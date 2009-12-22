Fudge Puddles

Chocolate-filled deliciousness in these fun fudge puddles!

By debzy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Sift together flour, baking soda, and salt.

  • Cream butter, peanut butter, and white and brown sugars. Mix in egg and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Stir flour mixture into creamed mixture. Shape the dough into 48 balls, 1-inch each. Place each ball in one compartment of a mini muffin tin.

  • For the filling, put chocolate chips in a double boiler over simmering water. Stir in milk and vanilla, mix well.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 14 to 16 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven and immediately make wells in the center of each using a melon baller. Cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Then carefully remove to wire racks. Using a measuring cup fill each shell with the chocolate mixture. Top with a pecan half.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 164.8mg. Full Nutrition
