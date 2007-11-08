Peaches and Cream Cookies

These cookies were quite good. I ate half of the first batch! I added a teaspoon of vanilla since others said they were lacking in flavor which was a nice touch. I looked at the cookies as they were baking and thought they were too flat so I added flour before the next batch. BAD idea. The cookies have a very cake like fun texture that I hadn't had in so long and really love but adding flour makes them too much work to eat! Too chewy. Its hard to tell when these cookies are done and they kind of take a while. I baked them at 350 and still they took 15 minutes. Next time I will add maybe a half cup more nuts. I definitely recomend this recipe for using up peaches as my tree this year is overproducing and I know the feeling of needing stuff to do with all of the fruit!