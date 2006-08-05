Lemon Whippersnappers

Lemon Whippersnappers, lemon crinkles, same thing! This is a formed (ball) cookie rolled in powdered sugar, like chocolate crinkle cookies, only flavored with lemon.

Recipe by Jennifer

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 to 3 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine cake mix, whipped topping and egg; mix until well combined. Chill the dough several hours or overnight (or freeze dough wrapped in plastic).

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Form tablespoons of dough into one inch balls and roll them in the confectioners' sugar. Place the cookies on greased or parchment lined cookie sheet a couple inches apart.

  • Bake 10 to 12 minutes until cookies are set, but not browned. Cool on wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 17.7mg; sodium 211.5mg. Full Nutrition
