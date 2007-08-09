Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Cookies

This recipe is gluten-free and delicious! Pecans are great in these, but feel free to use peanuts or any other nut you choose.

By Jackie

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
52 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
30 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheet.

  • Combine peanut butter, eggs, and sugar and mix until smooth. Mix in chocolate chips and nuts, if desired. Spoon dough by tablespoons onto a cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Let the cookies cool on the cookie sheets for 5 to 10 minutes before removing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
513 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 33g; cholesterol 49.6mg; sodium 176.6mg. Full Nutrition
