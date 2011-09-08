Clark Bars

Oh my goodness are these delicious! They are also very easy to make and no baking required. I made exactly as written - but note the 16 ounces of graham crackers. A box is 14.5 oz. I added 4 full crackers from another package. These are very rich and a 13 x 9 pan makes for a thick, rich and sweet treat. The next time I'm going to use a bigger pan and have them not so thick. Be sure to grease your pan well and press the mixture in the pan so that it will meld together. I waited the 4 hours to cut them, the chocolate cut nice when it was cold and the sweetened condensed milk soften the hardness of the chips. Thanks mom2frankandy for sharing your recipe. I made these for a Girls Night Out and they were very well received. It will be made again.

