Mommy's Loving Care Cookies

You'll feel the love with one bite of these white chocolate, chocolate chip cookies! Try adding shredded coconut for extra flavor.

Recipe by Litily Humpert

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line cookie sheets with parchment paper, or grease cookie sheets.

  • Mix flour, salt, baking soda and unsweetened cocoa powder in a medium size mixing bowl.

  • Cream butter, white sugar, brown sugar, egg, vanilla and water in a mixing bowl until fluffy. Blend flour mixture into the egg mixture until mixed well. Stir white chocolate and chocolate chips into the dough. Drop tablespoon-size dough approximately 1 inch from each other on cookie sheet.

  • Bake cookies for 9 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 24.2mg; sodium 90.9mg. Full Nutrition
