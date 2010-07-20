Twisty Cookies

Scrumptious cookies with a tangy twist!!

Recipe by Kristy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease cookie sheets.

  • Combine white and brown sugar, butter and eggs. Stir in flour, baking soda and salt. The dough will be stiff.

  • Stir in nuts, chocolate chips, rum and whiskey. Drop dough by tablespoonful onto cookie sheet. Bake 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 109.4mg. Full Nutrition
