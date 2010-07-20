Twisty Cookies
Scrumptious cookies with a tangy twist!!
These are delicious, chewy cookies. The almonds are a nice touch. The liquor smells strong in the dough, but is not really evident in the finished cookies. I did cut the chocolate chips back to 2 cups. Thanks for a great recipe.Read More
I cut the chocolate chips to 2 cups, and even then it seemed like a lot of chips. Although the cookies tasted fine and were generally liked by others, I have to say that they were not particularly impressive. They weren't different or interesting. They just tasted like slightly too sweet chocolate chip cookies. If you're looking for a twist on chocolate chip, this isn't it. Also, the recipe says 30 cookies, but I made chips ahoy size cookies and it came out to about 70.Read More
I've been looking around for a good basic cookie recipe, and found it here. I omitted the alcohols and added cinnamon, nutmeg and a pinch of mixed spice to make cinnamon cookies, and they were divine - crisp on the outside, moist and chewy on the inside. The only problem is that they're highly addictive - they're all gone after baking 16 last night! I'm keeping this recipe for future use.
very good!!
My whole family loved them. I made a batch and they didn't even last 2days.
Very good for parties! I found these cookies to be a great hit!
very chew cookie. they only thing i changed is i turned the oven down to 350. i have a gas oven. awesome cookie. i am baking 12 dozen for a cookie exchange.
Loved these, a lot of Chocolate but I like that!! Didn't have rum or whiskey on hand, used Chocolate Bourbon. Will definitely make again.
These were a big hit! I will definitely be making them again. I didn't have almonds, so I used pecans.
