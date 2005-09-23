Frosted Apricot Cookies

These cookies are pretty and delicious. They make excellent shower or party cookies.

By m-ann

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in margarine and cream cheese until mixture resembles coarse meal. Spoon in coconut and preserves, mix well. Drop dough by teaspoonful onto greased cookie sheet.

  • Bake 15 to 18 minutes; until lightly browned. Cool before frosting.

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 28.1mg; sodium 199.2mg. Full Nutrition
