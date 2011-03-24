Mommy's Loving Care Cookies
You'll feel the love with one bite of these white chocolate, chocolate chip cookies! Try adding shredded coconut for extra flavor.
These are delicious. They are not fat, puffy cookies, but they don't claim to be. They are pleasantly chewy with slightly crisp edges. I'll make these again for a rich, chocolatey treat!Read More
This recipe was lacking extra flour. The cookies came out flat. I suggest adding another 1/2 cup flour to mixture.Read More
These are great! Since I decided to make them around midnight, I had to make a few minor changes due to lack of ingredients. I only had 1/2 cup of butter so I used 1/4 cup butter flavor shortening, which I think tends to make cookies a little greasy, so I used 1 1/2 cup flour. I always add a teaspoon or two of instant coffee to chocolate recipes to deepen the flavor. The rest I did as written. They turned out fantastic! They aren't puffy, but certainly not flat either. The edges are crispy and the centers are moist and slightly chewy. Thanks Litily, these will be made again.
Good cookie recipe, but for me it wasn't quite there with the flavor & the dough was quite stiff so I had to pat down the dough before baking.
These were awesome! Very chocolate-y! I did not add white chocolate chips this time, but topped with holiday m&ms. Everyone loved them and I will be making these again!
absolutely delish, a nice moist soft cookie, a little crunchy around the edges and soft in the middle. a definite hit with the kids, these won't last long.
I really enjoyed making these cookies, the dough is just great to work with. The cookies themselves are really good too. As others have said they don't puff up a lot but they're not flat either. I ended up with crispy edges and soft but slightly chewy I have had requests to make them again. Thankyou Litily.
Easy and taste fantastic! Were a big hit at the office :)
Recipes with cooking times that are accurate and work with my oven are my favorite. This was a great recipe. That both my father and I enjoyed very much.
These cookies were delicious. I did use all white chips instead of a mix of white and chocolate, but they turned out wonderfully. The only complaint that I have is that they are so good that you will run out, so just make a double or triple batch from the get-go. The kids liked them better than chocolate chip cookies.
I made this recipe as is, and wow — I finally have a chocolate cookie that actually tastes like chocolate! Must be the amount of cocoa. It tastes just like chocolate cake, in fact, but with morsels of semi-sweet and white chocolate studding it. Easy recipe. I baked on airbakes and only increased the time by 1 minute; 10 minutes was good, then onto racks to cool. I doubled the recipe, and ended up with two good-sized tins full, perfect for giving some away this Christmas.
