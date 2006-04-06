Blueberry Cookies

I just made these after my bf raved about some blueberry lemon scones he had at a local bakery, and I thought I'd try to make something similar. I basically followed this recipe, but also went from a lot of the reviews here, too. That's why I love this site! :) Anyway, I used two cups of fresh blueberries, the juice and zest of one lemon, and a teaspoon of vanilla. I also omitted the milk since my wet ingredients were pretty thin from the lemon juice. After baking, I followed another review and mixed lemon juice and powdered sugar to make a glaze. These were so delicious! My boyfriend loved them, too! We brought them camping. They were great to have in the morning with coffee while we prepped for our "real" breakfast ;) and also great as a snack. This recipe is a definite keeper!!!