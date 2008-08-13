Egg-Free Bonbon Cookies

Easy recipe with a surprise inside!

Recipe by Debi R

Servings: 18
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream butter or margarine, sugar and vanilla until mixture is light and fluffy. Slowly blend in the flour.

  • For each cookie, shape one level tablespoon of dough around a cherry. Form each cookie into a ball and place them on an ungreased cookie sheet 1 inch apart.

  • Bake 12 to 15 minutes.

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 109.8mg. Full Nutrition
