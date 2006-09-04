Brownie cookies

Cookies and brownies in one! Could life get any better? This dough requires chilling the dough overnight, keep this in mind while planning your cookie baking.

By Allrecipes Member

Servings: 12
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small mixing bowl combine flour and baking powder.

  • Beat oil, sugar, and cocoa together in a large mixing bowl. Add eggs to oil and cocoa mixture one egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla. Mix in flour mixture. Fold in nuts if desired. Chill the dough overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheet.

  • Roll dough into walnut-size balls and roll each ball in confectioners' sugar.

  • Bake cookies for 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 55.4g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 106.1mg. Full Nutrition
