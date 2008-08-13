Egg-Free Bonbon Cookies
Easy recipe with a surprise inside!
Easy recipe with a surprise inside!
These were absolutely delicious! I made half as directed by the recipe, using one cherry per cookie, and for the other half I chopped up the cherries and added them to the dough along with a little cherry juice and flour (they were pink, and very cute!) Both ways work equally well. However, I don't think a 10-oz jar of maraschino cherries is enough, especially if you use one cherry per cookie as the recipe directs. I used a 16-oz jar easily. I will definitely make these cookies again, perhaps experimenting with almond extract instead of vanilla, just for fun! This recipe would be a real beauty on a party platter.Read More
wow. i can't even believe it.Read More
These were absolutely delicious! I made half as directed by the recipe, using one cherry per cookie, and for the other half I chopped up the cherries and added them to the dough along with a little cherry juice and flour (they were pink, and very cute!) Both ways work equally well. However, I don't think a 10-oz jar of maraschino cherries is enough, especially if you use one cherry per cookie as the recipe directs. I used a 16-oz jar easily. I will definitely make these cookies again, perhaps experimenting with almond extract instead of vanilla, just for fun! This recipe would be a real beauty on a party platter.
I dribbled a frosting made from Confectioner's sugar and water over the top of these cookies, so it tasted a lot like those cherry cordials. Several people came to me later and told me that these were the best cookies they've ever had!
With a few changes, this was great! They look so pretty too. I chopped up cherries and added them to the batter. My family likes nuts so I added walnuts as well. Before putting them in the oven, I mixed sugar and walnuts together and dipped the up side of the balls to the mixture. They look very festive! :)
Very easy to make. Very yummy. They spread out more then I thought they would and ended up being flat with a lump where the cherry was. They remind me of Christmas. I probably will make them again. I think they would taste good with the cherries chopped up and blended in the dough...
Don't let the lack of ingredients fool you! These tasted like the best little butter cookies ever! TIP: if your dough is too sticky, try sticking your fingers in some powedered sugar first!
These are the most incredibly crumbly pieces of cherry heaven. I added about 2 teaspoons of cherry juice to the batter, which gave a nice color and extra flavor. I also added 2 teaspoons of baking soda which helped them keep their shape. We ended up with beautiful mounds that just puffed up from the original shape of the dough.
I made these to bring to my daughter's Kindergarten on her birthday because one of her classmates has an egg allergy. These were surprisingly good! The only downside was that they ended up being just a little dry & some kind of crumbled apart. I'm sure it was just operator error. :-) If you need an egg-free cookie, this is great!
The dough was hard to work with... and it expanded quite a bit in the oven. Still, the overall result tasted great.
wow. i can't even believe it.
I added more flour, more vanilla, cocoa and cherry juice, white sugar, and salt. I also chopped up the cherries and mixed it into the dough. With my additions, the recipe is phenomenal!! I shudder to think how awful it would taste without my adjustments tho. Good starter recipe.
These are delightful little cookies. I ran out of eggs and was looking to a recipe with my limited ingredients. I didn't use the cherries, and the cookies turned out as something similar to shortbread. To add a little home touch I shaped them into little hearts. I made them in less than 30 minutes and despite my worries they turned out just fine. I don't do much cooking by myself so I was satisfied at how they came out. Two siblings agree. So, if you are looking to an easy, egg-free cookie, look no further!
Yum! Had no cherries so I used dried cranberries in half of them and chocolate chips in the other half. They spread out way more than I thought they would...just like other reviews said.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections