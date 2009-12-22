Fudge Puddles
Chocolate-filled deliciousness in these fun fudge puddles!
These were so easy to make and so, so yummy! I used a crunchy peanut butter for a more pronounced peanut taste... To prepare the chocolate filing, use a glass measuring cup and melt the ingredients in the microwave. Using the measuring cup, allows you to "reheat" the chocolate as necessary for an easy "pour". These disappeared as quickly as I filled the "cups" with my family clamoring for more!!!Read More
Very cute, but not the best TASTING cookie I've ever made.Read More
These were excellent! I made the recipe exactly as indicated, except I DOUBLED the cookie dough/muffin part (I used the exact amount of chocolate filling ingredients per the recipe, though). That gave me exactly the amount of chocolate filling I needed, since I read other people's reviews that they had too much chocolate left over. I made the exact amount of chocolate in the recipe, but doubled the amount of cookie dough, and the amount of chocolate filling came out perfect for the doubled batch of muffins. The trick I learned to getting the muffins to come out without any trouble was this--as soon as they are out of the oven, go ahead and use the melon baller to make the indentation in the muffin (as recipe indicates). Then, let the muffins rest in the pan about 10 minutes before you remove them from the pan--mine came out perfectly. I just used a sharp knife and it took no effort to remove them. I also greased the mini-muffin pans before using, so that may have helped, and baked them exactly for 14 minutes. I highly recommend these--they are visually very appealing also. It looks like you spent a lot of time making them, when they were really pretty easy. Thanks for the great recipe Deborah! They will become a staple of our household, and not just for Christmas.
Excellent!! I made the recipe as written. I used the pestle (from my mortar & pestle) to make the well in the center. It was well worth the time it took. I didn't have to double the dough but I did make sure that the well was deep without making the bottom see through. I let them cool for about 8 minutes before removing them from the pan and transferring them to the cooling wracks. Then I let them cool for another 15 minutes before I started on the fudge filling. There was maybe enough left over fudge to fill two more puddles. The result was delicious!
Yum! I used a small cookie scoop instead of making balls and filled the mini-muffin tin. This was done in a snap. I ended up with 36, I didn't double the recipe. I also used the scoop to fill the cookies with the fudge filling. The scoop is about 1 oz. Make sure not to overbake. Take out of the oven when they start to brown.Very easy and very yummy. The chocolate center is rich. The peanut butter cookie cup does not stand out. You will have a little fudge left over, put it in a small plastic container and chill it and you have yourself some fudge! UPDATE ------- I find the trick to removing the cookie without them breaking is to rotate them by pressing gently in to the right or left. Once they start to spin they come out without breaking. They should cool around 10 minutes before attempting to do this.
These look sooo fancy! You can't go wrong with PB and Chocolate. While I did not have difficulty removing my cookie base from the muffin tin, it does take a little bit of time to remove 24 to 48 of them one-by-one. So I would recommend that you only make the filling once they are all removed from the pan and cooling on the rack. Otherwise, your fudge will start to set in the pot while you're taking them out. I found it a little difficult to scoop up the right amount of filling so that I wouldn't overflow or end up with drips ruining the perfect edges. Any tips out there?
Looks so fancy with such little effort! The taste is very good too. The fudge center is awesome! This cookie intrigued me for a Christmas type of offering, but my kids liked it enough to have more often and it was certainly easy enough. It was a 5 star, recipe for ease, presentation, and taste, but I fixed a double batch of dough as per reviewers suggestions. I used my mini muffin tins, and had 70 cookies to fill. My issue was there was enough fudge to fill 48 cookies full, or about 55 cookies 3/4 full. This recipe is perfect on amounts so don't make extra dough as suggested, unless you want a lot of peanut butter muffin shells. :-) Thanks for a keeper recipe!
Superb concept. As many others have noted, you must have patience and not try to take them out of the tins too soon. I found that waiting about 10 minutes allowed them to pop out easily by simply inserting the tip of a knife between the outside of the cookie and the tin. Only 4 stars because we disliked the artificial taste and megawatt sweetness imparted by the condensed milk. Having a hunch as to how to improve the filling, I heated about 1/3 cup of heavy cream until the edges got bubbly, adding 2 Tb butter and 6 ounces of milk chocolate and 6 oz bittersweet chocolate, both Ghirardelli. Stirred it until the chocolate was melted and the mixture was perfectly smooth and shiny, then filled. OFF THE FLIPPIN' HOOK'!! The tender cookie acts as the perfect vehicle for fudgy truffle/ganache filling. You can easily adjust the sweetness by changing the proportion of milk chocolate to semisweet or bittersweet chocolate you use, according to your taste. The proportions above represent a more adult, sophisticated version of the cookie, not sickeningly sweet as the written filling is. Rich, sinfully chocolate. Now THAT's what I'm talkin' about!!! NOTE: The easiest way to fill is to put your filling in a zip-lock sandwich bag, cut one of the corners off by snipping a small piece of the plastic, and squeeze to fill. If the filling gets a little thick, microwave for 10-15 seconds and it should loosen up enough for you to resume filling. Easy and no mess!
These were really good, I used butterscotch chips instead of Milk Chocolate and it was not my favorite, but everyone who tried them absolutely loved them. These are so easy and impressive, they are going to be a sure thing for cookie trays, catering events, etc. My daughter said that she liked them better on the second day. Oh, I had enough fudge left over to make about 20 more. And, I put the warm fudge in a large squeeze bottle and just went from 'cup' to 'cup' with this yummy goodness! Thanks for a great recipe!
Where has this recipe been all my life? I did not use mini tins but full-sized and they turned out perfect. I think that by using the bigger tin size you are less likely to have leftover icing. I didn't. The cookie came out perfectly from the tin also. Use a thin, pointed tip of a knife and slide it down at 3 different spots and they come right out. I think putting pecans on top is not necessary.
Great cookies! My pan is a dark non-stick so I reduced heat to 325. I used a rounded measuring spoon to make the well then twisted the cookie before I removed them from the pan and didn't have any casualties. There was a lot of fudge left over but it can be mounded pretty high, it immediately holds it's form. I did have to reheat as it cools quickly plus the sprinkles I added in lieu of the pecans had to be added after ever few cookies to ensure they'd stick.
If I could give this 10 stars I would! These were incredibly easy to make, and I followed the directions to a tee. I didn't have a melon baller, so I used the backside of a tablespoon to create the 'wells' for the fudge; worked like a charm. When using the cookie scoop be sure to scoop just enough as the cookie will spill over the mini-muffin mold. The peanut butter flavour doesn't stand out as much, but that could be a good thing depending on your taste =)
Okay for those who don't really like peanut butter, or people who can't eat peanut butter, replace it with cocoa powder. My sister did this and everyone loves them. There like little mini brownies with a filling. She added between 3 to 5 tablespoons of the cocoa, and she used the Toll House cocoa. She just baked 120 of them for her sons football team and families, and everyone loved them. Hope this helps someone.
Just had to try this recipe! Very Good!!! I found it easier to remove cookies from pans if you refrigerate for a few extra minutes after the intial 5 minutes cooling. Tastes like a bite size chocolate cream pie with PB crust! Thanks Deborah!
THis is such an easy dessert that also presents very nicely! I made before following the recipe pretty much. THis time I added in halvah to the chocolate sauce and they are OUTSTANDING! If you know what that is and can get some- add in a nice chunk when you're melting the chocolate and yummmm!
These are the BEST!!!! I now use them for any type of peanut butter cookie I need. We love them with raspberry jelly in them, tastes like a peanut butter and jelly sandwhich.
These are great! They're very similar to peanut butter blossoms, but much better. I didn't have any problem popping them out of the muffin tin. i just used a butter knife and started running it around the edge and they popped right out. i also didn't have a problem with a lot of leftover fudge... just about 3/4 cup. everyone loves these. it's definitely a keeper.
these are every bit as good as they look. I took them to a large event and they were the first dessert to disappear. I followed the recipe exactly and it came out beautifully. I had just enough of both dough and filling. I used a "Pampered Chef" tool that is made to fit inside of a mini muffin cup to press the dough after they were baked. I also used silicone muffin pans set on a baking sheet and I found that they actually took longer to bake. I piped the filling from a pastry bag fitted with a tip into the still warm cups, stuck the whole thing in the freezer for 5 to 10 minutes, then popped the entire thing out onto a rack. Worked better for me this way as the cookie cups didn't warp, crack or crumble with the filling already in them.
Good Stuff. Thanks.
I made these just as stated only I didn't do the melon baller. I fit the dough in the mini muffin tin. I had enough dough for the cookie base and had no chocolate leftover at all. They were perfect!!
Yummy, quick, easy and cute! Great finger food!
Excellent cookies and so easy to make! I used a 1 ounce cookie scoop, which only made 24 cups. I used the back of the scoop to make the wells. I simply poured the chocolate filling into each cup directly from the pan (it takes a little finesse and a spouted pan). Each cup was filled to the brim, with only an ounce or so of fudge remaining. Definitely a favorite!
Peanut butter cookie and chocolate fudge... WOW. Absolutely perfect recipe, and indulgent taste.. Hand-down-the-recipe-to-the-grandkids good. DO follow the recipe exactly because it is spot on. It says 1 inch balls for a reason: larger... and they overflow the mini-wells. And do *immediately* use your melon baller to push down the cookie shell: or the cookie gets too crispy to push down and just cracks. And, 15 minutes was right on, for my oven. I found that gently twisting the cookie after the 5 min worked perfecly for removing intact. THANK YOU debzy! This one is good enough for gifts. And thats coming from someone who is very picky.
Absolutely delicious, AND adorable! I will absolutely make these again, no question. I had way too much choco filling left over, so I did what another reviewer said, and put it in a pan for bonus pan of fudge (didn't bother me one bit, haha) Baking them in mini muffin pans with colourful liners worked perfectly.
These turned out great! Wish I had discovered this recipe before the Christmas holiday. I let the chocolate set up a bit before I put them in the cup which allowed me to get the chocolate in the center without a mess. I halved the chocolate part and mixed in a teaspoon of peanut butter and it was a perfect amount.
Delicious!! This was so easy to make and it looked professionally done. Everyone kept asking where I bought them. I followed the recipe exactly- I didn't have a mellon baller so used a tablespoon and it worked perfectly. This has become a favorite!
Ok so after reading other reviews, I doubled the cookie part and left the chocolate part as stated in the recipe. It made about 60 cookie cups and I still had chocolate left over. That being said, I left out some sugar so the cookies were not so sweet. They turned out GREAT!!! I will be making these again for sure. Super easy. PS have extra flour handy for making the cookie balls. :)
Wow!! These are SO good. I made them and brought them to work for Valentine's Day. I just used mini muffin tin with no paper liner, and instead of a pecan I put a Valentines Day peanut butter M&M on top of each one. They were gone in about an hour.
These did not turn out well for me at all. I followed the directions exactly, and have given many other recipes great reviews. But for this one, the peanut butter shell just tasted okay - nothing special. And the inner fudge tasted alright, it just looked unappealing. The nut did nothing for the appearance or taste. I will not be making these again, sorry.
A frosting bag and tip are a MUST if you want to not kill yourself while making these or if you at least want them to look beautiful like they do in the pics. While filling them (I tried using a ziplock bag with a corner cut) I kept alternately burning myself and spilling fudge everywhere. They looked fantastic though, and although I was regretting making these at the time, THEY TASTED AMAZING! Four days later (they only survived that long because they were on a plate waiting for the recipients to be home-we ended up giving into temptation and eating them-too bad for the neighbors), they were still soft and the fudge was just as delicious as the first day. I will make this recipe again and again!
these are great cookies...after i made them the first time though, I decided to an opposite cookie, and added 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa, 2 extra tbs butter, and 1 tbs milk to the cookie batter for a chocolate cookie, and used 1/3 cup peanutbutter, 3/4 cup powder sugar, and 1/8 cup flour for a peanutbutter filling...and it was like a reese's peanutbutter cup in a cookie!! Most excellent
It's only getting 3 stars bc the recipe for the "fudge" is horrendous. I'd made chocolate covered cherry cookies w/a similar recipe, so I knew[through trial & error] not to use as much sweetened condensed milk as stated.... was still wayyyyy too gooey, and artificial tasting. Don't waste your time w/the fudge recipe.... if you have choc chips on hand just melt em and pour it in the middle or something. The cookie recipe however, is amazing!! Great base for ANY filling. I'll prob use reese's pb cups next time, or hershey kisses for an easier, less time consuming recipe.
These were a hit! I topped them with mini M&M's instead of the nut and it made them look really fun.
We made these to give as a part of some holiday gifts. Maybe we did something off, but I wasn't too impressed. I thought they were okay although my husband liked them, says we have to bake more for him. Overall though, cute idea. Careful with your timing on the fudge, you gotta be fast filling the cookies!
Thanks for posting this recipe! I used to love the ones you could get at the mall! I used my own cookie recipe and maked them in regular size muffin tins, but the chocolate fudge was perfect!
wow - not much more that I can say. even my father who does not like peanut butter loved this recipe.
I was disappointed... not as yummy as I expected by the recipe. I couldn't taste the peanut butter and the cookie part seemed kinda bland. They'll get eaten, but I doubt it's worth the effort to make again.
These were awesome. I took them in at the end of my semester and my classmates gobbled them up!
great recipe
Awesome !!!! What more can I say?
These are amazing! I made these just to try them out, and I ended up falling in love with them! I took some to work and they were a hit with everybody! I posted pictures of them on my facebok and everyone wanted them! They are pretty simple to make and taste even better!!
These were pretty but rich!
Mmmmm, these are super yummy! A little tedious, but worth the effort. I sprayed my muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray and they came right out. I used a 1 tsp. measuring spoon to make the wells. My one grievance with this recipe is that the fudge is too thick to pour into the cups. So I put the fudge in a heavy-duty freezer bag with the corner cut off to squeeze into the cookies. I wrapped the bag with a towel so I wouldn't burn my fingers. They came out very pretty with sprinkles. Ideally, you should use 1.5 times the cookie part, so you don't have any fudge left over. I doubled the cookie part and had some dough left over, but it was no biggie. I just added some chocolate chips and baked them up like regular cookies.
I'm not a big chocoholic but I love these. My family eats them before I can freeze them for Christmas. I will be making my 3rd double batch in the next week. I have to admit, on the last batch, I cheated and used Betty Crocker Peanut Butter Cookie bag instead of making the cookie part from scratch because I was in a hurry. Still made the fudge part per the directions and they were amazing as usual.
These are a favorite in my house! I get requests to bring them all the time, especially at Christmas. Make the well deep in the center with the pestle from a mortar and pestle set or with the back of a measuring spoon. I put the fudge into a piping bag without a tip on it and it fills them beautifully! I don't put anything on top of the fudge. Just make sure to hold the piping bag with a tea towel as the fudge is warm! I think I'll go make some right now!!! Oh, and they freeze very well
Took these to a cookie exchange recently. Everyone wanted to know how I got them into that shape! These are a great basic cookie for anyone whol loves peanut butter and chocolate. They are also easy to customize. I made a double batch of shells and single batch of fudge and it yeilded around 100 cookies. This is why it is such a great one for cookie exchanges.
Made these for tailgating and they were gone so fast! I had a few left at home and they stayed fresh in a sealed container for almost a week. Very good! I didn't have the condensed milk, so simmered 1/3 cup of milk, 2 tbsp of butter and a dash of vanilla and brought it almost to a boil. I then added that to the chocolate, covered it with plastic wrap and then stirred after about 5 mins. Worked perfectly.
I give it four stars. It's a good, easy, no fail recipe. I piped the fudge in with pastry bag and had exactly enough. I agree not to start warming the chocolate chips until after you pull them out of the oven. I just warmed mine in the microwave and they set up perfetly. It is a good recipe and looks really pretty, but taste wise it wasn't a huge wow factor.
Everyone in my family loved these cookies they were a huge it! Thanks for sharing such a wonderful recipe.
I made these as part of our cookie trays this year. The kids and husband loved them.
So I was a little worried when I ate the first one, it was warm and gooey but the texture was a little off. But then I had one in the morning and the chocolate had "set up" and it was fantastic! I had a little extra chocolate but not too much, probably enough for 3 more. I made the wells really deep using a wine cork, I just don't think a melon baller would have done the trick. I topped with chopped peanuts since I already had them on hand. I melted the chocolate in a pyrex in the microwave. I did it in 10 second incraments to keep it from burning while the cookies were cooling. It doesn't need to get hot, just melted.
FABULOUS!! Super easy and they look like a million bucks! I baked them in a cupcake pan for 12 minutes in my convection oven at 317 and they turned out great! I also decreased the sugars to 1/3 cup because I used honey roasted peter pan peanut butter which is pretty sweet.
I found this recipe for my husband to make for a cookie swap at his job. He made them tonight and had a few left over and I gobbled them up. The cookie is fantastic by itself, but the chocolate just makes it even better. I was actually expecting the chocolate to be a bit thicker. The way it is w/ the recipe is more like a frosting. It's still tasty and yummy though so not even a problem at all.
VERY GOOD! I didn't change any of the ingredients, but I did melt the chocolate in the microwave stirring at 30 second intervals, then mixed in the vanilla and sweetened condensed milk. When it came time to add the fudge, I piped it into the cups feeling I could pile it on and make less mess. Doing it this way, I hardly had any fudge left over. My only question while making this was whether or not to grease the muffin tins. I did not and they came out just fine. There was no need to pick them out individually, just turn over and tap gently. This recipe is being enjoyed by all. Thank you debzy for sharing!
I was so excited to see how these came out. They were not as complicated to prepare as I thought. I mixed the dough in my food processor, melted choc chips in the microwave, and got to use my favorite pampered chef gadgets (tart tamper, and trigger-type decorator). My amounts came out almost perfectly. I had maybe enough fudge left over to fill about 2 more cups, but not enough to worry about. This will definitely become a holiday gift regular for me.
These are really good, and cute! I gave my mini muffin pans a quick spray to ensure the cookies wouldn't stick. I managed to get exactly 48 1-inch cookie balls. Do not over bake. Used a pestle to make the wells immediately upon coming out of the oven, then let cool in pans for 10 mins. A little pressure and they turned free, stuck my finger into the well and pulled them right out. Nice and easy - looked perfect. I didn't have any milk choc chips the first time, so I used 3oz of choc bark, with 1 cup of semi-sweet chips, plus about 10oz of the milk (still made too much). Accidentally forgot the vanilla. Heated in microwave, 30 seconds at first, then in 10 sec increments until smooth (stir after each stint). Put the melted choc mix into a plastic bag, squeezed out the air, twisted bag closed, snipped the corner and filled the cups. Easy! They came out great, and I think taste better the second day (bagged them overnight) once the cookie has softened a little. UPDATE: I have experimented with the filling, including adding a couple tbls of creamy peanut butter to it, using a small splash of regular milk instead of the SCM, and also using butter -- all worked fine. Also, I prefer crunchy peanut butter for the cookie part.
Made these to take to a cookie party they are very easy and really good. Next time I will double the cookie part of the recipe since I had enough chocolate filling for two batches. I will also use less milk chocolate since I like dark chocolate better.
Yep. Life is good.
these were great I also put a marachino cherry in the chocolate centers of some of them people liked them both ways they were very good!!!!! thanks for sharing
These are really good. The chocolate filling is sweet! Balances well with the pb cup bottoms though. Yummy!
So cute. I'd give them 10 stars. Very easy and delicious. I sprayed the mini muffin tins lightly with Pam and had no problem getting them out. Followed the directions exactly as written. I only got 24 and had enough chocolate leftover to make 24 more so next time I will double the cookie dough. This will be a recipe I will be making often.
I sprayed my pan with baking spray to ensure they wouldn't stick. I used a regular sized cookie scoop and rounded the dough in my hand and dropped into the pan. I made a slight indent in the middle with my finger and baked for 14-15 minutes. I found the cookies were not ready to come out 5 minutes after cooling in the pan and it was better to wait 10 or 15 minutes until they set up all the way, otherwise they are still soft and heavy enough where the rim of the cookie breaks apart from the bottoms and they are ruined. I tried to lightly pry them up with a small knife, but I found rotating them in the pan did the trick and them came out perfect with absolutely no problems at all. When they came out, I used my 1 tsp. measuring spoon to make the indent because I don't have a mellon baller. They are soft, not crumbly, no overfilling or any other issues. Don't skip the exact chocolate filling as written, it really makes this cookie.
Easy and delicious! I had left over fudge for probably 10-15 more "puddles". I omitted the pecans because I was also making pecan tassies and wanted something completely different from that. So... I used autumn colored sprinkles. I have no patience for double boilers so I used the microwave 20 seconds at a time. Stir, 20 more seconds, stir... until melted. Doesn't take long at all. The fudge sets quite rapidly so I had to reheat (about 15 seconds in microwave) every now and then. I used a plastic bottle (Wilton brand sells 2 for $2 at Walmart) to squeeze the fudge in the cups. I guess you could also use a ziploc bag and just cut the tip (one of the corners) off and use that as a piping baggie. Quite delicious!
I made these last night and they turned out perfectly. I'm only giving a 4 star rating as I have a better recipe (sorry). I do have a few hints however. Make sure you do as the recipe says and melt your chips in a double boiler. Milk chocolate chips just don't melt well in a microwave. ALSO - stir in the vanilla (to the fudge) LAST! Vanilla causes the fudge filling to harden up quickly. You must fill your little peanut butter cups quickly. I had no trouble as others removing my cups from the pans but in all fairness I have pretty nice non-stick muffin pans - you don't have to grease at all.
Not as flavorful as I had expected but still not too bad.
These were so easy and turned out great! I substituted half of the flour with ground oats for a chewier texture and used about 3/4 cup of peanut butter. The dough was pretty sticky but still baked up fine with a little extra time. I only got 24 mini muffin size cookies with the dough. To make the well, I used the bottom of a shot glass. For the filling I used a batch of fudge that I had made earlier in the week that didn't set up properly and it was heavenly. Sprinkled with Christmas sprinkles it looks very festive.
I was really hoping to like this more. The p.b. cup seemed a bit dry and the fudge center was a bit rich for my liking. Probably just me as it got so many good reviews.
This recipe depends on the chocolate chip brand and the peanut butter you use. If you use good brands that you like, they're going to taste like them. I used Hershey's Milk Chocolate chips and Skippy peanut butter with honey, and they tasted FABULOUS! Very creamy and rich. Actually, they were so good that when I woke up in the middle of the night, I saw my brother (works night shift) sitting at the table with the whole plate in front of him, eating them! Great recipe!
Fantastic! Soft and chewy!
All I can say is mmm mmmm good!! I was being super lazy so I just made the peanut butter cups then filled with nutella. The perfect combo seriously! The peanut butter cup mixed with the rich nutella made my taste buds go crazy!! Love it!
Mine definitely aren't as pretty as some in the pictures but they sure tasted great! Made these with my sons to bring to a friends house along with some red velvet woopie pies. Made 36 cookies and had just the right amount of chocolate fudge to fill each of them. Thanks for a great recipe!
Great cookie! I have long made peanut butter cookies with a kiss in the center. This are much better due to the chocolate being in each bite, not just the center. Will be using this recipe often!
I love peanut butter cookies and my DH loves chocolate. I don't have a mini muffin pan so I used a regular sized muffin pan. After reading through the reviews, this is what I found most helpful: 1) Cool dough balls for 1 hour prior to baking. 2) Grease your muffin pan before baking. 3) Use bottom of shot glass to make depressions a few mins after cookies come out of oven. 4) My suggestion: Don't make the fudge until the cookies come out of the oven. The fudge will set quickly and you'll have to keep rewarming it if you make it too early. 5) Make the fudge in the microwave, heating for 20 secs at a time then stirring chips. 6) Add the vanilla extract to the fudge last as it can cause the fudge to harden quickly. 7) Filling substitutions: white chocolate fudge, chocolate ganache, more semi-sweet if you prefer darker chocolate. 8) Topping substitutions: chopped peanuts, peanut butter chips/Reese's Pieces, sprinkles.
While I love the concept, the recipe as written needs work. Bake 14 - 16 minutes? Are you kidding me? I baked for exactly 10 minutes and they were extremely overcooked...unless they're supposed to be a crispy crunchy, very browned cookie. The sides and tops of the cookies in the pictures look a uniform color. Mine are sure not. And the filling...here in Canada sw.cond.milk is sold in 300 ml or about 10 oz. Using that, there is still enough filling left over to fill 48 more cookies. Will try again, cutting baking time at least in half. Each dough ball is just slightly over level of 2 tsp of dough, which makes 48 cookies. Each indentation took 1 tsp of filling.
The peanut butter cup was excellent. However, I ha d alittle problem with the fudge. I am not sure what happended, but the moment I put the vanilla extract in the melted chocolate it clumped up...I ended up with a clumpy, gooey mess that was very difficult to use to fill the cups. I think I will stick with the peanut butter cup cookies from this site instead.
Works and tastes AMAZING .... the best blend of chocolate and peanut butter I have tasted , just couldn't get enough of them
I make these almost every year at Christmas. The only thing I do different is top them with chopped peanuts instead of the pecans. My family and friends love these.
Yummy, easy, but WAY too sweet for us. I want to try using this technique to make sugar cookie cups with slightly sweetened cream cheese filling instead.
These deserve 10 stars!! After letting the cookies cool for 5 minutes in the pan, I still found it difficult to remove them from the pan without the top ring wanting to separate from the rest of the cookie. I think they definitely need more time to cool like other reviewers mentioned. I actually made the rest of them in regular muffin cups and thought it was MUCH easier. Still plenty of room for filling and no waiting for them to cool down so it's a speedier process. Needless to say they were devoured!!
pretty good. Easy to make, my 4 yr old helped.
These are awesome. I made it super easy on myself and used Pillsbury Simply Peanut Butter pre-portioned cookie dough and just dropped them into a regular sized cupcake pan. Used the back of a tablespoon to form the well in the cookies. Nuked the fudge ingredients together for one minute and stirred until completely melted. Had two dozen of these baked and filled in about 20 minutes. How easy is that? Everyone (including a picky son) raved about them. Thanks, Debzy, for a great recipes
I love these! They were super easy and delicious. I did what a lot of people suggested and melted the chocolate in the measuring cup in the microwave. I ended up spooning it into the cups though, since the pouring was hard to control. Every time I've made this I've had leftover chocolate. I did what a lot of people suggested and put it in a dish in the fridge for a fudgy snack, but I also add coconut shavings to it for a little extra flavor.
Used a heaping 1/2 cup of peanut butter & only had semi-sweet chips...turned out DELICIOUS!
These were just okay. Followed recipe exactly, but baking time is too long. Too much dough made cookies puff up and over sides like muffins. Dough was very sticky and difficult to work with.
These were very cute and tasty. The one thing that suprised me was the consistency of the "fudge". It was very sticky, almost like caramel (duh Jess, it has sweetened condensed milk in it), and I had to work fast to get it poured into the cookie cups. Also, the filling burned my fingers a bit as I was pouring (glopping it in with my bare fingers). It was worth the fuss to see the sheer delight on my kiddos faces as they devoured these.
I agree with some other reviewers - the fudge centers were not so great. Way too sweet and not truly chocolatey. The cookie part is a keeper, but you should definitely experiment with the puddle.
The Bomb! Everyone loves these. I used the mini muffin cups and it came out great. This recipe is fantastic without any modifications but ... Agree with other cooks: 1) make fudge when you are ready to fill 2) put in gallon zip bag to fill the cookies 3) Use 1 cup semi sweet and 1 cup Reese's chips in the fudge to add to the peanut butter flavor.
I made these today and took them to a small group meeting at church tonight. They were a huge hit! I followed the recipe exactly as written, which everyone should do if they want to write a review. These couldn't be easier and are delicious!
These we soooo easy! I used mini muffin papers so they came out of the pan like a dream. I also used the end of my whisk to make the wells for the chocolate. I made them nice and deep so I didn't have much chocolate left over. Note: the chocolate is not as messy if you let it cool just a little bit before filling the wells. Yum!
tried with white chocolate, it was a hit, first person who came went away with recipe! and they are as pretty as they come, too
made these for a cookie exchange, yummy!
Oh. My. God. These are to die for. I was a little intimidated by the recipe, but it's really nothing more than making some PB cookies and melting some chocolate. It was so easy. These puppies are rich too, don't let their small size fool you. You won't be popping one after another in your mouth because of the sweetness. Can't wait to pass some of these out to the neighbor lady. The recipe made just enough cookies and just enough filling (which I piped out of a plastic baggie). There's really no need to go doubling anything, unless you're doubling the whole recipe.
I followed the measurements exactly and had the right amount to make 48 cookies. I had a few spoonfuls of the fudge filling left and gobbled it up before the kids knew there was any left! I did leave off the pecans and added Christmas sprinkles. And after reading about the cookies breaking apart I also decided to use mini paper liners which worked out great! This will definitely stay in my recipe box for special treats and bake sales.
Delicious!! I love chocolate & these are perfect for a craving. Here's what I did: I did NOT double the cookie batch; my cookie wells were deep & used up almost all of the fudge filling (just a little left over for ice cream topping:) I sprayed the muffin tins before baking the cookies. I made the wells using a round 1 tsp measuring spoon immediately after the cookies came out of the oven. After cooling for a few minutes, I used a sharp knife to cut around the cookies (to loosen them). Then I put the mini muffin tin in the freezer for a few minutes. The cookies just popped right out. They look beautiful! Thanks for the recipe -- my boys will love them when they get home from school!!
It was a good recipe. I would not put a nut on top. I think its more appealing to children without nuts. I may try a vanilla based cake to make this cookie for my friend with a peanut allergy.
Delicous and simple! I will absolutely make these again! We didnt have a double boiler so I microwaved the chocolate chips till soft (30 seconds or so) then mixed in the condensed milk and microwaved again in 30 sec intervals, stirring inbetween, till blended and smooth. Worked like a charm!
Ridiculously delicious! These things are dangerous! I had to make some modifications based on what I had in the pantry. I added 2 tablespoons of Nutella to the peanut butter in order to have half a cup. I used dark brown sugar instead of light. And I used dark chocolate chips instead of milk. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly and have discovered my all time favorite treat!
WOW! SO GOOD!!! Going on the Christmas cookie list for sure! I subbed shortening for the butter, personal preference, just a great recipe thanks for sharing!!
Have been making these for years, tried something new this year. Used Nutella instead of peanut butter and made a chocolate cookie cup, and made the fudge with peanut butter and butterscotch chips.. I did 1/2 and 1/2, but I think I would do 3/4 pb and 1/4 butterscotch next time.
