Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Cookies

Made the recipe as written, except for the additional nuts, using regular old Skippy Peanut Butter. These came out very chewy and tasty - one person commented that most peanut butter cookies are impossibly dry, and these were the best he'd had. If you are expecting a traditional PB cookie/texture, this is not the recipe for you. But if you just want something that tastes good and can be enjoyed by people with an intolerance to gluten, it's a really nice alternative. A few notes: *These got REALLY greasy when cooking, which could be a function of the peanut butter we used. *They don't look done, but ours were done at the end of 12 minutes. *I lined the pan with parchment paper, and that worked like a charm (and also soaked up some of the grease mentioned earlier).