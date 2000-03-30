Truffle Cookies

these are not even cookies!!! but here is how you make them turn out good! ok after you put the chocolate and butter and half and half then you out it in a bowl and put it on ice. then after you think it is hard enough to shape then you do shape and put them in the freezer. then you do the next step and do the same thing! i hope this was helpful for the people who didn't get it!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2000
They weren't quite sweet enough for my taste testers, otherwise they'd have been a "5". I used half semi-sweet chocolate the next time and everybody loved them.
Anyway, I just made these the other night. The inside came out ok once it was frozen for 30 mins. However, using unsweeted chocolate makes these SO rich and a little bitter. I recommend semi-sweet and cutting back on the butter and sugar you mix in. The dough itself failed and ended up spreading like crazy. When they came out of the oven, they looked like fried eggs, round in the middle and flat all around. It's a nice thought, but I have no idea how anyone can execute this recipe properly.
First of all, there HAS to be some steps missing in this recipe! Despite the bad reviews I thought I would try them anyway. I made some adjustments based on the other reviews. For the middle truffle I used 3 squares of unsweetened and 3 squares of semi-sweet chocolate. I put the pot I made the truffle mixture in into a bowl of ice. As the mixture stiffened, I used a spoon to "scoop" out a ball of it (like you would scoop ice cream). You absolutely cannot shape this stuff with your hands as it melts immediately! A melon-baller might work well, but I did not think of it at the time. After I had the balls (they never really became ball-shaped) I froze them and made the outside dough. Again, as I tried to shape the dough around the truffle balls it all started to melt. You have to work quickly and things get real messy real fast. They came out very rich tasting, but so not worth the trouble! There is a recipe on here that I have used for years that uses a Hersheys kiss in the middle of a chocolate chip cookie dough and you make balls with it just like this. It is much easier and tastes better, and you can put whatever you want in the middle of the cookie (any chocolate candy or even a caramel). I highly recommend that recipe over this one. I did not have the trouble of the dough spreading too much while they baked, though they did flatten some.
No one in my family would eat them, they were sooo bitter it was disgusting! I gave them to a charity dinner and helped no one ate them they taste awful. Sorry whoever made them this is not that good. Again sorry
Really delicious but I did have to make a few adjustments. The amount of cookie dough to wrap around the frozen filling had to be doubled... You can see in the picture I posted that there isnt' a overly large amount of cookie around the filling. After I rolled the dough around the cookie, I froze them again... and then baked. Came out perfect. They really do not need any icing,
