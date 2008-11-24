Frosted Chocolate Cookies

3.5
7 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This was the most requested cookie for my late grandmother to make. It is a small drop cookie; one everyone will love. Spread my grandmother's Chocolate Frosting on this delicious cookies. The recipe can be found here on CookieRecipe.com!

Recipe by Greg Pierce

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
3 to 4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • Sift flour, soda, and salt together.

  • In the top half of a double boiler, melt the chocolate over low heat.

  • Cream together brown sugar, butter, and egg in a large mixing bowl. Slowly mix in the flour mixture and mix until well blended. Pour in melted chocolate, sour cream, and vanilla. Mix well and stir in nuts.

  • Drop dough by teaspoonful onto greased cookie sheet about 1 inch apart. Bake for 10 minutes. Cool on wire racks. Cookies will be soft and about the size of a half dollar.

  • When cooled top with Chocolate Frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 10.5mg; sodium 44mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022