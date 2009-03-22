Old Fashioned Coconut Drops

I like to glaze these coconut drops with sugar syrup and brown sugar.

By Linda Kong Ting

Recipe Summary

Servings:
9
Yield:
18 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Combine flour and margarine in a medium size mixing bowl. Mix in sugar, cinnamon and baking powder. Stir the egg into the mixture. Once the egg is well incorporated stir in the coconut, raisins and vanilla. Drop the dough in rough heaps the size of an egg onto cookie sheets.

  • Bake 8 minutes or until lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 34.2mg; sodium 146.5mg. Full Nutrition
