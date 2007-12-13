Sweet Sourdough Cookies

50 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 20
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

These sourdough discard cookies are soft sugar-type cookies. The sourdough starter gives them a little extra tang.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease baking sheets, or line them with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Cream sugar and butter in a large bowl. Beat in sourdough starter and egg. Stir in flour, baking powder, vanilla extract, salt, and baking soda until smooth. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 366.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/30/2022