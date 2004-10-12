Ultimate Maple Snickerdoodles
These have been voted the number one cookie that I bake (and I bake a lot!), and are loved by all who eat them. They are chewy mapley good!
Wow! What a fabulous recipe. I feared the maple flavor would be too strong and these would taste like pancakes- but that wasn't the case at all. I used the real maple syrup (not pancake syrup) and the end result was a rich, cinnamony sweet cookie. Fantastic. This recipe is a keeper! I've made these cookies several times now and I had to make a few changes to the recipe. I really like my cookies to be soft and cinnamony, so I used 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon in the dough, and instead of 1 cup of white sugar I changed it to 3/4 cup white and 1/4 cup brown sugar for the dough. I also used crisco butter flavored shortening sticks in place of magragine, as shortening doesn't spread as much. I also never use all of the flour mixture- I blend in enough to make sure the dough is soft, not sticky, and I end up throwing about 1/4 cup of it away. This has happened everytime I make them- if I use all of the flour, the cookies turn into dry 'rocks'. Make sure everything is blended REALLY REALLY REAllY well and do NOT OVERBAKE- I take them out as soon as they look like they're hard enough on top but still "wet" in the middle. If you slice a cookie open right after I take it out of the oven, it doesn't look done in the middle, but if you wait until the cookie cools to take it off of the cookie sheet, it sets up and the result is a cookie that stays soft for DAYS. Thanks again for such a wonderful recipe! :)Read More
This was quite as easy recipe to follow. I love the snickerdoodles from pepperidge farm and was hoping these would be as soft and tasty. Read reviews before making and was prepared for dough to be a little dry and to cook them a little longer than suggested, other than that...no problems. I will definitely make them again. Oh yeah, I didn't buy the maple sugar, too expensive and none of my stores had maple extract so I used the maple syrup in the sugar and tasted fine to me! TASTY, they are! I took them to a cookie swap where there were at least 12 other cookies and at least one person liked these the best! Is there a tweak to make them stay soft and chewy like when they come right out the oven?Read More
MmMM!!! That was ooone good cookie. This is my snickerdoodle recipe now. I didn't have maple sugar so rolled the cookies in 2 Tbsp. of sugar mixed with 2 tsp of cinnamon. The best snickerdoodles I have ever tasted. Chewy and soft. Even my fiancee who hates cinnamon thought it was delicious. Didn't give me three dozen, only two. But then again I make my cookies kind of big. Enjoy the recipe fellow bakers!!
Love these! The maple flavor is nice, but not overpowering. Following the advice of others, I added a few extra glugs of syrup. I didn't look for maple sugar, just used a regular sugar and cinnamon mixture. I think next time I will make the effort and look for the maple sugar. As soon as they cooled I froze them, so I'm not sure how chewy they stay yet. They're really great warm, though! **REVISED NOTE- This year, I made the effort, and found the maple sugar. It was EXPENSIVE, but the difference it made in the taste of the cookie was so pronounced it was worth it. Fantastic!
This recipe is one of those happy surprises - even though you think it's going to be good or you wouldn't have made it in the first place, it actually exceeds your expectations. These are pretty little cookies, chewy and soft both. Buttery good, not too sweet, and nicely spiced with just the perfect amount of cinnamon. But it is the maple syrup (I used Grade B for boldest flavor) and the maple sugar that truly make this an exceptional cookie. The dough, too, is beautiful and cooperative - it's easy to work with and does just want you want it to. Other than substituting butter for the margarine I followed the recipe as written and found it produced a perfect cookie. Hubs, who typically prefers very rich desserts, loved these. He also never rates any recipe five stars - but he did with these. I love it when we both agree!
Awesome cookies! I made these because my chocolate chip cookies are famous at work. A co-worker asked if I could make Snickerdoodles as well as I could chocolate chip. I have never made them, so I searched and found this recipe. They melt in your mouth with a satisfyingly crunchy outside. I did not have maple sugar so I used a mix of white sugar, brown sugar and a small amount on cinnamon to roll them in. I also stirred about 1 tsp of pure maple syrup into the sugar mixture. Not sure if it helped, but it worked! Also, I do NOT use margarine for anything, so I just used the same amount of melted butter. I always use melted butter in recipes - it's the secret to soft cookies! Awesome! I will definetly make these again!
Yummy! I was afraid of an overwhelming maple taste or too sweet but these are delightful! I couldn't find the maple sugar so I put a few drops maple extract in a sealed container with 1/4 cup white sugar. I shook it for about 15 minutes. Then I poured in 1/2 cup white sugar. There were a few lumps and it was wet sugar until I added the white sugar. I only shook that unitl just mixed. I'm sure it's not as good as maple sugar but it'll do in a pinch. I think these'll be a staple of my Christmas cookie baking!!
This was a wonderful treat! Soft, chewy, so tasty! I was looking for a simple, soft cookie and this is it! I didn't have the maple sugar, so I rolled the cookies in a basic cinnamon/sugar mix and they turned out perfect! I took some to work the next day and everyone loved them! Thank you Linda!
I found this recipe just in time for a bridal shower that I was hosted as I was looking for an easy cookie to package as favors. This recipe was my choice as there is no milk used in the batter. One of my guests was milk and corn allergic so I used a soy based, corn absent "butter". VERY EASY to make and no fuss since I was also making a lot of other more complicated dishes. The first test batch I made I thought that I did something wrong as the cookies were so moist on the insides that I had a hard time removing them from the cookie sheet. Each batch afterwards I chilled the dough for an hour or so before baking as I felt without it, it would be a bit to sticky for me to get a dollop off my fingers and onto the tray! This, I feel helped out greatly and I realized that the joy of this cookie is the slightly chewy middle! This recipe was a HUGE success! Despite the fact that only one person at the shower had ever heard of a Snickerdoodle, more than half the guests have requested this recipe even with the soy products that I used! Just Yummy, pure yummy!!
This recipe gets an A+ from my family. I bake a lot as well, and am quite critical when trying new recipes. I used real unsalted butter in place of margarine, added 1/2 tsp. real vanilla extract, and 1/2 tsp. maple extract. The cookies baked beautifully and tasted delicious! Thank you for sharing this recipe!!!
I am the owner of this recipe and have modified it even more for perfection every time: 3/4 cup butter 1/4 cup shortening 1-1/2 cups white sugar 6 Tbsp GRADE B maple syrup (it's worth it!) 2 Large Eggs 3 tsp Baking Powder 1/2 tsp Baking Soda 2 tsp Cinnamon 3 cups Flour (less if too dry, more if too sticky) 1/2 cup Maple Sugar (or cinnamon sugar or a combination of both, which is what I use) This recipe doubles beautifully! Don't overbake!
I never give a rating or review for a recipe that I changes a lot while making. However, I was out of all of the dairy needed for this recipe and ended up using veggie oil in place of margrine and arrowroot powder in place of eggs. The cookies turned out to be absolutly incredible! I will make these again many times! My picky husband couldnt keep away from the crisp, doughy goodness on the plate and they were gone in less then an hour!
The only change I had to make was not to use maple sugar as I didn't have any. These were terrific without it. I just rolled in cinnamon/sugar. We could definitely taste the maple flavor in these. They were a little crunchy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. Perfect alternative to the usual snickerdoodle.
Made these using Grade B maple syrup and butte instead of margerine. They came out great! I also used a 1 tbls of maple syrup and mxed it with the sugar to roll the cookies in and it turned out great! Gave a nice crispness for the top of the cookies. Will be making this recipe a lot in the future!
Definitely worth a try; however, I will stick to the traditional Snickerdoodles recipe. I used all butter, half white and brown sugar, added a 1/4 tsp of salt. To roll the dough into the sugar mixture, I used half white and brown sugar and some cinnamon.
fabulous. husband LOVED them and he's a snickerdoodle connoisseur
These cookies taste good but they do not have enough maple flavor for my taste, they just taste like snickerdoodles, and i followed the directions, and used real maple sugar and syrup but still found myself craving more maple.
These cookies were just the right sweet to take to a Christmas party - no one else had made anything like them and they were a big hit. I doubled the recipe and had put some away for our family to eat later, but they were best eaten within 3-4 days. By day five, they were too hard for us to eat. These are especially yummy right out of the oven!
Great. I used butter and brown sugar and next time I think I willadd some almonds for added flavour.
Unfortunately I couldn't find maple sugar, but I liked the idea of maple snicker doodles and decided to try and make them work. I instead cooked down the maple syrup to concentrate the flavor, and substituted a mix of white and brown sugar. They were fantastic.
Great cookies, I have had no problem finding maple sugar in my bulk food store( scoop n weigh type store) and YES it is very expensive!!
Enjoyed, will make again, but would like a stronger maple flavor. Will be looking for some grade b syrup to see if that helps.
just the perfect amount of sweetness! would pair well with a glass of milk! i did not make this cookie, but reviewing this based on the final product
AMAZING!!! These are my go to cookies now. As suggested I used 3/4 white sugar, 1/4 brown and add an extra spoon of the maple.
These are REALLY good. I had no maple sugar, so I just rolled them in cinnamon sugar. Only issue I had was that I had to push them down with a fork and then cook them for longer than it says, but I wonder if it's because I live at a higher altitude? Very good cookies!
Great taste but had problems cooking them. The cookies didn't spread like I expected and remained as little "lumps". Also had a hard time judging if they were cooked. I will try again with less flour, and hopefully that will make them excellent.
My husband loves Snickerdoodles and my family makes homemade maple syrup which he also loves, so I thought I'd try this different recipe. They turned out great! I had to bake them a little bit longer than 10 minutes but not much longer. The edges get a bit crispy but the majority of the cookie stayed soft and chewy. The taste and texture were great!
These were gone almost instantly! My family LOVED them and I really, really liked the maple in them!
Visually appealing and taste wonderful! Important to follow time requirements so that cookies come out soft and chewy.
These are absolutely fabulous. The texture and subtle flavor is unbelievable and we were completely impressed. Well done Linda!
these come out great. instead of margarine I used regular butter (salted) and it still comes out good. another time I didn't have maple syrup and just skipped that and it still was a good snickerdoodle cookie recipe! these are extremely sweet though I have to say. if you want them to be less sweet especially when you're using the maple syrup cut out some of the sugar but not too much.
wonderful cookies!!!
Great, soft, chewy texture! The maple comes through nicely. Maple-icious!!!
Very good
I have made this recipe many times and it is much loved by the kids. Great texture of crispy on the outside and soft and chewy in the middle but for me it is too sweet and the sugar kills the flavor of both the maple and cinnamon. I read all of the very helpful reviews posted here and made three batches today. Here are my changes: drop the sugar down to 3/4 cup, add a pinch of salt, up the baking soda to 1/2 tsp, weigh the flour making sure you only have only 9 oz and add it by hand, use butter and make it an extra large egg. I rolled the cookie in 5 oz of white sugar mixed with 1/2 tsp cinnamon (this could be reduced as I had a fair bit left over). Only cook for 8 minutes in a very well pre-heated oven. The cookies will not look done but will set nicely and if you turn them over they should be quite nicely browned on the bottom. They will puffed up when cooked but will sink as they cool. This recipe usually gets me around 30 - 32 cookies.
I loved these cookies! However I changed them quite a bit. I used butter instead of margarine, mainly because I just don't like margarine and almost always sub butter. I also omitted the cinnamon, added 5 T of maple syrup instead of 3, added 1/2 tsp maple extract and 1/2 tsp vanilla. I didn't have maple sugar so I just took all white sugar and shook it in a plastic baggie with a couple drops of maple extract. The dough was very soft so I made it into balls and rolled in sugar placed on cookie sheet and put it in the freezer for about 10 minutes then directly in the oven. Baked for about 12 minutes as my cookies were bigger then stated, the recipe only made about 18 cookies for me. I removed when the centers were still kind of soft but edges lightly browned, let sit on cookie sheet for a couple minutes before transfering to a cooling rack. This method always returns a soft cookie for me. The cookies were crispy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside with a slight maple flavor even with the additional flavoring. Yummy! I might try rolling in colored sprinkles next time since my kids would love that.
I've been looking for a snickerdoodle recipe that did not contain shortening. I used butter instead of margarine. My husband said they were better than his mom's so I know this is a keeper recipe. I thought the maple was subtle and enhanced the cookie without overpowering the cinnamon. I used my 1 1/2" cookie scoop and got 36 cookies. There was also alot of leftover coating mixture so you might want to cut that in half. I'm just going to save the leftover sugar/maple sugar mixture for the next batch which, by the looks of the cookie jar, I'll be making very soon. Thanks for a great recipe!
I don't really have anything new to add, but these are truly delicious! I used a cinnamon+sugar mixture instead of maple sugar and they still turned out great. I added 3 extra maple syrup globs because the dough seemed a bit dry. They taste great with the littlest hint of maple syrup. They took about 15 minutes to bake, but I think it's because of the extra syrup and the fact that the balls were slightly larger than in the recipe.
Delicious. Used all whole wheat pastry flour and 1/2 sucanat for the white sugar. There goes my diet!
These were really great, and my family gobbled them up. I added 1 tsp. maple extract along w/ the maple syrup. (It made for a more pronounced flavor). For the maple sugar coating I added 1tsp. of maple extract to the 1/2 cup of white sugar. Placed it into my mini food processor to incorporate well. These cookies are warm and homey, and I will add to our family favorites. Thank you for such a lovely recipe.
Simply Great! My husband, being Canadian, I am always on the lookout for maple this or that. With my cookie scoop, this recipe made two dozen. I followed the recipe, making on change, using butter instead of margarine. I "made" the maple sugar by mixing in 1/4 t. to the rolling sugar and this worked out just fine. I think the amount used for the rolling sugar is too much and can be cut in half! I will use the excess on something I am sure, but I have lots left over. With the larger size I baked these at 350 for 12 to 15 minutes. This recipe, for sure, will be part of my rotation! Many thanks for sharing!
I wish I could give more than 5 stars. This recipe is everything you want in a recipe. It is accurate, easy to follow, and the end product is even better than you think it is going to be when read the ingredients for the first time. Just follow as written and this recipe is a great update to a classic Snickerdoodle. Snickerdoodles were the first thing I ever made without adult help when I was a kid and I fell in love with them. This recipe marries the best of what I think a classic Snickeddodle is with a great update. The maple syrup and maple sugar add a great earthy sweetness. It is worth the time and expense to fins good grade B maple syrup and maple sugar...as Alton Brown says..."your patience will be rewarded".
These were pretty tasty, I am now in love with maple sugar! Mmm! And they were so easy to make :)
These were a big hit at a cookie swap. It was hard to tell when they were actually done, and my first batch I cooked a little too long, but still good. Great flavor and although I did not have the maple sugar, I added a drop or two of maple syrup to the sugar before rolling the dough in it and that seemed to work well. I would make them again!
These were absolutely delicious, and incredibly easy to make. I highly recommend them to anyone.
made them they turned out wonderful
For the coating, I could not find "Maple Sugar" at the local grocery store, so with substituted with 1/4 cup white sugar + 1/2 tsp Imitation Maple Extract and mixed it together until all the globs were broken up, and then added the extra 1/4 cup of white sugar (instead of the 1/2 cup suggested) & it made plenty for the coating. Don't worry about the balls being too sticky, they're easy to work with once coated. Since I don't like getting my hands all sticky, I dipped a 1/2 TBSP measurement spoon into flour each time before scooping up that amount of dough, then tossed it in the sugar coat mix. I practically scraped the bowl, and to my surprise, yielded exactly 36. I baked for exactly 10 minutes, no more & no less, and I let it cool on stone plates. They are very soft when you bring them out, but once cool, they're so soft on the inside! I & the roomies loved them! I've baked only a handful of times & these came out so wonderful! Thank you, thank you, thank you for the great recipe!
To MAIREAD2: I used the eHow food (www.ehow.com/how_6530742_make-maple-sugar.html) directions for how to make the maple sugar, reducing the volume from the 2 gallons listed down to 1 cup in a 1qt pot. After cooking to 255 degrees and then stirring it 5 min to sort of a fudge consistency, like it said to, I pressed it flat onto a silicone mat to cool. After I chopped it up with a spatula, I had a little less than a 1-qt jar. This amount seemed reasonable for the home cook, and doesn't cost too much. Hope this helps! UPDATE: made these exactly as written and found the maple flavor too subtle (only had grade A, though), underdone at 10 minutes, and waay too sweet. Will try again, subbing some maple sugar for the white in the dough, reducing the white sugar in the dough too, cutting the cinnamon down a little, and maybe rolling only in maple sugar.
I added an extra egg before spooning onto the cookie sheet, because I felt it was too dry and crumbly. Overall, I really liked this, but would cut back on the sugar next time...I felt they were a bit too sweet. I'll definitely try this one again. I think it would go great with some vanilla ice cream!
Great recipe. I never use margarine - trans fats are terrible, and butter tastes better = easy choice. :) Since they were maple cookies, I used maple syrup instead of the white sugar. It made the batter more rich, and the cookies were wonderful with perfect texture. You can make your own maple sugar by boiling down your pure maple syrup, pouring it out on parchment paper or a candymaking mat and letting it cool. It will make crunchy/breakable sugar pieces. But frankly, if you replace all of the sugar with pure maple syrup, it leaves a nice maple flavor already. I end up usually using cardamon sugar mix for the top (organic evaporated cane juice, cinnamon, cardamon). You want your batter to be too sticky to make a ball with your hand at first - this make for the chewy texture after baked. You use a few spoons to scoop out batter, and drop it into the sugar mix. You pinch a little sugar mix ontop of it, then you can roll it around in the sugar without half the mix ending up on your hand. Just keep dropping in the dollops and coating with sugar. If your dough is easy to roll balls before you coat with sugar, its probably too dry =/
light, not too sweet, crunchy snack!! love itt!!
I was attracted to this recipe because of the very maple-y ingredient list. I was also intrigued because I'd never heard of maple sugar and was curious to try it. (I found the maple sugar at Whole Foods market, by the way. I also used real maple syrup, as the recipe instructed.) I was disappointed that the recipe said only to use the maple sugar for rolling the dough balls in, so instead of 1 cup of white sugar for the dough, I put 3/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup maple sugar. Despite that, there still wasn't enough maple flavor for my taste. If I hadn't made them myself, I wouldn't know there was maple syrup in there, let alone maple sugar. And the cookies were way too sweet for my taste. One reviewer suggested the addition of salt, which I think would help. The texture (crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside) was perfect, though, so I think I might try these again, next time with the salt, less white sugar, and more maple syrup. And less cinnamon, too; I think it overpowers the maple flavor.
Very subtle maple flavor, which is nice. You can tell there is something "special" or "extra" but it's not like a maple slap in the face. The texture is perfect as well. I'm not the biggest Snickerdoodle fan, but I love these cookies. Thank you for sharing them!
Very good!
Good flavor. I used butter and rolled cookies in a cinnamon, white sugar, brown sugar mix. Think I need to soften the butter more, as mine didn't spread much. Also, I based for 12-13 minutes - 10 left mine way too wet in the middle.
I have made these cookies about 10 times now, know the recipe by heart, and tell all of my friends to come get it off of this site...these cookies melt in your mouth, are easy to make, and the maple makes them so much better than regular snickerdoodles!
Made these for work, using VT grade B maple syrup and maple sugar.
So delicious! It was a little too sweet for me, so maybe next time I'll cut down on the sugar. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly!
Although these cookies were "okay" they were too sweet. I think one thing that could make them better would be to add 1/2 tsp. to 1 tsp. of salt. They also didn't keep for very long. They got dry and hard.
Ohhhh Yummmmm..... these are awesome.. i baked them a few min longer because i prefer a little harder to dip in milk. Dont be fooled if they look to puffy when you take them out-- they settle and harden as they sit! Sooo good. Thanks for the recipe!!
Loved these cookies! Wished the recipe made a bigger batch because 3 dozen just wasn't enough. Addicting and so simple. I did add some vanilla oil to the dough though. I'll double the recipe next time.
Used this recipe as well as another to come up with the perfect snickerdoodle. I used half butter and half shortening, cream of tartar, and added cinnamon to the dough. My dad loves snickerdoodles and anything maple flavored so I was excited to make these for him, and he loved them!
Delicious! Although I couldn't really taste the maple IN the cookie... Still good. :)
Amazing cookie--I went out to find neighbors to try them because they were so good! I was more than a little generous with the maple syrup in the batter; I think I may have put almost 4 tablespoons in. They were mapley enough for me. It's important to remember that most pure maple syrups have a very subtle flavor, so it won't have a strong "maple" taste if you're using the real thing instead of imitation stuff. But there's nothing better than the real thing, in my opinion. I didn't have maple sugar, but took an earlier reviewer's advice of just using cinnamon and nutmeg, and I felt like I didn't lose anything. I also cut the amount of sugar in half that I used to roll the dough balls in, 1/4 cup is more than enough. Such soft cookies! Definitely a make-again.
I made these according to the original recipe, except using 1/2 brown & 1/2 white sugar and 6 tbsp of good maple syrup. They are tasty and my husband likes them very much. I think I'd like them even better if they had a stronger maple flavor.
These tasted great, but they spread out alot and were really flat.
We made our own maple sugar. I put about 4 tbsp of pure maple sugar and a bit of vanilla in 1/2 to 3/4 c sugar and baked on 175 for about 30 min stirring often! Turned out great. This was a great recipe to make with my daughter. She loved rolling the cookies in the sugar! Yum
HOLY HOLY COW!
I made these for a party after seeing that the recipe had five stars and it was a huge success! Everyone loved them and several asked me for the recipe. A real crowd-pleaser. I substituted granulated brown sugar for the maple sugar but it tasted absolutely delicious. Everyone thinks I'm a good baker because of this recipe;)
This recipe would be 5 star if it weren't for the incorrect ratio of wet to dry ingredients. Like another reviewer said, DO NOT add all of the flour mixture at once. Mix some in and add more if needed, otherwise you'll end up with dry cookies that barely spread. I didn't see that review until after I had mixed everything together and could tell there was no way my dough was moist enough. I was able to salvage it by adding another tablespoon of maple syrup and about 3 tablespoons melted butter. Once I had fixed the problem, the cookies baked up beautifully and they tasted divine. Perfectly mapley without being overwhelming. Don't skimp on the maple sugar and whatever you do, don't use fake syrup.
I used butter instead of margarine & a teaspoon of cinnamon mixed in with the dry ingredients. YUM!!!
Gorgeous! I wasn't really sure what to expect as i have never had a snickerdoodle before but they were delicious. The maple and cinnamon were there but not overpowering. I rolled them in vanilla sugar as I was not really sure what maple sugar is. I will definitely be saving this recipe and making again.
Ive made this twice now the first time with butter and using real maple sugar. Those were great! The second time with margarine and an addition of maple extract. I have to admit I like them better with real butter.. In the end either way I love them!!
These are the BEST!!! I usually stick with chocolatey cookies, but I decided to try something different, and I'm so glad that I did. These were amazing! Instead of rolling them in maple sugar, I used cinnamon sugar, and they turned out great. I also used butter instead of margarine, and I replaced some of the sugar with extra maple syrup. They were easy and had a great texture. I usually have a hard time getting cookies to spread out in the oven, but these worked perfectly! Everyone that I know loved these, and I even gave them as gifts. They were great!
The best cookie ever! I get request for these all the time. Every Christmas I bake cookies as gifts, and these are always included. Only change is I use brown sugar instead of maple sugar to roll them in. For some reason they always remind me of cinnamon pop tarts :) , but way way way better.
I was not crazy about this recipe. It was way too maple-y, I couldn't taste the cinnamon at all, even after coating the cookies in cinnamon-sugar since I didn't have any maple sugar. They also did not spread at all and baked as balls that were set and crisp on the outside and raw in the middle. It was not the yummy chewy kind of softness that you want in the middle of a cookie, it was raw and gooey. Fortunately, this didn't make too many. Probably will not be making again. Sorry.
excellent. I did not have maple sugar but did have maple flavoring so I made the maple sugar by mixing 1/2 cup raw sugar and 2 t. maple flavoring-used mixer. Other changes I made because I had the ingredients on hand were butter instead of margarine and raw sugar instead of white.
My roommate declared these literally the best cookies she's ever eaten. My coworkers devoured them. Rave reviews all around! Easy, quick, and SO good. PS: I used butter as well.
I just opened a jug of grade B maple syrup and wanted to make cookies. These looked easy enough and I had all the ingredients. The dough came together quickly and the cookies cracked beautifully (much better than my snickerdoodles.) However they are very sweet. Next time I'll cut down the sugar and I believe they'll be perfect.
Wow this was a good cookie!!! I used 1/4 cup of maple syrup instead of 2 tbsps, and I used a mixture of white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg for the maple sugar mix since I didn't have any maple sugar. This cookie is so delicious!!! I'll definitely make it again.
Stumbled across this recipe while looking for something else. I had all the ingredients (with the exception of maple sugar, I used cinnamon/sugar instead) so I decided to give them a try. I was making cookies for our high school volleyball team, 25 girls, so I used them as guinea pigs. They loved them! These will definetly become regulars in our house.
Just made this recipe for the second day in a row-- It's easy and absolutely delicious. I used the natural, Spectrum brand shortening and used coconut sugar in place of Maple sugar because I did not have Maple sugar (which I'm sure is delicious). But even so, the cookies turned out beautifully! Having the dark and light sugar crystals on the outside of the cookie looked really nice. The bake time worked perfectly for mine-- they remained soft. My daughter took them to her youth group, and she said the kids went "nuts" over them :)
Scrumptious cookies! I didn't have maple sugar so rolled them in brown and white sugar mixed together and they turned out delicious! Really quick and easy to make; a definite new favorite.
Everytime I make these cookies, they turn out better every time! I luv the combination of the flavors cinnamon and maple in a cookie. the texture of the cookie is soft and chewy, with the extra delight of a maple sugar coating! These cookies taste great with a cup of coffee, a scoop of ice cream, or even your favorite flavor of afternoon tea! I like they are low-fat, too.
A very good cookie. I was a bit disappointed that the maple flavor was not more pronounced.
SO GOOD! I followed the advice of the highest rated review and they came out amazing! Stayed soft for a week, too.
I bake a lot but these cookies turned out really sweet, way too much sugar in the recipe. My boyfriend wouldn't even eat them and he eats anything! I would cut down on the sugar or something.
Wonderful!! I used the maple sugar/sugar blend, but substituted splenda in the cookie part. I cooked it for exactly 8 minutes, ended up with 2.5 dozen. Incredibly yummy--this will be a staple in my fall baking.
I used an organic sugar and pure maple syrup. The taste was heavenly with a suble maple flavor. I'll definitely keep this recipe.
these were one of the best snickerdoodles I've ever had! The dough did seem a bit dry, and the cookies dried out in a day or two. These were good though so perhaps I can find a way to add a bit more liquid to the batter.
Really sweet, didn't cook long enough, mushy in center, cook at least 10 min.
I'm not too sure about these yet. I'm going to have to make them again. My first batch turned into little cinnamon rocks. Chewy on the inside but didn't spread at all. I'm wondering if this has something to do with my using HFCS free Log Cabin Pancake syrup... not sure if it counts as real maple syrup. Also didn't have the maple sugar so I substituted brown sugar and added a little cinnamon to the mix. I'm going to cut out 1/4 cup of flour as someone else did and try these again in a full rather than half recipe. Hope they turn out.
I have my own recipe for Snickerdoodles, but wanted to try this one because of the maple. The flavor of the cookie was good, but I like my Snickerdoodles alittle chewy. You do that by taking them out from the oven a tad early. It didn't work with these. If you like crunchy cookies/Snickerdoodles than use this recipe, if not, move on or try adding maple to your own recipe. I am.
I really wanted to like these...they sounded amazing. However I could not taste the maple AT ALL!! I used 6tbsp real maple syrup and the maple sugar combo, reduced the cinnamon hoping the maple would shine through...and couldn't taste maple. Really bummed. Otherwise the texture was good, I used the authors modified version of the recipe that she later posted. One other thing...real snickerdoodles have cream of tartar and it is missing from this recipe. These ended up being kind of bland for me. I might try again using maple extract.
Delicious! Instead of the sugar/maple sugar coating, I drizzled them with a maple glaze by melting 1 Tbsp unsalted butter and 2 Tbsps real maple syrup in a small saucepan then whisking in 1/2 c powdered sugar until smooth. I will definitely make these again!
Over all a very good cookie, moist and chewy but not that over the top maple flavour. However, I did not roll the cookies in the maple sugar and that may have made the difference, so next time I will definitely hunt down some maple sugar!!!
i was wondering were to get the maple sugar. grocery stores dont cary it. and i was wondering where to get it.
These were very good, but the batter was gooey, so I kept having to add more flour to get it to a thicker consistancy.Could not roll the dough in the sugar still so I just sprinkled it on. Still had a great taste.
I only used 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and added 1/4 tsp. maple extract in this recipe. Everything else I kept the same. I didn't have maple sugar, so I rolled it in plain sugar. The flavor of these cookies is phenom, BUT I didn't care for how dry they were. If I were to make these again, I'd double it, use half butter/half margerine or shortening and cut back the flour by a half cup. Then, they might be more my speed.
