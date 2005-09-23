Frosted Apricot Cookies
These cookies are pretty and delicious. They make excellent shower or party cookies.
These cookies are pretty and delicious. They make excellent shower or party cookies.
Yummy and pretty cookie. And it made me realize that the possibilities are endless. I could do the cookies with strawberry preserves, or blackberry, or peach or any other preserves. Can't wait to try them. Thanks, Mary Ann.Read More
My Mom gave me a similar recipe years ago and calls them "Angel Cookies" (typically made at Christmas). The differences are she uses brown sugar instead of white sugar, 1tsp of cinnamon , adds 1c of pecans and doesn't use coconut. Having made both this recipe and my Mom's I prefer the latter. But, this is still a really good recipe well worth trying.Read More
My Mom gave me a similar recipe years ago and calls them "Angel Cookies" (typically made at Christmas). The differences are she uses brown sugar instead of white sugar, 1tsp of cinnamon , adds 1c of pecans and doesn't use coconut. Having made both this recipe and my Mom's I prefer the latter. But, this is still a really good recipe well worth trying.
Yummy and pretty cookie. And it made me realize that the possibilities are endless. I could do the cookies with strawberry preserves, or blackberry, or peach or any other preserves. Can't wait to try them. Thanks, Mary Ann.
I made these cookies with only a slight change; I used strawberry preserves as opposed to apricot. I was rather disappointed and, quite honestly, disgusted with the finished product. All you could really taste was an overwhelming wave of butter with a slightly sour taste from the cream cheese. The preserves only manifested themselves as a sickly sweet taste that you couldn't distinguish the flavor from. And just as a heads up, you can NOT put these in the fridge, even for 5 minutes to set frothing. They practically melt into the plate and your left with a gooey mess to scrape off the plate and into the trash. Out of 2 dozen cookies I only managed to salvage 10 of them, which turned out to taste awful. I will not be making these again.
These were good but very sticky. Not easy to store
Good cookie! I used Smuckers no added sugar jam and they were still quite sweet. Will use this recipe again!
I was disapponted in these cookies. They were easy to make but were rather cake like and just didn't have the "wow" to set them apart from other cookies I've tried.
Excellent cookie for an apricot lover. Will make again and again
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections