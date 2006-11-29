Crunchy Date Rounds
I got this recipe as a young girl when I spent the summer with my great grandma. Now I make them for my family and they all love them. "Granny" lives on if only through my recipe box.
I got this recipe as a young girl when I spent the summer with my great grandma. Now I make them for my family and they all love them. "Granny" lives on if only through my recipe box.
At 83, I'm close to age of great grandma. I had this recipe a way back, too, and lost it. It was a favorite, so I'M SO HAPPY TO FIND IT AGAIN. THANKS.Read More
At 83, I'm close to age of great grandma. I had this recipe a way back, too, and lost it. It was a favorite, so I'M SO HAPPY TO FIND IT AGAIN. THANKS.
I wanted to try to make a cookie using the dates I had and I happened to have frosted flakes, too. I thought the cookies were great. I'm not a big fan of dates either, but the cereal really gave the cookie a sweet crunchy texture, and the cookies were chewy on the inside, just the way I like it.
Was looking for a recipe to use up left over dates in & tried this one. Great cookies, easy to make, and taste yummy. May have to buy more dates & make more now. (: Sandy
Teaspoon sized dough rounds makes alot more than two dozens. I made teaspoon and tablespoon size rounds and both were good. The rounds are indeed quite crunchy. I probably would cut my dates in smaller pieces next time. I used vanilla and almond Special K cereal. Good, but I prefer chewy cookies.
Next time I will make a bigger batch so I can have some. I think my hubby ate a dozen right off the bat.
Very easy to make. I made these for my friend who’s mum made these when she was a child. We are hoping this is the recipe! She likes figs so I did a half of cup of dates and a half a cup of figs. I used corn flakes instead of the frosted ones. With this recipe it made 32 cookies!
I turned these into maple and date cookies for Thanksgiving and everyone went crazy for them! I used 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp maple extract. Makes a lot of cookies.
I made the recipe exactly as described. Delicious cookies. My husband likes a crunchy cookie and this fit the bill. The recipe is a keeper for us.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections