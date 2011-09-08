Clark Bars
These bars are EASY to make. They require no baking and are full of scrumptious chocolate and peanut butter.
Oh my goodness are these delicious! They are also very easy to make and no baking required. I made exactly as written - but note the 16 ounces of graham crackers. A box is 14.5 oz. I added 4 full crackers from another package. These are very rich and a 13 x 9 pan makes for a thick, rich and sweet treat. The next time I'm going to use a bigger pan and have them not so thick. Be sure to grease your pan well and press the mixture in the pan so that it will meld together. I waited the 4 hours to cut them, the chocolate cut nice when it was cold and the sweetened condensed milk soften the hardness of the chips. Thanks mom2frankandy for sharing your recipe. I made these for a Girls Night Out and they were very well received. It will be made again.Read More
My Husband Loves peanut butter/chocolate bars and after reading the reviews thought this would be a hit. However it was not, the peanut butter part was way to much and the overall dish was extremely rich. One small bar 1"x1" was all anyone would eat.Read More
Love, Love, LOVE this recipe. This is the easiest thing I have ever made in my life and they are delicious. I am planning to give these out as a gift for the holidays. I didn't have enough peanut butter on hand...was just a little shy...so I added some Nutella. I love these. Will go into my keep box and be used many times more. Thanks for the post.
Very yummy! I really like the texture the graham crackers crumbs bring to the crust. The only change I made was to reduce the butter to 3/4 of a cup and add a couple of tablespoons of PB to compensate. I'll make these again for sure.
Very easy and tasty. I used graham cracker crumbs (weighed the appropriate amount on a food scale) instead of whole graham crackers. The bars are very rich and you could probably half the recipe and use an 8x8 pan and still have a decent amount of servings. Got great reviews from the cookout I took them to. Will make again.
Very sweet and nice, but not quite a good flavor. Slightly too much sugar, I think. I have another recipe that's similar and better, using no graham crackers.
This is great! My daughter (10)now makes it by herself. I've already given the recipe away several times.
I halved the recipe but still used a 9x13 pan. They were plenty thick. These remind us of peanut butter balls, but quicker to make. Yum!
Delicious. I used a little less powdered sugar because I only had a partial bag. I think you could get by with 14 to 16 oz. of the graham crackers. I used the full box (16 oz) and my crust was a bit crumbly and dry in a couple spots. No big deal. These are really, really tasty but very rich. Cut into small squares with a very sharp knife.
These are very good but I think they need salt to give them that flavor "punch".
Okay, this is delicious & easy. Hard to estimate the crackers because the boxes are 14.5 oz now. I used 2 sleeves & a couple extra. I made these this morning and messed up by adding the condensed milk to the graham cracker mixture. Oops...I put them in the refrigerator anyway and hoped for the best. They turned out great. I made a simple ganache (1/2c cream, 1/2c butter & 1 c choc chips) to top. I may make it like this from now on because I'm definitely making these again.
I took this to work and everyone loved it and wanted the recipe!
This recipe was a favorite with our five kids. Chilled for about a half hour and then cut because I wasn't sure how hard they were going to set. It worked out perfectly. next time I will try using a little less crumbs so the mixure for the bottom will be a little creamier. Also used milk choco chips. Will make again. Easy, quick finger food.
I have made this a few times for BBQ's. It's a big hit with the kids. I will definitely be making this again.
This is an easy recipe! I switched the semi-sweet chocolate for milk chocolate and it was great!
Very easy to make and yummy! Satisfied my sweet tooth.
Very good. Very easy. Will definitely make again. (I used milk chocolate chips.)
These do not taste like clark bars and they did not hold together, more peanut butter
After reading the reviews, I was hoping for amazing, they were okay. However I cut the recipe in half and they still made a TON. Going to give away the rest.. don't think that anyone will ask for the recipe, however that being said, if you have a sweet tooth and nothing else in the house.. they will work.
Yummy
Love it... the whole family loved it I even gave some to my neighbors. I'm making again tonite for class reuion for tomorrow but will be making it as chocolate balls. Awsome. thanks
I made this for work, but the graham cracker mixture was too crumbly and didn't hold a bar shape. Next time will reduce the amount of sugar, and add more PB. It tastes great, just not happy with the thickness of the bar portion.
Yummy! My friends called it "chocolate peanut butter fudge" and it sure does have that consistency. I reduced the sugar, just because I don't need so much in my life :) Thank you! Update: My husband asked for a birthday treat along the lines of a Reese's cup. I used cupcake liners and scooped a little ball of the peanut butter mixture for the center and then coated them on top and the sides with the chocolate mixture. Yummy! Very rich and possibly too big, depending on your sweetness level - but fun for sharing.
Everyone loved them....
If you love peanut butter and Reeses peanut butter cups, you'll devour these!!!
VERY GOOD and VERY easy/cheap to make!
I made these and brought them to a barbecue. They were a huge hit. Several people asked me for the recipe!
I substituted Caramel condensed milk by Eagle Brand and did 1/2 mixture of peanut butter chips and chocolate chips. Also added 1/4 tsp espresso powder into chocolate mixture. Also sprinkled coarse sea salt onto top of bars and then placed in refrigerator....hmmmm...so good....Mary
This was simple and a really great dessert! Requests for this recipe already coming in for the holidays. Thanks !
Very good. A big hit with adults and kids. Peanut butter part was a little crumbley the next day. I might add something next time to make it hold together better.
Delish! Makes a lot of candy. Have been asked for the recipe a dozen times(1st batch). EASY.
Huge success! I used milk chocolate.
everone loves these and very easy to make
Everyone LOVED these!
Good to take to share - easy to make!
OMG! Made these twice in the past two weeks and they disappeared before any other dessert on the table. My boyfriend says they taste more like butterfingers. I think so too, but they are soooo good and soooo easy to make. Do you know of a way to keep the chocolate from coming off?
Very yummy and rich! needs to stay refrigerated though
I call this Better than Reeses! Everyone loves this bar and is always asking for it.
Fabulous! If you like peanut butter and chocolate together, give this a try, I think you will be in dream land. I did use my kitchen scale to make sure I had the right amount of graham cracker. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Holy Moly are these good! I followed the recipe as written. These taste similar to a peanut butter cup. Just be aware that they are very rich so small portion sizes are a must.
They were a hit at the bbq yesterday! I took some of the suggestions and and used less powdered sugar...cut it down to 2 c only. Instead of semi sweet chocolate I used dark chocolate chips.
These are very good. Very easy to make although I did end up having to crush the graham crackers myself. I ended up using natural peanut butter and the sweetness was pretty much perfect so if I was using regular peanut butter I might decrease the sugar by half a cup. With the natural peanut butter I had to refrigerate it for half an hour so it would set enough for the chocolate to be spread on top. I poured it in the pan as opposed to pressing it. I also used a mix of chipits and that was nice but if you don't have as much of a sweet tooth I could definitely see using a less sweet chocolate. They did taste quite a bit like a reeses peanut butter cup which is also very sweet and about a 1" x 1" bite. I am keeping this as an easy low mess prep. Definitely needs the time in refrigeration though so not one to do just before heading out somewhere.
Oh my gosh this recipe is good and so easy to make! I took this on a girls trip last weekend, and everyone raved about it and asked for the recipe. It was such a hit. I followed the recipe exactly, and made no modifications. I did note one raters point however, that 1 box of graham crackers is only 14.5 oz, and used 4 full crackers from a second box. Thanks to mom2frankandy for submitting this.
These were amazing and so easy to make! we'll definitely make these again!
These bars are so good! I used half creamy & half crunchy peanut butter because that’s what I had. It was pretty sweet and sort of dry, so I think next time I’ll cut back on the powdered sugar, but oh, yum!
This recipe was amazing! The mixture of graham crackers and peanut butter was unbelievably yummy. Super easy to make and can't wait for another excuse to make them. The only slight change I made was adding about 1/4 cup of powdered sugar to the chocolate chips after melting to make the chocolate a little sweeter. I've never had a Clark bar but these were similar to reeses cups
Made these as written. Delicious. The only problem is that they're VERY rich and as a single woman, they make far too many! :-D I took most of the batch in to my doctor's office as part of my "share the calories" program. I may get free medical service for life after sharing these...
Made these for a party and they were a HUGE hit!!
My family loves these bars! My son said they are his new favorite desert. Will definitely make again.
My father-in-law first made these for my son, so of course, I had to try them too. They are easy and very good. They don't last long in my home.
A new family favorite.
These were AWESOME!!!! Everyone in my family really loved them! Infact, before the the pan was empty they were asking when I was going to make them again!! I wouldn't change a thing on this recipe and I WILL be making the again. Thanks for THIS ONE.....IT'S A KEEPER!!!
Awesome dessert snack made without baking necessary. I used 3/4 cup butter. I substituted 1/2 of the graham crackers with salted pretzels because I didn't have enough graham crackers. The saltiness tempered the sweetness. I followed some of the other suggestions by using a larger jelly tool pan, instead of a 9 x 13 cake pan.
