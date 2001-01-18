Sesame Raisin Cookies
Wheatless, eggless and dairyless. I sometimes use dried cherries in place of raisins
Really easy to prepare. You have to get past the smell of the soaked raisins! Could add a little sweetener (honey or brown sugar).Read More
The cookies looked beautiful! They tasted terrible. They make an excellent dog treat.Read More
I am a Celiac living in Canada. To my knowledge, any kind of OAT contains Gluten, and therefore not considered as gluten-free. Spelt,Kamut, durum semolina, barley, triticale, rye, wheat, bulgar, cous-cous and barley also contain gluten; as well as many other hidden glutens. To be safe, check with the Canadian Celiac Association!
This recipe is really quite good! I added 6 packets of Splenda for a little more sweetness. I can't eat eggs so it's nice to have discovered this. A very healthy cookie! Thank you.
I really wanted to like these cookies. I had some rice flour I needed to use up, and all the other ingredients on hand. I added 1/4 cup of honey, and my kids still wouldn't eat them. I did like the seseme seeds, they were a nice crunch, but the actual body of the cookie seemed raw, even though I followed the recipe and the top and bottom were browned. Sorry, too weird for our family.
I agree, could use a little more sweetness.Using a sweeter dried fruit is very pleasing.I believe that most people who are sensitive to gluten are sensitive specifically to wheat and wheat family glutens.
Made this with tahini instead of the sesame seeds. Delish!
Great idea not to add any sweetener! I did not soak my raisins, I just left them whole. Instead of making monster sized cookies, I shaped the dough into 2 dozen balls and flattened them slightly, baking for about 20 minutes. I loved these for breakfast, a wonderful way to start the day!
