Smooth Chocolate Icing

30 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

A simple and delicious chocolate icing. Great on top of my family's all-time favorite Truffle Cookies, the recipe for which can also be found on this site.

By Linda Carroll

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix sugar, milk and unsweetened chocolate until smooth.

  • Use this icing for dipping the Truffle Cookies.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 1.7mg. Full Nutrition
