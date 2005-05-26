Easy Chess Cake

This is really good! The only change I made was to add a teaspoon of vanilla extract to the cream cheese part. It turned out very, very sweet- probably the sweetest dessert I've ever made. You could cut back on the sugar to 3 or even 2 cups. I wasn't sure exactly what to expect with this recipe and was expecting something more cakey. It ended up like a bar. The texture of the crust part and the filling part is actually very reminescent of lemon bars. The crust part is kind of chewy (particularly the edges and if it's cold) and the filling part (which does not taste like cream cheese to us) is gooey. So if you like chewy and gooey, make these for sure, but if you don't, stay away!