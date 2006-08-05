Lemon Whippersnappers

I really reall loved these. They were soft and gooey and had a wonderful flavor. I left mine sit overnight, and baked them the next evening. Make sure when you are making the cookie balls, that you put the dough in the fridge between batches to keep it cool, it makes it easier to work with. There are a few things to be aware of, and they are some things that these were given low ratings and reviews for by others. They are messy, expect it. Especially once the powdered sugar starts flying around. The batter is very very gooey and can be difficult to handle. I tried a couple of things while I was rolling them into balls. First I dusted my hands with powdered sugar, which helped, but only for a cookie or two. What I found that really worked though, was to spray my hands with a light coating of PAM spray. It didn't really cause any issues with baking, in fact, I think it made the powdered sugar stick a little better without baking into the cookies, and was easy to clean off. I was only putting about 9 cookies in at once, and one spray lasted until that last cookie. Don't be put off by the messy aspect, these cookies are very good and fairly easy, and worth the effort and cleanup. Cleanup really wasn't that bad!