Easy Chess Cake

89 Ratings
  • 5 56
  • 4 17
  • 3 6
  • 2 4
  • 1 6

This recipe was given to me years ago by a friend. My sons love this. I make it when we go on vacation so we can munch on it while in the car.

By Cathy

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
12 to 18 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch cake pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl mix together cake mix, butter and 1 egg. Pat batter into greased 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a medium size mixing bowl mix together cream cheese, 2 eggs and sugar. Pour the cream cheese mixture over the cake mix batter.

  • Bake for 35 minutes or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 50.6g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 58.8mg; sodium 273.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022