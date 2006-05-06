Chocophiles
An extremely rich, very chocolate cookie. This recipe doubles easily, freezes well, and will make you lots of friends. I was voted employee of the month after bringing them to work!
This is a wonderful rich and smooth cookie. I used squares of unsweetened chocolate that I melted. Mixed the soda with the dry ingredients as in other cookies. Added 2 cups of walnuts. Loved them!Read More
Very chocolatey, but not as savory as you'd hope to find...Read More
These are easily the most chocolate-y cookie I have ever had! The are great, though mine had to cook about 12 minutes to be done. When they puffed up, they were done. Excellent recipe!
This is a delicious cookie! To make them healthier, I substituted yogurt for half of the butter and used whole wheat flour. I also only used bittersweet chocolate chips because those were the only kind I had. This is a really rich, really good cookie. I brought them to a party and everyone loved them.
I get compliments/marriage proposals/groveling every time I make these cookies! I do not care for white chocolate chips so I use a mixture of Ghirardelli 60% cocoa chocolate chips and semi-sweet chocolate chips. I also substitute in cocoa powder for the 2oz of unsweetened chocolate because I never seem to have any on hand. They turn out so rich and delicious every time! Thanks for posting this recipe!
Really adaptable, easy to make. I made them with the smallest scoop and cooked for 8 min ... made a bunch of cookies that way. Coworkers RAVED and they were snatched up. Truly delicious.
These cookies ARE perfect for when you are craving chocolate. I used melted bakers chocolate instead of the premelted type and I used only semi-sweet chips instead of a variety. Other than those small changes I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out excellent.
Wow!
Excellent cookie, but hideous name. I would change it. Maybe chocolicious cookies or the best triple chocolate cookies ever! or anything else that comes to mind.
These are great! There are SO many chips in them, but it makes the cookies really gooey and moist. I didn't change the recipe at all (except maybe adding more milk chocolate chips and less semi-sweet). I will definitely make these again!
very rich but very good. I didn't have the white chocolate chips so I made them without it, still excellent!
These cookies are amazing! I used unsweetened chocolate squares and melted them in the microwave with the butter. I didn't have any white chocolate chips, but they turned out great. These are seriously the best if you are craving chocolate! My husband has to hide them from me!
If you love chocolate you'll love these! They were an instant fav in my family! YUM!!!!!!!
Didn't have bakers chocolate so I melted 1 cup chocolate chips, unsweetend. I used a full teaspoon of baking soda, half teaspoon of salt and I just used unsweetened chocolate chips. Very good cookie, gooey until cool. Very rich and everyone who tried them, although they are so chocolatey its hard to eat a lot without feeling full
These were real good except I found the got to hard to fast. Would of been so much better if they stayed gooier longer. Other than that they were yummy.
excellent recipe. great response when i made them for my friends. i even love the cookie dough!
Oh yum! Perfect for a chocolate-lover like me! I melted baking chocolate squares for the liquid chocolate. This recipe made a lot more than 18 cookies when dropped by the tablespoon, which is a great thing! Next time I will bake them for a bit less than 8 minutes so they're a bit softer. Delicious recipe. You can definitely mix and match the chocolate chips, as long as they total 2 cups. I used 1 c of white, 1/2 c of milk, and 1/2 c of semi-sweet. Chocolate lovers: indulge!
These were really yummy. I made them with melted dark chocolate instead of semi sweet and they were still really great.
these are absolutely delicious! I followed some of the other suggestions and added a little salt, and they came out perfect!
I don't eat sweets or desserts; however, I made these cookies for friends and also tasted them myself--and I must say they're sinfully delicious! I used all Ghiradelli chocolates (plus melted the squares and didn't use liguid chocolate), Danish butter, and half Splenda/half sugar. I also recommend sprinkling the soda over the batter, gently mixing it in then adding the flour as the recipe indicates. I baked mine on parchment and they took 12 minutes, but I suspect my oven is not completely accurate in its temperature settings. These cookies are absolutely wonderful, and it's worth not skimping on the ingredients. A true five-star treat.
Yum - what a treat! These are the most chocolatey, delicious cookies I've ever made. Thanks for a great recipe!
I made these for a party. I followed the recipe exactly. They were just too sweet. It was definetly chocolate overload. I put out four different kinds of cookies and these were the only ones left. Some of the people that did take these only ate half of the cookie.
These cookies were amazing! I made them for a party, and they vanished by the middle of the night! One thing I did that really added taste was I substituted mint chips instead of the semi-sweet chips. Everyone loved them, they were minty and cool
Very easy to make and very rich and chocolate-y. Love them!
Leave out the white choc. chips! I think these had a good set-up taste, but somehow in the end it just didn't come together. Sorry, won't be making these again :(
yummy !!!
These are very chocolatey and very rich. I personally don't like cookies that rich, but if you love chocolate, you will love these cookies.
I changed the white choc for peanut butter chips and added dried cherries...can you say YUM!!!!!
Very chocolately - nearly or too much - &, basically, a chocolate cookie with three types of chocolate chips. 'Not so special eventhough it sounds like it. 'Think they could be, but not as is.
Good... but really just chocolate chip cookies in chocolate dough. I thought they were going to be more interesting.
Very good cookie! I used Skor Bits and chopped pecans instead of white chocolate chips and they were delicious. I didn't have liquid chocolate so I melted Baker's unsweetened chocolate instead. My fiance and the ladies at work gobbled them up. And they do freeze very well.
Wonderful recipe...I wish I could claim it as my own!
Perfect for those who can't get enough chocolate.
Delicious. I changed it a little bit though - I used 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup shortening for the butter part. I melted these with 2 ounces of unsweetened bakers chocolate (didn't have the pre-melted stuff) , and for the other 2 ounces of chocolate I used cocoa powder. For the eggs I creamed them up by themselves first, and added an extra egg yolk to them. I also used three teaspoons of vanilla extract instead of two. And I added a few reeses pieces candy in to the mixture, for the husband :) As far as I can tell they are soft and delicious - I just hope they stay soft!
Perfect as it is!
WOW! These are absolutely wonderful! I made a few changes based on what I had on hand. Didn't have liquid unsweetened chocolate so melted blocks in microwave and added those. Also didn't have white or milk chocolate chips so used 1 cup semi-sweet and 1 cup peanut butter chips. Really wonderful rich cookies! Will definitely make again!
Mine didn't puff up as much as they should have, but they still tasted great. All my coworkers loved them.
I substituted ALL the chocolate with crushed oreo cookies, served them hot next to vanilla ice cream they were a hit!
These cookies are delicous and very easy to make. For the liquid unsweetend chocolate I used a melted Baker's bar.
These are excellent.....
