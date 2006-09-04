Brownie cookies

My teenager says this is a 5-star cookie because he is addicted to chocolate, and it is warm, moist, and melted in the middle! I was very confused by all the opposing reviews, nontheless, gave this recipe a shot. I followed the advice of some of the reviewers, using 1 cup brown and 1 cup granulated sugars, adding 1/2 cup more flour for high altitude, used 1 cup chocolate chips, and increased the cocoa powder to 1 cup. Plus, I rolled them in granulated sugar, instead of powdered, as I like that better. They were NOT flat, but did come out soft, chewy. I like flat, chewy cookies with a fudgy center, and these (other than not being flat) were just that. The only reason I gave this 4 stars, is that the flavor could have used a bump (not the chocolate or the sugar, but possibly from butter or another type of extract, maybe almond or peppermint). I will definately try this recipe again, with aformentioned changes, but also try melted butter instead of oil. Also, instead of sitting overnight in the fridge, I put the dough in the freezer for 30 minutes. Then I rolled it into balls, then in the sugar, putting them back in the freezer while waiting to be baked.