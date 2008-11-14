Icing for Sour Cream Cookies

This icing is delicious spread over cookies or cupcakes.

Recipe by Celeste

60
1 icing for Sour Cream Cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix butter, powdered sugar and vanilla together. Add teaspoons of hot water until you reach your desired consistency for spreadable icing.

  • Spread icing over the Sour Cream Cookies.

29 calories; carbohydrates 4g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 4.1mg; sodium 10.9mg. Full Nutrition
