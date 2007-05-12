Banket

My husband's family is Dutch and this is a recipe from the Netherlands that is a great tasting pastry using almond paste. Enjoy!

By Barb

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 strips
  • In a large bowl, cut cold butter or margarine into flour until the mixture has a crumb-like texture. Make a well in the center, add cold water. Mix together until the mixture forms a ball. Do not overmix. Chill dough.

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (225 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, blend together almond paste, eggs, 3/4 cup sugar, almond extract and salt.

  • Divide dough in 4 parts, and roll into 15 inch strips. Place filling along the center of each long strip of dough. Roll up, and pinch the ends to seal. Place strips 2 inches apart on cookie sheet. Brush with egg white, and sprinkle with the remaining sugar.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden.

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 64.1mg. Full Nutrition
