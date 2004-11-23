Smooth Chocolate Icing

I wanted to use this for my Chocolate Gingerbread cut-out cookies. However, the icing was setting up too fast and forming a crust. So to adjust it for cookies, I added 3/4 cup more powdered sugar, 1 Tb more milk, and 1/2 Tb butter. I was then able to frost all my cookies perfectly well and sprinkled them with clear sparking sugar crystals (please note, the icing gets harder as the chocolate in it cools).
this is a great icing for frosting sugar cookies. It dries very quickly. I would not suggest using this for a cake or cupcakes, as it would be too hard to spread such a large amt. of it. I loved the flavor as well. Used Ghiradelli unsweetened chocolate blocks. Perfect amt. of chocolate. thanks for the easy recipe.
I used this for a chocolate bundt cake. It came out great for me the first time, I tried it.
the icing came out okay, a little plastic in appearance, and it sets a little too fast. I decided to add 30ml of cream and used a double boiler. the cream was used to smoothen out the graininess from the sugar and to increase fat content to delay setting and increase pourability
i didn't feel like going to the store for icing one night and had all the ingredients for this one so i gave it a try! turned out great, and although like the others said it dries kinda fast but still was great for my cake.
Very good. I followed STARFLOWER's review on this recipe except I didn't add 3/4 cup more sugar I only added a bit more than a 1/4 cup because the mixture was way too thick for more. I kept the batter in a double boiler and kept it over the heat to keep it from crusting. Work fast is all I can say - but it comes out very very pretty. I used a pastry bag to make zig zags, and flower shapes and black and white cookies(used the "Butter Icing for Cookies", from Barbara) and used the "The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies" recipe on this site.
This icing is super easy to make plus I always have these ingredients on hand. It's sweet and delicious. It's perfect for cookies. I iced Mrs Sigg's Peanut Butter Cookies (AR recipe) with it and sprinkled chopped peanuts on top. It hardens quickly with a nice glossy look.
Perfect sugar cookie icing. The consistency was just right and the flavor was really good. I'm not sure why other reviewers had trouble with it setting up too quickly. I was able to ice 2 dozen sugar cookies without a problem. I even made it with baking cocoa instead of real chocolate and was very pleased!
Perfect! Used cream instead of milk and added just a tiny splash more. Used a silicon spatula to combine till smooth then loaded into decorating bag and piped onto cookies. Worked out great and tasted good too. Used semi-sweet mini-chips since it's what I had. Will absolutely use again to pipe onto cookies, brownies, and other desserts. Seems like it's a bit thick to use as a dipping icing though but could probably just add more milk to thin it out.
I added one more cup confectioner's sugar for a total of 2 cups, one more tablespoon milk for a total of 3, plus 1/2 tablespoon butter and it was finally the perfect combination to use for my cupcakes. Set quickly, but not too quickly and wasn't too runny. Chocolatey and delicious.
The fast set-up time mentioned by other reviewers suited my need to get some cookies ready to mail in a hurry on a rainy day. However, it set up so fast that it was hard to get sprinkles to stick, even doing one at a time! I think next time I may try adding another tablespoon of milk. This is good tasting icing, and would be ideal, as is, to use as a cookie filling. It was enough for 2 dozen medium cookies. If it was a little thinner, it might be enough to cover quite a few more.
