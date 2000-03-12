Noel Crisps

Oh yummy! I chose these for my annual cookie exchange. The ingredients are totally holiday appropriate (I used red / green candied cherries for added color)! I must admit... I read Theresa's recipe incorrectly.... I thought the yield was 18 cookies! It was not until I started spooning the dough onto my cookie sheet that I realized this made 3.5 dozen (ikes!)!!! I am really glad I have so many cookies though. These are DEEELICIOUS and rich - their small size is perfect for this very reason. :) These and a cold glass of milk would be a great gift for "Santa" lol! I can't wait to share my "treasures" with my train buddies and co-workers (and my hubby's co-workers too!). NOTE: My cookies baked perfectly in 13.5 - 14 minutes (just be sure to allow to rest BEFORE transferring to wire racks to finish cooling). These will most definitely become part of my yearly holiday rotation and are definitely a GREAT find on here. Thanks SO much for sharing, Theresa! :-)