Apricot Cookie Frosting
This frosting is especially devised to be spread on top of the Frosted Apricot Cookie.
A real compliment to the frosted apricot cookie recipe. I used no sugar added Smuckers jam and they were still quite sweet but not too sweet. Good!
A real compliment to the frosted apricot cookie recipe. I used no sugar added Smuckers jam and they were still quite sweet but not too sweet. Good!
Tasty and pretty. It is a thin frosting almost more of a glaze, but it set nicely on top of my cake and tasted subtle and delicious.
Great frosting for these cookies. I can't wait to try it with strawberry or peach or blackberry preserves. Thanks, Mary Ann.
I wanted a jelly frosting for peanut butter cupcakes, and this was the simplest I found. I just used margarine, powdered sugar, and blackberry preserves in place of apricot. It turned out delicious. I can't wait to try it again with different flavors.
This was real sticky even the next day
Just what I needed for a white layer cake that I filled with apricot/passion fruit preserves. I subbed in these preserves and omitted the pecans. This topped the cake perfectly, a keeper for sure!
