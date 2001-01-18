Sesame Raisin Cookies

3.8
8 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Wheatless, eggless and dairyless. I sometimes use dried cherries in place of raisins

Recipe by sharold

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 giant cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Bring 3/4 cup of water to boil and add the raisins. When the water returns to a boil turn off the heat. Let the raisins plump for at least 10 minutes. Drain the raisins well, then chop them coarsely.

  • Toast the sesame seeds by stirring them with a wooden spoon in a heavy saute pan over medium heat. Saute until the seeds begin to crackle, pop and smell toasted; about 10 minutes.

  • Combine rice flour, oats, salt and toasted sesame seeds. Stir apple juice, oil and vanilla into the flour mixture.

  • Form the dough into 8 large balls. Place each ball on greased cookie sheets or parchment paper. Moisten your fingers and flatten each ball until it is 1/2 inch thick.

  • Bake 25 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool on pans before removing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 9.3g; sodium 76.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022