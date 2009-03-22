Old Fashioned Coconut Drops
I like to glaze these coconut drops with sugar syrup and brown sugar.
I like to glaze these coconut drops with sugar syrup and brown sugar.
Been looking for a gooey coconut cookie for a while and this is the one. Substituted dried cranberries for the raisins and added much less cinnamon(1/2 tsp). They turned out great!Read More
Mixture was too dry so I added an egg white. Mine baked 8 minutes, perfect time but they were still kinda dry after they cooled. They were just okay, not bad, but not something I'd make again.Read More
Been looking for a gooey coconut cookie for a while and this is the one. Substituted dried cranberries for the raisins and added much less cinnamon(1/2 tsp). They turned out great!
These cookies are fantastic. I replaced the raisins with chocolate chips, which I would definitely recommend. Soft and chewy and delicious!
I made these with half the amount of sugar that was called for and added some apple sauce to add the sweetness and a little moisture back into the dough. I also chopped up some dried apricots and prunes that I had on hand instead of the rasins and it came out excellent. The cookie was not overly sweet and the dried fruit added a little more to each bite.
There was not enough liquid to hold these together, so I added water to the batter. It worked, and these were tasty. I probably won't make them again though.
Great cookies! I substituted chocolate chips for the raisins and didn't put any glaze on them. I definately recommend these! They did take about 15 minutes to cook instead of 8, but they are wonderful; sightly crispy edges with a soft chewy inside. Delicious!
I ended up using less sugar and twice the coconut. SO TASTEY!
Mixture was too dry so I added an egg white. Mine baked 8 minutes, perfect time but they were still kinda dry after they cooled. They were just okay, not bad, but not something I'd make again.
Very good, I didn't add any raisins, and it turned out pretty well. Thanks.
Not horrible but not great. I too felt that there was not even close to enough liquid to hold everything together and had to use some water. I even omitted the raisins. These cookies need way more then 8 minutes with the size they are. Not sure if i would make again I feel like they are missing something.
These cookies were awesome! I had to add about 1/4 cup of water to the batter to make it more dough-like. I added chocolate chips instead of raisins and they came out AWESOME. Huge hit with all my friends! They were chewy and moist! The recipe calls for "egg sized" heaps of dough, so they are MASSIVE cookies. I liked that about the cookies, but obviously some people might want to ration out the dough a little more with smaller sized dollops of dough. Not over-powering coconut taste which I liked too!
not what i expected. Followed the recipe to the letter. Turned out more like cookies rather than actual drops.
I really enjoyed these cookies - fast and easy to make with I had around the kitchen! I'm not a huge fan of cinnamon and raisins with coconut, so I left the raisins out and substituted 2 tbsp cocoa powder for the cinnamon, and about an extra 1/4 cup coconut to make up for the missing raisins. Fantastic! Was worried at first it wasn't moist enough as the mixture wouldn't hold together after stirring, but I found it held together fine when I hand formed the dough into egg sized shapes and flattened them a bit. Cooked them for about 10 min too, since I made 16 slightly larger cookies instead 18. So glad I made these soft, chewy scrumptious cookies!
I will definitely make it again.
Will definitely make again
These are delicious! I was looking for a coconut dessert and I tried these and they are amazing! I did not alter the recipe and they are delicious.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections