Pumpkin Pie Bars

Rating: 5 stars As written, I would give this recipe 4 stars but due to its potential I bumped it up to 5. I made the following adjustments to the recipe and the result was amazing! I am not sure if I will ever be making a traditional pumpkin pie again! Instead of milk, I used a 12 ounce can of evaporated milk, regular or fat free. For the pumpkin, I used (2) 15 ounce cans of packed pumpkin but added 1/4 cup sugar, about 1.5 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice and a few dashes of ground cloves to the mixture. I let it cook for 65-70 minutes at 350 degrees. It smelled so good while it was in the oven that we couldn't wait for it to cool and ended up eating it with a dollop of whipped cream while it was still kind of warm. Heavenly! Helpful (162)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe it is so delicious. Always a big hit when I make it. I use I Can't Believe it is not butter in the topping as it seems to taste better, also I use a 16 oz can of pumpkin not the 3 cups per recipe. It does need to bake about 10-15 minutes longer also. MUST use Carnation evaporated milk in the recipe, DO NOT use regular milk. Good Luck Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe. Had to bake it for 10 more minutes than the recipe called for, to make sure the pumpkin layer is set. Goes wonderfully with some whipped cream on top. Cool and refreshing, too. Helpful (35)

Rating: 4 stars The ingredient list should say pumpkin pie filling NOT canned pumpkin. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I used spice cake since I didn't have yellow. I also added a cup of semi-sweet choc. chips to the pumpkin mixture. I used sweetened cond. milk instead of whole milk. I added two teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice to the can of pumpkin I used. It was really easy to make and the house smelled wonderful! I posted a picture of my finished bars. They truly were EASY to prepare and loved by my hubby and 20 month old daughter. DON'T FORGET TO REFRIGERATE IT AFTER IT HAS COOLED. Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars In the ingredients this recipe should read 1 can of pumpkin pie filling. If you use the regular pumpkin the bars are too bitter. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Love this recipe! I took the advice of other reviews and used evaporated milk and added sugar and pie spice to the pumpkin mixture. Also since I add nuts to everything I put about 1/3 cup of chopped pecans to the topping and because of that used a little more butter as well. Looking forward to making these treats again. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I am living in South America for a year and really missing home. It's July and winter here I was particularly missing home a few days ago (it was below freezing). I wanted to make something that reminded me of home pumpkin pie bars my mom makes. I searched and searched for a recipe I could find all the ingredients for...it took hours. I finally found this recipe with great delight! I went to the store but of course no canned pumpkin. I remembered my mom telling me canned pumpkin isn't nearly as good as cooking your own squash. Seeing how I didn't have any other choice I bought Kabocha squash (it was either that or butternut). There is a gas shortage right now so no oven. I cooked the squash in the microwave with a little water and covered. Pureed it in the blender with about 2/3 c of sugar 1/2 t cloves 1 t cinnamon and 1/2 t all spice. A medium sized squash made exactly three cups. I followed the rest of the recipe as written (was delighted it called for regular milk since evaporated is about 4 a can). Baked it at a neighbors house and within hours it was devoured. I am baking another one as I type this. I would agree it's best served cold but probably won't last that long! Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars This went over very well. However I thought the pumpkin mixture needed sugar too. Next time I will add Eagle Brand milk. The streusel topping should be make with real butter and not oleo or margarine. Too watery. My topping clumped together and was hard to handle. Helpful (14)