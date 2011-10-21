Buckaroons
My Grandma Lola used to make these cookies every time we would visit. They are even good the second day. Just pop them in the microwave for 30 seconds!!
These taste great. They are flat cookies - surprisingly flat. I made my first batch too large, and they did start to fall apart. When I used my small cookie scoop the result was much better. The oats give these a great texture.Read More
They taste wonderful, but the recipe calls for WAY too many chocolate chips. Instead of 4 cups, we used 2 cups. Still too many. Next time we will use only 1 cup (1/4 of what recipe calls for.) Seems like it could benefit from a tiny bit more flour too, since they had trouble staying together. Regardless, they really taste GOOD, and I'm sure we'll cook them again!
