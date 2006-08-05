Lemon Whippersnappers
Lemon Whippersnappers, lemon crinkles, same thing! This is a formed (ball) cookie rolled in powdered sugar, like chocolate crinkle cookies, only flavored with lemon.
This is now a favorite at my house. My husband loves them, and I am constantly being asked for the recipe. They are easy, quick and taste amazing. I used Fat Free cool whip, to reduce the calories, and cannot tell the difference. I now keep the lemon cake mix on hand at all times!Read More
My first batch went into the oven and after tasting one, i didn't even bother baking the rest. I never had cake mix cookies before nor have i ever made them. I actually made these for my sis who likes anything lemon. Didn't even bother giving them to her. These were also very hard to handle. Dropping them into the powdered sugar then rolling into balls helped. Definitely wont be making cake mix cookies again.Read More
I made these for my father-in-law who loves lemon and he devoured them. They didn't even last the whole weekend! I used a little bit more cool whip (the entire 8 oz container). It is important to chill the dough even between batches because the dough gets pretty sticky.
Delicious but tempermental little cookies. I love the flavor of these as they are not too sweet, but they need to be watched closely so that they don't get too done or not done enough. Maybe I should use parchement paper as they almost always stick to my good nonstick baking sheets. Still, they are wonderful when the turn out right!
This is a family favorite as well! The last time I made these I bought 1 container of cool whip and only 1 box of lemon cake mix but when getting home found out I needed more cookies. So I used half of the carton of cool whip, which is a cup and half and they stilled turned out wonderful. They weren't as runny and I didn't have to freeze or cool the batter to make it usable.(they were still sticky) Luckily I had a chocolate cake mix on hand to make a 2nd batch with the other half of the container of cool whip.....and they went over with rave reviews. This year for Christmas I'm making them with spice cake mix and another batch with red velvet cake mix to take to a cookie exchange. My children love the spice ones better then the lemon!
Made this recipe exactly as stated and if you like very lemony cookies that are chewy, you will love these. I will be bringing these for a Christmas party, so currently don't have other feedback. My only complaint is that the dough was terribly sticky and messy to work with, even after refrigerating overnight. I took someone else's advise and sprayed my hands with Pam cooking spray to help with the stickiness.
Made these as directed and they were very good although a bit to sweet for my tastes.While baking the second half of the batch,I decided NOT to roll them in the powdered sugar and they came out fantastic! Great with coffee. Also I sprayed my hands with a light coating of vegetable oil spray and it eliminated 99 % of the stickiness. This is a keeper..
Definitely put in the refrigerator for a few hours before baking - much easier to handle. Everyone that's tried these cookies loves them.
These are the best cookies EVER! My mom was infamous for these back in the 70s-90s and since then, I have taken over her realm, ha. While building our dream home in '05 I made these SEVERAL TIMES for the contractors building our home, and out of all the baked items I fed them, these were their favorites. Still to this day when these same guys come back to provide maintenance, etc. they always mention my awesome lemon cookies. So here's the key to these "pain in the kiester to make" cookies: Always use Duncan Hines Supreme Lemon Cake Mix. I've never refrigerated the dough. I've never used my hands to touch the dough to form balls. I use 2 spoons to form the balls (takes 2 seconds per ball) then transfer the balls (via spoon) to a large bowl containing the powdered sugar. After throwing in about 12 dough balls (remember, large bowl) I take 2 more spoons (designated for just this process) and toss them lightly in the powdered sugar. Then spoon them onto parchment paper lined cookie sheets (I ONLY USE AIR-BAKE! For EVERY kind of cookie I make.) and pop them in the oven. Works like a charm!
I make these every Christmas and have done so for years! You can also change the flavor by using different flavors of cake mix: chocolate, strawberry, cherry, orange (especially good!), pineapple, etc. The dough is a little difficult to handle at times (I only scoop a little more than a teaspoon at a time) but dipping them in the confectioner's sugar and rolling them helps with the stickiness. I am always asked for the recipe and have made them so often that I have memorized it!
Very refressing taste. Extremely light and fluffy cookies. Never had softer. Almost like they will melt in your mouth. My suggestion though is to put the powdered sugar on a plate and drop spoonfuls of the chilled mixture onto it and then roll it around the plate to make a ball while covering it in the sugar. If you try to roll it into a ball and then in the powdered sugar all you get are both hands covered in sticky dough and no cookie.
I love these cookies; they are my current favorite! They taste so much better than I thought they would based on the recipe. They have a nice lemon flavor and a really different texture -- kind of soft, chewy, and cakey all at the same time. Very tasty!
Very tasty and a different little addition to my Christmas cookie tray. Definitely important to roll after refrigeration as mentioned.
Messy, too sweet and you can tell it is from cake mix. I love to bake but never will make these again.
These are a favourite at our house. For those who've rated them low - check the brand of cake mix you used! I've had the best results with a no-name brand - the brand-name one had more of a chemical taste than lemon, and was definitely not a keeper! NOT the fault of the recipe, which is easy and delicious.
VERY messy and just ok in taste.
Dough was incredibly sticky and hard to handle, even after thorough chilling, and the only way it could be shaped was to drop sticky globs directly into the powdered sugar. Totally not impressed with the taste - too sweet - or the texture - soft and crumbly. I wouldn't make these again.
TERRIBLE! wayyy too sweet. Batter was very messy. They tasted like cheap, junk food. Surprised this recipe received good reviews, I was so disappointed.
Very simple to make, and of course, very sticky! The flavor is a light lemon, not super sweet. The cookies were light weight and soft and chewy. I made them with just the directed amount of whipped topping, but another time I might try the suggestion of another reviewer of putting the last half cup or so of topping from the container in, just to use it up and see how it goes.
These cookies can also be made with an orange, strawberry, cherry, or chocolate cake mix. The lemon are still my favorite.
I have been making these for several years, and they are always a crowd pleaser! I love how there's no real measuring to do.Note: use spoons to drop the dough directly into the sugar, to keep things a little tidier
The dough was very sticky- putting it into the fridge is is clutch. The texture is different, but in a good way. I used a sunstar cookie cutter to make them look mini suns- perfect for the yellow color.
I made these for my father because he loves lemon -- made them over the holidays. My biggest problem with them is that they don't have a cookie consistency. As one would guess (made with cake mix) they are more like small, flat cakes....granted they are easy to make, but if you are looking for a good lemon cookie (something with a snap when you bite into it, or something that could be dunked in milk), this is not the cookie for you. The flavor was also mediocre -- if I were to make them again I think I would add a 1/2 tsp of lemon to give them a little more bite.
Well, I made 'em. My boss says they are the best cookie she's ever had. Now, like most of you, I consider a recipe a guideline and can, very seldon, stick to the original. I STRONGLY recommend these additions: 1tsp Lemon Emulsion (or extract), the zest of one lemon AND I added two small bags of dried wild blueberries; a wonderful addition, if I do say so myself. You might want to leave them in a couple extra minutes. Since, I've made this with an orange cake mix and added orange extract, zest of one orange and chocolate chips. I'm glad I added the extract and zest because it balanced out the richness of the chocolate chips. Thank you, Jennifer!
Perfect as written. These taste like lemon bars with a very, very thin crust - sweet, tart, gooey, and delicious! Spray a tiny bit of Pam on your hands so the dough doesn't stick when rolling the balls. I had the best results when I alternated between two cookie sheets...with two pans in the oven at the same time, they didn't bake evenly. After they are just barely tan on the edges, take the cookies of the oven and let them sit on the pan for a minute or two to continue cooking and solidify a little more before you transfer to the wire rack. I am going to make these again and again to get my lemony fix!
Our best result used Convection Bake: our climate is very damp & I didn't refrigerate dough. Temperamental cookies. Added 1+ tsp Penzeys Lemon Extract to punch up the lemon flavor; oiled my hands, 1-tsp cookie scoop & silicone scraper & then baked on bakers' parchment. Oiling tools & using parchment made the dough easily handled & like so many have said, my husband LOVED these!
This was the first time I had tried making cookies from a cake mix and I was really disappointed. I can only assume I did not cook them long enough although the recipe clearly stated to cook only until set and not to let them brown. None of my family liked them and I threw them away.
Good, but very sticky. When they came out of the oven they were still really gooey, and I kept cooking them just a bit longer to see if they would firm up at all. They turned out well, if not a little chewy. I'll make them again for sure.
So easy and so delicious! I used Duncan Hines Lemon Supreme cake mix and cooked for 11 minutes.
Tempermental batter but super delicious cookies!
THE BEST COOKIE EVER!!!!!!! made everything as written. Sometimes i use different cake mixes to switch it up. Also before rolling the balls you might want to spray hands with pam, u might have do this a few times so the batter does not stick to your hands as much
I recently was introduced to the delicious cookies....and had to have the recipe to make my own. They were quick and simple. I used the small pampered chef scoop and had no trouble with sticky hands. I dropped the balls right into a bowl of powdered sugar, rolled them around and then put them onto a greased cookie sheet. I did have to cook mine for the full 15 minutes. When cooled, they are not as chewy....they are more cakey. Either way...it's like a lemon bar in the form of a cookie. Delicious!
I make these with chocolate cake mix and the whole container of whipped topping. I also use my dough hook on my mixer. They have always been my kids favorites.
These cookies did not turn out for me. I'm not sure what it was, but they were a flat sticky mess. I didn't care for the flavor all that much either. Definitely won't make again.
Yummy if you like lemon bars! Yes, the dough is sticky, but I used one of those little "ice cream" scoops for cookies, and it went great! Thanks, Jennifer for a new favorite around here!
I used a stawberry cake mix and added 1 tsp. of strawberry extract so I would have pink cookies for a baby shower. Chilled the dough overnight but it was still very sticky. Used a Pampered Chef 1 tsp. sized cookie scoop to drop the dough onto the cookie sheet which I lined with parchment paper that made it easier to remove them when they were done. Simple, easy, tasty cookie. 4/15/10 Made them today using a spice cake mix and added 1 tsp. of maple extract. 1 Grandkid liked them but every one else gave the spice ones a thumbs down. Have a pineapple cake mix and lemon to try next.
These are a family favorite! Have a niece that is gluten free, so here are my changes for g/f. 1 box Betty Crocker g/f cake mix, 1 pkg lemon Jello pudding, 1 egg, 1 complete container Cool Whip, zest of 1 lemon, powdered sugar. 350 deg, 8 minutes. Soft, and a little grainy in texture, but better than nothing.
I really reall loved these. They were soft and gooey and had a wonderful flavor. I left mine sit overnight, and baked them the next evening. Make sure when you are making the cookie balls, that you put the dough in the fridge between batches to keep it cool, it makes it easier to work with. There are a few things to be aware of, and they are some things that these were given low ratings and reviews for by others. They are messy, expect it. Especially once the powdered sugar starts flying around. The batter is very very gooey and can be difficult to handle. I tried a couple of things while I was rolling them into balls. First I dusted my hands with powdered sugar, which helped, but only for a cookie or two. What I found that really worked though, was to spray my hands with a light coating of PAM spray. It didn't really cause any issues with baking, in fact, I think it made the powdered sugar stick a little better without baking into the cookies, and was easy to clean off. I was only putting about 9 cookies in at once, and one spray lasted until that last cookie. Don't be put off by the messy aspect, these cookies are very good and fairly easy, and worth the effort and cleanup. Cleanup really wasn't that bad!
I did not care for this recipe.
Followed others suggestions and they turned out great! Everyone loved them. I did find if you roll all the dough at one time into the balls then you do not have to worry about refridgeration between batches. However do spray with PAM.
I don't have one complaint about these cookies. They turn out very soft with a nice, light lemon flavor. The powdered sugar compliments the cookie very well. I'll be making these often!
Love this recipe. I have been making it for 20 plus years. I use chocolate cake mix and call them Chocolate Krinkles. The dough is very sticky. Using a cookie scoop is helpful, but the finished product is so delicious, who cares about the mess!
These are especially good! The people I've fed 'em to always compliment both cookies and cook!
I added a bit ( 1/2 ) tea. of lemon zest---and I did refrigerate dough--these were good and so easy. I did same recope with Spice cake mix--no lemon--but grated a bit of nutmeg --SO tasty--will make both recipes again and again---think that cooling dough in frige helps...I have made them walnut sized and much smaller--walnut was softer--smaller=crunchier---just SO good--thank you !!!
I used to have this recipe and lost it a long time ago - we made them for our teachers alot and they loved them! Use any flavor of cake mix - the favorites were always chocolate - strawberry - lemon. We just used a cookie scoop to drop in a bowl of powdered sugar and never chilled them. I am hoping this recipe is the same - going to make them this weekend!
Couldn't possibly be a worse recipe anywhere! Made one batch
These are terrific tasting--everyone here wants more, and the recipe!
What a sticky mess! They taste good, but I found them difficult to handle & roll. I had to keep rinsing my hands in warm water to keep them from sticking. Probably won't bother with these again. Caroline
Aside from letting them freeze for an hour, another good tip is to clean your hands & VERY lightly coat your hands with vegetable oil. This keeps it from sticking more to your fingers than accomplishing the cookies!
You won't be sorry you tried this recipe! A few suggestions - before forming dough into balls, coat fingertips in powdered sugar then dip dough. Then roll dough between palms to form into balls. After baking, store in food storage bag in freezer until ready to eat. These cookies are delicious and extra fun to do with kids.
My friend Deanna used to make this cookie with a chocolate cake mix and they were so yummy! I am looking forward to trying other variations -- maybe a strawberry cake mix?
My mother has this recipe handwritten on the inside cover of her cookbook. It has been a family favorite since before I can remember. Very easy recipe and virtually no fail. Devil's food is a good alternative to lemon if you don't care for that. Take the cookies out of the oven before they look done if you want to avoid the brown edges and let them finish cooking on the sheet for several minutes before removing.
Great cookie! Really easy. Refrigerated overnight and sprayed my hands with cooking spray for easier rolling. I will definitely make these again!
My grandmother made a huge batch of these cookies every year at Christmastime. She doesn't bake much anymore, so it's my turn to make the huge batch. So easy, delicious, and quick to make. Always disappear first from the cookie tray!.
I used a strawberry, orange and lemon cake mix with this recipe. The texture is surprising -- chewy and cakelike, but very yummy. The lemon cake mix had pudding in it -- not sure if that's what caused the lemon variety to be slightly "off". They were tasty, but the cracks didn't look as nice. I dropped the dough balls/blobs into the 10X, THEN rolld them into a ball. The dough is sticky, so this seemed to help a whole lot.
these cookies are so easy and awesome!!! I put in freezer overnight in and airtight container. The best ever.
This cookie recipe comes from a Joanne Fluke book about a baker name Hannah Swensen who owns a cookie shop and solves mysteries. All her books have great cookies recipes in them. You need to check out her books.
EASY, DELICIOUS, AND FUN! I baked these in 3 different flavors, chocolate, strawberry, and lemon. The most popular were the strawberry! but the chocolate were pretty popular too. These were super easy to make and quick as well. i was able to bake 4 dzn in about 2 hours or so.
I love these cookies! I'm not the most skilled baker, and these were very easy. I baked my first batch for 10 min, and they had a little browning on the bottom. 9 min was the perfect amount of time. They were light, soft, and airy. Delish! Can't wait to try it with a strawberry cake mix.
Easy, speedy, lemon-y, yummy! Perfect-y!
I made it! Although the cookies look great, taste great - I WOULD TELL YOU, freeze dough! If simply cooling, it’s a mess. Sticky sticky sticky
So delicious!!! I was even asked for the recipe!!!! Everyone was searching me out.. word had got around about how good they were!
These were great..easy, and tasty. My 17 year old son said they were "sinful" because he couldn't stay away from them. I'm anxious to try other cake batter flavors.
This is a super easy recipe and they turn out so good!! I've made them with lemon and chocolate cake mixes. I was thinking of substituting cocoa powder for the powdered sugar the next time I make the chocolate ones. I only use half a container of Cool Whip (about 1.5 cups), but they still turn out super soft.
After making the cookie dough I thought to myself the cookies better be really good or I will never make them again... the dough is super thick and sticky, a bit hard to mix up. Sticks to cookie scoop and to hands (make sure to spray hands w/ cooking spray or coat hands in conf. sugar). However... the cookies are super scrumptious and very much worth dealing with the sticky dough. The cookies are nice and soft and just sweet enough. I can't wait to try out the recipe with other cake mixes... next up I'm going to try coconut cake mix!!
So easy to make and delicious. A big hit at the party. Will try it with other flavors of boxed cakes. I noticed that the ounces on the box was 3 oz. less than the recipe and maybe should have added a little flour. They turned out great tho.
I make these all the time with different cake mixes. I just use the whole cool whip container.(8oz) I use two tea spoons and spray with cooking spray and scoop batter back and forth until my desired size then drop in powder sugar. Toss back and forth with my hands and put greased parchment paper on a cookie sheet. I don't even chill and have never had a problem with being sticky. I undercook and add time if needed... I always get compliments and asked to make these. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Question.... 2 cups whip topping - as in 2 8oz packages???
Well, these are a bit of work. The texture of the cookie is different. I'm not so sure I'd make these again.
I did a batch with Lemon cake mix and a chocolate. both were good but i ended up cooking 5 min longer. they did not seem like they were cooked and still after cooling had a gooey feeling. maybe I did something wrong?
So easy and they are a nice change from the usual choc chips and peanut butter.
This cookie has been a family recipe used for decades. I have made them with pretty much every flavor of cake mix out there, the lemon and strawberry are my favorites. Last year I even won the cookie cook off at work with it, where people who don't even like lemon LOVED the cookie! I am asked constantly to bring some in as well. Hint for keeping the stickiness down: Drop the spoonful of dough into the powdered sugar, using only one hand to cover the doughball first and then rolling in the sugar. The other hand should be used to push the dough off the spoon (so one wet ingredient hand and one for dry). Also- keep the dough refrigerated between batches in the oven. This dough should be kept cold or it won't crackle and spread. Edited to add: I won the cookie bake off at work again this year with these cookies. Everyone raves about them!
This cookie is amazing!!! It comes out soft and chewy with a delicious lemon flavor that is not overpowering. In the words of my husband, "This one is a keeper!"
These were delicious! Definitely will be making these again...shared with neighbors and coworkers and all were raving how yummy they are! Can't wait to try with other flavor cake mixes as well...very very sticky dough! I sprayed pam on my hands and put confectioners sugar on them as well. Maybe will try freezing the dough next time to see if that makes a difference.
thank you for this recipe. I had been looking for this cookie for a while now. It brought back memories of childhood for my husband and myself. Very good. thanks.
I really liked these and they were so easy to make.
The dough was very sticky but that didn't bother me much. 9 minutes was already almost too long of a baking time for the cookies. They came out extremely soft and i had the most difficult a time getting them off. It literally took me about 7 minutes trying to scrape off the cookies from the cookie sheet. They didn't have the white patches of powdered sugar like in the picture. However the taste was fine. Still, thank you very much for the recipe :)
These are great and loved by my family. I've made them with both lemon (Duncan Hines Lemon Supreme) and chocolate (store brand). The consistency of the batters was different, but the end result was great for both. Everytime that I've made these, I've used a full 8 oz tub of Lite Cool Whip.
Definitely make again!
Exactly what I was looking for. I added one cup of coconut and chilled overnight to combat the warning about the sticky batter. Worked well.
Very easy and quick. No need to chill/freeze the dough if you just spray the spoon and your hands with Pam. I used parchment paper and had no issues with sticking to the pan as well. Not the best lemon cookie I've ever had, but good enough to give away in teacher baskets. Will make again.
