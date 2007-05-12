I was looking for a recipe to surprise my best friend who is Dutch, found this and thought great, will try. I made a double batch of dough and let it sit in the fridge over night. Then I went searching for the almond paste, I had one can and then got 2 almond pie filling per other comments. I used 1 1/2 cans of the filling and 1 can paste, I think next time I should use 2 of the paste and 1 of the filling, it came out way too runny, but what I did is make a very large flan, I rolled the dough in the pan and up the sides, filled with the filling and then made a lattice on top, I did use milk to brush the top and sprinkled sugar, baked at 425 for 20 minutes, it was amazing. Best if put in freezer for 2 hours to make it set faster before cutting into it. I still had enough dough and filling and I used this to fill a long loaf pan ( mine is 16" long) with dough then the filling and draped the rest of the dough on top to seal it. My friend just loved it and everyone else at the party could not stop eating it. By the way, it is called Banketstaaf if looking for the right name for this dessert. Yummy yummy, can't wait to make it again and try diff fillings too, as the dough was incredible.