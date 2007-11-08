Peaches and Cream Cookies

Basic, fluffy sugar cookie with fresh peaches (made out of desperation because my family had so many peaches from our trees!).

By Alliekatt

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a cookie sheet.

  • Beat shortening and sugar together. Blend eggs and fruit into the shortening and sugar mixture. Stir flour, salt, baking soda and nuts into the egg mixture; mix well.

  • Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto the greased cookie sheet. The cookies will double in size while baking, so set the cookies far apart on the cookie sheet. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes.

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 176.7mg. Full Nutrition
