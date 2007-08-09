Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Cookies
This recipe is gluten-free and delicious! Pecans are great in these, but feel free to use peanuts or any other nut you choose.
I'm new to this gluten-free cooking stuff, and these were great! Some changes I made right off based on some other recepies I looked at and comments: 1 c white, 1 c brown sugar; 1/2 tsp bkg soda; 1/2 tsp vanilla; 1/2 c coconut; didn't use pecans 'cause didn't have them. Didn't bake for more than 9 min.Read More
I hate to say it but this was awful. The consistancy was like poo. Baked it longer than it called for too. Gooey and sticky mess. I can't imagine what I did wrong?Read More
I'm new to this gluten-free cooking stuff, and these were great! Some changes I made right off based on some other recepies I looked at and comments: 1 c white, 1 c brown sugar; 1/2 tsp bkg soda; 1/2 tsp vanilla; 1/2 c coconut; didn't use pecans 'cause didn't have them. Didn't bake for more than 9 min.
I have spent years baking and developing gluten and wheat free cookies and recipies we have many family members with celiacs. This the. The only changes I made was to add 1/2 tsp more salt and I omited the nuts (only because I diddn't have any on hand) I also chunked up some chocolate but not more than about 1/2 of a cup I like more cookie than chips. I have to admit I was nervous about the soft oily dough, but it cooked up perfectly crispy in the outside and chewey in the middle. I baked them both on my Silpat mats and on parchment paper lined cookie sheets, both turned out great. I let them cool on the cookie sheet a few minnutes before moving them to a cooling rack. These are the most cookie like gluten free cookie I have ever made.
I thought these were GREAT!! The only problem I had with these is I used and ungreased, air-bake cookie sheet... and had to pry them off, I switched to a lightly greased "regular" cookie sheet, and the rest came out beautifully!!
Really good cookies! I followed some of the other suggestions--1 c. white and 1 c. brown sugar. I added 1/2 c. (sifted) GF baking mix (Bob's Red Mill), 1/2 t. baking powder, 1/2 t. GF vanilla, 1 c. chocolate chips and 1 c. chopped pecans. I made them a little bigger (1 T.) and baked them for 15 minutes. Fabulous!
Much more gooey and deliciously peanut-buttery than most other PB cookie recipes. If you liked eating spoonfuls of PB from the jar as a kid, you will LOVE this recipe! Made them for a friend who is on a gluten-free diet and we ALL ended up loving them! Natural PB is recommended if artificial preservatives are a concern (true in the case of my friend). I used Hershey's Special Dark chocolate chips which was great to cut through the sweetness of the dough. These don't really need nuts since the PB-nutty taste is quite prevalent. I had to cook a little longer than specified, but they firmed up nicely and didn't stick to the cookie sheet (regular dark sheet).
This was a huge hit! Don't forget to grease the cookie sheet, because otherwise they would be impossible to get off! Better yet, use some aluminum foil and peel them off the foil.
I made these for my husband's grandmother and they were very good. I gave her some dough to freeze and she said that it freezes well.
i don't even know what gluten is, yet i still love these. this uses twice the eggs as many of the other peanut butter cookie recipes, but i've found it is necessary as the other recipes tasted like solidified peanut butter. if you make these with natural peanut butter, splenda, and lots of vanilla you have an low-carb delicious snack! thank you very much!
These cookies are even better than ones made with flour! Truly the best PB cookies I have ever tasted. I add Hershey's Mini-kisses and walnuts. My grandfather, who can't eat wheat, LOVES them, and last time I made a batch, my grandmother and uncle ate them all before he could have any!
I made these for my husband (who has DH, a form of gluten allergy). He absolutely loved them! In fact, everyone that eats them loves them! They do not taste like a normal GF bakery item... that being not at all like it should taste. These are great! I did make one change. My recipe is 1/1/1.... so 1 cup PB, 1 cup Sugar and 1 Large egg. I also added some vanilla in there. One thing you will also want to do is let the batter sit for about 10 mins after you mix it and before you put it on the cookie sheet. Otherwise they don't bake very well.
Made this today for my granddaughter who is gluten intolerant. Can't wait to take them to her. We think it is very good. I added coconut to the second batch and they were even better and held their shape better with it in.
I also did some modifications to this recipe: 1 cup white and 1 cup brown sugar 1/2 tsp. vanilla 1/2 tsp. baking soda 1/2 cup shredded coconut CHUNKY peanut butter greased the pan with coconut oil Baked for about 8-9 minutes, no more than that! They turned out fantastic...chewy, with a little bit of crunch from the chunky peanut butter and slight flavor of coconut (subtle). Try it out!! Next time I might also add chocolate chips for more layers in flavors.
I made these cookies tonight for a party. I was the only celiac present, but I only had one or two and the batch was gone. I omitted the nuts and still had enough batter to make about 36 big cookies (could have made 48 smaller cookies for sure). I baked them on the top rack for 12 minutes and let them cool on the cookie sheet for another ten. I also cooked them on wax paper and transfered the entire sheet to finish cooling otherwise they would fall apart because they were so gooey. Once they were cool, they were amazingly chewy and wonderful!
This recipe exceeded my expectations. Most reviews are very positive, but I just didn't have high hopes for 3-ingredient peanut butter cookies. But yummm were they good! My kids loved them too. I made them late at night, left them on the counter to cool and went to bed. They got better and chewier overnight. (Delicious dipped in milk!) I cut up milk chocolate chunks for half the recipe and thought they had a good PB cup taste. The plains ones were good too. I used a small cookie scoop to make 1" balls and got about 80 cookies. Mine looked like normal cookies...didn't flatten out too much like other reviewers said. (I uploaded a pic.) Considering there are only 3 ingredients, there is a lot of room for customization. I plan to add coconut or different types of chocolate like others suggested. Since mine came out thick and chewy, I think next time I'll press a hershey kiss in. Make them for any PB cookie lovers!!!
Moist & delicious! An excellent choice for a fast, easy, gluten free cookie to have on hand whenever you're hankering for a sweet baked good. I've made as is and they were perfect. I've made as some suggested using 1/2 white sugar with 1/2 brown sugar. We enjoyed them both ways. There really is no need for baking soda (they raise slightly just fine on their own). I haven't yet added vanilla, with all that sugar there's really no need but I might. The only playing around I've done so far is using almond butter instead of peanut butter with the latest batch & THAT was a success. All in all a great cookie recipe for gf'ers. PS. I've never experienced a sticking problem but rather than grease the baking sheet I use parchment paper. No sticking!
I tried this recipe and... I unfortunately took the advice of those who added a gluten-free baking mix and baking powder. It created a grainy chewy cookie. I have had gluten-free cookies in my local coffee house that are incredible. Crispy through yet moist and smooth. Unsure how they do it but I will not add the baking mix next time. I am not happy with this modification and I suggest if you want a delicious cookie that is crispy outside and moist inside yet smooth, do not add the gluten-free baking mix.
I have never made gluten free anything, but I have a friend that can not have gluten. I made these cookies for a scouting event and WOW they were a big hit. I did not put in the nuts but I did add chocolate chips. My friend loved them so much that she took the recipe from me. Thank you!! I used the most generic peanut butter ever and used parchment paper on the cookie sheet. I followed the recipe exactly.
I just made this recipe (the cookies are in the oven right now) I was excited after reading the other reviews that maybe I'd found a proper gluten-free cookie recipe but the cookies are running all over the pan, not holding their shape. they were very flat. Is this the recipe everyone else was raving about? It seems to have changed since the last review.
These were very, very good. Kids loved them and gobbled them up, even though I made them for me as a GF snack.
These are delicious! I used super chunky peanut butter and didn't add either of the optional items. They are moist and chewy. I made them for a friend who is allergic to gluten, but I loved them just as much. Definitely a keeper for any peanut butter lover!
So I doubted this recipe. Cookies without flour? They came out awesome. They were the best peanut butter cookies I've ever made. I halved the recipe and didn't use the optional ingredients, but I used super chunky peanut butter. These will be Santa's new favorite cookie.
Big Question!!! Is there no flour in this recipe? I am, also, wondering if zanthan gum is needed; no one has mentioned that. OK - I got brave and tried this recipe; my husband took the entire batch (minus the ones we ate) to work with him to share with his team - I'll see if there are any left!!!
These were excellent! They didn't run at all while cooking. I made these for 1 person who is gluten intollerant & everybody enjoyed them, even gluten tolerant people.
Made a 1/4 of the recipe and still got a dozen cookies out of it. Just used the peanut butter, suguar, and egg. Great recipe! Made golf balls and placed them on a cookie sheet. Baked for 14 minutes and they turned out like a regular cookie....this one is a gluten free keeper!
Yum. Verrrry rich. Made these for my brother, who follows a gluten-free diet.
I made this recipe with 1/4 brown sugar & 3/4 white sugar & no nuts - otherwise, just as written. One reviewer said these cookies were too cakey & right out of the oven I thought so too & actually thought they were just ok. However, by the second day, they were gooey & chewy & very yummy! Great recipe. It's a keeper!
Great with almond butter too! These cookies can be gluten, dairy, and peanut free!
Very good. will make again. Mine did not run on pan, and they werent flat. They were mounds of yumminess. Lined a dark pan w/ parchment paper, easy to take off. With more experimenting, these will most likely be 5 stars. I recommend mixing the eggs first, then adding sugar and let them blend well before adding remaining ingredients. Also, if you have natural/unsweetened peanut butter, stick with measurement of sugar, even with some chocolate chips, it's not too sweet at all (and I usually scale back the sugar on everything I make). The batter tastes sweeter than the actual cookie.
These cookies are AMAZING and ridiculously easy to make! Hands down my favorite cookie recipe and I am not even on a gluten-free diet. I made these for my father in law who has celiac disease but everyone else loved them.. I added 1.5 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon baking soda like others suggested. Soft and chewy and delicious!
I made these & thought they were pretty good for no gluten. I kept tweeking the ingredients trying to make it taste more like a traditional pb cookie. With my alterations, I'll be making again for those who can't eat gluten. How I make them: 2 c p.b., 2 c sugar, 4 eggs, 1/4 c soy flour, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp b.soda, 1 Tbsp vanilla, 1 Tbsp crisco, no chips or nuts. They're flat as can be, but tasty!
they are AWESOME!!! I made them with a chocolate star, YUM!!
We had some friends over for dinner tonight whose daughter has an intolerance for gluten. I thought it would be fun to make a special dessert that maybe she hadn't had before. Everyone thought they were pretty good. I did take the advice of using half white sugar, half brown sugar, 1 tsp baking soda and vanilla. I left out the pecans and added a bit of coconut. Baking them on parchment paper worked well. They were definitely done at 10 minutes.
These were SO GOOD! I baked a batch for a Celiac's Group cookie exchange and they were a huge hit. I did swap half the white sugar for brown sugar. Otherwise, I stuck to the recipe. They were crispy on the edges and chewy inside- even ones that I froze to have later were amazing. MUCH better than your usual PB cookie.
These Are wonderful! Thank you so much for this recipe. I never would have thought I could make cookies without flour!! I made this as written, perfect. What is nice is you can play with this recipe as you like to adjust to your own tastes. I added a 1/2 tsp vanilla, used raw sugar (about 1 1/2 c. And substituted gluten free oats for the pecans. I baked these on parchment for 10 minutes they were perfectly crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle.
AMAZING! I modified these based on other comments - 2 cups PB, 1 cup white sugar, 1 cup brown sugar, 4 eggs (EggBeaters), 1/2 tsp baking soda Best GF cookies I've had, ever. Even non-celiacs absolutely love these cookies!
Our local natural foods coop has an almond grinder, so I substituted some fresh ground almond butter for the peanut butter. I also added about 1 tsp each of vanilla extract and cinnamon and the results are divine - no one can resist them. Try swapping the chocolate chips and pecans for white chocolate chunks and dried cranberries or cherries.
Woah! These are dynamite! Here's a few changes I made, though I'm excited to try the recipe strictly as directed. I whipped the eggs on high for several minutes and gradually added the sugar creating a meringue-like cookie that added a nice fluff in the end. Plus I added 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla. Overall, what a winner!
This recipe is a keeper! Followed instructions as written & used Skippy Natural PB. The best PB cookies ever!
I really should have followed the recipe exactly, I had added some vanilla and baking soda per a review I had read. These came out cakey I wouldn't call them cookies. I am going to try the recipe like I should have and then come back to review. Seriously people if your adding so many different things it turns out to be a whole new recipe!!!!!! MAKE YOUR OWN.
I was invited to a gluten-free, vegetarian potluck and these were my offering. They were AMAZING -- and so popular! Plate was empty when I took it home :-) As so many others, I did adapt the recipe as follows: 1 c. brown sugar and 1 c. white sugar; added 1/2 c. coconut, 1/2 bag choc chips (Ghirardelli), & 1/2 t. baking soda. I did not find them too sweet at all -- but about 1/2 of the peanut butter I used was all-natural and unsweetened.
These were really surprising. I made them for a friend who can't eat wheat. I suggest making the balls and then laying them on paper towels to soak up some of the oil. They were more cookie like and less oily.
I make these cookies for my uncle all the time. He can't eat a lot of things due to allergies, and he loves these. My brother loves them, too.
LOVE THESE AND THEY'RE SOOO EASY!
These are wonderful! I will never make the traditional cookies (with flour) again! I used crunchy p'nut butter, splenda instead of sugar and Nestle's Choc-P'nut Butter Swirl Chips. YUM YUM!
I just made these cookies to give as a Christmas gift to a gluten-free friend. Delicious! I followed the advice of another reviewer and added coconut, soda, and vanilla. I also used half white sugar and half brown sugar The cookies look just like a moist chocolate chip cookie made with flour.
I made these a couple of days before Christmas and watched some pretty discerning "big kids" become instantly addicted. I also used 1 C white (raw natural) and 1 C light brown sugar. Fast, delicious, and gone!
This is a great recipe. I omitted the nuts, and increased the moisture by adding a dab of butter (2 TBS) and decreasing the PB and sugar to 1 1/2 cups. excellent!!
My new favorite cookie!!! My friend found this for me & all I can say is YUMMY!!! It is a real treat for someone with Celiac Disease to come across something so good. Thank you!
wOOt!!! Is all I can say!I just found out I have Celiacs and this was the first recipe I tried.These cookies were AmaZing!Only thing I did different was cut the recipe in half as I didnt have 2c.of PB. They were perfect.Crunchy on the outside and Chewy on the inside..OH i did add 1/2 cup choc chips and coconut.Thanks for a awesome recipe ; )
these cookies were horrible
I just made this recipe today and loved it! I'm trying the gluten-free diet and this was the first bakery item I made. I only had 1cup natural peanut butter on hand, so I added 1cup natural almond butter. I used 1cup each of white and brown sugar. I only had 3 eggs, so I added 1 tablespoon ground flax. I reduced choc chips to 1 cup semi-sweet and also used 1cuo crushed walnuts. So, I suppose this might be an all-together different recipe:) I baked for 10min in 350 and made 3dozen cookies- plenty to share! The hardest part about this recipe is waiting for the cookies to entirely cool before peeling off the wax paper- otherwise it's just a hot gooey, but yummy mess. It was still too sweet however for my taste buds, so next time I will reduce the 2 sugars to only 1/2 cup each. Thx for sharing this recipe!
So good! Works well with natural peanut butter & I added dark chocolate M&Ms. Yum!!
these are AMAZING! my husband and i decided to go gluten free in 2010, so thought we would try these out since we both have a sweet tooth. anyway, i was skeptical at first, because the batter seemed a little watery. i omitted the choc chips and pecans, so was super fast to prepare. my husband and i cannot stop eating these! YUM!
I made these for a picnic. There were none left over. I also used natural peanut butter.
This recipe was good only I had to bake these a little longer then required since my first batch came out a little "raw". I also reduced the white sugar to 1 cup and added brown sugar, baking soda and vanilla as suggested in previous comments, I also added chocolate chips but next time might add 1 cup Choc. Chips instead of 2 and do 2 cups coconut flakes. I doubled this recipe and gave a bunch to my co-workers as a Christmas treat and they say that these are "The best cookies EVER!!!" And named me "Cookie Queen". Defientetly making these next year!
It was great! These cookies were delicious! Instead of doing 2 cups of white sugar, I did 1 cup white and one cup brown. Also, I added a 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda and one teaspoon of vanilla. The dough was a little greasy, so I added 1/2 a cup of gluten-free oats. It really did the trick. I tried this recipe 2 other times without oatmeal and it turned out lumpy and greasy.I used parchment paper instead of greasing it which helped it not stick. I recommend these tips and extra ingredients and hope you enjoy these cookies as much as I did! ;)
It blows my mind that you can make a cookie without using any kind of flour or butter. Miraculously, this tastes just like a peanut butter cookie. It is way better with chunky peanut butter!
Tried these and my hubby and I still thought they were missing something. I read the reviews first and subbed 1/2 of the sugar for brown sugar, added vanilla and baking powder. These were chewy and had a great consistency!
Added 1 tsp baking soda, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 cup of coconut (in place of some of the pecans), 1 tsp salt. Used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar.
For being gluten free these are pretty good. Mine took a lot longer than 10 mins to get a "little golden", more like 14 mins. I also added vanilla and 1/2 tsp baking soda. Don't let the flat appearance fool you, they are still soft and chewy.
My family isn't big on nuts in cookies, so we first tried without them. These are MUCH better when made with creamy pb vs. chunky. We added butterscotch chips, dark chocolate chips , & coconut - were SO good!
The cookies are AMAZING! I followed the recipe exactly (only without nuts) and they turned out perfect! I made them for my father-in-law, who has Celiacs, but everyone loved them and couldn't even tell they were GF! I love the there are so few ingredients and no strange GF ingredients either. YuMmY!!!
Great!
I just switched to a gluten-free diet and was looking for "goody" recipes that I could eat. This was so easy and SO good! I halved the recipe and still got two dozen cookies (teaspoon fulls). I think they tasted better than my regular peanut butter chocolate chip cookies!
My mom has to be gluten-free so was looking for a gluten-free resipe that didn't consist of spending way too much for ingredients. And this was perfect. My family couldn't tell the difference so I was able to take my mom cookies. :0)
Yum!!! Like others suggested, used 1 c. white sugar and 1 c. brown sugar. Also, a dash of vanilla. Added mini semi-sweet chocolate chips. Omg...chewy awesome goodness!!! Make sure to spray your cookie sheet or you will have a mess on your hands. Mine cooked perfectly at 9 minutes, so watch the oven. Delicious cookie.
For gluten free - you cant beat it! I followed recommendations and used 1c. white sugar, 1c. brown sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, .5 tsp baking soda, no nuts, .5c coconut flakes and 1.5c chocolate chip. Excellent! Thank you! My high school girls (one with special dietary needs) all enjoyed them immensely!
Super easy and came out great. Wasn't hard to mix together. Cooked for the 12min and came out perfect. Cookies will NOT be set out of the oven but the bottom was cooked, after cooling 5min can be moved to a cooling rack and firms up.
Great cookie!
My husband made these and they are incredible. My seven year old said they were better than regular cookies. They are rich, but hit the spot when I am craving a cookie. Great recipe - thanks!
Well, I followed this recipe to the "T" with the optional chocolate chips. My daughter-in-law if gluten free and I was feeling bad that I had nothing to set out for her on our pre-Christmas get together. I made the HUGE mistake of baking the cookies while she and my adult sons were here. Brought back lots of memories of when the boys were young as not only did the first warm dozen disappear immediately, but so did the second and part of the third dozen. Nothing like a warm cookie and these were just the trick for someone that is gluten-free. I wouldn't change a thing!
This was the first gluten free recipe I'd tried, and I was doubtful even as I spooned them onto the sheet. I really didn't think they'd set up, but they turned out wonderfully. I will definitely try them again. I made them according to the directions without the optional ingredients.
Amazing! We are not gluten free but LOVED these cookies and will make again and again!!!! Not to be contrary but ignore the naysayers- you must at least give these a try. How can you go wrong with PB, sugar, and chocolate chips? These cookies were an amazing discovery: They are way healthier than butter based cookies, WAY easier than other cookies (so so easy), and absolutely delicious with crispy edges and delectably soft middles. My kids were begging for me to save some after our grown up meeting for their lunch boxes and my ten year old is talking about making them tomorrow herself after school since they are so easy, and asked permission to make them every day! Picky husband said they tasted just like soft chocolate chip cookies. I never would have tried this without my gluten free guest, but I'm obviously glad I did! THANK YOU!!!!
Was a great cookie and stayed fresh until all eaten which didn't take very long
I make this for my husbands grandmother who can't eat wheat. They are great. Once we added them to an icecream cake! Yum
So yummy! We used 1/4C chocolate the second time around because the peanut butter flavor was overwhelmed.
I made this 3 times now. The last 2 times with 2 cups semi sweets and 1 1/2 cup pecans. This is a fantastic recipe. I also change it to 1 cup white and 1 cup dark brown sugar,along with 1 tsp. of vanilla. The family thanks you Jackie
Great cookies and have a better peanut butter taste than regular ones
These cookies are wonderful,especially to be gluten free.My husband and mother in law have celiacs disease,and they absolutly LOVE these cookies.You cant even tell they are gluten free.
Mom love them,she needs Gluten free food.My daughter even liked them and she don't even eat peanut butter.
My husband loved these! And they are very easy to make also. More so than non gluten free cookies, I think. I didn't add the nuts and used crunchy peanut butter and did as the others suggested and used 1 c of white sugar and 1 c of brown sugar.
i was using a sweeter RF peanut butter so i substituted half the sugar with GF quaker oats. i used semisweet mini choc.chips & no nuts. the result was a fluffy DELICIOUS choc.chip/peanut butter cookie!!
decent
Baked half this batch for a celiac roommate and put the other half in a zip lock to freeze for him to bake whenever he wanted. The cookies were delicious if you are a peanut butter lover, and the dough keeps well in the freezer.
I would not recommend this recipe.
Loved these! I did 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar and added a pinch of salt. Whichever reviewer said to leave the dough out for 10 mins was right. I usually refrigerate the dough and it was unnecessary with these. Super good!
Great treat for gluten free needs.
Great recipe. I also used half brown sugar, half white, but other than that followed the recipe exactly. I baked them on parchment paper and after I spooned them onto the sheet I smashed them flat with my hand and they turned out great.
Made the recipe as written, except for the additional nuts, using regular old Skippy Peanut Butter. These came out very chewy and tasty - one person commented that most peanut butter cookies are impossibly dry, and these were the best he'd had. If you are expecting a traditional PB cookie/texture, this is not the recipe for you. But if you just want something that tastes good and can be enjoyed by people with an intolerance to gluten, it's a really nice alternative. A few notes: *These got REALLY greasy when cooking, which could be a function of the peanut butter we used. *They don't look done, but ours were done at the end of 12 minutes. *I lined the pan with parchment paper, and that worked like a charm (and also soaked up some of the grease mentioned earlier).
They are delicious, but you definitely have to make sure not to eat too many! I used them to make ice cream sandwhiches and they were fantastic, so thank you for the recipe!
These were awesome for a gluten-free cookie. My kids loved them. I used all natural peanut butter. I read one comment where the user mentioned the cookies "slid all over the baking sheet". I didn't have that problem at all with the natural peanut butter. Regular peanut butters might not work as well. We at half within 2 days and froze some that we just took out recently and let them sit out for a bit and they were wonderful! I will definitely use this recipe again.
great recipe but I would recommend adding a bit of all purpose flour (gluten free is what I used), 1/4 cupt or slightly less is great.
Really yummy. I've never made a gluten free cookies before, and these were great. Kids have no idea they're 'different.' Will most likely make again. I added 1/2 t baking power and 1 t vanilla - omitted nuts because I don't have any.
These were very good! I only had 1.5 cup of peanut butter, so I used Nutella for the other 1/2 cup, and added a little brown rice flour to thicken up the batter. But they came out wonderful! Thank you!
These are fabulous!!! My husband actually ate the entire batch when I wasn't looking!
I've made these twice now and my family absolutely loves these cookies. They cannot believe there is no flour in them! I do have to cook them a bit longer to get the centers thoroughly cooked, maybe my cookies are too big. Still they are delicious cookies (even if you can eat gluten).
We agreed with one of the reviewers and changed it up as follows: 1/2 cup of GF flour, 1/2 tsp. Baking powder, 1 tsp. Vanilla, 1/2 salt, 1/2 cup toasted walnuts, 1/2 cup dried cranberries, 1 cup brown, 1 cup white sugar. Bake 10 min. Awesome!
Delicious. Big hit with friends who are gluten intolerant. I'm not and still enjoyed them.
