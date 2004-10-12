Ultimate Maple Snickerdoodles

Wow! What a fabulous recipe. I feared the maple flavor would be too strong and these would taste like pancakes- but that wasn't the case at all. I used the real maple syrup (not pancake syrup) and the end result was a rich, cinnamony sweet cookie. Fantastic. This recipe is a keeper! I've made these cookies several times now and I had to make a few changes to the recipe. I really like my cookies to be soft and cinnamony, so I used 3 tablespoons ground cinnamon in the dough, and instead of 1 cup of white sugar I changed it to 3/4 cup white and 1/4 cup brown sugar for the dough. I also used crisco butter flavored shortening sticks in place of magragine, as shortening doesn't spread as much. I also never use all of the flour mixture- I blend in enough to make sure the dough is soft, not sticky, and I end up throwing about 1/4 cup of it away. This has happened everytime I make them- if I use all of the flour, the cookies turn into dry 'rocks'. Make sure everything is blended REALLY REALLY REAllY well and do NOT OVERBAKE- I take them out as soon as they look like they're hard enough on top but still "wet" in the middle. If you slice a cookie open right after I take it out of the oven, it doesn't look done in the middle, but if you wait until the cookie cools to take it off of the cookie sheet, it sets up and the result is a cookie that stays soft for DAYS. Thanks again for such a wonderful recipe! :)

