Pecochoc Cookies
A tasty pecan/chocolate cookie that I have been making for many years.
A tasty pecan/chocolate cookie that I have been making for many years.
Turned out nicely, but we could hardly taste the coffee flavor. I'll definitely try it again, but with more instant coffee granules., Turned out nicely, but we could hardly taste the coffee flavor. I'll definitely try it again, but with more instant coffee granules., Turned out nicely, but we could hardly taste the coffee flavor. I'll definitely try it again, but with more instant coffee granules.Read More
These weren't too bad. I had some pecans that I needed to use, so decided that I'd try this recipe. I screwed up and added an extra egg (so added some more flour to try and counterbalance that out), and since I didn't have any instant coffee, I used some Bailey's instead. They had a great flavor, but weren't too different from most other chocolate chip cookies that I've had.Read More
Turned out nicely, but we could hardly taste the coffee flavor. I'll definitely try it again, but with more instant coffee granules., Turned out nicely, but we could hardly taste the coffee flavor. I'll definitely try it again, but with more instant coffee granules., Turned out nicely, but we could hardly taste the coffee flavor. I'll definitely try it again, but with more instant coffee granules.
These weren't too bad. I had some pecans that I needed to use, so decided that I'd try this recipe. I screwed up and added an extra egg (so added some more flour to try and counterbalance that out), and since I didn't have any instant coffee, I used some Bailey's instead. They had a great flavor, but weren't too different from most other chocolate chip cookies that I've had.
If you are looking for a chewy, fat chocolate chip cookie, this is it. Not thin and crispy or cake like - these are perfect. You don't taste the coffee - probably could leave that out. Thanks for a great recipe.
I made no changes. Crispy, chewey and chocolatey.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections