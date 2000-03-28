Baked Elephant Ears

Sugary and delicious!

By Krystel

2
4 cookies
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the over to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a cookie sheet.

  • Stir flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Stir in milk and the 1/4 cup melted butter until dough forms.

  • Turn dough onto a flat, floured surface. Knead dough 10 times. Roll dough with a rolling pin or pat with hands into a rectangle, 9x5 inches. Brush with remaining melted butter using a pastry brush; sprinkle with 3 tablespoons sugar and cinnamon. Roll dough up tightly, beginning at narrow end. Pinch edge of dough into roll to seal. Cut into 4 equal pieces with sharp knife. Place cuts sides up on cookie sheet; pat each into a 6-inch circle.

  • Bake until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Immediately remove from cookie sheet with a spatula. Let cool on wire rack.

780 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 82.1g; fat 47.5g; cholesterol 125.4mg; sodium 1048.5mg. Full Nutrition
