Orange Drop Cookies II

These are from my Russian heritage and we use them for a Christmas treat.

Recipe by BREADLADY10

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir 1/2 cup orange juice and 1 teaspoon rind into the flour mixture.

  • Cream shortening and white sugar together. Mix egg into the sugar mixture thoroughly. Slowly blend flour mixture into the egg and sugar mixture. Drop by teaspoonful onto greased cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Make the icing: Mix confectioner's sugar and 2 tablespoons butter together until smooth. Pour 2 tablespoons orange juice and 1 teaspoon orange rind into the sugar and butter mixture, mix well. When the cookies have cooled spread the icing generously over the tops of the cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 13.7mg; sodium 126.6mg. Full Nutrition
