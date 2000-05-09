My son's favorite cookie in the world. He has me bake a massive batch of these cookies for him once a year so he can wrap them in foil and freeze them so he can eat them year round! In place of chocolate syrup you can fold in chocolate chips, nuts or other goodies to suit your taste.
A true Mandelbrot has almonds in it, that's what mandel means (almonds). This is not mandelbrot. I make real mandelbrot every year with lots of almonds and it is delicious.
09/05/2000
Not only is this recipe very tasty but when it was taken to the Cordon Bleu cooking school as an example of an ethnic food; the chefs all took the recipe to use for themselves.
10/14/2001
This recipe wasn't as easy as I thought, but the taste was delicous. Next time I'll try using chocolate chips instead of the syrup which decided to ooze out. Other than the difficulty of folding and creasing, the cookie/cake was great. - Steph
12/10/2003
This recipe was so good! I loved it, the 1st time it was pretty hard but after adding more flour and substituting the chocolate syrup for chocolate chips, it was great!
Interesting cookie, but not mandelbrot. "Mandelbrot" is Yiddish for "Almond bread" and resembles almond biscotti, only lighter and fluffier. By replacing the almond flavor with orange and chocolate, this recipe creates something else entirely.
This cookie is actually less time consuming to make than most! A plus for weeknights. The key to making these is to coat the countertop with a dusting of flour before rolling out the loaf. Otherwise it's a very sticky mess. I tried just coating my hands with cooking spray but that didn't work. Just a pinch of flour did the trick. I also chopped my choc.chips up before loading them into the loaf. Use zest if you can; the orange/chocolate flavor is soooo delicious!
12/10/2000
An absolutely AMAZING recipe. If you can get around the difficulties of folding the incredibly thick, sticky dough, you've got one of the best deserts I've ever tasted. I'm a horrible cook, and even I didn't do too badly.
i'm so happy i found this recipe! it looks like just a cinnamon and sugar mandelbread on the outside, but inside theres a delicious layer of chocolate! i used a little less chocolate syrup and a little more flour, and these came out great!
This recipe was good but not great. I think it needs more sugar - maybe a whole cup instead of 3/4 cup. Although the dough is sticky, I found that rolling it out onto a piece of plastic wrap made it easier to work with. I made one loaf with chocolate syrup and that was a disaster. The syrup ended up all over the cookie sheet while baking. The next two loaves were made with chocolate chips and came out better. I wrapped the loaves tightly in the plastic wrap before putting them on the cookie sheet which made it easy to place them on the sheet - I just unrolled them onto a parchment paper lined cookie sheet. It was pretty easy, but I don't think I'll try it again without making some adjustments.
i made as directed,,.,.except a slight mishap of grabbing the cinnamon sugar instead of just cinnamon to sprinkle on the tops. I did like the flavor, and once I got the hang of the loaf thing, I was fairly easy to accomplish
