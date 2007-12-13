Sweet Sourdough Cookies

Just started using sourdough and I can't bear to throw away un fed starter. I made these exactly and they came out just as I expected. I like the sweetness, and texture. Adding C. Chips or frosting would be a great addition as well. Most of all I love the consistency of the cookie. Almost like a biscuit or bread cookie. So good. One tip, I softened my butter in the microwave, like any cookie, I thought the dough was soft because of this. I placed dough in the fridge for a while. The second batch held its shape better. I'm sure you could leave the dough in the fridge overnight or a couple days in advance and put in the oven. This should help the flavors meld nicely as well.