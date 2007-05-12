Banket
My husband's family is Dutch and this is a recipe from the Netherlands that is a great tasting pastry using almond paste. Enjoy!
I am Dutch and have been making banket since I can remember with my mom. Here are a couple of tips that we use to make this: Make smaller loaves. The big ones tend to burst easier. Simply cut the large square you roll out into quarters. Very simple. We also use water to seal the seam. Makes it stick better. Best thing we discovered with banket is to line the baking sheet with parchment paper to keep the loaves from sticking and help them brown more evenly. Finally, you can brush the banket with milk instead of egg white. Hope this is helpful. I love this pastry and am going to be making a huge batch of it soon! Oh, and I totally agree with the person who recommended putting the dough and filling into the fridge overnight! I don't know how you'd roll it out if you didn't. Also keep the dough you aren't working with in the fridge until you are ready to use it.Read More
My mother made banket for years! I finally got the recipe from her about 3 years ago, I make it every Christmas, and it's gone in a flash. I love making banket and look forward to when I can make it. I place my dough and filling in the fridge overnight, it makes it easier to roll out the dough, and also wait until the filling is room temperature before spreading it on the dough.
After years of making Banket for Christmas, and not getting the flaky crust I desired I tried this one and voila, it was great. Every time I take a bite I think of my Dutch gramdmother with her yard long braids wrapped around her head and her full apron on, working in the kitchen. Thanks for the help.
I have been making these almond pastries for about 50 years. Friends and relations often ask me for more specific directions, so I wrote these out and thought I would share it here. 1. Divide the dough into 4 equal parts. 2. On a floured pastry cloth with floured hands, roll one part out snake-like, about 1" in diameter. 3. Using a sleeved rolling pin, slightly flatten the "snake" long-ways until about 20" long. 4. Continue rolling short ways until the strip is about 5" wide. The long edges can be a little thinner than the middle part. 5. If you are using a pastry bag or plastic bag for the filling, cut about 1" off of the tip. (Cut edge will also be about 1" wide.) 6. Fill the bag with the almond filling and squeeze a tube of the filling down the middle of the strip of dough, leaving about 1 1/2 inches on each end free of filling. (The "rope" of filling should be about 1" in diameter.) 7. Turn the short ends of the pastry in. 8. Fold one long edge loosely over the rope of filling. 9. Using your fingers, apply water to the other long edge. 10. Loosely lap the wet edge over the other edge. (Filling will expand when baking, so leaving it some space will help avoid leakage.) 11. Lightly press the edges down with the back of a fork. 12. Transfer the tube to the baking sheet. 13. Form into desired shape. I like to make "J's" They are easy and can be a candy cane, shepherd's crook, or "J" for Jesus. 14. Brush the pastry with the egg whites. 15. Bake as directed.
I am in a dilema rating this recipe. If it were only for the taste, I'd give it five stars. However, I felt that this recipe was really not well explained at all. For someone who doesn't know how to make bankets, or never had them b4, wouldn't easily understand what to do. It says to cut the dough in four, but does that mean you end up with only four servings? Do we cut them into servings after baking? Also, there is no way of knowing how long to chill the dough. I chilled it a few hours. I rolled it kinda thin, cut into squares, filled the centre of each square with filling, and rolled up making sure to pinch the edges well. It was so hard to work with, that I ended up making only abt 4 squares into fingers, and rolled the rest into a circle, placed on cookie sheep lined with parchmint, filled with the rest of filling, and topped with the rest of the dough, as if I were making a pie(without the plate). The filling overflowed while baking, came out from everywhere! It was sooo messy, but sooooooo deliciously addictive hehe. Anyway, I cut into pieces as neatly as I could and served to the family. Everyone loved the taste, but thought that maybe there was a little too much butter.
I have a recipe for Banket for years. It calls for 1/4 cup corn starch in the filling. I have also heard people use powered sugar in the filling instead of regular sugar. I don't use almond flavoring, the paste is enough. I find it easier to devide the filling into 4 parts and then to role it into a log before putting in the pastry. to picture it think of a stick or log. My husband, (German, not Hollander like me) calls it log roll. I can't buy it here in Minnesota, so I need to make it myself. My family, back in Michigan, looks forward to my bringing it at Christmas.
This is the only recipe I use or even know of and everyone just loves it. If I don't have fresh almond paste I have used solo almond filling mixed with a tube of solo almond paste with success. I just mixed the two together and added an egg. This crust is flaky and tender and I use it for pies as well.
Loved this. I am not Dutch but live in Michigan were many remember this fondly from their moms or grandmas, so I wanted to be sure I did my research! I followed this to a "T", but mixed the dough in my food processor quickly to make it easier (learned to do that with pie crusts) but don't over process. Then I rolled it out in a rectangle and fold top and bottom half in on top the main dough, chilled for a couple hours and did that two more times. It added layered in the dough for a nice flaky crust. These freeze very nicely wrapped tightly in saran. Great recipe, thank you!
Rivaled my family's original Dutch recipe passed down form generations. Wonderful!
Thank you so much for posting this recipe. My grandmother sent banket for Christmas every year, and we have missed her even more when we miss the banket! I'm going to make it for Christmas next year, my brothers and sister will be thrilled. One thing, my grandmother's banket was always shaped in a ring, easy enough to do.
INCREDIBLE! I live on the east coast and have only been able to find Banket from Arnies Bakery in Grand Rapids, Michigan. I could not believe it when I looked on the internet for a recipe and found this one. It is super easy and came out perfect the very first time. The only thing I would add is that I poked holes every inch on the top with a fork so the filling would not burst out. This is a keeper, however you will not be able to keep in around for very long!! It is that good!
I've been using this recipe for a couple of years now after my husband pestered me to find a way to make it "like his grandmother's" and this recipe was the best that I have found. The first time I made it I thought I wouldn't like it but now I love it about as much as he does. It's really nice to make for the kids so they can have a way to connect to their Dutch heritage, and they love it!
I was so excited to have found this recipe and made a double batch. My family has this for Christmas every year at my grandmothers house and this year I wanted to attempt to make it. I refrigerated the dough overnight and it was so hard I had trouble taking it out of the bowl, but I am glad it was refrigerated or it would have been a sticky mess. I rolled it into 8 pieces, poked holes in the top with a fork and brushed them with the egg white. I then topped them with cherry halves and baked at 400 degrees for about 30 min. They turned out great. A few of them split and made a bit of a mess but I think it was on the ones that got rolled too thin. Great recipe that I would recommend anyone to try!
I really goofed... to make a long story short, I ended up with double the sugar in the filling. I just eased up on the sprinkles at the end. No complaints--this reminded me of trips to Pella, Iowa and to my (very) Dutch grandma's house. Amazing.
Good. Be careful to not use extra almond paste (as I did in order to use up the can) or it will be too sweet.
This is such an amazing recipe! It's not Christmas without almond roll, as we call it. My Dutch Grandmother used to send it every Christmas, and I can't get it where I live. I had bought a tonne of almonds on sale and thought I'd give it a try. The pastry is flaky and tender. I used the amonds to make marzipan from a recipe I found on this site. Just delicious! Next time though I won't coat the logs with sugar, I found that the sugar melted and burned just a little on the bottom of the roll. Top with the occasional glace cherry in red and green, and voila! If I could give more stars I would, thanks for posting such a great recipe, you brought back some great family memories!
I was looking for a recipe to surprise my best friend who is Dutch, found this and thought great, will try. I made a double batch of dough and let it sit in the fridge over night. Then I went searching for the almond paste, I had one can and then got 2 almond pie filling per other comments. I used 1 1/2 cans of the filling and 1 can paste, I think next time I should use 2 of the paste and 1 of the filling, it came out way too runny, but what I did is make a very large flan, I rolled the dough in the pan and up the sides, filled with the filling and then made a lattice on top, I did use milk to brush the top and sprinkled sugar, baked at 425 for 20 minutes, it was amazing. Best if put in freezer for 2 hours to make it set faster before cutting into it. I still had enough dough and filling and I used this to fill a long loaf pan ( mine is 16" long) with dough then the filling and draped the rest of the dough on top to seal it. My friend just loved it and everyone else at the party could not stop eating it. By the way, it is called Banketstaaf if looking for the right name for this dessert. Yummy yummy, can't wait to make it again and try diff fillings too, as the dough was incredible.
It doesn't tast exactly like the Dutch "banketstaaf", but nevertheless it is still delicious.
Overall a very good recipe, with a couple of caveats. To begin with, the instructions are poorly written. In #1 - butter "or margarine"? These are not equivalent substitutions and would yield dramatically different results in both texture and flavor. It should just say "butter". Next, the ingredient list includes 3/4 cup sugar, all of which are used in instruction #3. Yet, instruction #4 references sprinkling with "remaining sugar". There isn't any remaining sugar! Instruction # 4 says to rolls dough into 15 inch strips, but does not say how wide. I recommend 5 inches. Also, the sealing instructions are poor. I recommend folding one long side over the filling. brushing water on the tops of the now-folded and unfolded sides, then folding up the other side to "glue" the roll shut across the top. apply more water to the open small ends (about 1.5 incles worth) and fold over twice to seal. The roll should then be flipped over and placed onto a parchment lined baking sheet. (Don't bother greasing. Parchment works better). Lastly, the almond extract is completely unnecessary. Using an almond paste like Solo brand provides a very intense almond flavor with no additional almond additives required. --- all these (minor) criticisms aside, the result was excellent. Flaky pastry, tender filling, and plenty of yumminess to feed a crowed. I'll definitely make it again.
It was my first time making banket. This recipe was simple, but the trouble i had was that the filling was oozing out the middle when it was in the oven. It is said that you should put the seam side down, on the cookie sheet. Another tip is that it works great if you use a little water to help seal it. ( Thanks Dawn! your tips were very helpful!) I cannot wait to see how it tastes!
My mother and her family is Dutch and she taught this to me (a not so gifted cook) and it's very easy to make. It's requested every year and is a huge hit. Plan on making at least twice as much as you think will get eaten, because it goes fast!
Really good dessert, but the recipe is a little unspecific on some of the details(width of the strip, whether to roll from the long or short side). I didn't have enough almond paste, so I added a can of almond filling to the can of almond paste that I had and cut the amount of sugar I added to 1/4 c. Turned out great!
I am Dutch. We have this Banket as a Christmas treat every year. It is just the most heavenly sweet cookie/bar that you will ever experience. If you have trouble getting the loaf to seal prior to baking, just score the dough, apply a small amount of egg wash and seal again. Nothing could be more yummy!
I have made banket several times in the past, but this was by far the best ever. Loved it! Definitely a keeper. Some people spread marmalade over the top as soon as it comes out of the oven- very tasty, too.
I'm from Holland, Michigan, and this is just like the stuff my parents make every year!
My husband is new to West Michigan and had never heard of banket before. He agreed to bring the banket to the office Christmas party, having no idea what it was. He followed this recipe exactly as written without reading any of the reviews or hints. It was a disaster and he couldn't take it to work. It was burned on the bottom, every fold split open, there was filling everywhere. I laughed so hard when I saw them! They looked more like large danishes than banket. I am giving this 4 stars though because by just eating the top of the crust and some filling, it was so delicious! The ingredients were perfect, but definitely follow other reviewers' recommendations before actually making the banket.
YUM! I halved the recipe, but probably had enough filling to make two more. put cherries on top of one of the sticks, really liked it.Very easy to make.
I got alittle nervous with the dough, it was very wet and even after chilling I had to roll it out on quite a bit of flour. Also, instructions were not very clear on how to roll out the strips. Make sure you roll them wide enough to cover all the filling. But, they tasted great, just like my Grandma's. They also freeze well.
Excellent! Easy. Since I've never had this before it helped to have the "play-doh snake" reference to go with. Then I just flattened the dough to about 13 - 14" x 4 " and put the filling on top, folded it over down one side and each end - sealing the ends w a little water. Sealed it all up the second side w a little water, flipped it over, and used a tiny cocktail fork to score it all the way down before brushing w egg white and sprinkling w raw sugar. I did use a lot of flour so as not to stick as rolling out. Came out perfectly. Killer pastry! Thanks. Got a second batch in the fridge overnight. Definitely keep ingredients in fridge (filling in freezer even) between "snakes"! Also wet hands w little water to handle filling. Use parchment paper. Cut w straight edge knife straight down - no serrated edges. Don't "saw" at it. Flavor is amazing. I sprinkled half the batch w lots 'o cinnamon before putting filling in. Oh yeah.
My dad is from the Netherlands, and it isn't Christmas unless the Banket is baking. While I enjoy it, it is very rich and filling, and we only do this once a year, usually in the shape of an initial. I married into a big Irish family, thus the M for my married name in the pic you see with this recipe. I posted it after our Christmas party last year. This recipe is good, but read all the how to's as you really want to make the pastries narrow and use the filling sparingly, as it will ooze out all over. Merry Christmas, to you all!
does this freeze well? was wondering as I wanted to make in advance for Christmas...thanks!
Being from Michigan I have had these blankets before and love them, so this year I thought I would give it a try... Just took them out of the oven and what a mess... I wasn't sure how thick to make the dough when rolling it out and the filling was very very wet... I thought it would have been like play dough where you could roll it out like a snake and place it in the dough. Cutting the butter into the flour was a major task all on it own. Okay, just tasted it and it was fairly good, the crust was a little chewy, so I think I over worked it. But I will try again until I get it perfected. Thanks everyone for all of your suggestions.
Great recipe close to the one I had from home as a little kid. My dough was still a bit thick but tasted amazing.
I loved the filling and pastry. Filling had the right flavour, but maybe a little gooey. The filling was flaky and texture was perfect, although there could have been a tiny bet more of it to wrap around the yummy filling. I might increase the proportion of pastry versus filling next time I make it, although its great the way the recipe is too.
Made this last year, worked out great. I accidentally used almond filling instead but still was good.
I read all the reviews and tried to obey all the suggestions, filming as I went.
My family has this every year at Christmas to celebrate our Dutch heritage but we always bought it. I tried this recipe and it turned out so well! I couldn't find it in the store where I live now so now I can keep up the tradition by making it!
I am Dutch as well and this recipe is as wonderful as what my grandmother used to make!!
Delicious!!
Delicious, but the recipe was pretty unclear even as an experienced baker - this was my first time making banket and it would have been nice to know how wide my strips should have been. I made them about four inches wide but there was way too much filling and they were nearly impossible to seal, and one of them I couldn't seal at all because it was the edge of my circle/rectangle that I had rolled the dough into. Tasted great, but not very pretty. If I make this again I would make a little less filling or more pastry.
Okay, this is the first time I made anything like this. I used to watch my Michigan Grandma make Banket. Heres the thing, though, there seems to be some ingredients not in the dough. My dough would not hold together to roll out. I tried adding a smidgen of milk and that helped a little. Also with the dough, it tasted powdery on the finished Banket. It wasn't flakey either. I don't understand what went wrong. I can't ask my Grandma, since she is long passed. The finished Banket doesn't look anything like what I remember. This is so disappointing. Also, I didn't understand why the recipe called for more stuff to be added to the chilled paste. That didn't make any sense to me and in fact caused the filling to ooze out during the baking. I'm super disappointed. I wish someone could explain to me about what went wrong all through the recipe.
Used this recipe for bear claw filling because it is less time-consuming. People like it. I still have some filling in the freezer. Next time I'll make the real banket.
Love it!
Great! Exactly like the banket recipe found on the beanilla website. Thanks for re-posting here!! Love it!
This recipe is perfect and authentic. We thought we lost our Dutch grandma's recipe and used this recipe instead and it was terrific. We later found her recipe and it is the same....no wonder!
I REALLY loved this recipe! Not the easiest to make, but I took the advice of the others who submitted their "tips", and it helped tremendously. My question is in the ingredients: it calls for 3/4 cup white sugar, and then tells you to "use the remaining sugar". WHAT remaining sugar if you are using ALL of what was called for? Thanks for the great recipes.
This was exactly like the banket my Dutch family used to make. Just be sure to chill the dough and the filling, preferably overnight, to get it to cooperate. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is much better than the recipe passed down through my husband's family. I've used almond cake and pastry filling (mistake) and it's still good! It's sweeter, the texture is smoother, and the crust is flakier (due to the added moisture). But, it doesn't fill the inner role as well...you get a layer of air.
I love this recipe, but when in a hurry I used the Wewalka Puff Pastry dough available at Walmart and HyVee. It is so flaky. So much better than Pepperidge Farm.
