Chocophiles

4.6
52 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 6
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

An extremely rich, very chocolate cookie. This recipe doubles easily, freezes well, and will make you lots of friends. I was voted employee of the month after bringing them to work!

Recipe by Debi R

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease cookie sheet.

  • Cream butter, sugar and pre-melted chocolate. Stir in eggs and vanilla; beat until smooth. Sprinkle baking soda over mixture. Slowly blend in the flour. Fold in the white chocolate, semi-sweet and milk chocolate chips.

  • Drop the dough by tablespoons onto a lightly greased cookie sheet (or parchment paper) about 1 inch apart.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes. Be careful not to overbake! Let the cookies cool on the cookie sheet for about 10 minutes, then place them on a wire rack to finish cooling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 85.3mg. Full Nutrition
