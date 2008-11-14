Icing for Sour Cream Cookies
This icing is delicious spread over cookies or cupcakes.
After reading the other reviews, I made this a little differently. I mixed the melted butter and powdered sugar in the food processor, then I poured the vanilla and hot milk (instead of hot water) through the top until it was all blended. The consistency was much smoother, and it was easy to spread and very pretty on top of cookies. The icing still dries nicely, but you will have more time to work with it if you use milk. Delicious on the Mississippi Tea Cakes!Read More
This icing has a good flavor, but I did encounter one problem with it. It spread easily on the first four cookies, but then started hardening up quickly. It became difficult to spread and didn't look as nice as the first ones. The cookies in the photo I submitted were among the first ones iced. I did try adding a little more hot water, but could not gain back the smooth consistency.Read More
This icing is wonderful on Mississippi Tea Cakes, a combination which is almost TOO GOOD if you love old-fashioned, soft sugar cookies!! It also lends itself well to food coloring to make the cookies festive for special occasions.
Delicious recipe! I followed FWILLIAMS suggestion and it turned out beautifully. Here's a tip to everyone else: to keep frosting from hardening, soak a paper towel with cold water and put it over the bowl the frosting is in. Keeps it nice and moist in the fridge or on the counter. This went great with my gingerbread muffins.
The flavor is wonderful, and next time I will use milk and try the food processor method as it did harden very quickly. I covered it with a paper towel and worked quickly and it came out fine. I've been looking for a long time for a frosting to harden the way this does. This was a practice batch as I cheated and used Pillsbury sugar cookie dough and added rainbow sprinkles and chopped vanilla chips. This frosting was perfect spread on top with a few added sprinkles. Very pretty too! Thanks for a recipe I'll be using often!
This icing is great if you need something that dries quickly so you can stack cookies on top of each other.
Perfect! Quick and easy and tastes great with the sour cream cookies. Which are my husbands favorite!!
This is a great basic frosting and is fantastic with the Sour Cream Cookies II recipe on this site. If you don't melt/soften the butter be prepared for some wrist pain. I somehow managed to put enough water in the mix to keep the frosting from hardening. Can't quite say how I did that except for the water temperature and using a closer to 4 tsp than 3.
i'm sorry to say, but to me this tasted like butter. i had to throw it out and not put icing on the cookies. but it was easy to make and it looked nicer than the usual glaze.
This icing is excellant!!! I will use it for cupcakes too because my children loved it.
i used this recipe for my cake balls :) it turned out greaaat!!!! i was looking for a while because i didnt have confectioners chocolate and i found this and it is super easy but i would recommend making two batches cuz with the amount of cakeballs you get from a cake package you need a lot more. but i also do recommend using milk instead of water it is really easy to dip in. thankss! and it tastes great with easy ingredients!
This icing was delicious but quite sweet (which is probably my fault, I added in more sugar), but which helped balance out the cookies I used them on perfectly. I used this recipe to Sour Cream Cut-Outs (recipe also on this site) and I used hot milk instead of water. I found had no problem with the frosting except it was too much of a glaze-like consistency for my liking and I was hoping to spread this on the cookie, not dip the cookies in them. I added a bit extra powdered sugar and decided I would glaze after all. The frosting dried nicely, soft on the inside, semi-soft crust. Thanks for sharing your recipe
I made this icing for sugar cookies and it turned out fabulous. I needed a glaze or icing that didn't require corn starch and this did the trick. Thanks!
This is so delicious! I needed something quick to top some strudel and this worked great. I didn't have a problem with it hardening, but I used a little less sugar than it called for and a little more vanilla. Now I want to try it on the cookies! :)
Awesome!! fast and easy and tastes sooo good! It makes the cookies melt in your mouth : ) thanks!
Loved this! Dries nice and hard so I can stack cookies!!
yummy icing thanks!!
Just made this tonight - trying a new sugar cookie recipe and needed a good, sweet icing. This icing worked beautifully! Since this was kind of am experiment, I didn't add any coloring, but I will going forward. Very tasty, sweet but not overly so. Perfect balance for my new, not-so-sweet soft cookies.
LOVE IT, halfed the recipe and added some coloring for christmas sugar cookies.
I made 2 1/2 batches of this icing to ice 3 dozen large sour cream sugar cookies. Icing worked better when spooned or poured on cookies rather than spreading with a knife. It has a yellow tinge to it, which lightened a bit once dry, although not to anywhere near white which would've made for better looking snowmen. Taste was good and it was easy to color and use with decorating tips.
Wonderful buttery taste. It was a bit thin, though. But, then again, that could have been my fault. I will definately try this again.
This started out fantastic. Then, I went downstairs to get my coloring gel, came back up, added a touch more hot water to thin, and it turned into a disaster. I tried adding more hot water, but it was separating. I tried adding more powdered sugar, but it didn't help. May be fantastic if you want your icing really thick. Will not make again, but thank you for sharing the recipe!
When making this icing and the sour cream cookies try using almond extract instead of vanilla. Makes a much different flavor.
This is a decent icing, I suggest adding the water one tablespoon at a time as I did two, then added two more and it was way too runny, more of a glaze, and I was looking for something I could pipe and it didn't really work out. Tasted good though.
I used this recipe for Sour Cream Cookies and i liked how quick it hardened. I would recommend it to anyone.
the oil and water seperated so it didn't spread
I was so impressed with how this turned out, given how simple the ingredients were. I swapped out coconut extract for vanilla and it was delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
