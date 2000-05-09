Mandelbrot

3.4
15 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 4
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

My son's favorite cookie in the world. He has me bake a massive batch of these cookies for him once a year so he can wrap them in foil and freeze them so he can eat them year round! In place of chocolate syrup you can fold in chocolate chips, nuts or other goodies to suit your taste.

Recipe by Cody

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
3 -12 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place flour, baking powder, salt and sugar into an electric mixer's mixing bowl and mix well; blend eggs and 1/2 cup oil into mixture. Pour orange juice and orange zest into mixture; mix well. When the mixture becomes very thick take the mixing bowl out of the mixer and continue stirring with a wooden spoon (at this point the mixture is so thick that it could damage an electric mixer).

  • Separate dough into thirds. Roll (or spread with your hands) each chunk of dough into a rectangular shape. Sprinkle the chocolate syrup onto the center of each rectangle. Fold the sides of each rectangle into the center to form a loaf shape. Work with the loaf until there is no longer a crease that could break open while baking. Each roll will be approximately 12 inches long. Brush the outside of each roll lightly with oil. Sprinkle cinnamon and sugar on top of the rolls.

  • Bake on a nonstick cookie pan for 20 minutes. This is a firm, cake-like cookie. If you would rather a crispier cookie toast the cookie another 5 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. When cooled cut the loaves to form semi-circle shaped cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 19.8g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 97.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022