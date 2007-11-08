Peaches and Cream Cookies
Basic, fluffy sugar cookie with fresh peaches (made out of desperation because my family had so many peaches from our trees!).
I made a few alterations to this recipe and it came out perfect. I added a little brown sugar which I discovered makes sugar cookies great on accident one day... I also added 1/2 tsp cream of tartar. Then I did pecans in place of the walnuts. They turned out great!!Read More
Even after adding TWO cups of pureed peaches, these cookies didn't taste like peaches. They didn't double in size, either. They're a decent cake-like cookie, but since we prefer crisp or chewy cookies, we probably won't make these again.Read More
This is a very basic recipe and not very interesting BUT its a great start! I used butter instead of shortening and I also added 1/4 tsp. nutmeg and 1/2 tsp.cinnamon. I will continue to use this recipe as a base and change it to what I have on hand.
Really good! I didn't peel the peaches and I pureed them for a more even texture!
wonderful cookie! delicious, moist, and doubled in size as mentioned. better than regular sugar cookies.
These cookies were quite good. I ate half of the first batch! I added a teaspoon of vanilla since others said they were lacking in flavor which was a nice touch. I looked at the cookies as they were baking and thought they were too flat so I added flour before the next batch. BAD idea. The cookies have a very cake like fun texture that I hadn't had in so long and really love but adding flour makes them too much work to eat! Too chewy. Its hard to tell when these cookies are done and they kind of take a while. I baked them at 350 and still they took 15 minutes. Next time I will add maybe a half cup more nuts. I definitely recomend this recipe for using up peaches as my tree this year is overproducing and I know the feeling of needing stuff to do with all of the fruit!
As stated by others they are too soft and not much peach flavor. Maybe next time I will cut back on the shortening and add more peaches.
Add some of the suggested items and YUM! I read some reviews and added: 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp nutmeg, 1 tsp vanilla, about 1/2 cup more peaches, 1 TBS flour, 1/4 cup brown sugar and lastly I dipped them in powdered sugar. Everyone RAVED about them!
This recipe was not very good. The cookies turned out bland, and very crumbly and limp. I tried to thicken them up by adding a bit more flour, but that didn't seem to help. They are good if you aren't into much flavor, and like very plain food. I used canned peaches, and added about twice as much as the recipe called for. The addition seemed to help add a bit a flavor. Overall, I doubt I will make these again.
These were pretty great except I think I might use a wee bit more sugar next time. I used canned peaches as that's all I had (I seem to have a staggering amount of them in the pantry) and of course they were easier to chop that way but I dunno how it would affect the overall taste as opposed to fresh. Hubby gave them a thumbs -up and that's what I look for in a winning recipe!
This recipie, with suggestions from other reviews and a small twist of my own was great as a muffin! Just for fun, I used 1/2 cup of shortening and a 1/2 cup of margarine, 1tsp each of nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla - which it really needed! Extra peaches, and just because I had them and they were not the freshest, a pint of strawberries. I didn't put the nuts inside but sprinkled slivered almonds on the top of each one and some got a thinly sliced peach on top. I baked them at 350 of rabout 20 minutes and they were very moist and tasty (although not peachy) muffins.
I had to throw these cookies away. I was not pleased with the outcome at all. They were extremely dry and did not double in size. Hopefully, I did not mess the recipe up. I am a very good cook but...
I used some of the suggestions and substituted margarine for the shortening, and instead of 1 cup of peaches, I added about 3. I also added in cinnamon, nutmeg, and a dash of vanilla. These were easy to make, and they made nice cake-like cookies, but the taste isn't really that peachy or special at all.
My daughter needed a peach recipe to share with classmates and I made these. I used baking powder accidently instead of baking soda but they still turned out great. They didn't double in size while cooking which I'm thinking came from using powder instead of soda..
Delicious cookies! I used two peaches, so it was probably about double what the recipe called for, but I wanted plenty in there. As other people suggested, I used 1 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar, and added in about 1 tsp vanilla. I mixed in about 1/4 cup slivered almonds since that's what I had. Each batch baked for 15 minutes and didn't brown a lot, but came out cooked just right. Nice soft cookie with lots of flavor! My whole family is inhaling them!
I added an extra peach and pureed all of them with the skin on and added a tsp. of cloves to the dry ingredients. The cookies turned out fluffy and chewy with a hint of peach flavour. But taste more like muffins than cookies. Overall pleasant... will try again.
Definitely good! Good basic recipe. Added 1/2t cinnamon, 1/2 t nutmeg,used 1c reg sugar,1/2 c brown sugar,pureed 1c peaches,added 2 c chopped peaches. Sprayed top of baked cookies lightly w/Pam buttery spray(to lightly brown & crisp slightly) baked about 20 min.or lightly brown on edges. Absolutely loved them ! Well done by original recipe creator! Will make every time we have peaches!
These rose well and had a nice texture, but they were surprisingly tasteless--no peach flavour (and that was with more peach than called for by the recipe), just sweet bland dough. I would suggest adding cinnamon or some other spice, or perhaps peach extract.
These are really delicious and Easy to make. A great way to use up all the peaches from our tree.
I followed the recipe. The cookies was delicious. Sugar cookies with a hint of peach. Deliciousl
These cookies are great! There is not much peach flavor but it's a good way to get my young kids to eat fruit! Kids keep gobbling them up, definately going to be my cookie of choice!
This recipe is good. I halfed it because I didnt have enuff shortening. It didnt taste too much like peaches. But they were soft and delicious. Will make again...thinking bananas would be good in this.
They were nice and soft pulling them out of the oven you could smell the peach I added 2 cups of peaches along with 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp nutmeg, and a sprinkle of clove, used 1 cup white sugar and a 1/2 cup light brown sugar
