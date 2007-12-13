Sweet Sourdough Cookies
These sourdough discard cookies are soft sugar-type cookies. The sourdough starter gives them a little extra tang.
I used a whole wheat friendship bread starter that I had, and made these cookies vegan. Oil instead of the butter, flax instead of the eggs and I reduced the sugar by 1/4 c since I used a sweet starter. I put in maybe 1/2 c of chips into the batter, but actually like the dough without chocolate in it better. Next time I'd only add some cinnamon to the recipe and keep everything else the same.Read More
These were okay. I found them lacking taste and consistency. The second time I made them I added chocolate chips, and that helped a bit. I don't think that I will be making them again.Read More
I use the Amish Friendship Starter for this recipe. However, I make them into Snickerdoodles by topping the cookies with a mixture of 2 tablespoons of cinnamon to 1/2 cup sugar before baking. Yum!!!!!!! Adding an extra 1/4 cup of flour to the recipe mixture makes the cookies maintain their shape while baking.
These are very light and easy to make. A great way to use up extra sourdough starter. I think they need an "add-in", like chocolate chips, nuts or toffee chips. Very good.
This is a very wet dough. I had to drop spoons full of the dough into sugar and cinnamon to make snickerdoodles. They spread a lot in the oven so make sure you leave plenty of room on your baking sheet. I am going to try adding a half cup of flour next time.
What a GREAT way to use sourdough starter (I can't bear to throw it out)! I added about 1/2 cup each of chocolate chips, currants, and oatmeal to the recipe, and they turned out nicely, although I think they would be pretty good without add-ins, too. One thing I really liked is that, due to the sourdough starter, the cookies rise nicely, consistently, and don't fall. My starter was not sweet and made from whole wheat flour, and it worked fine.
these are good, I tasted the batter and it seemed very bland. added dried wild Maine blueberries, white chocolate chips and coconut and they tasted very good; sort of like a blueberry muffin. alot of versatility is allowed w/this recipe. cake-type texture. makes a big batch.
I made these today and they were quite good. I used butterscotch morsals as an add in and I added more flour as my starter was somewhat wet and the dough was quite soft. I would make them again. I think I will try adding a bit of orange zest and orange extract next time.
My mom always made these for us when we were growing up. She called them half-moons. She would turn them upside down and frost the flat part...half vanilla frosting and half chocolate. They didn't last long!!! Thanks for the recipe!!
This recipe is easy and delicious! I am thrilled. I can't wait to try this with cocoa powder in the mix for a chocolate version, or with add-ins like milk chocolate chips!!!
Great recipe !!!! I even added choclate chips to one batch. Turned out great!!! Thanks.
these are great!! I made a batch for a party and everyone raved.
I enjoyed this recipe. I love using sourdough starter, and what a better place than in cookies!? I used the dough to make both snickerdoodle and chocolate chip type cookies. The reason this didn't get 5 stars was because the dough was too wet and you couldn't do anything with it. Like other reviewers, I added a half cup of additional flour and my cookies were perfectly light and fluffy.
These are awesome. I added cinnamon and nutmeg to dough and stirred in raisins and about a cup of quick oats at the end. Glazed with powdered sugar, milk and lemon juice glaze while warm from the oven. My dad agreed these cookies are a winner, soft and light with a sweet tang.
Big soft cookies. I took the advice of others and jazzed it up. I put some orange rind in the batter and just a touch of orange juice in the frosting. Yum!!!!
Soft and tasty, a good base. I always need ways to use up my starter! I used whole wheat flour and reduced the sugar a bit, using part Rapadura. No need to grease the sheets. Cookies were nice on their own, though plain, so I whipped up Vanilla Glaze from my trusty Betty Crocker cookbook to drizzle on them. Awesome!
I just made a batch of these and they came out pillowy soft with a slightly crisp bottom. The only thing I did differently was to add 1/2 a teaspoon of ground nutmeg. I also used a #50 scoop, which gave me 36 cookies. Very plain tasting cookie. I topped with a simple vanilla butter cream icing and that made the cookie much better. I will bake again.Thanks for sharing.
Decent base recipe that is fun to play with! I added 3/4 cup sugar, added cinnamon and nutmeg, and then topped them with a cinnamon sugar spice blend. Mine turned out very puffy and light almost like a little muffin top cookie. I will probably use this as a base recipe for many cookie variations since it’s a great quick way to use up sourdough discard!!
These were awesome! I took my sourdough cookies and pressed a thumbprint in the middle to fill them with jam. I used 4 different kinds of jam, but the orange seemed to compliment the sour taste the best. Will make these again for sure!
light. fluffy. and tender. not so super sweet. Great use for sourdough starter. Added a bit of coconut flakes and sugar-free chocolate chips, sub splenda for sugar. No guilt. Great job with the recipe. Thanks for sharing. Will definitely make again
i was surprised by how much i liked these and they only got tastier the next day. they freeze well too. i made one batch w/ chocolate chips and it was really well liked!
These were good as is, but I added a bit of orange flavoring and also chocolate chips. The kids loved them! I keep this recipe as a basic recipe and let my and my kids imagination run with add ins!
I had good results with a variation on this recipe. I used half and half brown and white sugar, and half and half white and whole wheat flour. I also added cinnamon and chocolate chips. The reviewers who state that this recipe makes a wet dough must be using a very thin starter. I added a quarter cup extra flour and ended up needing more liquid. But the results are delicious and very filling; you can't sit around eating these cookies until they're gone. Some specific comments: These cookies aren't overly sweet. I like a less sweet cookie, but some people might want to add some more sugar. The consistency is more like mini-cakes than regular cookies. If you have a dense starter, the recommended flour will be more than enough. I found the cooking time to be insufficient. 18 minutes was perfect for my cookies. I'm definitely making these again, but I'll continue to play around with the recipe.
Yummy, but by the end of day 1, they had crumbled into something you eat by the mushy handful.
Agree with other comments that these are a bit bland. We added cinnamon & sugar and a few oats to the top before baking, and they had a good snickerdoodle-y texture. Good way to use sourdough discard, but not a top-notch cookie.
These were great, but I had to put a healthful spin on them. I used 1.5 cups of whole wheat flour - adjust your flour based on how liquidy your sourdough starter is. I used 6 tablespoons butter and substituted the other 2 tablespoons using flax seed (3 tbsp flax = 1 tbsp butter, oil, etc). Also added chocolate chips. Think they are my new favorite cookies - they turned out almost cake like in texture! I also added a little extra vanilla.
I agree the cookies are too bland and spread out too much. I added a 1/2 cup more flour and 1 tsp of chai spice. Of course you need 1 cup chocolate chips (or dried blueberries). Good initial recipe.
Great base recipe for sourdough cookies! Read a lot doing chocolate chip add in. Mine is sliced dried apricot topped with apricot jam. Second try- decided to add dried apricot after spooning the dough rather than mixing it in the batter- to distribute them evenly. I will explore different add in- candied ginger, dried mango, dried cranberries, dates, and different nuts. Great with afternoon tea!
I make sourdough goodies all the time and always looking for new recipes to use my starter. I tweeted this one a bit with using 2 Tablespoons of pure vanilla, using 2 1/4 cups four, 1 cup of milk chocolate chips, 1/2 cup cranberries, 1 cup macadamia nuts. YUMMY!
I have made this, but I added chocolate chips! I brought them to work and they were gone by noon! Thank you!!
Very light and airy. Not too sweet even with Heath Bits and chocolate chips. I used half white and brown sugar and half Gluten free flax & Ancient grains and white flour. I also included pecans. I will experiment more with this recipe.
Great recipe. Next time I am going to put some raspberry jam in the center of a few of them
I used half white sugar and half light brown (because I ran out of white) and added a little extra flour and an extra half a teaspoon of vanilla, as well as a buttload of chocolate chips. They were good! A cakier and tangier version of classic choco chip. Will make again.
Even after tripling the vanilla extract and sprinkling vanilla sugar on the cookies, they lacked flavor. Next time I'll go to more vanilla extract and more sugar. Maybe cinnamon. This recipe uses up a decent amount of sourdough starter, and for that reason alone I'll keep playing with the recipe.
Pay attention! The recipe says 12 cookies, but somewhere else says 2 dozen. I used a 12 cookie sheet and ended up with a double layer. I used 80 grams of pure maple instead of sugar. My kids loved the cookies but they called them cake/cupcakes.
I was so excited to be able to use my sourdough starter instead of wasting it. Cookies texture is amazing and I love that they aren’t overly sweet. I did add the zest of one orange and I made fingerprint cookies using some homemade strawberry orange ginger jelly. I also got 24 good sized cookies from this recipe. Would definitely make again trying different flavors although they are delicious just the way the recipe is written.
These are so easy and delicious! I added raisins currents and goji berries. Next time I’ll try the chocolate chips!
I made these. There were at least 24 cookies, plus I used the rest of the batter to make 6 small muffins (cooked for about 15 minutes). Cookies took about 8 minutes to bake; bottoms were a little too brown at 10 minutes. I added chocolate chips, and as a result, all I could taste was chocolate. I plan to make these again, but add more sugar or some brown sugar. I used regular sourdough starter, not the sweet kind, so maybe that was my problem. They seemed bland to me.
I loved this recipe it was awesome I was able to use some of my starter and cook a dozen cookies for my MIL too :) the only change I made was used 1 cup of brown sugar instead of white and also put health chips in the cookies too
Just started using sourdough and I can't bear to throw away un fed starter. I made these exactly and they came out just as I expected. I like the sweetness, and texture. Adding C. Chips or frosting would be a great addition as well. Most of all I love the consistency of the cookie. Almost like a biscuit or bread cookie. So good. One tip, I softened my butter in the microwave, like any cookie, I thought the dough was soft because of this. I placed dough in the fridge for a while. The second batch held its shape better. I'm sure you could leave the dough in the fridge overnight or a couple days in advance and put in the oven. This should help the flavors meld nicely as well.
These are delicious! They take a lot longer than 10-12 minutes to bake, though - close to 20 minutes for about 3-inch cookies (makes 36-40 cookies). I’ve made these twice, both times adding approximately one cup each of raisins and chopped walnuts. It’s a sticky dough, but I wouldn’t change the amount of any ingredient. This is a handy recipe that helps me avoid discarding sourdough starter. The family likes them.
I used my regular unfed flour and water sourdough starter and made these into bar cookies. They were Cakey and lightly sweet and adequate. I probably will not make them again. Oh and I did add chocolate chips.
Very nice way to use starter. I added a little bit more flout(1/4 cup), white chips and rolled in cinnamon/sugar. Came out great.
Great flavor and texture tho I had to leave them in the oven double the time.
A terrific way to use discarded sourdough starter. I added a few drops of orange oil then topped them with a lemon glaze. They are always a hit!
After looking at the reviews I added butterscotch chips. They were good but a little dry. I'm not a great baker.
