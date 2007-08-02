Orange Drop Cookies II
These are from my Russian heritage and we use them for a Christmas treat.
These are from my Russian heritage and we use them for a Christmas treat.
After reading other reviews about how the cookies spread out strangely, I made the dough into small balls and cooked them in batches of 6 as I tested sizes, I made the balls of dough slightly bigger until they were at a decent size and I could start with larger batches. My husband took them to work for his coworkers (along with Mrs. Siggs Snickerdoodles) and they were an absolute hit. They were thick and moist as some reviewers complained (personally I rather liked it, it was a nice change from the other Christmas cookies I made this year), but the frosting was a very nice touch (and very pretty as well!). I also followed another reviewer's advice and did not mix the zest in with the frosting but sprinkled it on after I had frosted the cookies: it made a very pretty and colorful presentation. I will definitely be making these again.Read More
I didn't have any problems with spreading like some other reviewers. They kept their shape and were pretty cookies. I was just disappointed in the lack of orange flavor. I used fresh oranges from my neighbor's tree, but the flavor just did not come through. They were too sweet and not orangey enough for me.Read More
After reading other reviews about how the cookies spread out strangely, I made the dough into small balls and cooked them in batches of 6 as I tested sizes, I made the balls of dough slightly bigger until they were at a decent size and I could start with larger batches. My husband took them to work for his coworkers (along with Mrs. Siggs Snickerdoodles) and they were an absolute hit. They were thick and moist as some reviewers complained (personally I rather liked it, it was a nice change from the other Christmas cookies I made this year), but the frosting was a very nice touch (and very pretty as well!). I also followed another reviewer's advice and did not mix the zest in with the frosting but sprinkled it on after I had frosted the cookies: it made a very pretty and colorful presentation. I will definitely be making these again.
After reading other reviews that stated that the cookies would run all over the cookie pan I decided to make a few changes to mine. In my cookies I added a half-a-cup more flour, refrigerated the dough overnight (just like a sugar cookie) and then baked them in a greased muffin pan. They came out looking just like the Allrecipes picture above. Just make sure you don't put too much dough in each muffin tin or they will come out more like short muffins than like a cookie (since they are cake-like).
I added 1 tsp of orange extract to the batter which gave it more orange flavor. Also, keep in mind that if you substitute butter or margarine for the shortening, it will "melt" differently than if you use shortening. I used shortening and they came out fine.
I used to make these all the time and couldn't find my cookbook with my tried and true recipe. So glad I found this one! I did add an extra half cup of flour due to other reviews. Cookies came out perfect and the icing is awesome. Next time I'll be sure and double the recipe. I highly recommend this one!
These cookies were a great addition to my Christmas assortment. The frosting is the perfect combination of sweet & tart! They're a little unusual but highly recommended.
This recipe is fabulous! Very easy and tastes wonderful!! Highly recommend.
These cookies are great! I tried making them with orange pineapple juice and they came out very delicious.
The cookies came out tasty. They're soft inside - like little orange cakes in a cookie crust. I made them with margarine, not having shortening, and fearing that they would spread out too much if I used butter. Also, to ensure against "melt down" I used a bit less baking soda and baking powder than the recipe calls for. The icing is a bit sweet for me, so the second batch went without, instead i left it longer in the oven, until it browned, they became a bit crispier on the outside.
These cookies are very good! I made half batch like suggested, then with the second half I added some chocolate chips. Both ways are awesome! However, these cookies do run all over the pan so next time I make them I will add more flour.
A delicious subtle flavor! Reading the reviews, I added a 1/2 cup flour and more orange peel to liven the flavor. I only baked for 8 minutes exactly. They were perfect: soft inside with crispy bottoms.
Barb, Thank you for submitting your recipe on the Orange drop cookies. I looked everywhere for a recipe. In old recipe books, but there where none to be found.I made them and they are great. It's an easy recipe to follow and a pleasure to make. Thanks, Nancy
I made these cookies tonight for a fundraiser for a local Cancer victim. I was a little short on orange juice so I added some orange extract to the dough. I had no trouble with them spreading too much. The recipe says a serving for 18, not sure if that meant 18 cookies. I got 28 myself. I ate one, 3 for hubby and 2 dozen for the fundraiser. Great taste and a pretty cookie!
I didn't have any problems with spreading like some other reviewers. They kept their shape and were pretty cookies. I was just disappointed in the lack of orange flavor. I used fresh oranges from my neighbor's tree, but the flavor just did not come through. They were too sweet and not orangey enough for me.
These are pretty good. Really different, I like them. Like little cakes with a sweet icing. I used an extra egg, margarine instead of shortening, a smidge less sugar than called for, a splash of orange extract to ramp up the flavor, I chilled the dough prior to baking, and only baked for 9 minutes. I had no problems with spreading. For people with questions on how fats, liquids, etc. affect cookies Allrecipes has a great resource article in Tips & Advice, "Perfect Cookies." Check out the article and you'll learn how to tweak a cookie recipe to your liking with confidence.
I love the frosting on these! They really are best fresh though. The cookie has a light flavor and the frosting is a great balance of tart and sweet.
I made these for Christmas and they were a big hit with my family. I used margarine instead of shortening and had a problem with the first sheet of cookies being flat and airy. Basically, they fell apart. So, I added more flour and they turned out perfectly. They should look like little drop biscuits. The icing was runny and I had to add more sugar which made it really sweet. But that worked out nicely since the cookies are basically an orange flavored biscuit and a little dry and boring by themselves. In the end, with my changes, they turned out really well and my family very much enjoyed them.
Easy to make, loved the outcome!
Was a big hit with our Girl Scout troop!!!!!
I was looking for something a little more adventurous and came upon these. I must admit that I never really liked anything with orange rind in it before...But these were fabulous! Thanks for the great recipe!
This is a good recipe. The icing didn't come out for me, so I added more orange juice, and also orange food coloring so people would know they are orange cookies.
Wow! These were surprisingly delicious! I put the dough in the freezer for about 45 minutes before I baked these. I cut out circles of parchment and placed them in the bottom of regular size muffin tins to keep the cookies from sticking and spreading too much. This seemed to work really well and the cookies came out so perfect! I never thought that I would be a citrus cookie fan but these were so good and went really well with a cup of tea. Definitely will make these again.
I LOVED these cookies! They are quickly disappearing from my house and are a favorite of my very picky two year old son! They are very easy to prepare and just delicious! I'll be making these again!
These are good but not the best. It didn't need the frosting.
My first batch came out flatten. However, the next batch I put in for only 8 minutes and they came out perfect. The icing makes this cookie. Without it, it tastes like cornbread. Be careful when icing your cookies, the edges are crispy and will break off easily. I would not mix the orange rind in with the icing, instead I would zest it on top of each cookie at the end. Oh and I only got 2 dozen out of this recipe.
I have tried these twice and they do run all over the pan, the flavors are great but I cannot serve them without them becoming burned or a crumbly mess... I'll have to try some of the other tips to make them stick more
This was an "ok" cookie nothing real special...was hoping for more taste to the cookie...The icing was to thick so I added more oj and had a wonderful taste. But I probably won't be making this again.
i really liked this recipe. i undercooked my second batch--i recommend waiting till the very edges of the cookie are an extra golden brown. for me, that was 11-12 minutes.
DELICIOUS cookies and an exciting change to a normal dessert rotation. High Altitude Adjustment: Add 1/2 cup less 2 T of flour, reduce soda and powder by a smidge. Roll into balls. Bake at 330º. 12-15 minutes.
i really like this recipe. i didnt have any oranges so i used lemon instead. they were great. i did notice that the cookies like to spread. i added another cup of flour to it and it worked great. they tasted great.would have given a five but the spreading was not that great.
These cookies are very good. Just the right amount of orange. Will definitly make these again.
I do not know how this received the ratings that it did! I teach Family and Consumer Science and I had 2 of my classes attempt this recipe...I watched them closely and both attempts failed miserably. The cookies spread so thin...I picked at them to check flavor and they tasted like cornbread.
This cookie was wonderful. The taste is very refreshing and a nice change from all the chocolate and peanut butter cookies made at Christmas time.
this is a great recipe!! its super easy to make, it doesn't take alot of time. and they taste awesome! i will definatly make these again. they got eaten up very fast!!
First batch turned out OK. Second batch spread on the cookie sheet and weren't edible. Could be due to the cookie sheet I used, but even the first batch was only OK.
Just like others, I followed the instructions exactly and the cookies ran all over the pan. My baking soda was new so it could not have been that.
very good recipe for orange lover
I have no idea what happened, but these did not turn out! Instead of spreading and becoming soft and cake-like, they turned out more like orange-scented hard round rocks. I followed the recipe exactly, including cooking time and temperature, so I have no clue what happened.
Yummo! I let the wet ingredient beat for quite some time to get extra fluffy. These did not last long at the Holiday party last weekend!
these cookies are so good
I made these cookies but based on the reviews of others I made a few changes. I used a cup of orange juice instead of 1/2 a cup of water, and added about 1 tsp. each of ground ginger and nutmeg. Also, I used half butter and half shortning (didn't have enough). I baked the cookies in muffin tins and they held their shape. They came out more like cake than cookies. The flavor was light but pleasant, I just wasn't thrilled with them.
I looked at all the reviews. I made this for Church for a taste of Russia. I added a little extra flour..I added orange flavoring, Than refrigerated it for a couple of hours. I used a cookie scoop to place on cookie sheet. Wonderful cookies, they didn't spread out too much and they are kind of cake like. We loved the frosting which I also added orange flavoring. The orange zest was a hit...which I put on after frosting. My cookies looked just like the picture!!
These have great flavor, but kind of spread out on the pan weird. Everyone seemed to love them though, and I made about 3 dozen, not 18.
These are OK- I'm not a huge citus cookie fan though
I was very disappointed with the fact that the batter spread out crazily all over my cookie pan. Also, the cookies were still raw after the suggested amount of cooking. 15 minutes is better. Wen i used a cake pan the cookies didn't spread as badly
Absolute Disaster! I'm sorry to say ... I followed this recipe exactly and every sheet of the cookies had spread so much... un-edible would be an understatement. Very disappointed.. complete waste of time.
A super tasty and fast recepie. The only problem we had was that it seems that air-bake cookie sheet makes the cookies run and take longer to cook. The other sheet was a conventional cookie sheet and the cookies came out perfect! Very rich though. Great for tea time.
I made these cookies to use up some oranges that I had. I used fresh squeezed orange juice and freshly grated orange zest. As other reviewers suggested, I added an additional 1/2 cup of flour and baked the cookies for 11 minutes. I had no problems with my cookies spreading and becoming flat. They turned out very light and have a cake like texture. They have a delicate orange flavor and would be great with coffee, tea, or a nice glass of cold milk. I'm taking them to work tomorrow, and I am sure they will be gobbled up quickly. Thanks for an easy and tasty recipe, Barb. I will definitely be keeping this in my cookbook.
I used shortening not butter and added a 1/2 cup flour as some others suggested and they turned out just like the picture. They have a great orange flavor and we love them. To make the icing I had to add an extra tablespoon of orange juice.
These had a very nice strong orange flavor. They had a lot of texture though - like wheatberry bread. I did use probably a little more zest than called for, and pulpy fresh squeezed orange juice. Was surprised that my kids did not like these much. I was not as careful with measurements on the 2nd batch I made, and the consistency did change, although both batches were still tasty. I would say you could easily get varied results if you're not super careful.
I have been baking alot for the holidays, searching for a new recipe to give...This one will not be on my list next year! I should have listened to the other people. I did add extra OJ to the icing, and to the batter, but neither had an orange flavor. I added a little extra flour so that they wouldn't flatten out. They were just an O.K. cookie. Not one to add to my personal cookie file!
Just made these today and they are quite tasty. I made them smaller and baked them for 5 minutes. The batch yielded 30 luscious cookies!
Amazing. I used butter(preference) and added 1/2 cup flour to compensate. These didn't last long
They spread. And I made the recipe EXACTLY as it is offered here. I didn't even bother baking the second pan and threw them away.
I, personally, didn't like these at all. They were very cake-like (I don't like that in a cookie) and even sort of spongey. Maybe it's my fault, because I used butter instead of shortening. The frosting was really good though. I'm still giving 4 stars because I took them to a party and recieved quite a few compliments. Everyone else loved them!
GREAT RECIPE!!!
These cookies were very good. But I had a problem with the cookies becoming very flat, like many other reviewers. Maybe it needs more flour and some more baking powder? I will try again with some modifications so it turns out more like the picture.
I made these wonderful cookies along with all my other Christmas cookies. They where everyone's favorite. Had to make another batch. Thank you. This recipe is a keeper.
Lovely recipe family loves it thanks for sharing :)
Well, pretty good overall. The cookies did not melt in the oven or anything. But they were quite doughy and not very orange flavored. So for my second batch I added more orange juice, and I also added more juice to the frosting.
The whole family loved this recipe. I didn't mix the orange juice in with the dry ingredients. I can't imagine how that could be a good idea. I mixed it in with the wet ingredients. I also added a bit of zest to the batter.
After searching the website for a good orange cookie recipe I came across this one. They were fabulous. The only thing I did different was use butter instead of shortening and I added almost 1/4 cup more flour. I will definatly make these again!!
Our family has made these for years! Always a favorite, always delicious! Great addition to any potluck, bake sale or just because
I just made these cookies while my hubby was sleeping. He strolled to the kitchen and about 6 cookies disappeared. Very good. Thank you. I will make these again.
FANTASTIC. These will be a part of my Christmas cookie baking every year. I placed 1/2 maraschino cherry in the center before baking just to give it a festive look. I made the icing a glaze and drizzled on top while warm. YUMMY.
I loved these cookies! Added an additional 1/2 c. of flour, and added additional orange zest on top of the icing. Delicious!
So I made these gluten free with 1tsp xanthan gum and it worked perfect. I used rendered suet for shortening, essentially a more traditional and healthy shortening. Only problem, cookie itself had too much sugar. Next time I'm going to cut by a third or half.
great recipe! Just like grandma used to make :)
Nice recipe. Really lite cookies
Easy to make and has a great orange taste to them. Additional Orange Zest on top of the frosting looks really nice.
Mine ran all over the pan as well, I thought it was just too much greasing... I also had to use white whole-wheat flour since it was all I had, which was a bad choice since it was totally the wrong texture and flavor for this light, fresh cookie...oh well.
this recipe was delicious! i highly recommend it.
cookies didnt seem to cook eavenly had a layer around the out side that was criso and brown. but the center was soft and delicious.
Will definitely make these again. They are very cake-like and fluffy, and the orange is delightful. I might make some adjustment to amp up the flavor a little bit as they are fairly mild, but they are good and a little bit of a change of pace.
i absolutely LOVED this recipe. it was the perfect amount of orange flavor to both the cookie and the icing. wouldn't change a thing. going to double the batch next time i make it though, they went fast!
This cookie recipe is the best orange cookie recipe I have ever tasted. They melt in your mouth.
These are wonderful! especially with a cup of coffee.
I gave it a 4 because the flavor was good even though I had problems. I assume it is something I did even though others complained of the same problem. Mine spread flat as a pancake on the sheet. I was so looking forward to these cookies and was so disappointed. I will definitely try this again but if anyone has any ideas why the dough spread so bad (I'm confident the ingredients were all measured correctly) please let me know.
Very good. I had no problem with spreading.
It’s a small batch but I can double it. I substituted satsumas for the oranges because they are plentiful on my parent’s trees in southwestern Louisiana. Delicious!
This recipe is missing something. It needs more flavor in the cookie dough.
This is a great recipe. I followed it and the cookies were perfect. I used 2 oranges. Highly recommended.
The cookie alone without the icing is nothing spectacular - but the icing really does add an extra spark. I'd make these again, but add even more icing and up the quantity of orange peel, and maybe even add some orange essence to the cookies, too.
Try adding cocoanut Made another time. Put in cocoanut and orange rind. Cooked 10 mins. Really spread . Very tastey
I didn’t make any changes, but when I make it the next time I will make the cookies larger and I like harder cookies.
I had the same problem as others...cookies flattened upon baking. Does mixing the leavening agents with the liquids instead of with flour cause this? I've never used a recipe that did that.
I love this recipe. I do not frost some and add extra frosting to the others. This works well for my family and the non frosting lovers vs. the diabetic prospects! I also have added a smidgen of pure almond extract to the frosting to give it the Italian cookie flair, but either way they are great.
These were good. I think that if I make themn again, I will leave the orange zest out of the icing because I didn't care for the texture.
Icing was good cookies however became flat, didn't hold shape. I am used to them being thicker and lemon drop shipped not turning into wafers which mine did. I think they need more flour in the recipe
I followed the instructions exactly and the cookies ran all over the pan. Even after 11 min they were still raw in the middle. Complete waste of time.
Excellent flavor and texture. Following the direction as written creates a runny, thin cookie. I should have read the other reviews and made these in a muffin tin to create a larger, fluffier cookie.
Since the dough seemed too thin prepared exactly according to the recipie, I put just one tray of these in the oven. As I feared, they spread terribly and were next to impossible to remove from the cookie sheet--even with my trusty, sharp-edged cookie lifter. I added between 1/4 and 1/3 cup of flour to the remaining dough, and baked as directed. The second tray held its shape like a decent drop cookie. I note that my oven was the right temp, I used high-end cookie sheets, and greased the sheets as directed. I made half the icing. It was flavorful, spread nicely, and set up well for storage. However, the cookie itself was bland and mealy. Not even cookies from the second tray made it with what I served or gave as gift assortments for Christmas. If I tried this again, which I won't, I'd add twice the orange zest and enough flour to the dough to give it the correct consistency for baking. Might also improve with butter instead of shortening.
I added orange extract for extra orange flavor, which made them extra yummy
A disaster - followed the recipe exactly in every way and cool the dough over night and bake and they melted into one complete mess. Just awful. What a shame one has to read all reviews in order to see if others had the same problem and then find out there were additions/subtractions to the recipe.
My wife brushed on Tripple-sec (orange liquor) to the top of the cookies after they came out of the oven, and added some also to the icing. WOW was the main comment from everyone fighting over them.
Wow!! So quick and easy. Decided to go ahead and whip up a batch for my cookie lover co-workers...!! I know they will be very happy tomorrow..Great cookie texture and great flavor! I added more Orange Zest of course, but I prefer a more tangy cookie and frosting..Yummy
Just like my moms recipe that I have been making for years. Delicious, although I usually double this and use the juice and rind of four oranges. Then it equals about five or six dozen cookies
These are okay. Pretty sweet. Listening to other reviewers, I added an extra 1/2 cup of flour and they kept their shape pretty well. My kids liked them.
Adding 1/2 C of flour helped. Delicious cookie!
Per other reviewers I added more flour & juice to the batter. I tasted the frosting before applying & it was simply overpowering. But after applying it to the cookies it was great. In fact, without it the cookies weren't anything special.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections