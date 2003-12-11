Easy Rugalech

1 of 11

Rating: 1 stars this recipe needs to be more specific in terms of how to mix the ingredients. should you cut in the butter into the flour and then add the cottage cheese or just stir them all with the beaters? then should you chill it before rolling it out? it was too mushy to use and i wasn't sure how to incorporate the butter. Helpful (12)

Rating: 1 stars This recipe is not like any rugalech I've ever had or made. The rugalech dough I know is made with cream cheese unsalted butter confectioner's sugar salt lemon juice vanilla extract flour egg and sugar for sprinkling on the rolled crescents. The filling is a mixture of sugar cinnamon and ground walnuts with a chocolate (chip) variation or apricot jam mixed with cake crumbs and walnuts. Raisins maybe but in the filling not the dough. There are other fillings too. There is also a yeast dough. I have both Russian and Polish friends (Jewish and not Jewish) who make them. None of us use cottage cheese and everyone uses walnuts in the filling. Helpful (12)

Rating: 2 stars I agree with the other review that said we need more directions. I made this for my 10yr daughters class because they were doing a play and this cookie was mentioned in the play. I took the 2c cottage cheese and put blended it in my KitchenAid mixer then added the flour and the butter cut in to small chunks. Mixed it like a pie crust. I had to add a lot more flour so I was able to handle dough. My dough turned out nice and smooth. I divided dough out in 3 equal parts. Rolled out each part into a circle 1/4 inch thick on floured countertop. I used mini chocolate chips on the outer edge. Pressed chips into the dough slightly to make rolling easier. Sprinkled the whole thing with cinnamon and sugar. Cut each circle like a 8 piece pie and rolled up like crescent rolls. I put them in the oven at 350 for 12 mins. Was not done. Ended up baking them for 25mins (nice and golden brown) checking every 3 mins so they wouldn't burn. They looked good but the taste was bland. Maybe the raisins would have worked better. Making them this way made 24 cookies. Hope the kids at school like them better than my 5yr son did. He didn't like them at all I did'nt much care for them much myself. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Having never had rugalech I didn't know what to expect. After reading the reviews I checked some other recipes for the methods. I made a half recipe. I added about 1/4 cup sugar to the dough ingredients. Blended all dough ingredients but the flour in my blender then folded in the flour in a mixing bowl. I had no raisins so I made a streusel filling and added chopped pistashios. I chilled the dough in the freezer about an hour wrapped in plastic wrap. Formed into 2 balls. Working with one ball (as the other stayed in the freezer) I coated the ball in flour then rolled into an 8 inch circle. Then I cut into 8 triangle slices filled them topped them and baked at 350 nearly 15 minutes. I prepared the second ball as the first was baking. They were quite tasty! I used this recipe because I had no eggs and wanted a sweet made with cottage cheese no raisins and only pistashios in the house. Helpful (4)

Rating: 1 stars I think more instruction needs to be provided. I've never made rugalech before so I wasn't quite sure on the proceedures to cut the triangles. In addition how is one supposed to add the cottage cheese? I ended up with lumpy dough is there some way to smooth the cheese before using it? Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Thanks Edna! This was really really good. I tried the recipe after reading the review so I added a little flour and reduced the cottage cheese by a tablespoon. Quite often recipes need some "adjusting" so this was just fine with me. It seemed fine with everyone who ate these disappearing rugalech as well. Helpful (3)