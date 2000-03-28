Baked Elephant Ears

I have made Elephant Ears only one time before this recipe, and it was basically a cinnamon roll that had been rolled flat before baking; so this was what I was expecting. For the reviewers who commented that they had to add a lot more flour to be able to handle the dough, here is what I did and all the ingredient amounts worked fine: instead of 'melting' the butter, cut 1/4 cup 'cold' butter into the flour mixture like you were making pie crust. Then the 1/3 cup of milk was the perfect amount. I prefer rolling my cinnamon roll dough thinner than what this recipe called for; then I spread the remaining 1/4 cup butter that had been 'softened' over the rolled out dough and sprinkled cinnamon-sugar over it. By rolling the dough thinner and cutting the rolled-up dough into 1" rolls, my flattened elephant ears were Miniature Elephant Ears, which suited me just fine, and those baked in 10 minutes. And were all eaten very quickly!! I would be interested in hearing some descriptions from others about what they consider Elephant Ears should be, since some of the comments said these were nothing like Elephant Ears; my limited experience with that name doesn't give me many clues.