Baked Elephant Ears
Sugary and delicious!
Sugary and delicious!
I used to make these frequently but had lost my recipe. They always received "rave" notices. I'm so glad to have the recipe again!Read More
Nothing like an elephant ear. It's more like a cookie. I followed the recipe exactly and it looked nothing like the picture. It was more like a cookie. Wish I would have read the reviews first.Read More
I used to make these frequently but had lost my recipe. They always received "rave" notices. I'm so glad to have the recipe again!
Nothing like an elephant ear. It's more like a cookie. I followed the recipe exactly and it looked nothing like the picture. It was more like a cookie. Wish I would have read the reviews first.
this recipe confused me, it calls for 8 Tlbs. butter in ing. list, but only 1/4 cup in directions, so i combined this recipe with another to make the perfect elephant ears. increased flour to 2 cups and used 1/2 cup buttermilk.
This comes from a really good cookbook for kids. This recipe also makes 26 servings...or at least 26 cookies...very yum-yummy Maybe a bit more moisture, though.
yeah, these weren't really good. See, in Canada, these are called BEAVER TAILS and elephant ears just don't have the same great taste that beaver tails do... Not the best but still have a good taste. Thanks anyway!
I followed this recipe exactly, except that i had to use extra flour on the board to get it to be able to be handled. I thought they were fantastic and delicious, though I rolled the dough and cut into four pieces then flattened them and they are a great alternative for cinnamon rolls! Great recipe...would also be great dipped in some chocolate.....yum!
I gave this recipe only 2 stars because it was actually very thick pancake batter. I followed the recipe exactly and it was nothing like elephant ears. Then I thinned the remaining batter and it made excellent pancakes. If this recipe had been under pancakes, I would have given it 4 or 5 stars. If you're going to make pancakes, don't forget to add about 3/4 cup of milk rather than 1/3 cup.
Nothing like an elephant ear. More of a cinnamon roll
This was very good once it was done, but I found I had to add extra flour because it looked like thick pancake mix once I added the butter and milk.
This recipe was more like a cookie then an elephant ear.It was ok as a cookie tho.
I have made Elephant Ears only one time before this recipe, and it was basically a cinnamon roll that had been rolled flat before baking; so this was what I was expecting. For the reviewers who commented that they had to add a lot more flour to be able to handle the dough, here is what I did and all the ingredient amounts worked fine: instead of 'melting' the butter, cut 1/4 cup 'cold' butter into the flour mixture like you were making pie crust. Then the 1/3 cup of milk was the perfect amount. I prefer rolling my cinnamon roll dough thinner than what this recipe called for; then I spread the remaining 1/4 cup butter that had been 'softened' over the rolled out dough and sprinkled cinnamon-sugar over it. By rolling the dough thinner and cutting the rolled-up dough into 1" rolls, my flattened elephant ears were Miniature Elephant Ears, which suited me just fine, and those baked in 10 minutes. And were all eaten very quickly!! I would be interested in hearing some descriptions from others about what they consider Elephant Ears should be, since some of the comments said these were nothing like Elephant Ears; my limited experience with that name doesn't give me many clues.
immediate disappointment. nothing like elephant ear but hey, if you cut it up a little differently they could be thin cookie snacks?
THE RECIPE I USE FOR ELEPHANT EARS ISN'T ALL THAT DIFFERENT EXCEPT I USE TORTILLA SHELLS AND THEY CAN BE EITHER BAKED OR MICROWAVED. THE BUTTER IS BRUSHED ON AND SPRINKLED WITH CINNAMON AND SUGAR...DOING THEM THIS WAY ALSO MEANS THAT YOU DON'T END UP WITH SUGAR AND CINNAMON GETTING ALL OVER EVERYTHING...THE SUGAR BAKES ONTO THE SHELL AND DOESN'T USE ALL THAT OIL...YUCK!
Since when do you bake elephant ears far from the real thing elephant ears are made with yeast
Delicious,crispy, and really easy !!
I followed the recipy exactly! I think someone messed up! It was more like a large cinnomon cookie that didnt taste so great! Also if you only left it in the oven for 8 - 10 mins you would have nothing but dough! It took more like 25-30 mins! If anyone has ever been to a carnival... They know what an elephant ear tastes like!! Deep fried dough *yum*! Not this recipy!!
Delicious recipe. I added a little vanilla. I couldn't imagine them baked so I deep fried them. So good!!!!!
Disappointment to the max
Not sure if it's because I had to refrigerate the dough for a bit, but it never bubbled in the oven and reminded us more of flattened cinnamon rolls than elephant ears.
I will make it again but will roll thinner I patted the dough down the first time and they were thicker then I would like. So next time I will roll the dough thinner. I think that a 1/2 t of baking flour would possibly make them more flaky . So I will also try that. Nothing ventured nothing gained. : )
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections