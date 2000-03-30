Truffle Cookies

First of all, there HAS to be some steps missing in this recipe! Despite the bad reviews I thought I would try them anyway. I made some adjustments based on the other reviews. For the middle truffle I used 3 squares of unsweetened and 3 squares of semi-sweet chocolate. I put the pot I made the truffle mixture in into a bowl of ice. As the mixture stiffened, I used a spoon to "scoop" out a ball of it (like you would scoop ice cream). You absolutely cannot shape this stuff with your hands as it melts immediately! A melon-baller might work well, but I did not think of it at the time. After I had the balls (they never really became ball-shaped) I froze them and made the outside dough. Again, as I tried to shape the dough around the truffle balls it all started to melt. You have to work quickly and things get real messy real fast. They came out very rich tasting, but so not worth the trouble! There is a recipe on here that I have used for years that uses a Hersheys kiss in the middle of a chocolate chip cookie dough and you make balls with it just like this. It is much easier and tastes better, and you can put whatever you want in the middle of the cookie (any chocolate candy or even a caramel). I highly recommend that recipe over this one. I did not have the trouble of the dough spreading too much while they baked, though they did flatten some.