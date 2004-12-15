Pecochoc Cookies

A tasty pecan/chocolate cookie that I have been making for many years.

Recipe by William Uncle Bill Anatooskin

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine baking soda, baking powder, salt, flour and instant coffee in a mixing bowl.

  • Cream the butter with the brown and white sugar until fluffy. Beat in eggs, milk and vanilla extract. Gradually add flour mixture to the butter mixture and beat well. Stir in the chopped pecans and chocolate chips; mix well to blend. Drop cookies by tablespoon onto an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 15 minutes or until cookies are golden in color.

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 20.6mg; sodium 97mg. Full Nutrition
