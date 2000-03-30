Truffle Cookies

These are fabulous! I have no idea where I got this recipe from, but we've been baking them for years! When the cookies are done, dip the tops into chocolate icing.

Recipe by Linda Carroll

  • Heat 6 ounces chocolate in heavy saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly until melted. Remove from heat. Stir in 1/2 cup powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons butter, and half-and-half.

  • Scoop into 1-inch balls and place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Freeze until set, about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt remaining chocolate in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl in 15-second intervals, stirring after each interval, about 1 minute. Add remaining powdered sugar and butter. Mix in vanilla extract.

  • Work in flour and salt until dough holds together. Mold portions of dough around frozen chocolate balls to form 1- 1/2-inch balls. Place about 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set but not browned, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from cookie sheet. Cool completely on a wire rack.

If dough is dry, mix in 1 or 2 tablespoons milk.

Dip tops of cooled cookies into chocolate icing. Mix 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 ounce melted chocolate, and 2 tablespoons milk together to make the icing.

142 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 49.8mg. Full Nutrition
