead of 3", which seemed a better size (expands a tad bit in the oven) and it yielded about 55 cookies. A great sugar cookie recipe in general.
I made these cookies for a class and everyone loved them! The cookie itself is a bit lacking in flavor, but the icing adds an extra sweetness that gives it a nice taste! These cookies aren't the easiest to make, however I had a good time making them, and they came out great!
This was the BEST RECIPE EVER! I made your cookies, and not only do they look good, they taste good. There were a few things I did differently 1)Instead of the green icing I took some dough, added green food coloring to it, and wrapped it around the red dough 2)Added more food coloring, so it is a brighter color. 3)Since I didn't hvae chocolate chips, I cut a small piece of chocolate into smaller pieces. I only put them on some cookies, even though you could barely taste them in the end 4)I used a funnel as a cookie cutter Those weren't really necessary, but just thought I would share. Everyone who ate the cookies loved them. Thanks for a great recipe. It was a big hit!
Cute? Definitely. Tasty? Eh, good enough. Cuteness makes up for a lot. I do have to say though that my friends and their kids devoured them far more speedily than I would have imagined. If you do not have the cookie cutter, a biscuit cutter or even the rim of a glass will work fine.
This cookie was very cute but it just has no flavor. After reading the reviews I used all butter, more sugar and vanilla thinking that would help, it didn't. I used paste dye so the color was true. I also divided my dough and made red and green, formed into a half circle and draped the "rind" over that. Placed in the freezer and cut slices out of the frozen dough. I think next time I will use a good tasting firm sugar cookie to make these. Thanks for the idea!
This recipe is AMAZING!!! They taste, look, and smell great! The instructions were not complicated at all which, I like very much. My family didn't believe me when I told them that they were cookies. I will definitely will use this recipe again. I love it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Thank you for submitting this smile-bringing recipe. I had it in my files once, but lost it. You saved the day!
Great Recipe! I made these for my 2 years old's birthday party (we had a watermelon theme) and everyone loved them. The only thing I might change if I make them again would be to add some Almond Extract!
So cute, kids and adults loved them!!
These were good but not as good as i expected! They were kind of long to make but it was fun and they tasted kinda plain, everyone loved them though and the idea of the watermelon cookies.
they are so cute and yummy
The kids loved them
These cookies were great with a package of watermelon jello added into the dough
Yummy!!!!!!! They were a little stale though.
I really like this recipe. These cookies are very cute and easy to make. Normally, cookies that need to chill are a challenge to make, but these were super easy to make. Although, I did make 2 changes. 1) I put 3 chips on the top and 4 chips on the bottom of the cookie. 2) when i cooked this for 10 minutes, it burned, so instead I cooked it for 4 minutes, spun the pan and cooked for another 3-4 minutes.
Made this with my sister and nieces! Had a lot of fun and the cookies are so cute! Dipped them in green sugar right after the frosting for a little bolder green!
