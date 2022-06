Sweet Sourdough Cookies

I had good results with a variation on this recipe. I used half and half brown and white sugar, and half and half white and whole wheat flour. I also added cinnamon and chocolate chips. The reviewers who state that this recipe makes a wet dough must be using a very thin starter. I added a quarter cup extra flour and ended up needing more liquid. But the results are delicious and very filling; you can't sit around eating these cookies until they're gone. Some specific comments: These cookies aren't overly sweet. I like a less sweet cookie, but some people might want to add some more sugar. The consistency is more like mini-cakes than regular cookies. If you have a dense starter, the recommended flour will be more than enough. I found the cooking time to be insufficient. 18 minutes was perfect for my cookies. I'm definitely making these again, but I'll continue to play around with the recipe.