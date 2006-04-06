Blueberry Cookies
Here's a recipe from Upstate New York. Very simple to make and my family really enjoys them.
I doubled this recipe and used a teaspoon to drop them. I tried the first batch and sprinkled sugar on the next tray and cinnamon sugar on the next tray. I took them to a picnic and they almost didn't make it past the sign in table!Read More
Not a bad start, but definitely a very cake-y cookie following the original recipe. Having read the other reviews, I upped the butter by a 1/4 stick, omitted one egg, added a little extra sugar, and added a little oatmeal just for good measure. Having done so, the end cookie was just a touch sour, so I made a vanilla-lemon glaze, using lemon juice, 10x sugar, and vanilla extract, and drizzled it on. They flew off the plate so fast at work I had to take in more the next day for friends who missed them.Read More
These cookies reminded me more of a scone than a cookie. but they are great. need to add a little more sugar and lemon.you can also use lemon zest it will give a little more flavor.
This is an easy, simple recipe...for blueberry scones! These aren't cookies folks--prepare for a pleasant, fruity, dense biscut...also known as a scone. Not a disappointment, but not cookies either. : )
I read the other reviews that state this are running and cake like. I got mine to be soft and more cookie like by reducing the milk to 1/4 cup instead of 1/2 cup. I double the blueberries and the lemon zest and they came out excellent. Love this recipe.
I really enjoyed these cookies although I don't believe that one cup of blueberries is enough. I added 1-1/2 cups and I think the recipe could use more. I also added about 1 tsp. of lemon zest. Because this dough turns out so soft and the cookies really spread in the over, next time I will chill the dough about an hour before baking.
WONDERFUL recipe! The double batch made 6 dozen good-sized cookies. These are perfect tea cookies - light, fluffy, just a hint of lemon, and not too sweet. I doubled the blueberries - perfect!
These are absolutely delicious! I made a few tweeks, mainly substituting the juice of one lemon and some of its zest for extract while adding in a dash of vanilla extract. The other main alteration was adding in some white chocolate chips. I think the boyfriend would have proposed right then and there if he had found anything ring shaped. They are a bit scone like as another reviewer said, but we both love that texture of cookie anyways.
Right out of the oven, these tasted like fat little blueberry pancakes (they didn't spread, though). They are more a muffin in texture, than a cookie. If I were to make them again, I'd add more flavouring (more lemon, or some zest, & some vanilla, too) and more blueberries. This recipe made 30 cookies for me.
Very yummy! A cookie has got to worth it's calories to earn my approval and these sure are. I did not have lemon extract so I substituted almond and added finely chopped walnuts. Great recipe.
The dough was runny and the result was not cookies; they were way too cake-like. The texture was too spongey to be considered a cookie and the flavor was absolutely BLAND. I'm sorry I wasted my blueberries on this recipe.
I'm an 18 year old male going into culinary school next year and I really liked these cookies.My family and friends also loved them. Great way to use up blueberries!!
I made these for my grandson and he just loved them I'am going to make another batch so he can take them home with him to-morrow
I tried this but made some revisions and they were wonderful. I had some orange flavored sugar that I used in place of white sugar. I also put in a few shakes of cinnamon. I used orange extract instead of lemon. I would make these again.
I just made these after my bf raved about some blueberry lemon scones he had at a local bakery, and I thought I'd try to make something similar. I basically followed this recipe, but also went from a lot of the reviews here, too. That's why I love this site! :) Anyway, I used two cups of fresh blueberries, the juice and zest of one lemon, and a teaspoon of vanilla. I also omitted the milk since my wet ingredients were pretty thin from the lemon juice. After baking, I followed another review and mixed lemon juice and powdered sugar to make a glaze. These were so delicious! My boyfriend loved them, too! We brought them camping. They were great to have in the morning with coffee while we prepped for our "real" breakfast ;) and also great as a snack. This recipe is a definite keeper!!!
This was a very good Cookie Perfect. My Wife is not a chocolate person, she said she like the cookie it was soft and the blueberrys in them they were great. After they cooled down I put them in Zip locked Bags they kept great.
Great cookies! They are actually plump up when you cook them are light and fluffy. I was out of lemon extract so added vanilla. I also took previous advice and added lemon zest (this makes the cookies zing). Also, I sprinkled the cookies with a cinnamon/sugar mix before baking. My house smelled really good while they were baking. My kids (ages 2 & 4) also liked them and they are picky eaters. Great recipe to use bluberries that are a little past their prime.
These are super easy cookies to make. I followed the recipe as closely as I could... I didn't have lemon extract so I used vanilla extract and some lemon zest from a fresh lemon. Otherwise, I followed the recipe as written. They had plenty of flavor and were delicious but then again, my blueberries were fantastic and sweet. I doubled the recipe and got 52 cookies. There would have been more but my daughter loved the dough and wouldn't leave it alone. After I fed my family desert, I took the rest to a Sunday Brunch and pawned them off as mini-scones. They serve both functions equally well.
these blueberry 'cookies', though lovely as they are, aren't actually cookies. They are more like muffins than cookies! Saying that they are really tasty but next time I think I may use less than a tablespoon to get thinner cookies, which may come out more like cookies! Great recipe though!
This is one of the easiest cookie recipes I have ever made! try putting raspberries in instead, and baking it in a cake pan. It tastes really good as a scone!
I used thawed out frozen berries and it works out fine. This is a great alternative to making a blueberry pie!
Really good! We probobly used twice the recomended amount of blueberries and they turned out great! I agree with some of the other reviewers that say this sort of like a cake cookie, but hey, thats awesome! Ive made these twice, and they never last longer than a day in our house. My 3 and 4 year olds love them.
these were good, they are really soft cookies. I increased the lemon extract. They do not keep well the next day or 2. Not sure I would make these again since they dont keep
I thought this cookie recipe was really good. I added an additional 1/2 cup of blueberries to the batter 1 cup seemed too little.
These are ok. They aren't really cookies - but I was fine with that. They are more like muffin tops or cake. I used lemon zest instead of lemon extract.
I simply followed the directions except I added pure cane sugar and they are outstanding
Excellent! I added fresh strawberries as well. Next time I may use half the suggested lemon extract.
I made the recipe as written and found them a bit bland. But I really wanted a cookie recipe that used fresh, not dried, blueberries, so I tried it again with some alterations. I shook things up a bit by using orange instead of lemon. I replaced the lemon extract with a heaping teaspoon of orange zest . Then I frosted them with orange frosting: 1/4 cup butter, 2 cups powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon orange zest and 3 tablespoon orange juice. Between the cookie and the frosting, I used one large orange for the zest and juice. People devoured these and raved that they were so much better than the first batch. Next time I will take another reviewers suggestion and add a cup of white chocolate chips to really send these over the top. I suggest extra blueberries, too.
love it! breakfast cookie.scones
They came out a little "pancakey". However, I had added about 2 tbs of cream cheese into the butter sugar creamed mixture and I found this added a lot of richness and density to the cookies. Also I finished them off with a little white chocolate glaze (in the spirit of July 4th I was trying to make the red white and blue). They taste awesome. I had them this morning with a tall glass of milk and it was delicious. While they are dense and tasty they aren't too heavy or sweet.
These cookies are fabulous! A light and fluffy lemony cake-like cookie with the sweetness of blueberries.
Ok, so, I followed this recipe to the T. I didn't make a single modification (except I used blackberries not blueberries). I admit, I panicked though when I saw the weird runny batter I had. It was more like cake batter than cookie dough. However, once baking they fluff up into cookies with almost a lady finger quality. I enjoyed the cake like taste, however they are a little dry so I will be making a lemon zest glaze for them. Moral of the story...sometimes you just have to trust the recipe and not panic.
So I just made these cookies tonight, I'm taking my last batch out of the oven now. These was amazing!!!!!! I added white chocolate chips to mine and lemon zest with a little squeeze of the juice and maybe a teaspoon of vanilla extract instead of lemon extract......
I thought this cookies were gonna be super sweet and I was cut down on the sugar but just left it as is.. I like the texture of the cookie inside, its soo soft and yummie , & of course not sweet!! :) this is the first time i bake blueberry cookies , ive done bread but this recipe is a keeper!!! thank you for sharing!! :)
Very good. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
I didn't even use fresh blueberries and these turned out amazing! I agree that they are less of a cookie and more of a scone, but nevertheless I was NOT dissapointed! One of my favourite recipes now! :)
Wow! These are great! As others have said they are cake-like cookies and so addicting to eat. I followed some advice and used 1.5 cups of blueberries. I also rolled some in sugar, some in cinnamon-sugar, and left some plain. The favorite were the ones rolled in sugar.
Like the texture. Lemon taste is weak. Needs more berries.
I doubled the batch!!! I omitted the lemon extract, instead I used lemon zest. I added vanilla extract and ginger and an extra half cup of blueberries to the double batch!! When I dropped the cookies I sprinkled sugar on the top before they baked!!! I only baked for 11 minutes. These were absolutely excellent!!!
These cookies taste like biscuits also not lemon flavor.. Surprising for the amount of sugar .
Awesome, everyone loves this
The only changes I made were to use the juice and zest of one lemon instead of lemon extract; and i added enough milk to the lemon juice to make a total of 1/4 cup; and after mixing the dough up I let it sit in the refrigerator all day. I had no trouble with the cookies being runny as some other bakers did. They were good with cinnamon and sugar in top. I think some powdered sugar made into a glaze would be good drizzled on top.
My 4 year old wanted blueberry cookies. Thank God for all recipes...I had no clue it was a “thing”. She didn’t like them, but everyone else did. This is a cross between a cookie and a biscuit, but it’s delicious! I followed the recipe exactly. (I’m a cooker, not a baker.) I would totally make them again!
Used a full tsp of fresh lemon juice instead of 1/2 tsp of lemon extract. Added a few Dark Choc Chips near the end of spooning out the batter when there were few blueberries left. I make big cookies and I got 27 out of a single batch.
After reading lots of reviews and taking notes I had a cookie recipe that hardly resembled the original and so opted to do it as written to give it a fair chance. I only added some extra blueberries since I had them. It is not the nice flat crispy cookie that I tend to prefer but still I like it. I enjoyed the hint of lemon that enabled the blueberries to take center stage and also liked that it was not overly sweet. A great cookie with a cup of tea or coffee. It was cake-like but I did not find the texture or dryness of a scone in it. I am glad I made them....next time I may try to “invent my own”!
We all loved this recipe, as others have said its like a scone or cake. I can't pin point what its is exactly but they tasted AWESOME!! Thanks Pamela, I'm from upstate too. Our blueberries we great this year.
We left out the lemon. I added a pinch of sugar to the top of each cookie before cooking. I have made these half a dozen times and they seem to need a bit extra sweet. Everyone who has had one loves them!
They are pleasant but nothing to write home about. I would pick a different recipe next time.
First time making this and the ENTIRE family loved it. Super easy and rewarding. Definitely will do again.
DELISH! I made a few modifications based on other reviews: added an extra 1/4 cup of butter, used the zest of 1 lemon and juice of half of it in place of the extract, I sliced the blueberries in half and tossed them in flour before mixing in, once the cookies cooled I topped them with a glaze of lemon juice and icing sugar. These cookies flew off the plate, seriously didn't last longer than 3 hours in my house. We are not big blueberry eaters but this recipe was good.
Yummy!
Great tasting easy to make
So yummy! Especially if you add a drizzle of cream cheese frosting!
These cookies are very cake-like. I made these as written my first time through, when I looked at the finished batter I opted to add another 1/2 cup to 1 cup of blueberries. After cooking and letting these cool, the taste test. The taste was very subtle until the blast of blueberry when you got to it. What to do, what to do. After deliberating I decided a glaze or icing dribbled over was necessary.
Taste great but very cake like. If you don't enjoy that type of cookie these aren't for you.
I made this recipe for a college botany assignment in addition to the paper I had to write about blueberries. The whole class loved it, and so did I. However, the recipe makes a very light cookie, almost like scone, but regardless of it’s density it has a amazing flavor!
I was looking for mini scones so this recipe was perfect! Used frozen blueberries, since I had these on hand. Dusted them with 1/2 tsp corn starch to slow the bluing. Used the 1/2 tsp of lemon extract but added 1/2 of fresh grated lemon zest and the juice from that 1/2 lemon.
These are good--sort of like scones. We didn't have fresh blueberries, so I used frozen ones instead. Thanks for giving us this recipe!
I made the original recipe, but I stored them in an airtight container after they cooled and they became mushy overnight. Otherwise, the cookie was almost like a scone. I used blueberries I had frozen and they came out fine.
more like muffin tops than cookies
these are a cakey cookie. made it per the recipe, made a sheet full, and ended up adding 50% more blueberries. the lemon and blueberry go together beautifully, of course.
Easy and Yummy !!!!
These are OK, definitely not scones, but a pleasant enough mild cookie. I made as directed and sprinkled the tops with cinnamon sugar. Probably adding a teaspoon or so of grated lemon rind would taste great. I originally made them to use up some extra blueberries and would probably make them again if I had too many blueberries.
I’m giving it 3 stars because it said it was a easy recipe and it wasn’t very hard to make also it said they were supposed to be cookies and they were brownies instead. But overall they had great flavor not too sweet, not hard, not too soft. I wouldn’t recommend making this recipe if your not a good baker.
LOVED these and think of them as the perfect scone. I made some adjustments: Unsalted butter but added 1/8 tsp of salt to compensate. Added an additional 1/4” cup white sugar. Used 1/8 tsp lemon essential oil instead of lemon extract. Used slightly smaller drops - batch yielded 3 1/2 dozen. Baked 14 minutes. Sprinkled Lightly with Sugar when just out of the oven. These were the perfect flavor and texture!
ok... but the recipe needs a little more party action. I used more salt than recipe calls for; also used fresh lime juice instead of lemon extract - but the bread part of the cookie/scone doesn't have much flavor.
Instead of lemon extract I substituted it for Vanilla extract and then sprinked them with cinnamon sugar mixture before baking
Easy and soooo good! Have made them 3 times and they disappear fast! They keep well and are just as delicious and moist the next day.
I love these cookies. They are very light and the blueberries make it a novelty. I added more of the lemon extract than the recipe called for, and I think I'll add even more next time.
This recipe is really delish. I put extra blueberries and a splash of confectioner sugar on top. They are so easy to make.
Taste like blueberry muffins, but they're good!
I just made these with the slight tweak advised in prior comments. I doubled the softened butter and only used 1/4 cup milk. I was out of lemon extract and zested a whole lemon. Perfect!
Lacked flavor & was too moist.
Yummy. Made some changes: I only had 6 oz of blueberries, instead of 8 (1 cup) so I chopped up some cherries! Also I do not have lemon extract, so instead I added 1/2 tsp of lemon juice and the zest of about 1/2 lemon. Last, I do not have milk in my home, almond milk worked just fine! Finally, I did a thin drizzle of lemon glaze (lemon juice and powder sugar).
very good used 1/4 cup of milk and lemon zest lemon juice and extract.
Love this recipe! The only changes I made were to add 2T fresh lemon juice (I had no extract), 1 1/2tsp lemon zest, and 1/4 brown sugar to the mix. Since they were close to the texture of scones, I made some lemon curd to go with them. My husband like them so well that I am making several batches for him to take to the office in the morning for his patients. GREAT with coffee! Thanks for sharing.
I LOVE IT. WE LOVE IT. TASTES PERFECT. NOT TOO SWEET BUT PERFECTLY SWEET ENOUGH. LOVE IT. USED VANILLA INSTEAD OF LEMON BECAUSE DIDNT HAVE ANY LEMON ZEST. CANNOT GET ENOUGH. USED FROZEN BLUE BERRIES AND A BIT MORE FLOUR BECAUSE I WAS WORRIED THAT THE WATER WILL COME OUT OF THE FROZEN BLUE BERRIES AND MAKE IT BAD. THANK YOU.
Here are some modification I made to the recipe: - used almond milk - lemon zest and juice (1 tbsp) instead of an extract I made them much bigger than suggested, 3 tbsp per cookie. Took longer to bake but was worth the wait. This could even be baked in a spring pan and served with some powdered sugar and lemon mascarpone!! Loved it, give it a shot!
I think my baking powder was too old, they flattened out. But, they are YUMMY!!!!
Tastes like a blueberry muffin. Very fluffy.
Such a great recipe and a definite keeper. Had a few pints of blueberries and wanted to make something I hadn't tried before and this recipe didn't disappoint. My whole family enjoyed the lemon and blueberry flavor. I stuck straight to the recipe and had no issue getting a satisfying result. 5/5
Very good I will us them as a breakfast cookie
I made these as instructed. I tasted the first batch and thought they were missing something, so in the second batch, I added sugar to the top while baking. That helped a little. I used fresh blueberries that were pretty large. Maybe if they had been smaller, it would have been better? It’s a very plain batter. Maybe some vanilla extract would help? I might try again but doctor it up some.
These were actually really good....but only giving 4 stars since they really weren’t “cookies”. More like a soft scone or a biscuit! Not very sweet as is - so my 5 year old daughter was very disappointed when she had one! Haha. But I actually thought they were great!
