Frosted Chocolate Cookies

This was the most requested cookie for my late grandmother to make. It is a small drop cookie; one everyone will love. Spread my grandmother's Chocolate Frosting on this delicious cookies. The recipe can be found here on CookieRecipe.com!
These were just okay. I got 61 teaspoon-size cookies. Since there were no photos when I found this recipe on here, I was expecting a smooth, round, ball-type cookie. However, these spread out on the sheet (an inch apart was way too close!), and they had a rough texture, similar to a drop biscuit. They also did taste sort of like a biscuit, but with some chocolate flavor. There was not a very strong chocolate flavor at all, which disappointed me... especially after using expensive Ghirardelli 86% baking chocolate on these. I chose not to waste any more ingredients by frosting them. So the kids are eating them as is. I will not make them again, though.
Thanks for sharing your grandmother receipe. They are easy to make and have a cake like texture to them.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2000
The cookie part tasted similar to a brownie and baked up fluffy (perhaps due to the sour cream) rather than flat. The chocolate frosting that goes with it tasted strongly of coffee, so I would suggest decreasing the amount of coffee or tasting it as you add more. It tasted pretty good, but I'm not a huge chocolate fan. My husband said they're unique. :)
