Ultimate Maple Snickerdoodles

These have been voted the number one cookie that I bake (and I bake a lot!), and are loved by all who eat them. They are chewy mapley good!

Recipe by Linda Carroll

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the margarine and 1 cup of white sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and maple syrup. Gradually blend in the dry ingredients until just mixed. In a small dish, mix together the remaining 1/2 cup white sugar and the maple sugar. Roll dough into 1 inch balls, and roll the balls in the sugar mixture. Place cookies 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Cookies will be crackly on top and look wet in the middle. Remove from cookie sheets to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
91 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 60.7mg. Full Nutrition
