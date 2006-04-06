Blueberry Cookies

Here's a recipe from Upstate New York. Very simple to make and my family really enjoys them.

By Pamela Cristaino

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheet.

  • Sift together flour, baking powder and salt.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter or margarine with sugar. Beat in eggs and lemon flavoring. Mix in milk and flour mixture alternately in three parts, starting with the milk. Gently mix in blueberries.

  • Drop batter by tablespoons onto prepared sheets 1 1/2 inches apart.

  • Bake 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 39g; fat 9g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 152.2mg. Full Nutrition
