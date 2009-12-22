Fudge Puddles

These were excellent! I made the recipe exactly as indicated, except I DOUBLED the cookie dough/muffin part (I used the exact amount of chocolate filling ingredients per the recipe, though). That gave me exactly the amount of chocolate filling I needed, since I read other people's reviews that they had too much chocolate left over. I made the exact amount of chocolate in the recipe, but doubled the amount of cookie dough, and the amount of chocolate filling came out perfect for the doubled batch of muffins. The trick I learned to getting the muffins to come out without any trouble was this--as soon as they are out of the oven, go ahead and use the melon baller to make the indentation in the muffin (as recipe indicates). Then, let the muffins rest in the pan about 10 minutes before you remove them from the pan--mine came out perfectly. I just used a sharp knife and it took no effort to remove them. I also greased the mini-muffin pans before using, so that may have helped, and baked them exactly for 14 minutes. I highly recommend these--they are visually very appealing also. It looks like you spent a lot of time making them, when they were really pretty easy. Thanks for the great recipe Deborah! They will become a staple of our household, and not just for Christmas.