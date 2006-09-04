Brownie cookies
Cookies and brownies in one! Could life get any better? This dough requires chilling the dough overnight, keep this in mind while planning your cookie baking.
Amazing recipe. Very little effort and great results. I cut the sugar by 1/2 cup and added 1/2 cup chocolate chips. I didn't use the powdered sugar either. I also tried making them on non-stick aluminum foil. Worked perfect.
I wasn't thrilled with these. They are fine if you HAVE to have something sweet, but I have been experimenting to find the perfect soft chocolate cookies, and these are not it. They bake really flat, and just have too much of a sweet cocoa-y flavor. I did find what I was looking for however in the recipe called "Soft Chocolate Cookies" on this site. Those were 5 stars and had great texture flavor! That is the recipe I will be saving to my recipe box!
Delicious!!! They cook a little flat, but the dough itself is fabulous. I could hardly get it into the oven! But anyway, three stars because I, myself, am stupid. I printed it out and began cooking it [for a thing I had that day] and then came to 'Chill overnight'. I spazzed, cut corners, and stuck it in the freezer for 30 minutes. That worked. YUM
I think this recipe is great. The people at work love it. It is easy to make. I have made it many times.
This is a good basic recipe for such a cookie and does taste like a brownie but is chewier and of course a little drier.... the basic recipe also does need a little more cocoa and so I added some extra.... This cookie is best cooked so the middle is still "raw" and thus it cools to fudgy.... best cooked like "chewy" chocolate chip cookies.... also good with chocolate frosting drizzled on top or sandwiched in between too cookies.... then it is extra chocolate richness! I also mixed the cofectioner's sugar sprinkled on top with cocoa. Tastes great and extra "brownie-like" with the walnuts.
Bland? Nu uh! They get a little messy when you're rolling them into balls, but they're definitely well worth the trouble. I added some chopped pecans and they taste just like my grandma's brownies. Be sure to spray your pans though (even the non-stick ones), as they do tend to stick.
OMG these cookies are so GOOD!!! ive been making them so much now. they r my families fave cookies now and they keep requesting them
Accidentally added the confectioner's sugar to the batter. I still rolled each dough ball in confectioner's sugar after it was chilled. I thought it was still delicious. These cookies have a hint of a great brownie with the texture of a cookie.
This cookie recipe was good, although it is like the title says its more of a brownie than a cookie. I added chocolate chips instead of nuts and it was delicious.. although my dad thought they were uncooked in the middle...
very very sweet. plus you have to take the cookies out after about 8 mins so they dont get burned.
It is a rare event that I will give a recipe FIVE stars. This recipe was delicious. The cookies were delicious, soft and chewy. I recommend you chill this dough overnight, then use it to make small cookies. The ball of cookie dough you put on the pan should be only slightly larger than a quarter. I made a custom chocolate glaze to go on top the cookie. Everyone loved it. This recipe was a hit! I will definitely make this one again.
Good chocolate cookie. Follow the directions and refrigerate over night. Nothing messy about them and the result is a perfectly round chocolate cookie. I baked them for 12 minutes and they were not "chewy" so if thats what you're trying for, I suggest you check them at less.
I accidentally grabbed my mint extract instead of vanilla and I'm glad I did. I also mixed in some chocolate chips. Mint-chocolate brownie cookies? Yes, please! These turned out perfect, crisp edges and soft, chewy middles. Great for my husband's potluck at work, where they always eagerly await the batch of cookies I send him with.
Mmm, very good! Rich, soft and chewy! THX
*Yawn* Way too much effort/mess for a blah cookie. I won't be making it again—box brownies are tastier.
I should have known as an intermediate-level baker that a recipe that called for 2 cups of sugar mixed with oil would probably be bad. They have no chocolate flavor and tastes basically like cooked sugar. Will not make these again. I gave two stars only because they have a nice texture and bake very evenly. Don't waste your time on these, folks.
Very good cookie, I added about 1 cup light brown sugar, maybe a little more. It gave it a very chewy, more cookie like texture, and I didn't have to refrigerate the dough. A big hit at my husbands office party, and with my boys!!
Hmm...I know I did everything right when I made these cookies but they are totally flat and look nothing like the beautiful pictures! My "dough" was extremely sticky and definitely didn't make little balls - it just stuck to itself and everything else. The cookies spread out a lot when baking so make sure your dough balls are small. I also don't know how I feel about the taste...I'll eat just about anything so I know I will eat them up but I wanted to make them for my boyfriend and I'm not sure if he'll like them! Boo :(
I loved them!!!!!!!! I will make again! I took them to my homeschooling class, they ate all but five. I brought them home and they ate the last bits pieces.
Great recipe! Simple and yummy! I loved the way mine looked after rolling them in powdered sugar before baking! Made them look all festive and fancy! :) Thanks for sharing this! It was a big hit with my 4 and 6 yr old!
I have made this many times and my friends absolutely love it.
This is a great recipe. I would definitely recommend adding 1 cup light brown sugar. This thickens the batter and allows you to bake right away, rather than putting the batter in the fridge over night to cool. The only reason I did not give it 5 stars is because the cookie tends to flatten after a few minutes of cooling. Other than that, they are very good cookie/brownie hybrid.
I am really excited to make these. I followed the adivce of one of the reviews and added choc chips and took out some sugar. So far my batter is not thick enough to roll into balls but we will see what happenes!!! Thanks :) I made these cookies and they did not turn out as tougt. They were nice and big but didn't have a cookie taste. I also ended up burning after 11 mins. Only one batch worked at 8 mins. Still pretty good tho!
these cookies came out amazing and are super easy to make! and i didnt find them flat at all. I did add an additional 1/4 cup of cocoa which i think gave the cookies a richer chocolatey taste. I think these will be even better with chocolate chips. Can't wait to make them again!
best cookie ive ever had! i strongly advise this cookie. prepared to be amazed
The cookies were really nice! I baked them for 10 minutes then let them sit over night and now they're crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside!
ohhhhhh my gosh!i made these cookies for my mom for valentines day and they were fantastic there a perfect love treat!<3
These cookies could be more rich and chocolatey in my opinion but I added semi-sweet chocolate chips to the mix and it fixed that problem! I baked them for 12 minutes and they were perfectly chewy, and this recipe made more like 40 good sized cookies. I will make again :)
I had to add 1/2c flour to compensate for high altitude, and I would definitely add more cocoa powder next time. Otherwise, these were wonderful for something different.
DELICIOUS! I had to make them twice, half of them were gone before I got the second batch outta the oven. If there were more stars, i'd give this recipe more!
I did not chill the dough, but added about 3/4 c powdered sugar to give it more substance. I did chill the cookie sheets though which made a big difference and only takes about 30 mins (keeps them from spreading too much) and did not roll them in powdered sugar. I am going to frost them with peppermint frosting. YUM!
Delicious! The 3rd grade class LOVED them and begged for more! I didn't roll in the confectioners sugar and left out the nuts because of nut allergies. This was good also because I could serve to one with milk allergies! Thanks!
I did add 1/3 cup more cocoa, and I used dutch cocoa, so it has lots of flavour. I put in 1/2 cup of chocolate chips, but I did not have icing sugar to roll it in. They turned out great. My son did eat a good portion of the dough last night, before I baked them this morning.
these cookies were not good i took them out and they tasted like a big ball of powder cooked
I actually just dumped the whole concoction into a round cake pan and baked it for about 14 minutes. I didn't use powdered sugar I didn't read the whole process and was just looking to solve a serious chocolate fix...so i didn't refrigerate it. It turned out pretty good as brownies...i also halved it due to the lack of two eggs. :) Yum!
delisious
These were great! I added 2 tbspn extra of cocoa powder. Just taste the dough and you'll know if you need to add anything extra. I also baked them on layered heavy duty foil. After 3 days they got hard though. So next time I will bake them for 10 minutes.
interesting! i dont usually refridgerate the brownie mixture! very nice! Consider myself fatter no ive tried making it!!! LOL
I cooked these a couple time in the past two days and they just do not do it for me. Unlike most reviews mine did not seem overly sweet but seemed lacking in chocolate flavor. I got a nice fluffy cookie and it tastes much better with walnuts in it, where the walnut takes the center stage and I got a bland chocolate flavor back round. This is a good start for a brownie cookie, but for me its not enough brownie and not enough cookie and I get stuck with something in the middle and a little bland.
Granted, I did not refridgerate overnight, however, did follow the recipe otherwise; omitting the confectioners sugar. I must say, not terribly exciting! To make this worthwhile I would defintitely add nuts, and chocolate chips for personality.
I made these last night for a high school reunion this weeknd. there are bitter and bland... So if anyone out there is going to try this give yourself a day or two to either doctor it up or make something else.. I added chocolate morsel(semi sweet) and a little more than a dash of cinimmon. they tasted much better. I also added a dash of cinimmon to the confectioners sugar
My sister and I used to make these when we were kids. They are the same as I remember, and I love them. Others say they are bland, but I think only because we have become accustomed to much richer, sweeter foods. These are old-fashioned and great!
Maybe I did something wrong but my husband and I both found these very bland. Nothing like the richness of brownies.
I did not like them after I made them. I thought they tasted rather bland. Once they cooled, I drizzled them with Hersheys Chocolate Syrup and chilled them in the fridge over night. They tasted so much better this way. Hope this helps!
Wonderful! I took these to a cookout and everyone loved them. There were several left and guests requested to take them home! Definitely more like a brownie- which is not a bad thing.:)
These were so easy to make and my husband said they are stupid good.
Everyone loved these cookies! Super moist and delicious! Thanks!
The dough doesn't chill into anything that can easily be rolled into balls, even after I put it in the freezer for two days. I took the dough, added chocolate chips, and made it into drop cookies, but they turned out to be fairly bland.
ok these were really awsome, so don't get me wrong when you look at my four star rating. it's just that i was expecting very moist, soft baked cookies...and they just turned out to be brownies in the form of cookies. these cookies are really great, but they're brownies, and not really cookies. i cut the sugar by 1/2 cup and added 1/2 cup white chocolate chips (someone else's idea, only they added choc. chips, not white). i recommend adding white chocolate chips...yummmmmyyyyy!!!
this recipie was not one that i would make again
I like my cookies a little chewier. Will make again but with adjustments.
Very good!
The cookies were very good! I loved them! But there are soo many me and my family can't finish them! Did I do something wrong, because i got waaaay more then 12 cookies!!! :D
I can't believe this recipe only has a 3-star rating. This cookie is wonderful. When my 11-year old grandson visits this is one of our favorite cookies to make together. It does have to be refrigerated but it's very simple. Mix it one night, bake it the next night. Yum Yum
Very good and tasty. I used canola oil, egg substitue and a little less sugar. They came out of the oven just fine, but mine did not crackle like the one in the picture. But they still taste great.
My family and I love this recipe. Instead of the chopped walnuts I added white chocolate chips, chocolate chuncks, and slivered almonds and the cookies came out amazing! I uploaded a picture of them.
I love these cookies! They are absolutely amazing! Their quick procedure makes them even better. Though I would say they need something more to make them more chewy, because I found them just a bit too dry for a BROWNIE cookie. Otherwise, they would be heavenly. I made these for my grandparents, and they loved them with tea :)
My teenager says this is a 5-star cookie because he is addicted to chocolate, and it is warm, moist, and melted in the middle! I was very confused by all the opposing reviews, nontheless, gave this recipe a shot. I followed the advice of some of the reviewers, using 1 cup brown and 1 cup granulated sugars, adding 1/2 cup more flour for high altitude, used 1 cup chocolate chips, and increased the cocoa powder to 1 cup. Plus, I rolled them in granulated sugar, instead of powdered, as I like that better. They were NOT flat, but did come out soft, chewy. I like flat, chewy cookies with a fudgy center, and these (other than not being flat) were just that. The only reason I gave this 4 stars, is that the flavor could have used a bump (not the chocolate or the sugar, but possibly from butter or another type of extract, maybe almond or peppermint). I will definately try this recipe again, with aformentioned changes, but also try melted butter instead of oil. Also, instead of sitting overnight in the fridge, I put the dough in the freezer for 30 minutes. Then I rolled it into balls, then in the sugar, putting them back in the freezer while waiting to be baked.
The cookies are good but the dough was difficult to work with - gooey.
this are the perfect little treat. i added chocolate chips and rolled half of them in coconut before the powdered sugar and topped them with a pecan, so delicious.
These were pretty awsome, I added the confectioners sugar to the mix,with the white sugar, I did not cool all over night, I rolled some in white sugar and cooked them right away and they tasted great, the dough is just more easy to work with the next day
it's somewhat bland then i added more sugar then it's good to go !
These cookies were very bland. They tasted like straight sugar, not chocolate.
Good cookies but a little messy. Make sure you grease your hands before rolling them. And the walnut-size balls were a little to small for me so I would suggest making them a little bigger. But other than that, Great Cookie!=)
Made this recipe the other night, and it was DELICIOUS!!!!! I made the cookies a bit larger, about 6 inches across and baked for 16 minutes...came out crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside! I also didnt chill overnight, but for an hour. LOVED THEM! I will absolutely make them again!
These were excellent! If you are looking for a chocolately, chewy cookie, this is it! Fantastic!
The texture was exactly what I was looking for. It was thin and chewy almost like the corner piece of a brownie. I would like to have had more of a fudgey taste but the cookie still gave me that chocolate fix. I only used half the dough and I think I'll add chocolate chips to the rest.
They turned out great I used softened butter instead of oil, raised the cocoa powder to 1 cup, and I added m&m candies to my batter then let it chill overnight in the fridge. They baked PERFECTLY!!!!!!!! Definitely will be baking these again. :)
I DID NOT LET CHILL OVERNIGHT. I stuck in freezer for about 30 minutes. I added mini choc chips. So yummy! Only made 1/2 batch, more than enough. I recommend making 1/2 of them without the confectioner's sugar.
You will not want to share these cookies! Oh boy where these a hit! However, I won't be making these very often as it wouldn't be very long before I wouldn't be able to fit through the door. They were very hard not to eat. They lasted a grand total of 2 hours here. (to be fair there was 6 of us eating them)
I added nuts
This base recipe is delicious! I substituted the mincemeat with pecans and raisins and it is a great tasting cookie.
It didn't turn out as cookies.It turned out as buns but I still loved it.I added chocolate to the top!
These cookies were easy to make. Not as sweet as I thought they would be but still good. We made our cookies 'walnut' size like the instructions and they cooked thoroughly. We made some with powdered sugar and without. We will drizzle some almond bark over out next batch!
great cookies very much like brownies
These were so good and chewy, my brothers actually said if I didn't make more they'd be mad. Although I did add peanut butter chips. The middle of the cookie got this yummy fudge texture. Excellent recipe!
I made it with half a bag of chocolate chips, and then took three cookies and covered a double stuffed Oreo with the batter, then finished with pushing chocolate chips over the top (about four per cookie.) They're violently American and just one made me feel sick but it was well worth the havoc it's going to reck on my body.
I loved these cookies! They're fantastic!
I tried this recipe, followed it step by step except added some chocolate baking chips and pecans. The cookies need to cook way longer than 11 minutes. They are almost raw inside. Maybe my cookies are bigger than what was recommended. Not sure. The batter tastes great though and the cookies will be good.
I wanted to make cookies but was low on supplies and wanted to use up my cocoa powder. I had everything for this recipe and decided to give it a try. They were just okay. I guess my preference would be for actual brownies or actual cookies. I didn't chill the dough over night, only a few hours. They are easy to make and worth trying if you are looking for something different.
It's easy to make
Great recipe but I always add my own or take away--this is what I did different--five eggs not four--no confec sugar--didn't ref ridge overnight placed in freezer for 15 mins--and no nuts I add peanut butter pieces about 3/4 cup. Baked at 325 for 10 mins. And they are fabulous!
Amazing recipe. Simple and delicious
I'm giving it a 3 star because it feels like a brownie, but it doesn't taste like one. There is no flavor aside from the sugar and vanilla extract. It's pretty bland. On top of that, it made 36 cookies from that one batch! I'll probably add melted chocolate chips to it if I try it again so it actually tastes like chocolate brownie.
I used a special dark cocoa powder with this recipe, added a little extra and rolled them in confectioners sugar before baking for 12 minutes. I also added peppermint baking chips into the recipe because... yum! I understand why people don’t think these cookies have enough of a chocolate flavor. I ended up making a simple chocolate ganache and put a dollop on each cookie. Delish!!
My son and I just made these and everyone loved them. We added a 1/2 a cup of flour to the recipe and put them in the freezer for 15 min. The cookies came out perfect!
A hit at my house...I know this not only because they went quick but my son who's in 10th bagged em up to take to school with him. Didn't realize they needed to chill over night till I baked the 1st pan which were ok, refrigerated remaining dough and cooked next day came out perfectly soft and chewy.
Awesome recipe! With the heat of summer upon us we have been making microwave brownie bowls. Just put a portion or two in a microwave safe bowl and cook for 60-90 seconds and top with a scoop of ice cream!
I love the recipe. It's perfect when I have a sweet tooth and need something sweet. I've found that if you spray your hands with a little non-stick spray, it's easier to roll the cookies in the powdered sugar. If you make the balls really small when you're putting them on the sheet, then they will cook flat. Make them a little bigger and they'll be almost like the perfect brownie. I normally make them when I'm in a hurry for an event, and I make the batter and put them in the freezer for 2 hours. That works gloriously, and they don't stick to your hands half as much. I have to cook them about 15 minutes though.
I made no changes and attempted to bake it the 12- 15. 12 minutes incinerated them , so I tried 8min. They really don't seem all that chocolatety. They're quite edible and the husband loves them.
Only let sit for a few hours. Turned out great!
So so so Delicious . Instead of putting the dough in the fridge overnight I put it in the freezer for two hours. I will be making these again and again and again and next time I will put chocolate chunks in them Double chocolate!!!!!!!
Delicious cookies!! Mine turned out crunchy and perhaps a little dry, much like the outer pieces of a pan of brownies. The chocolate flavor is not overwhelming, my dad usually avoids chocolate desserts and he loved the amount of cocoa in these! I cut the white sugar by a 1/2 cup, personal preference in regards to sweetness, and would recommend adding 1 cup of well chopped nuts (if desired) and 1 cup of any chocolate (or peanut butter) chips to add some amazingly gooey goodness to the inside of the cookies! Overall, amazing recipe!
Made these for Christmas. They were fantastic, making more today for my daughters birthday!!!
My husband thought these were awesome. Very rich and gooey. I didn’t refrigerate overnight; just stuck them in the freezer for about 30 minutes and between batches.
It did not taste like chocolate. Got stale after a while.
I'm going to need to make this one again - it was a hit! My difficulty was figuring out the perfect time to get them out of the oven... I think my batch came out a little too crispy
I have not made the recipe yet but with all of you haters out there, just stop! I bet they are delish!
I used the regular store bought brownie mix, added some vanilla, and powdered sugar, then topped with whipped icing and cookie!!
