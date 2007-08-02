Orange Drop Cookies II

Since the dough seemed too thin prepared exactly according to the recipie, I put just one tray of these in the oven. As I feared, they spread terribly and were next to impossible to remove from the cookie sheet--even with my trusty, sharp-edged cookie lifter. I added between 1/4 and 1/3 cup of flour to the remaining dough, and baked as directed. The second tray held its shape like a decent drop cookie. I note that my oven was the right temp, I used high-end cookie sheets, and greased the sheets as directed. I made half the icing. It was flavorful, spread nicely, and set up well for storage. However, the cookie itself was bland and mealy. Not even cookies from the second tray made it with what I served or gave as gift assortments for Christmas. If I tried this again, which I won't, I'd add twice the orange zest and enough flour to the dough to give it the correct consistency for baking. Might also improve with butter instead of shortening.