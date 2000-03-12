Noel Crisps

4.6
26 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 8
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A crispy version of Noel bars with the extra treat of cherries!

Recipe by theresa

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and almond extract. Stir in flour, baking powder and salt. When the mixture is creamy, stir in chocolate chips, coconut and cherries. Drop the dough by teaspoonful onto a greased cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 95.3mg. Full Nutrition
